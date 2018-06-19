FBI Agent Peter Strzok Escorted Out of Office Last Friday – Kept Hidden Until Today…

According to multiple confirmed reports last Friday FBI Agent Peter Strzok was escorted out of the building.  His employment status is unknown/pending.

According to the DOJ Office of the Inspector General a referral for conduct review was sent to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility for several people outlined within the IG report.   Presumably Peter Strzok was part of that OPR review process.

Coincidentally, or not considering the delay in reporting of the escorted removal, today Mr. Strzok’s attorney had an Op-Ed in The USA Today defending his client.   It would appear the article –published today– was written after Mr. Strzok was escorted out of the FBI.  Apparently, with the Op-ed published, a green-light was given to release the information surrounding Strzok’s hidden status.

A letter from Peter Strzok’s attorney accompanies the latest news:

My guess/supposition would be that Strzok was a cooperating element during the IG investigation as it pertains to the Clinton-email probe (w/ perhaps immunity therein); however, Strzok was not a cooperating element in the current IG investigation of the Trump-Russia probe and FISA abuse.

In reality it could be likely that Peter Strzok is a target as an investigative outcome of the ongoing IG probe and the OPR referral.

The last few paragraphs of the USA Op-Ed defending Strzok are, well, pure spin:

[…] With all of the texts released and the independent investigation completed, it’s clear that Pete is far from the monster that political operatives have self-servingly tried to create. But if what Pete has done in 20 years of law enforcement is not enough to convince you, consider what he hasn’t done.

In October 2016 Pete was one of a handful of people at the FBI who knew the full scope and gravity of the Russia investigation. Significantly harming — even stopping — the Trump presidency could have been accomplished by leaking that information to the news media. Instead, Pete and others at the FBI went out of their way to prevent leaks and, in the weeks before the election, actively ensured that news reports didn’t overplay the seriousness of the investigation.  (link)

425 Responses to FBI Agent Peter Strzok Escorted Out of Office Last Friday – Kept Hidden Until Today…

Older Comments
  1. BraveandFree says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Well that narrative plays right into today’s hearings nicely doesn’t it? How interesting is that, he’s just a good guy doing his job. HaHa 🤣

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    I’m betting John McCain not only provided the dossier to Comey, McCain helped construct and paid for it. Donut?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    What did you think they were going to do, tell the truth?

    These people are scumbags, & when scumbags are in trouble, they hire other scumbags to try to
    help them

    They’re going to spin everything & frame it as they’re all wonderfully patriotic public servants filled with honor & integrity & did everything in their power to keep in fair & even

    The MS Media will jump on it & inform their low info, low IQ grass grazing nitwit audience that it’s all true & we’re all just a bunch of crazy conspiracy nuts & haters

    This is government, Marxist, democrat, radical leftism land, where right is wrong & wrong is right. Lies are truth & truth is lies. Good is evil & evil is good

    We all know the drill

    Absolute concrete facts will be lost on half the people & the power elite, along with their minions in the media, will twist & turn everything into a confusing mess, until finally radical leftist operatives wearing black robes & role playing as judges will dismiss it all

    This kind of bulls*** has been playing out for decades, but this particular episode is the biggest so far. We should have these f***ers dead to rights, considering all the evidence, but again, we’re living in a globalist controlled alternative universe, where shiny Marxist unicorns replace common sense & unbridled truths

    The scumbags are going to go all out. Every action will have an excuse. Every word will be explained away. The entire criminal usurpation was all just a big misunderstanding

    See people? Everything’s cool. Now go back to your TV’s & shopping & we’ll take it from here

    We the people cannot let that happen this time

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • MIKE says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Those who have the gold, make the rules. We’ve been out of the loop and no longer under the intended Common Law, but rather Admiralty and Maritime law, since the day we were snookered into being good little corporate minions. That day was February 21, 1871 with the passage of the harmless looking ‘Organic Act’. Truth, like us, no longer matter. Only the Corporation matters.

      Like

      Reply
  4. soozala says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Boo-freeking-hoo “victim” Stroke…..spare us…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Countrywatch says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Also from Paul Sperry twitter:
    “Horowitz just confirmed that there indeed was an original draft of his 568-pp report that was subsequently redlined by DOJ/FBI higher-ups. It’s imperative that Congress obtain this early version before the swamp rats edited and revised it for obvious CYA purposes”.

