FBI Agent Peter Strzok Welcomes Opportunity To Testify To Congress Will Not Plead the Fifth…

A letter from FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s attorney (presented below) outlines his client’s joyful willingness to testify before any congressional committee that invites him, and welcomes the opportunity to clear his name. According to the Washington Post:
(Via WaPo) Peter Strzok, who was singled out in a recent Justice Department inspector general report for the politically charged messages, would be willing to testify without immunity, and he would not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to any question, his attorney, Aitan Goelman, said in an interview Sunday. Strzok has become a special target of President Trump, who has used the texts to question the Russia investigation.
Goelman said Strzok “wants the chance to clear his name and tell his story.”
“He thinks that his position, character and actions have all been misrepresented and caricatured, and he wants an opportunity to remedy that,” the lawyer said.
[…] Goelman said he had not discussed any dates with lawmakers on when Strzok might appear at a hearing.
[…] Goelman, who is with the firm Zuckerman Spaeder, wrote in a letter to Goodlatte that a subpoena would be “wholly unnecessary.” (read more)
However, don’t get too excited…. remember, Peter Strzok is the primary witness in both the Trump-Russia investigation (ongoing Mueller probe), and the more recent OIG FISA Abuse/Campaign Spying investigation initiated by Michael Horowitz.
As such, dontchaknow, Mr Peter Strzok would have to politely refuse to answer questions about “ongoing investigations”, and could only testify issues specifically related to the Clinton-email probe which was the subject of the most recent IG report release.
And the administrative state, both inside government and outside government, have had over a year to assist Mr. Strzok in the coordination of his narrative and talking points.
Swampy.
More “Potomac two step” I presume. Maybe he’s already got a deal and is ready to spill the beans? Who knows?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has got a deal you can bet on that, a book deal, a TV deal, but probably no jail time deal. This just all stinks to high heaven. Arrrrrrrggggggghhhhh!
LikeLike
So, basically Peter thinks he can get off too? You know this is pathetic if the globalist anti-Americans get away with this.
Why are these obamalites still in the Whit House??
LikeLike
*White
LikeLike
Good luck clearing your name Strozk. You’re going down in history, and not the way you envisioned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In his world, he doesn’t want his name cleared. There is no greater honor than trying to take Trump down.
And if he isn’t imprisoned, he will be rewarded with laundered money (consultant gigs, book deals, etc.)
I really want to seem him facing a long prison sentence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paul Manfort is in jail. Petey wants to clear his name?
LikeLike
His family will finally change the name to STRUCK.
LikeLike
When will there be justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
there won’t be. Sessions is a worthless Mr Magoo, and Rosenstein is a kapo who would push Jared and Ivanka’s kids into the showers on orders from Herr Müller. IF ONLY RUDY ACCEPTED THE JOB WE WOULDNT BE HERE,
LikeLiked by 2 people
….and Clapper is a jakovasaur:
IMAGES HERE
LikeLike
Is he in protective custody?
LikeLike
He’s still on the FBI payroll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“opportunity to clear his name…”
Strzok’s name is mud. No way he can clear it. Traitor to us, POTUS & USA. Consequnces to his actions and ending up with a ‘good name’ isn’t one of them. Spit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strzok was the FBI “liaison” to Brennan.
He knows stuff. And RussiaGate probably didn’t start at the FBI.
Probably at the CIA and Fusion GPS.
LikeLike
I don’t like the smell of this at all, Nunes requested to interview this guy over a year ago and DOJ wouldn’t allow even a closed session, so why an open session now? Swampy indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My concern as well… What does he know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why now?
Because they are desperate to ‘get out in front of’ the report on the FISA-abuses-Illegal-spying Report.
This is right out of the Dem playbook:
When there is a mob forming to come for you…get out in front of it and act like you are an ‘innocent hero’ leading a parade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this is part of his plea deal?
LikeLike
Clear his name? If that occurs we know the fix is in
LikeLike
We have read here before that Strzok is a cooperating witness for Horowitz and Huber, is that right? So does this show that he is not a cooperating witness? If so, why is he still in the FBI?
LikeLike
“I don’t recall.”
A defense perfected by the Clintons.
“I don’t recall.” There is no possible way to determine what someone ‘remembers’ — or what they do not.
It is not possible. Therefore, ‘I don’t recall” is the perfect, ironclad response.
Wait for it.
LikeLike
Strozk and his attorney are full of it. Why that little turd still has a badge and a gun is beyond my understanding. President Trump should fire the top 500 ranking members of the DOJ and the FBI just to be sure. Why continue to play an obviously rigged game?
I want them all MAGA’d good and hard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather Strzok “tell his story” to a judge if you know what I mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
/spit
Feeling like the best we can hope for now is this all finds a comfy spot under the rug while Mueller ends his investigation.
LikeLike
They are trying to demoralize us…to make us despair and give up.
Don’t let them.
