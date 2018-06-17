FBI Agent Peter Strzok Welcomes Opportunity To Testify To Congress Will Not Plead the Fifth…

A letter from FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s attorney (presented below)  outlines his client’s joyful willingness to testify before any congressional committee that invites him, and welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.  According to the Washington Post:

(Via WaPo) Peter Strzok, who was singled out in a recent Justice Department inspector general report for the politically charged messages, would be willing to testify without immunity, and he would not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to any question, his attorney, Aitan Goelman, said in an interview Sunday. Strzok has become a special target of President Trump, who has used the texts to question the Russia investigation.

Goelman said Strzok “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story.”

“He thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured, and he wants an opportunity to remedy that,” the lawyer said.

[…] Goelman said he had not discussed any dates with lawmakers on when Strzok might appear at a hearing.

[…] Goelman, who is with the firm Zuckerman Spaeder, wrote in a letter to Goodlatte that a subpoena would be “wholly unnecessary.”  (read more)

However, don’t get too excited…. remember, Peter Strzok is the primary witness in both the Trump-Russia investigation (ongoing Mueller probe), and the more recent OIG FISA Abuse/Campaign Spying investigation initiated by Michael Horowitz.

As such, dontchaknow, Mr Peter Strzok would have to politely refuse to answer questions about “ongoing investigations”, and could only testify issues specifically related to the Clinton-email probe which was the subject of the most recent IG report release.

And the administrative state, both inside government and outside government, have had over a year to assist Mr. Strzok in the coordination of his narrative and talking points.

Swampy.

84 Responses to FBI Agent Peter Strzok Welcomes Opportunity To Testify To Congress Will Not Plead the Fifth…

  1. HBD says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    More “Potomac two step” I presume. Maybe he’s already got a deal and is ready to spill the beans? Who knows?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. calbear84 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Good luck clearing your name Strozk. You’re going down in history, and not the way you envisioned.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      In his world, he doesn’t want his name cleared. There is no greater honor than trying to take Trump down.

      And if he isn’t imprisoned, he will be rewarded with laundered money (consultant gigs, book deals, etc.)

      I really want to seem him facing a long prison sentence.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • DanO64 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      His family will finally change the name to STRUCK.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Lion2017 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    When will there be justice?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Is he in protective custody?

    Like

    Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    “opportunity to clear his name…”

    Strzok’s name is mud. No way he can clear it. Traitor to us, POTUS & USA. Consequnces to his actions and ending up with a ‘good name’ isn’t one of them. Spit.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Strzok was the FBI “liaison” to Brennan.

      He knows stuff. And RussiaGate probably didn’t start at the FBI.

      Probably at the CIA and Fusion GPS.

      Like

      Reply
  6. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I don’t like the smell of this at all, Nunes requested to interview this guy over a year ago and DOJ wouldn’t allow even a closed session, so why an open session now? Swampy indeed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      My concern as well… What does he know?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      Why now?

      Because they are desperate to ‘get out in front of’ the report on the FISA-abuses-Illegal-spying Report.

      This is right out of the Dem playbook:
      When there is a mob forming to come for you…get out in front of it and act like you are an ‘innocent hero’ leading a parade.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Leon0112 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Maybe this is part of his plea deal?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Nigella says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Clear his name? If that occurs we know the fix is in

    Like

    Reply
  9. Bob Cobb says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    We have read here before that Strzok is a cooperating witness for Horowitz and Huber, is that right? So does this show that he is not a cooperating witness? If so, why is he still in the FBI?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Liberty Forge says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    “I don’t recall.”

    A defense perfected by the Clintons.

    “I don’t recall.” There is no possible way to determine what someone ‘remembers’ — or what they do not.

    It is not possible. Therefore, ‘I don’t recall” is the perfect, ironclad response.

    Wait for it.