    This is exactly what Q posted on JUNE 13th. There were in fact 3 versions of the report, all of which the President had possession of. First was the original draft by Horowitz, second was the modified unredacted version by Rod Rosenstein, and third (the one that became the final report) was the modified AND redacted (edited) Rosenstein version (#3). The IG summary notes re obstruction to obtain select info was classified and not released apparently. In the Q post, he/they call for the original to be requested.

    Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 8d9246 No.1739490
    Jun 13 2018 22:52:38 (EST)
    Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 8d9246 No.1739449
    Jun 13 2018 22:50:25 (EST)
    POTUS in possession of (and reviewing):
    1. Original IG unredacted report
    2. Modified IG unredacted report [RR version]
    3. Modified IG redacted report [RR version]
    4. IG summary notes re: obstruction(s) to obtain select info (classified)
    [#3 released tomorrow]
    [SEC: FBI/DOJ handling of HRC email investigation]
    [[RR]]
    Who has the sole ability to DECLAS it all?
    Did you witness the stage being set today?
    Nunes/Grassley/Freedom C. push for docs.
    [[RR]] central figure within docs (personally involved).
    KNOWN CONFLICT.
    Immediate impeachment / resignation / termination / recusal IF EVER BROUGHT TO LIGHT.
    Be loud.
    Be heard.
    Fight for TRUTH.
    Q

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. joeknuckles says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    They did leak the Russia investigation to the press before the election. They even used the planted articles to justify a FISA warrant. They just did it in the same dirty underhanded way that they faked the evidence to begin with.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Piper77 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    It’s about time for a Mueller leak. I’m guessing Roger Stone or more Manfort BS. Deep State needs to divert. They are at battle stations right now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • redline says:
      June 19, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      I bet he’s pretty sure there has to be some Republican out there who needs the contents of his home and workplace dumped out on the sidewalk at 5:00 a.m. tomorrow morning…

      Like

      Reply
  8. EJ says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    So do we still think he has an immunity deal?

    Like

    Reply
    • vexedmi says:
      June 19, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      Perhaps he has a deal…still has his badge of dishonor and his clearance.

      Like

      Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      June 19, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      He’s going to do a fitness for duty evaluation. The shrink will record everything that gives him stress. There will be no 302 and no document to be made public. There will be no target who will know what’s coming. The DOJ/FIB will own the evaluation records and PS will waive anything that the shrink questions putting in the report.

      If Hubers at all worth anything…this is what’s happening.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Bull Durham says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    The process of getting the facts out has been detailed numerous times by SD.
    Horowitz used the report to point. He cited over and over page numbers, events, and things he could talk about. Now the interested Congressmen will leak whatever is hidden and not crucial (like the names of “others”).
    What won’t come out is investigational and grand jury evidence. Those facts stay secret.
    Be patient. There will be prosecutions.
    FBI and DOJ are very aware that the white heat of prosecutions is absolutely necessary to kill the stench and infection of the corruption that had seized the Bureau and the DOJ.

    This is how it will go on each major “matter”. It will first come out “soft”. Then the pus will be squeezed out. Then cauterization by Grand Jury.

    Sessions will get this nasty, dirty infection excised totally.

    Horowitz is serving it up, prepping it.

    Patience.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    If Strzok has been arrested his Go- Fund- Me page will beat McCabes by a mile. Probably beat INCREDIBLES 2 as well.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Justice Warrior says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    I’m getting fat from so much popcorn! Put them in jail for treason already!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Fools Gold says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    One take I got out of the hearing today is it ain’t over til the fat lady sings!

    Like

    Reply
  13. AZ18 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Footnote 204 – Pete and Lisa confirming goal is to impeach. That’s my take away

