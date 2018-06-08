Senate Investigators Suspect FBI Documents Were Manipulated By Deputy Director Andrew McCabe…

Journalist Paul Sperry dropped a bombshell tweet yesterday highlighting issues that have been longstanding within a senate investigation:
This is a BIG deal, obviously. However, it is actually an even bigger deal when put into context with prior inquiry by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley about FBI manipulating FD-302’s, notes taken by FBI agents during interviews.
The current issue seems to align with Senator Chuck Grassley suspecting Andrew McCabe manipulated the FD-302 investigative notes from FBI Special Agent’s Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka, after they interviewed Mike Flynn. There is enough sketchy and contradictory information giving weight to a likelihood that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative.
On May 11th, 2018, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley dropped a sunlight grenade into the prosecution of Michael Flynn with a jaw-dropping request letter. [Pdf Here]
Within the letter Chairman Grassley outlines a prior briefing from fired FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and contrasts the false presentations of Comey -regarding Michael Flynn- against recently known evidence.
Within the May 11 letter Senator Grassley requested: ♦the transcription of the phone call(s) intercepted by the FBI between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak; ♦the FD 302’s written by the FBI in their interview with Michael Flynn; and ♦testimony from Special Agent Joe Pientka, the second FBI agent who was partnered with Peter Strzok for the Flynn interview.
The name of the second FBI agent, Joe Pientka, was previously unknown, and it’s likely Chairman Grassley outed the name for a very specific reason. This was a BIG shot across the bow.
“In addition, please make Special Agent Joe Pientka available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff no later than one week following the production of the requested documents”…
Adding to evidence Deputy FBI Director McCabe told FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative researcher Nick Falco pointed out text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!
♦Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails… (Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)
♦Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails if everything was by the book?
BECAUSE IT WASN’T!
It was a conspiracy to entrap Gen Mike Flynn. All Strzok needed was an excuse to speak w Flynn. Everything in the 302 was likely fabricated.
♦February 14th, 2017, there is another note about the FBI reports filed from the interview.
Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”
Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.
And we know from their discussions of manipulating FBI reports a year earlier, inside the Hillary Clinton investigation, that Peter Strzok has withheld information, and manipulated information, through use of the 302 reports [LINK]:
On Wednesday June 6th, 2018, Senator Chuck Grassley sent another letter. This time he’s ANGRY about the initial response from the DOJ and FBI [pdf link]:
[…] “disclosing facts to the Committee could not possibly “interfere” with the case at this late date, assuming those facts are consistent with the representations that prosecutors arranged for Lt. General Flynn to swear to in federal court.”
“If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.” ~ Senator Grassley
There’s the implication.
If the “facts” of the Flynn case don’t match up with the details presented to the court (via “plea agreement”), it’s likely the underlying case evidence is fraudulent. ie. the FD-302’s were falsified.
However, Senator Grassley is not just relying on his research and investigative discoveries about the Flynn case. The Chairman also has prior knowledge of potentially falsified FBI statements to his oversight committee via. the Christopher Steele testimony.
At the beginning of the year Senator Grassley identified likely received false information from the FBI. He gave a critically important speech about it in January:
.
[…] “in the course of our review, Senator Graham and I came across some information that just does not add up. We saw Mr. Steele swearing one thing in a public libel suit against him in London.”
“Then we saw contradictory things in [FBI] documents that I am not going to talk about in an open setting. And from everything we’ve learned so far, we believe these discrepancies are significant.”
“The Special Counsel should be free to complete his work, and to follow the facts wherever they lead. However, that doesn’t mean I can ignore what look like false statements.”…
Then comes the key point:
“we start by assuming that government documents are true until we see evidence to the contrary. If those documents are not true, and there are serious discrepancies … then we have another problem—an arguably more serious one.”
What Senator Grassley is outlining in this speech is the conflicting statements by Chris Steele (under oath), and the information the FBI used to assemble the FISA application using the Steele Dossier. The FBI said they had no idea Steele was shopping his dossier to the media. Hence they felt confident using it in the FISA application.
