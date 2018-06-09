President Trump Remarks and Press Conference Following G7 Meetings in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada…

Posted on June 9, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump and members of the administration delivered remarks following the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Canada.  President Trump is heading to Singapore for a historic meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Prior to departing Canada President Trump took questions from the media on a wide variety of issues including trade:  “Economic Security is National Security” !

  1. HBD says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    The Boss!

    • Mark A. Thimesch says:
      June 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      Yes! This shows the side of Trump that made me register to vote for the FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE, in order to help get him elected. This is the REAL Trump.

      • Johnny Bravo says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:07 pm

        Well done Mark👍👏

      • fleporeblog says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:20 pm

        This was by far one of the best press conferences I have ever seen from our President! Absolutely must watch. He completely owned the room. He was relaxed and on point with what his expectations are in terms of trade deals. He even raised the stakes even higher.

        Our LION 🦁 said, “1,000 out of 1,000 times we will win the trade war!” He is absolutely right and there is nothing Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, China 🇨🇳, Japan 🇯🇵, India 🇮🇳, European Union 🇪🇺, RINOs, CoC, Globalist etc. can do about it.

        These MORONS are dumber than they look! The more they push it, the more demands our President makes. He wants to see three things occur; No Tariffs, No Barriers and No Subsidies. Short, sweet and to the point!

        He reinforced the fact that he doesn’t blame any of these countries or World Leaders. He blames the MORONS that have run our country over the past 30+ years for allowing us to be a “Piggy Bank” for the world. He said that it was going to end.

        The question for al these countries NOW is pretty simple. Either you join us in taking down the barriers referenced above or you will lose ACCESS TO OUR MARKET! You want to talk about “Protectionist”, they are about to see we don’t need a damn thing from any of them.

        They questioned him about the use of the 232 for national defense. Our President KILLED them by saying that the inequality of the trade agreement and flow of money out versus in kills our ability to be able to fund our military which causes us to be vulnerable. ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE RESPONSE! We don’t just defend ourselves, we defend all these other MORONS!

        This press conference today was not just intended for these World Leaders but for ever single Corporation that is wondering how far he will go. They heard it loud and clear! Many corporate boards are being called in this weekend. Decisions have to be made on expanding and opening new factories all across the USA 🇺🇸!

        WINNING NEVER FELT SO GOOD!

        • fleporeblog says:
          June 9, 2018 at 1:32 pm

        • Alison says:
          June 9, 2018 at 1:36 pm

          Excellent synopsis, Felice.

          THIS is who we are! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          June 9, 2018 at 1:58 pm

          The Trump TRADE RATCHETS are about to kick in:

          1. Regular Tariff Ratchets to create Tariff Reciprocity
          • Pending: Autos, Trucks and Automotive Parts
          • Next: Industrial and Automation Machinery
          • Future: Tariff and Barrier Equalization

          2. Regular Import-Replacement Ratchets to grow Domestic Capacity
          • Timber and Lumber expansion vs Imports from Canada
          • Mining expansion vs Imports from Canada
          • Factory relocations from Mexico and Canada
          • Factory expansions vs Imports from G7 Countries
          • Factory construction vs Imports from G7 Countries

          Watch for G7 Countries to RECIPROCATE only to SCREW THEMSELVES with Higher Barriers and Retaliatory Tariffs:
          • Causing American exporters to lock in other markets
          • Eliminating Governmental Tariff Income from imports redirected elsewhere
          • Triggering American Quotas and Tariffs on their Exports
          • Leading their manufacturers to build plants in America
          • Causing those manufacturers to shutter domestic plants and lay off workers
          • Reducing governmental tax receipts and multiplying welfare costs
          • Requiring increases in debt at growing interest rates
          • Triggering reductions in socialist program funding
          • Eliminating the Trade Ties-that-Bind for Mutual Defense Agreements

          We’re about to see POLITICAL BACKFLIPS or SLOW-MOVING TRAINWRECKS!

      • Bud Klatsch says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm

        Yes, I always feel he is talking directly to me and I understand him. Remarkable!