    Ft 204
    Strzok expressed similar sentiments in an email to Page using his FBI UNET (unclassified) account. On May 22, 2017, at a time when Page was working for the Special Counsel but Strzok had not yet joined the Special Counsel investigation, Page forwarded Strzok a Washington Post article entitled, “Trump asked intelligence chiefs to push back against FBI collusion probe after Comey revealed its existence.” Strzok responded saying, “Yup. Assuming you/team will do it via Mueller?” When Page confirmed this, Strzok responded, “God I suddenly want on this. You know why.” Page replied that she would leave the Special Counsel investigation and “happily” return to her work at the FBI if Strzok really wanted to join the investigation. Strzok responded, “I’m torn. I think – know – I’m more replaceable than you are in this. I’m the best for it, but there are others who can do OK. You are different and more unique. This is yours. Plus, leaving a S[pecial] C[ounsel] (having been an SC) resulting in an impeachment as an attorney is VERY different than leaving as an investigator….”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Convert says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    No wonder nobody is talking about any of this, about Mueller and Russia, Russia anymore on my social media. This thing has blown up!! And just exactly the way SD said it would a year ago! The Swamp is being revealed and lots of people who have been saying, oh, Trump is crazy, Repubs are conspiracy theoriests are going to be drinking the big cup of shut up. And again, overwhelmingly, the American people who haven’t been keeping up with this will still be able to figure out very quickly the central facts: Trump was targeted, spied on, his people deliberately entrapped and illegally prosecuted by Democrat partisans via an incredible conspiracy and abuse of power, abuse of the law, and abuse of public trust.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Piggy says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Next up…Let’s get a Bruce Ohr and his Stalinist Wife in a jumpsuit. He still works there…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Heika says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    I think this is rather important, don’t you?

    Horowitz just confirmed that there indeed was an original draft of his 568-pp report that was subsequently redlined by DOJ/FBI higher-ups. It's imperative that Congress obtain this early version before the swamp rats edited and revised it for obvious CYA purposes— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 19, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Cheesehead54016 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    ………The snowball is slowly turning into an avalanche. Hang in there Treepers!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. doug says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Whatchu talkin bout Willis???

    SOMEONE, (and as you said YOU were in perfecxt position) leaked Trump Russia in late Oct 2106.

    Hmmmm Petey Boy???

    http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2016/11/final-october-surprises-fbi-probing-trumps-russia-ties.html

    Like

    Reply
  19. Hillyard says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Fair justice would have been for US Marshals kicking in his door at 4AM and jerking him around in front of about a 100 cameras in handcuffs. Cuff and stuff would have been a fitting video image.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Me says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    On the negative side, Pete was fired. On the positive side, the man who he oh so hated, has revved up the employment market. Pete will get a job, a good job, a job he can be proud of, a job he can devote 20 years to life to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Paul B. says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Makes me wonder what Wray’s game was in concealing this the past two days. Presumably it would have been to his advantage to be able to tell the congressmen that Strzok had been fired or suspended. He was even asked a few times, at least rhetorically, why the likes of Strzok were still employed at the FBI. Yet he stayed mum.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. jrapdx says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    I take it this Strzok “escort” event is the signal that the next phase of the Big Ugly is starting to roll out. There will be many more phases, it’s a long and dirty process with much noise and fury, but has to be done to assure the future of the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Walter Thomas says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Everyone should watch Gowdy’s questioning of Horowitz and Wray, today, June 19. It was up on Fox News this morning but they took it down. It is on Youtube. Gowdy is brilliant at explaining that Strzok was biased and it affected the conclusions of the investigation. It is Earth shattering.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. G3 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    What’s that smell, Pete?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Lemmy says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    “Donald Trump is wrong. My client Peter Strzok is a patriot, not a ‘sick loser.’ ” Where have I heard that rant before:

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe_USA says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      You’d certainly think that by now, everyone should understand, that anyone who gets involved with the Clintons ends up: 1.) dead; 2.) in jail; 3.) reputation destroyed; 4.) fired – or all of the above. I can’t for the life of me understand why anyone, ANYONE, would want to be within arm’s reach of any of those three train wrecks.

      And, so, once again, I have to post this, my fave:

      Like

      Reply
  26. Chilidog says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    The odds are very low that any subsequent ig report will do anything to undermine or call into question the foundation of the Mueller probe. In fact, the current ig report will be used as a template to demonstrate that Mueller has done everything by the book since he took over the investigation. It will most likely show that he took the correct action at every turn. Mueller won’t be criticized for putting together a biased and conflicted team. He’ll be praised for taking the correct action when he learned about it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Nigella says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Strozk was escorted out but still “employed” supposedly… Still pulling in his salary

    Like

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Same with McCabe, remember?
      BUT, then McCabe was fired, then charged, then McCabe sued, then McCabe got more charges.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Echo says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Consider this: there is nothing that good ‘ol Peter has done that the FBI don’t already know about and have known about for a long time. McCabe and Comey were effectively running Anti Trump politics from their FBI desks.
    Guess they were hoping the IG would miss a lot and he could stay as a member of the FBI Trump Hater’s Club in good standing.
    Finally sacked by the FBI? Geeez….he must have recently done something really truly bad like criticise Hillary, I guess.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. blind no longer says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Reading that letter from his attorney, made me want to puke!! They just keep insulting our intelligence and patience daily! I frankly have had enough of their bullsh*t. I’m on a zero tolerance policy now…nothing cold about my anger…it’s red hot!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Meh, pretty standard attorney letter — getting paid to represent the client after all. What is instructive is WHAT that letter says…gives some clues as to what the attorney sees as needing defense, aka. what they think their client is going to be needing defended.