However, Christopher Steele essentially said: “BULLSHIT”, the FBI (Peter Strzok) knew I was shopping the dossier to media, knew it was unverified raw intelligence, and should never have relied on it.
Under oath (in UK court), Chris Steele made statements so contradictory to the FBI – the interpretation could only be: the FBI lied to the FISA Court, and also lied to Senate Judiciary during oversight review.
In an effort to call the FBI’s bluff and discover the truth Grassley told the FBI if their FD-302 documented version of discussion with Steele was truthful, then PROSECUTE STEELE FOR LYING to the FBI [LINK]:
As the New York Times pointed out in January “Mr. Grassley’s decision to recommend criminal charges appeared likely to be based on reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I., which were provided to the committee by the Justice Department in recent weeks.”
The “reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I.” are the FD-302’s the FBI gave Chairman Grassley to back up their version of events.
The FBI is attributing claims to the meetings with Christopher Steele that do not match known evidence about the Steele Dossier and use therein; and do not match the statements by Mr. Steele given under oath.
Senator Grassley suspected, and likely knew, the motive to lie about the Steele Dossier *does not* belong to Christopher Steele. The motive to lie is within the corrupt FBI who were manipulating the validity of the Dossier to gain a FISA warrant.
And almost a year later the DOJ never filed charges against Steele for lying to the FBI because he didn’t. The FBI, through false documents, lied to the FISA Court (dossier) and also lied to Chuck Grassley (falsified FD-302’s).
Knowing the Comey/McCabe FBI has a history of falsifying FD-302 reports to achieve politically motivated investigative purposes, Senator Grassley is now going to highlight how the FBI falsified the Mike Flynn FD-302’s.
This is epic.
There are now three provable citations/examples showing evidence that James Comey’s FBI investigative units falsified FD-302 documents.
♦The first example is Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe and James Comey falsifying/manipulating Clinton investigation email 302’s submitted to congress.
♦The second example is the FBI falsifying/manipulating FD-302’s about contacts and interviews with Christopher Steele. [To create a FISC application and gain the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page]
♦The third example is now the FBI falsifying/manipulating FD-302’s surrounding the interview with Michael Flynn. Those falsified 302 FBI interview notes were then used by Deputy Attorney Sally Yates and head of the DOJ-NSD Mary McCord to inform White House Legal Counsel Don McGahn and frame Michael Flynn.
.
and Rosenkapo and his master Müller will redact it.
No, the altered 302s have been destroyed… which is why the FBI can’t turn them over to Congress.
No backup copies? Backup server?
Same for Awan laptop and server.
Where is the “investigative questionnaire”?
Why did Flynn plead if things were fabricated? Flynn would have access to the FBI docs as part of discovery I would think.
To save his son. I guess, just the way you only need to meet in the same room with Peter Strzok to find yourself accused of treason, so likewise, you only need any fake-o proceeding to be underway against you for Mueller to entitle himself to threatening your family.
The new judge in the Flynn case ordered Meuller to give Flynn all exculpatory evidence…as best I can tell from the news…crickets. To the extent Meuller and the FBI fabricated evidence, they would not give that to Flynn.
What is the name of the new judge?
Emmett Sullivan. He was the judge who was played by the Feds in the Ted Stevens case. He has a thing about full disclosure of all exculpatory evidence — so much so he has a special sua sponge order he issues to the prosecutor in all his cases.
Its very risky to refute a FD-302 in court. Targets will incur multiple felonies when fighting their veracity because it become a he said/he said and it is two against one.
If you are ever interviewed by an FBI agent – demand that it be recorded.
https://grandjurytarget.com/2017/05/18/what-is-an-fbi-302-the-problematic-nature-of-fbi-agents-interview-memos/
FD-302s should be regarded as used toilet paper unless backed-up by full audio and video recording with chain-of-custody…..and, with CGI, that might not be enough.
Exactly/ “demand that it be recorded.”
Intercept article I remembered spells it out/
Custodial vs. Noncustodial Interrogations.
