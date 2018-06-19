FBI Agent Peter Strzok Escorted Out of Office Last Friday – Kept Hidden Until Today…

According to multiple confirmed reports last Friday FBI Agent Peter Strzok was escorted out of the building. His employment status is unknown/pending.

According to the DOJ Office of the Inspector General a referral for conduct review was sent to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility for several people outlined within the IG report. Presumably Peter Strzok was part of that OPR review process.

Coincidentally, or not considering the delay in reporting of the escorted removal, today Mr. Strzok’s attorney had an Op-Ed in The USA Today defending his client. It would appear the article –published today– was written after Mr. Strzok was escorted out of the FBI. Apparently, with the Op-ed published, a green-light was given to release the information surrounding Strzok’s hidden status.

A letter from Peter Strzok’s attorney accompanies the latest news:

My guess/supposition would be that Strzok was a cooperating element during the IG investigation as it pertains to the Clinton-email probe (w/ perhaps immunity therein); however, Strzok was not a cooperating element in the current IG investigation of the Trump-Russia probe and FISA abuse.

In reality it could be likely that Peter Strzok is a target as an investigative outcome of the ongoing IG probe and the OPR referral.

JUST IN: FBI agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the FBI building Friday as part of the ongoing internal proceedings at the bureau on his conduct, according to a source https://t.co/TtjgLXLc5G pic.twitter.com/Ay6W2VF9oW — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2018

The last few paragraphs of the USA Op-Ed defending Strzok are, well, pure spin:

[…] With all of the texts released and the independent investigation completed, it’s clear that Pete is far from the monster that political operatives have self-servingly tried to create. But if what Pete has done in 20 years of law enforcement is not enough to convince you, consider what he hasn’t done. In October 2016 Pete was one of a handful of people at the FBI who knew the full scope and gravity of the Russia investigation. Significantly harming — even stopping — the Trump presidency could have been accomplished by leaking that information to the news media. Instead, Pete and others at the FBI went out of their way to prevent leaks and, in the weeks before the election, actively ensured that news reports didn’t overplay the seriousness of the investigation. (link)