      • NYGuy54 says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:48 pm

        Really? You did that Mark? The Trump effect crosses all barriers.

    • HBD says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      “Fake news CNN , I should’ve known by the question ” (paraphrasing) I love it

  2. Sanj says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I just watched the entire press conference and all I can say is WOW! In addition to the command @POTUS has up there, maybe the US ‘Press’ could take a note: Ask intelligent, non-belligerent, topical questions and you’ll receive a thoughtful response which you can analyze. DUH!

  3. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:51 pm

  4. sophie says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Great press conference. once again the President has an answer for all the fake news media, and covers every topic with remarkable savvy whilst putting it into layman terms. No wonder the USA loves him, wish we had a guy like that here in the UK.

  5. Koot Katmando says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Whats up with the Schiff eating grin on John Bolton’s face?

    • H.R. says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:49 pm

      Bolton has always struck me as a “Peace Through Strength” guy and pro-America. However, I thought his idea of strength was, “Nuke ’em all and let God sort them out.” I’m oversimplifying and off the exact mark describing Bolton. He’s more complex than that. But he’s never struck me as the subtle type, witness his actions as U.N. Ambassador.

      The grin you see is because he’s a bright boy and has started coming around to President Trump’s viewpoint; economics can be used to achieve many of the goals that wars have been used to achieve, reducing American blood spent and increasing American treasure.

      With increased economic strength, America can afford to increase its military strength. Any megalomaniac tin-horn dictator that ignores the economics can be dealt with swiftly by overwhelming military capabilities.

      My 2¢ on Bolton’s grin. I think we’ll be seeing him grinning a lot.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        June 9, 2018 at 2:15 pm

        John Bolton has to be ecstatic over joining America’s first ECONOMIC MASTERMIND President to “win peace economically” without physically destroying generations of people along with their infrastructure, cities and countries.

    • Uncle Max says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      Probably like the one I get listening to the President speak. He cuts through the queries like few have done in 50 years. In manner and speech, he makes it abundantly clear, a page has been turned, and we’re not going to take it anymore.

  6. Doppler says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    It would be nice to see the New York Times summarize President Trump’s position in his own words and concepts, instead of “alienating our friends” while “promoting our enemies.” They pretend not to know, as Secretary Ross explained to the globalists, that ours is both the largest market, with the lowest barriers and tariffs, with an $800B trade deficit, and seek only fairness and reciprocity.

    • Koot Katmando says:
      June 9, 2018 at 12:59 pm

      Follow the money. The press is bought and paid for just like any other commodity. Who makes money off all our Debt? Who skims off the top on all our trade deals.

      • Doppler says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:47 pm

        I agree the press is manipulated by monied interests that have acquired them or otherwise seek to impose a narrative on the populace that suits their interests. But the press can only be effective to the extent its readers/consumers believe it. Independent news organizations would do well to investigate and report how the “establishment media” have been bought and manipulated. Current events that beg coverage that would be of high interest to an informed public who value knowledge and insight independent of their politics include:

        ` The indictment of James Wolfe for leaking classified information from the Senate Intel Committee to young women reporters who trade sex for it and are rewarded by meteoric rise in the newsroom (resonates with variation on the #metoo movement plus House of Cards story line)
        ` The planting of false and/or paid PR stories in the establishment media by organizations like Fusion GPS, who are paid by domestic and foreign political, corporate and financial interests to move public opinion in a desired direction (“pay to push”? If news media trying to create a niche that is closer to true journalism, why not take down through expose those who sell their credibility for money?).
        ` The combination of the first two above in the Russia Collusion insurance policy scandal (this would provide perspective on what should be the biggest set of news stories over the next year).
        ` Any number of Trump “wins” that have yet to be acknowledged as such in the MSM, which appears to rely upon a form of group think and peer pressure to continue publicly in a profound state of denial, what might be called, together “playing the fake dumb” (or being disingenuous, or deliberately obtuse. Collectively, the phenomenon might be dubbed “extending the fake narrative.” Or “clinging to the fake narrative to remain politically correct.”