LikeLike
Well, now they have to call him before Congress. What a mess this is. Maybe someone will get to the truth with a minimum of grandstanding. I’ll have to watch it after because I absolutely have to fast forward past the Dem Congress people. He’s probably going to drop in a new aspect to get the Left all excited and we’ll be off to the races again. A new “clue” requiring further investigation. And Mueller won’t close down until after he hears Strzok but will then find the questioning opened new door for Mueller team to follow up on. Excuse my cynicism.
LikeLike
Maybe.
I think Mueller is only pursuing a few angles, 1. cover up for the FBI believing in the “dossier” 2. protect the lucrative private intel industry by finding corporate flunkies to say the CrowdStrike report was good work, 3. use private contractors to invent or find anything new they can on Trump and his team.
BTW did Mueller “find” new information that Cohen traveled to Prague which formed the basis of his warrant? Might explain the McClatchy report saying info had been “found.”
Strozk might have a lot of information beyond and outsice the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we’ll find out I guess. We’re just spending too much time on the wrong people. I hope atheist President has a legal horshoe in his boxing gloves. Roundhouse right followed by left uppercut….
LikeLike
aethist……really spell-check? I meant THE! Crispy critters i have to start proof reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should graciously accept his offer to testify, but delay his appearance until the FISA abuse investigation/report is completed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent thought!
LikeLike
Don’t give him a platform, prosecute him!
LikeLike
That’s a letter of confidence.
Maybe he made a deal to pull down Brennan and the rest of the secret select group that met at the CIA.
Comey was dismissive of the “dossier.” Brennan pushed it.
LikeLike
He’ll just do “The Strzok”
Now everybody
Have you heard
If you’re in the game
Then the Strzok’s the word
Don’t take no rhythm
Don’t take no style
Gotta thirst for killin’
Grab your vial and
Strzok me, Strzok me
Put your right hand out
Give a firm handshake
Talk to me about that one big break
Spread your Ear Pollution
Both far and wide
Keep your contributions
By your side and
Strzok me, Strzok me
Better listen now
Said it ain’t no joke
Don’t let your conscience fail ya’
Just do the Strzok
Don’t ya’ take no chances
Keep your eye on top
Do your fancy dances
You can’t stop you just
Strzok me, Strzok me
Say you’re a winner but man
You’re just a sinner now
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am old enough to remember that a ‘Peter Stroke’ was something that little boys did under the covers.
LikeLike
If he tries to drape himself in the ridiculous self-righteous narrative of…”I was doing it to fight the tyrant Trump!”
Then it will backfire on him.
It will backfire because it would be an admission of Guilt…in the scheme to Frame Donald Trump for an invented crime that PTrump did not commit.
LikeLike
I can see where that would backfire, but I can’t really fathom what he will say in defense of his actions. Would he dare blame his superiors?
LikeLike
His only defense…will be a ‘political’ one.
Because legally, there is no defense for obstructing justice in the Hillary Email Investigation.
“Would he dare blame his superiors?”
He might.
He’s a weasel.
But casting ‘blame’ on his superiors…is an admission that he knew he was doing something wrong.
LikeLike
I heard that Bill Mahr said Strzok didn’t mean PT when he said “we’ll stop him.” Just saying that might hint at a formalized group strategy or at least a leg of it. Strzok himself has recently said he never setup a dinner party with the FISA judge. He’s pretty cocky. Get Lisa Page up there.
LikeLike
I can hear it now… “I didn’t mean it like it sounded.” It was taken out of context.” The IG said no bias
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this is not allowed! Do you think any of us would be allowed to testify if we had we tried to remove Obama from the office before or after he won. The arrogance is staggering. However, the “in your face” corruption continues. What else are we suppose to accept?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Clear his name” = recite a prepared script over and over to paint himself in a positive light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is too full of himself. Who granted him immunity? No wonder he is not cooperating with the FBI now regarding the IG report. He thinks they can’t get him.
LikeLike
They should say no… He’s already been fired and referred for possible prosecution
LikeLike
Oh wait, that’s right he hasn’t…. Silly me
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree he can give his side of the story after criminal charges are filed, I’m not interested in listening to his works of fiction. He makes my skin crawl.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing is going to happen to Peter Strzok . All you need do, is look at what has happen, thus far. Maybe a demotion for committing Treason by that hard hitting FBI Director Wray.
Peter Strzok has apparently, not even lost his security clearance.
LikeLike
I am in favor of clarity. If Strzok declines to answer question after question that can be extremely clarifying. I say invite him, grill him and put him on the record. I’m fairly confident that it won’t help his cause.
LikeLike
Did Mulehead give Strzok immunity?
LikeLike
Let’s hear from the other 23 or so Agents that have said they want to testify first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes…great idea!
LikeLike
As I posited about this elsewhere, the repetition of “ongoing investigations,” i.e., I’m a key witness means much will go unsaid. What will be said is how Donald Trump was a threat to “the norms” of The Swamp and how his glorification of Vlad Putin made him a clear and present danger.
Notice where I put the comma in “ongoing investigations.” We are not Brits and must follow the American stylebook on the usage of the comma. 🙂
Peter Strzok wants to pull a Comey. He figures, rightly, the DNC Media will turn him into a media star and he will come out ahead better than Andy McCabe and his 500K GoFundMe campaign.