      Like

      Reply
  30. CopperTop says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    PRO TIP:
    PS is going to do a fitness for duty evaluation prior to his removal from the ranks of the FIB. The shrink will record everything that gives him stress. There will be no 302 and no document to be made public. There will be no target who will know what’s coming. The DOJ/FIB will own the evaluation records and PS will waive anything that the shrink questions putting in the report.

    If Hubers at all worth anything…this is what’s happening.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Chuck2 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Has any of the MSM spoke to the spouses of Pete or Lisa? I’m guessing that starring in a porn movie or two is a requirement for consideration before intruding on their personal lives. What a mess.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I thought the attorney’s letter was curious. It made it sound like Pete’s issues were all internal disciplinary matters best left to be handled by the internal policies and procedures. Hmm…

    As someone with experience in governmental employment/disciplinary issues, I wondered a bit and looked up Aitan Goelman to see what kind of Employment Law he handles or specializes in. But guess what? He doesn’t.

    Aitan Goelman is a partner at Zuckerman Spader, and according to their web site:

    “Aitan D. Goelman is a trial lawyer who focuses his practice on white-collar criminal defense, securities and commodities litigation, and complex commercial litigation.

    Aitan has tried more than 50 cases to verdict and, until February 2017, served as Director in the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

    Earlier in his career he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.”

    So this just confirms for me that “Pete” is in bigger trouble than simply a possible wrongful termination or some other challenge of employment law. You don’t hire a criminal defense attorney for that. That would be like getting a rheumatolgist to consult with you for your gynecological problems.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Sylvia wasn’t this guy a asst U.S, Attorney there while Comey was there? Can’t remember where I read that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 19, 2018 at 7:14 pm

        I don’t know. I haven’t looked at him any further but it wouldn’t shock me if that were true. Honestly, all of these people seem to be connected in some way or another.

        If our Republic lasts that long, in his second term I hope PDJT parcels up the federal government and ships it out to various parts of the country to cut down on these interrelated relationships.

        I’d start by moving the whole stinking DOJ to Topeka, Kansas. Or Fargo, ND. Or maybe a nice little border town in Texas or Arizona so they can experience the cartel violence for themselves and learn about the need for border security.

        Like

        Reply
  33. Raven says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Will Peter Strozk keep his job at the FBI?
    “No. No, he won’t. We’ll stop him.”

    h/t Shawn Ira
    😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. 5warveteran says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Yeah he is a great and wonderful guy like all Democrats, just ask them. Meanwhile I sat in a wheel chair for 17 years waiting for the VA to diagnose a broken back. . . . Who should You feel sorry for?

    I never expressed BIAS serving my country.

    BTW Elijah Cunningham YOU DIPSHITOCRATS ALLOWED THIS!!!

    Like

    Reply
  35. AH_C says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    “I’m glad I’m on Team USA.”

    I just read the entire op-ed annnd I’m just gobsmacked. I mean who in their right mind even prattles on like him and Page – – given their elevated status, they have the maturity of a 20-something. Right after I read that he served in 101st Airborne, I then saw his quote about team USA. And immediately it struck me, this Rambo-nehead never even saw war anywhere, but imagines himself getting a medal of honor if he had been.

    As for being escorted from the building, this happens anytime some one is fired. But what if in his case he was “imprisoned” at the building. It was as much for his protection from Arkancide as keeping him contained and unable to communicate with anyone outside? Same as Page until fired?

    Seeing how he’s unapologetic about muh Russia, his testimony to congress is going to be interesting. When he knows the gig is up, yet unrepentant, why insist on falling on his sword? What could he hope to gain? Or is he really a delusional libtard? I’ll definitely be watching his interview. 😂

    Like

    Reply
  36. rayvandune says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Maybe someday we will be asking…
    Will Peter Strozk be hurt when he hits the ground?
    “No. No, he won’t. Rope’ll stop him.”

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