    • rayvandune says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:36 pm

      “They pretend not to know…“

      They actively hide the knowledge of the present imbalances in tariffs between the US and the rest of the world! When my friends and family grouse about the US wanting to raise a tariff by say, 50%, I ask them whether that will make our tariff equal to, less than, or greater than the other side’s. They not only don’t know, but it is obvious they have never thought about it! Then I ask them how they can consider themselves well informed, and they start blathering about “hurting our allies”. So I begin my heartstring-tugging rendition of “Feelings…” and then ask them a sports question to illustrate the foolishness of ignoring baseline numbers: “If the Yankees win 30 of their final 50 games of the year, and the Red Sox win 33 of their last 50 games, which team will end up with a better record?” Believe it or not, most of these LoFos immediately say “Red Sox”! Then I ask them “Really? Even if the Yankees were already ahead by 10 games?”

      The struggle continues.

      • rayvandune says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:51 pm

        I should finish my sports analogy: the family’s next retort is usually “Well, you cheated – you didn’t say who was already ahead, so we assumed they were even!”

        To which I say “Exactly, and that’s how the media cheats, to let you assume the US and its ‘allies’ start with equal tariffs, when they don’t! Do you wonder why they do that?”

    • NYGuy54 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:51 pm

      spot on..great comment

  7. Orville R. Bacher says:
    June 9, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Watch Trump make a bilateral deal with Mexico and leave Trudeau in the dust.

  8. NJF says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Wow

    Sums up everything!

  9. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I’m in Ontario for the weekend watching coverage from here and the anti Trump press is hardly as bad as I expected. My guess is they are still in shock over the total @ss-whooping the Lliberals took this week in the provincial elections. Yes, our POTUS is making a difference here too!

  10. sundance says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:01 pm

  11. Madglobal says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Genius. True free trade has been his position all along. He has cornered all of the naysayers – here and abroad – who argued that his trade positions where antithetical thereto. The upshot is that for any country to be competitive in a free trade zone they must cut taxes, regulation and graft. We will get another set of tax cuts and reforms to ensure we can compete, defunding the swamp. Other nations will have to follow suit. VSGPDJT is a visionary…genuis.

  12. Johnny Bravo says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    This must be like coming around from amnesia, you know, you begin to recognise items around the house, photos, loved ones, favourite plants in the garden and so it is as time passes, more of your forgotten memory comes back.

    It must be exhilarating when you come back to your old self and all the weird stuff is just a distant memory.

    Well, let me telll you. When PDJT speaks like this, he reveals how things were, before the haziness, lying and cheating came about and like a fog clouded our thinking.

    We are returning to that time when leaders were expected and attempted to do what was right. Became accountable and I love it. Well done Mr D J Genius, you are shaking the world back to its senses, THANK YOU💋

  13. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Over two years now & CNN still thinks they can embarrass Donald Trump at these briefings by setting up a false narrative before asking a deliberately misleading question. He consistently smacks them in the face with their own dishonesty.
    Then they ask President Trump why he dislikes the press. As always, he tells the truth by exposing them as the frauds they are.
    There is no cure for their stupidity. They simply CAN NOT learn.
    I can only speak for myself here, but no matter how many times I hear it, I still find it hilarious.
    Take my wife….. Please.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:27 pm

      Playing ‘gotcha’ with Trump……………….
      Will get you a hand full of something………..
      You really don’t want.

  14. Dutchman says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Oh, gosh, he is just so “Un-Presidential”!

    NOT! Remember when that was one of the many criticisms?

    And they were comparing him to bow and scrape apology tour, lead from behind Obummer?

  15. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I see this pic and the first thought that popped into my head was all the two-bit mobsters crowding in to kiss The Godfather’s ring and curry good favor.

    THE BOSS

  16. JonS says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    POTUS is a warrior

    • listingstarboard says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      Could not love the man more. After feeling despondent for 8 years over Obama and the prospect of Hillary it is beyond amazing we have the best POTUS ever elected now.