    Like

    Reply
  11. RM says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Strozk and his attorney are full of it. Why that little turd still has a badge and a gun is beyond my understanding. President Trump should fire the top 500 ranking members of the DOJ and the FBI just to be sure. Why continue to play an obviously rigged game?
    I want them all MAGA’d good and hard!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    I’d rather Strzok “tell his story” to a judge if you know what I mean.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    /spit

    Feeling like the best we can hope for now is this all finds a comfy spot under the rug while Mueller ends his investigation.

    Like

    Reply
  14. rudy1876 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Well, now they have to call him before Congress. What a mess this is. Maybe someone will get to the truth with a minimum of grandstanding. I’ll have to watch it after because I absolutely have to fast forward past the Dem Congress people. He’s probably going to drop in a new aspect to get the Left all excited and we’ll be off to the races again. A new “clue” requiring further investigation. And Mueller won’t close down until after he hears Strzok but will then find the questioning opened new door for Mueller team to follow up on. Excuse my cynicism.

    Like

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      Maybe.

      I think Mueller is only pursuing a few angles, 1. cover up for the FBI believing in the “dossier” 2. protect the lucrative private intel industry by finding corporate flunkies to say the CrowdStrike report was good work, 3. use private contractors to invent or find anything new they can on Trump and his team.

      BTW did Mueller “find” new information that Cohen traveled to Prague which formed the basis of his warrant? Might explain the McClatchy report saying info had been “found.”

      Strozk might have a lot of information beyond and outsice the FBI.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rudy1876 says:
        June 17, 2018 at 6:54 pm

        Well, we’ll find out I guess. We’re just spending too much time on the wrong people. I hope atheist President has a legal horshoe in his boxing gloves. Roundhouse right followed by left uppercut….

        Like

        Reply
    • need24give says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

      They should graciously accept his offer to testify, but delay his appearance until the FISA abuse investigation/report is completed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JX says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Don’t give him a platform, prosecute him!

      Like

      Reply
  15. Good Job! says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    That’s a letter of confidence.

    Maybe he made a deal to pull down Brennan and the rest of the secret select group that met at the CIA.

    Comey was dismissive of the “dossier.” Brennan pushed it.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Harry Lime says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    He’ll just do “The Strzok”

    Now everybody
    Have you heard
    If you’re in the game
    Then the Strzok’s the word
    Don’t take no rhythm
    Don’t take no style
    Gotta thirst for killin’
    Grab your vial and
    Strzok me, Strzok me

    Put your right hand out
    Give a firm handshake
    Talk to me about that one big break
    Spread your Ear Pollution
    Both far and wide
    Keep your contributions
    By your side and
    Strzok me, Strzok me

    Better listen now
    Said it ain’t no joke
    Don’t let your conscience fail ya’
    Just do the Strzok
    Don’t ya’ take no chances
    Keep your eye on top
    Do your fancy dances
    You can’t stop you just

    Strzok me, Strzok me
    Say you’re a winner but man
    You’re just a sinner now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. wheatietoo says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    If he tries to drape himself in the ridiculous self-righteous narrative of…”I was doing it to fight the tyrant Trump!”
    Then it will backfire on him.

    It will backfire because it would be an admission of Guilt…in the scheme to Frame Donald Trump for an invented crime that PTrump did not commit.

    Like

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      I can see where that would backfire, but I can’t really fathom what he will say in defense of his actions. Would he dare blame his superiors?

      Like

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        June 17, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        His only defense…will be a ‘political’ one.

        Because legally, there is no defense for obstructing justice in the Hillary Email Investigation.

        “Would he dare blame his superiors?”

        He might.
        He’s a weasel.
        But casting ‘blame’ on his superiors…is an admission that he knew he was doing something wrong.