HOW THE INTERROGATION OF REALITY WINNER REVEALS THE DECEPTIVE TACTICS OF “EXCEEDINGLY FRIENDLY” FBI AGENTS/
Peter Maass
December 28 2017, 5:29 a.m.
“The interrogations of Winner and Papadopoulos were what the FBI likes to call “noncustodial,” so they were not read their Miranda rights — because, the FBI claims, they were not arrested or detained at the time of the interrogation. (Winner’s lawyers have argued in court filings that she was effectively detained and should have been Mirandized.) By avoiding the obligation to inform suspects of their right to a lawyer and the right to stay silent, the FBI makes it easier to get Americans to say things — whether truths or lies — that will be used against them. The Fifth Amendment protects people from testifying against themselves, of course, and the Sixth Amendment provides the right to legal counsel, but law enforcement authorities get around these constitutional protections by contending that some interrogations are noncustodial. The result is that suspects are enticed into talking before they realize the jeopardy they face and the rights they possess.”
https://theintercept.com/2017/12/28/how-the-interrogation-of-reality-winner-reveals-the-deceptive-tactics-of-exceedingly-friendly-fbi-agents/
Five important words to remember if the FBI just
wants to “talk to you” – I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY.
Threats and the cost of defending himself perhaps! The judge in his case has told the Mueller to provide all exculpatory evidence (still waiting..?). I’m sure falsified 302’s would fall under that, but the FBI of course doesn’t want us to know they’re falsified, so no need to provide them!!
A: They were squeezing him and his son, and running them out of money. B: Flynn knew the score, was a willing target and allowed the conspiracy to take actual actions to entrap him.
They actually took actions… all the way to just short of a sentencing hearing before the judge was recused and all the oh shits started.
My guess is B. The only way to make something like this stick is to remove all doubt that the conspiracy to frame someone wasn’t just a plan… they actually went pretty far with it. I hope he was in on it all, b/c that means the Trump folks were 2 steps ahead, the whole time. Talk about a sting…. for the ages. To go along with the most dangerous coup attempt we’ve ever had.
I knew when Flynn pled guilty that he really wasn’t!
I think it was Wictor posited that Flynn’s guilty plea was a 3D chess move. He left the administration, but left some of the best spooks in the world in place to help ferret out the rats.
That is what I recall from a Thomas Wictor thread also-one of his best!
I don’t buy into any of the Q nonsense but Military Intelligence would be a mighty sword to have.
Mueller made Flynn sign an agreement in his plea deal to not seek anything by discovery didn’t he? I believe that is what I read and then the judge Contreras gets recused and judge Sullivan gets appointed. Flynn never went to trial so discovery wasn’t made.
LikeLike
Because since the interview wasn’t recorded it’s his word against the FBI’s 302’s which are compiled AFTER the interview, often days afterwards. (Or composed). That is the big BIG problem with those things, if the interviewer is a Black Hat you’re screwed. ALL interview should be recorded, and if the recordings go away, no case. Period.
Plus perhaps Flynn was given access to a fabricated set of docs. If the conspirators have already committed crimes, what’s one more.
Lastly, Herr Mueller is already known to have withheld exculpatory evidence before. perhaps ‘for reasons of national security’. He might have played that card too.
I think Sundance wrote something about this. IIRC, Flynn was left with two horrible choices and between incriminating himself or visually, the administration, he chose himself.
Here it is, did I interpret it correctly?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/12/byron-york-ponders-the-flynn-puzzle-question/
How are these THINGS sleeping at night? No SERIOUSLY?
Because in their minds, they are doing this “for the greater good”, or “to save this country from Trump”.
They know what’s best for us rubes, dontcha know?
Most Leftists refuse to admit this stuff even exists. They also think Mueller has the goods on Trump. It’s insane.
This is what keeps me up at night. I pray for guidance for all of us to help our lost brothers and sisters see the light.
Thank you, Sundance, and it shows your long-ago guess was right.
This whole run out the clock witch hunt needs to stop.
Mueller and his friends are wasting millions of taxdollars on NOTHING!
