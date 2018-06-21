New York Judge Rules Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Unconstitutional Construct…

The CFPB was constructed by Elizabeth Warren and her progressive ideologues as an extra-constitutional government agency. This was entirely by design.

The CFPB had two two primary, albeit unspoken, functions. First, it was structured as a holding center for fines and assessments against any financial organizations opposed by progressives. Second, it was a distribution hub for the received funds to be transferred to political allies and groups supportive of progressive causes.

To pull off this scheme Elizabeth Warren et al ensured it was structured to allow no congressional oversight; however, it was also structured to have no executive branch oversight – and the funding mechanism for the CFPB budget was directly through the federal reserve. The lack of any legislative or executive branch oversight made the entire scheme unconstitutional according to an earlier court decision.

The CFPB defenders then appealed the decision to a select appellate court in Washington DC to continue the construct. The Warren crew won the appeal; but today, in an unrelated jurisdictional ruling a New York judge affirmed the minority opinion setting up a possible supreme court pathway to get a final decision.

NEW YORK (AP) – The U.S. government’s beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency is unconstitutionally structured, a judge said Thursday as she disqualified the agency from serving as a plaintiff in a lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska in Manhattan reached the conclusion about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a written decision. Her ruling related to a lawsuit brought against companies loaning money to former National Football League players awaiting payouts from the settlement of a concussion-related lawsuit and to individuals slated to receive money for injuries sustained when they helped in the World Trade Center site cleanup after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She let claims brought by the New York State attorney general proceed, but dismissed those that were brought by the CPFB, saying it “lacks authority to bring this enforcement action because its composition violates the Constitution’s separation of powers.” In ruling, Preska sided with three judges who dissented from the six-judge majority in a January ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. The majority found that the agency director’s power is not excessive and that the president should not have freer rein to fire that person. (read more)

CFPB Interim Director Mick Mulvaney has already said the CFPB needs to be disassembled.

Taking the agency down is perfectly ok with the Trump administration.