        Like

        Reply
    • rudy1876 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      I heard that Bill Mahr said Strzok didn’t mean PT when he said “we’ll stop him.” Just saying that might hint at a formalized group strategy or at least a leg of it. Strzok himself has recently said he never setup a dinner party with the FISA judge. He’s pretty cocky. Get Lisa Page up there.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Nigella says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    I can hear it now… “I didn’t mean it like it sounded.” It was taken out of context.” The IG said no bias

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. LKA in LA says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    I hope this is not allowed! Do you think any of us would be allowed to testify if we had we tried to remove Obama from the office before or after he won. The arrogance is staggering. However, the “in your face” corruption continues. What else are we suppose to accept?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    “Clear his name” = recite a prepared script over and over to paint himself in a positive light.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    He is too full of himself. Who granted him immunity? No wonder he is not cooperating with the FBI now regarding the IG report. He thinks they can’t get him.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Nigella says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    They should say no… He’s already been fired and referred for possible prosecution

    Like

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Oh wait, that’s right he hasn’t…. Silly me

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rose says:
      June 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      I agree he can give his side of the story after criminal charges are filed, I’m not interested in listening to his works of fiction. He makes my skin crawl.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Concerned says:
        June 17, 2018 at 7:07 pm

        Nothing is going to happen to Peter Strzok . All you need do, is look at what has happen, thus far. Maybe a demotion for committing Treason by that hard hitting FBI Director Wray.

        Peter Strzok has apparently, not even lost his security clearance.

        Like

        Reply
  23. Landerelmarmot says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    I am in favor of clarity. If Strzok declines to answer question after question that can be extremely clarifying. I say invite him, grill him and put him on the record. I’m fairly confident that it won’t help his cause.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bob Cobb says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Did Mulehead give Strzok immunity?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Oldskool says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Let’s hear from the other 23 or so Agents that have said they want to testify first.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. smartyjones1 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    As I posited about this elsewhere, the repetition of “ongoing investigations,” i.e., I’m a key witness means much will go unsaid. What will be said is how Donald Trump was a threat to “the norms” of The Swamp and how his glorification of Vlad Putin made him a clear and present danger.

    Notice where I put the comma in “ongoing investigations.” We are not Brits and must follow the American stylebook on the usage of the comma. 🙂

    Peter Strzok wants to pull a Comey. He figures, rightly, the DNC Media will turn him into a media star and he will come out ahead better than Andy McCabe and his 500K GoFundMe campaign.

    Would he be wrong in that assessment?

    Like

    Reply
  27. rumpole2 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Not hard to “clear your name”…

    Just say “slipsies” (no intent)… and run out the clock… easy peasy.

    NOBODY is doing indictments.. so what risk does Strozk face?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Rose says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    He should not be allowed to use that hearing to spread more of his warped ethos, he can testify at his criminal trial and give his side of the story. He makes me sick and the other corrupt agents aren’t fit to lick decent people’s feet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. L4grasshopper says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Congress should decline until they get ALL of his texts and emails, with ALL of it unredacted.

    Like

    Reply
  30. SalixVeridi says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    No matter what happens, and Lord knows, they should be behind bars ASAP, but their names are tarnished forever. How would you like to be one of their kids? Can you imagine the taunts? They are traitors, and evil-doers, and we, the American people will never allow them to pretend otherwise.

    Remember OJ? He got off, but he will live in ignominy forever.

    Like

    Reply
  31. MSO says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    We’ve not heard from Huber yet; there may be more there than we think. In any case, watching politicians dance on pin heads can be great humor when one realizes that said politicians take themselves seriously.

    Like

    Reply
    • Avi says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      “there may be more there than we think”

      ill believe it when I see it. meanwhile how many more associates of Trump will be railroaded by Müllers Gestapo techniques?

      Like

      Reply
  32. Concerned says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    The last time, I saw this much arrogance was when Hillary Clinton was supposedly being investigated by Peter Strzok. This sounds like another fix is in. Fasten your seat belts folks because the BS is about to fly!

    Remember, how Hillary Clinton never seemed concerned about being investigated. Well, guess what – she had no reason to be concerned since her little problem had been taken care off.