Would he be wrong in that assessment?
LikeLike
Not hard to “clear your name”…
Just say “slipsies” (no intent)… and run out the clock… easy peasy.
NOBODY is doing indictments.. so what risk does Strozk face?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t recall…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got no memory of anything at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should not be allowed to use that hearing to spread more of his warped ethos, he can testify at his criminal trial and give his side of the story. He makes me sick and the other corrupt agents aren’t fit to lick decent people’s feet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress should decline until they get ALL of his texts and emails, with ALL of it unredacted.
LikeLike
No matter what happens, and Lord knows, they should be behind bars ASAP, but their names are tarnished forever. How would you like to be one of their kids? Can you imagine the taunts? They are traitors, and evil-doers, and we, the American people will never allow them to pretend otherwise.
Remember OJ? He got off, but he will live in ignominy forever.
LikeLike
We’ve not heard from Huber yet; there may be more there than we think. In any case, watching politicians dance on pin heads can be great humor when one realizes that said politicians take themselves seriously.
LikeLike
“there may be more there than we think”
ill believe it when I see it. meanwhile how many more associates of Trump will be railroaded by Müllers Gestapo techniques?
LikeLike
The last time, I saw this much arrogance was when Hillary Clinton was supposedly being investigated by Peter Strzok. This sounds like another fix is in. Fasten your seat belts folks because the BS is about to fly!
Remember, how Hillary Clinton never seemed concerned about being investigated. Well, guess what – she had no reason to be concerned since her little problem had been taken care off.
So who did Hillary Clinton get, to do her a little favor for her great supporter Peter Strzok?
LikeLike
He definitely should testify. Remember the text to Page, where he stated we know there is no there there. That was in response to being put on Mueller’s team. There never should have been a special counsel because there was never a basis. I expect he will throw Comey right under the bus. Maybe Hillary as well. Remember Baker, Page and Strok and McCabe all lost their careers. They won’t be defending anyone.
LikeLike
REMEMBER QUID PRO QUO
REPEAT QUID PRO QUO
FBI HILLARY DEAL – QUID PRO QUO
LikeLike
When will he possibly find time to testify, with his busy and demanding schedule in the human resources department?
LikeLike
He’s going to testify by text. He’s a very fast texter.
LikeLike
I can picture his performance…
Huh?
I’m not sure
I can’t recall
Depends on how you define that word
Huh?
I think I’m a pretty nice guy
I can’t recall
Did I write that?
I’ll get back to you on that
I don’t know
I have no idea who wrote that
I like me
How should I know?
That depends
I have no idea
Congress: We were very pleased with his answers
LikeLike
how does this sob clear his name?
LikeLike
Whens the book deal? I guess he needs to pull a Comey and do the Congress testimony first to get the interest up. This whole thing makes me want to Puke.
LikeLike
The Strzok family & Obama go way back.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/02/09/obama-strzok-family-connection-spans-decades/#.WybnupwpA0O
LikeLike
BEST we can hope for is getting the Juicy bits of… LAWYERS IN LOVE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lyrics were prophetic… 🙂
Last night I watched the news from Washington, the capitol
The Russians escaped while we weren’t watching them
like Russians will
Now we’ve got all this room, we’ve even got the moon
And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon
As vacation land for lawyers in love
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeannie’s nailed it.
Why does Congress bother?
Useless repetition of appearances that have absolutely no consequences.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/06/16/judge-jeanine-time-for-jeff-sessions-to-put-on-his-big-boy-pants-or-get-the-hell-out-of-the-way/
LikeLike
Testifying to Congress accomplishes nothing. It’s theater. Testify in court Pal – during your prosecution.
LikeLike
Hubris. He is two clever by half.
One other take he has full immunity from Huber for the bigger takedown. The report focused on his s unbelievable testimony to the IG, that does not mean he has had additional chats with Huber at which check time the showed him the rope he has made.
LikeLike
Edit
That does not mean he hasn’t had additional chats with Huber at which time they would show him the rope he has made for himself.
LikeLike
Why should he get to set the agenda? Don’t call us, we’ll call you when we’re ready. And it won’t be for your testimony before Congress, it will be for your statement in a criminal matter (and you will cry and the video will go viral).
LikeLike
You got it.
LikeLike
So the old just following orders ploy.
LikeLike
Strzok doesn’t deserve the courtesy of a public hearing. His stated motive is to clear his name – not telling the truth of trying to commit treason against this country and keeping candidate Trump, PE Trump & President Trump from becoming and being president. All he cares about is clearing his name.
Public Hearing Request: Denied.
LikeLike
This ^^^^^^^^^^
LikeLike
This is a coordinated Deep State play. He will frame the narrative for the Left, as planned, they always have a plan. There is a reason for his wanting to testify now. They have their well thought out talking points coordinated by the Scheme team and Dem committee members. Giant RED FLAG!!!
LikeLike
Sundance is right . The fix is in . There is no way that Strock is walking into an ambush. There will be some kind of bait and switch. This is all for optics , and not for truth . Strock and his cronies have been lying since before the beginning. More kabuki.
LikeLike