  17. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Oh dear. LOLZ 😀 😀 😀 😀

  18. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    💥💥17:46 – 19:44💥💥…”tell that to your fake friends at cnn”. 🇺🇸U.S. Department of Winning🇺🇸

  19. NJF says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    I went to Maggie habbermans twitter based on a ridiculous rt to remind her she’s F’ing crazy. The comments are mind blowing.

    Two movies on one screen confirmed.

  20. beach lover says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    I especially loved CNN’s question about running away from the G7 to more friendly talks… THE NORTH KOREANS!! Now that right there is pretty funny when you think about it. what numbskulls

  21. L4grasshopper says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Trump is trying to destroy the false meme that the MSM and the Euros keep bleating that the current status quo WRT trade is some sort of tariff free “free trade” nirvana and that Trump is going to mess it all up 🙂

    The hard truth is, of course, that ALL TRADE is micro-managed by thousands of tariffs, quotas, set asides, content rules, and other laws and regulations. What Trump is doing is simply reexamining some of these “deals” and calling them out as unfair to the US. The howling is all coming from those globalists who are currently milking the status quo trade cow 🙂

  22. budman says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    The BEST PRESIDENT EVER! What a leader. What a deal maker! I am so proud to have voted for this man. Every day is a great day under his awesome leadership. I was on the Trump Train the day he rode down the elevator and never wavered. Now THAT was a presser! Onward America! We can be proud again!

  23. jamesvsmithjrj says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Did you catch the message President Trump sent to Kim? Paraphrased: I’ll know in the first minute whether the meeting will be a success and if it isn’t going to work, I’ll walk away. Don’t want to waste my time or his time. Just. Brilliant. Put it on Kim to make it work.

  24. NJF says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Let the memes commence!

  25. Donzo says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    After watching that spectacle I have never been more proud and honored that Trump decided to serve the American people as our president.

  26. Ronald J Foreman says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    “If you decide to stay in, you will lose in the biggest landslide in American political history.” — Reince Priebus to then-Presidential nominee Donald Trump, the morning after the “Access Hollywood” tape dropped.

    July 27, 2017: White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, on Twitter, all but blamed White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for leaking information. In a “New Day” interview, conducted by host Andrew Cuomo, Anthony Scaramucci says he and the President know “who the senior leakers are in the White House.”

    July 27, 2017: Reince Preibus resigns as Chief of Staff to President Trump and is replaced by John F. Kelly, who had been serving as secretary of Homeland Security.

    July 27, 2017: George Papadopoulos was arrested at Washington-Dulles International Airport and has since been cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation.

  27. fred5678 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    POTUSDJT is our first POTUS to unabashedly brag about the size and strength of our economy instead of being embarrassed about it. As a result, he very openly uses it as LEVERAGE for diplomacy. Best example — North Korea via China. Next — the rest of the world — One. By. One.

  28. Paul B. says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    One fantastic press conference after another. I don’t care what the elite media says, people sooner or later have to start noticing this. That, and the soundness of Trump’s approach to tariffs and NK are going to shoot his numbers up over the coming months. And all the more so if good news comes from Singapore. May God bless and protect our president.

  29. konradwp1 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    WOW!
    President Trump was on fire! He totally owned the room.

    26 minutes 43 seconds. Watch it all.

    On G7, on trade, he knows he holds the trump card. The $800 billion a year trade deficit must end. The nations benefiting from the trade imbalance need access to the US market far more than the US needs access to theirs. All it takes is a president with a spine that is not in the pay of globalists.

    On North Korea, it sounds like Trump has won and China lost bigly. I believe Trump has offered NK a Marshal plan, and they have effectively already accepted. Trump has offered the prosperity of South Korea, Japan and the US to North Korea. What was China offering? More humiliating subservience as a vassal state?

    What is Trump playing for? Peace between NK and SK? De-nuclearisation? Or did he just steal a nation of 25 million consumers, none of which have a smart phone, flat screen TV, washing machine, refrigerator or car?