    So who did Hillary Clinton get, to do her a little favor for her great supporter Peter Strzok?

    Like

    Reply
  33. John says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    He definitely should testify. Remember the text to Page, where he stated we know there is no there there. That was in response to being put on Mueller’s team. There never should have been a special counsel because there was never a basis. I expect he will throw Comey right under the bus. Maybe Hillary as well. Remember Baker, Page and Strok and McCabe all lost their careers. They won’t be defending anyone.

    Like

    Reply
  34. lorendean01 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    REMEMBER QUID PRO QUO
    REPEAT QUID PRO QUO
    FBI HILLARY DEAL – QUID PRO QUO

    Like

    Reply
  35. trapper says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    When will he possibly find time to testify, with his busy and demanding schedule in the human resources department?

    Like

    Reply
  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    I can picture his performance…

    Huh?
    I’m not sure
    I can’t recall
    Depends on how you define that word
    Huh?
    I think I’m a pretty nice guy
    I can’t recall
    Did I write that?
    I’ll get back to you on that
    I don’t know
    I have no idea who wrote that
    I like me
    How should I know?
    That depends
    I have no idea

    Congress: We were very pleased with his answers

    Like

    Reply
  37. gary says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    how does this sob clear his name?

    Like

    Reply
  38. Koot Katmando says:
    June 17, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Whens the book deal? I guess he needs to pull a Comey and do the Congress testimony first to get the interest up. This whole thing makes me want to Puke.

    Like

    Reply
  40. rumpole2 says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    BEST we can hope for is getting the Juicy bits of… LAWYERS IN LOVE!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      The lyrics were prophetic… 🙂

      Last night I watched the news from Washington, the capitol
      The Russians escaped while we weren’t watching them
      like Russians will
      Now we’ve got all this room, we’ve even got the moon
      And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon
      As vacation land for lawyers in love

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  41. Echo says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Jeannie’s nailed it.
    Why does Congress bother?
    Useless repetition of appearances that have absolutely no consequences.

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/06/16/judge-jeanine-time-for-jeff-sessions-to-put-on-his-big-boy-pants-or-get-the-hell-out-of-the-way/

    Like

    Reply
  42. JX says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Testifying to Congress accomplishes nothing. It’s theater. Testify in court Pal – during your prosecution.

    Like

    Reply
  43. trialbytruth says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Hubris. He is two clever by half.

    One other take he has full immunity from Huber for the bigger takedown. The report focused on his s unbelievable testimony to the IG, that does not mean he has had additional chats with Huber at which check time the showed him the rope he has made.

    Like

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      June 17, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Edit

      That does not mean he hasn’t had additional chats with Huber at which time they would show him the rope he has made for himself.

      Like

      Reply
  44. Me says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Why should he get to set the agenda? Don’t call us, we’ll call you when we’re ready. And it won’t be for your testimony before Congress, it will be for your statement in a criminal matter (and you will cry and the video will go viral).

    Like

    Reply
  45. Conundrum says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    So the old just following orders ploy.

    Like

    Reply
  46. MaineCoon says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Strzok doesn’t deserve the courtesy of a public hearing. His stated motive is to clear his name – not telling the truth of trying to commit treason against this country and keeping candidate Trump, PE Trump & President Trump from becoming and being president. All he cares about is clearing his name.

    Public Hearing Request: Denied.

    Like

    Reply
  47. blind no longer says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    This is a coordinated Deep State play. He will frame the narrative for the Left, as planned, they always have a plan. There is a reason for his wanting to testify now. They have their well thought out talking points coordinated by the Scheme team and Dem committee members. Giant RED FLAG!!!

    Like

    Reply
  48. intercesser says:
    June 17, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Sundance is right . The fix is in . There is no way that Strock is walking into an ambush. There will be some kind of bait and switch. This is all for optics , and not for truth . Strock and his cronies have been lying since before the beginning. More kabuki.

    Like

    Reply