Looks like an audit may be in order. Muller needs to go to jail.
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/387163-freedom-caucus-chairman-wants-financial-audit-of-mueller-investigation
I think we are past “jail” as the solution. The Rubicon has been crossed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robert Caesar Mueller must die (politically). He needs to be in a rocking chair on a porch somewhere.
No, there are too many that must be executed for treason. It may result in a war, true.
However, failure to execute these traitors will collapse the United States. It is a guaranteed certainty. No federal agency of any kind will ever be trusted for anything, at any time, for any reason, by such a large portion of the populace that might-makes-right tribalism will be all that is left.
Is the penalty for treason hanging? Don’t think Home Depot has enough rope to give restitution for the citizens of this country.
I have lots of rope that I can donate to the cause.
The reason why Rosenstein and Wray are so uncooperative with Congress is not because they are trying to protect bureaucratic crooks; they will eventually weed those folks out. They are worried that if the DOJ/FBI are so thoroughly destroyed in public and gain a reputation as corrupt bureaucracies, that thousand upon thousand of guilty verdicts on some really bad people will be contested. That’s what’s at stake; thats what Hitlery, Comey, McCabe, Lynch and so many more have brought us. The job will get done, but it will take time and it will be done in the shadows.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think it’s more than that. The FBI and DOJ have been afforded alevel of Independence in exchange for the acceptance of congressional oversight. They have now fully rejected that oversight. They know if they come clean, there will be hell to pay, and they will lose that independence.
For someone like RR who has spent his entire career in the DOJ and FBI, that is unfathomable.
As exasperated as many of us understandably are, I think you’ve hit on a major point. None of us has the whole picture.
As an aside, Mark Taylor did say that when they start to take these people down they were going to have to do it carefully so as not to take down whole parts of government. As bad as all of this is, it goes deeper and wider (worldwide) than many of us suspect. We need to ensure that the surgery doesn’t kill the patient (the republic).
and they should be contested.. this is one corrupt POS LE agency. Burn it to the ground.
“corrupt bureaucracies, that thousand upon thousand of guilty verdicts on some really bad people will be contested. ”
That is because they are corrupt. The FBI has been using NSA material unconstitutionally to find ways to get warrants from judges to seize evidence and prosecute.
According CIA whistle blower Kevin Shipp, Robert Mueller testified under oath before congress that he could not give an estimate of how many times FBI agents did things without warrants because it was in the THOUSANDS. I don’t recall where in the video that is covered. You will not be bored waiting for it, however. I can guarantee that much.
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
Former CIA Officer Exposes the Deep State
and Shadow Government
When I sat down to watch this 3-part video, I expected to feel like I usually do–outraged, and full of righteous indignation. But outrage–I now understand–is what you feel before you really know how bad things are, inside our government.
“When the power of secrecy is possessed outside of constitutional constraints,” Kevin tells us, “corruption and failure are inevitable” and “government will go bad, every time.” Watch all three parts. He’s right.
“he could not give an estimate of how many times FBI agents did things without warrants ”
Should be “could not give an accurate NUMBER of how many times FBI agents did things without warrants”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parallel_construction
Get something from mass surveillance, launder it through cutouts, come back and “stumble upon” the laundered version, then use it to prosecute…..should be criminal, with maybe 20-30 years. IRL, SOP.
Those made a chill go down my spine. What he is saying as well as what he cannot or will it shows it is exponentially worse than I had ever considered
“They are worried that if the DOJ/FBI are so thoroughly destroyed in public and gain a reputation as corrupt bureaucracies, that thousand upon thousand of guilty verdicts on some really bad people will be contested.”
As well they should be contested. Bring it on!
There are alternatives. If a nuclear “training accident” were to occur over https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center , citizens of the United States might get an unanticipated surge of freedom.
Right!
Man I hope that is the right answer. Wray looks nice and I don’t like being mad at all this large number of people. Some of them must be OK.
Wray could have been a real hero here and come in guns a blazin’. THAT would have regained the public’s faith in the F.B.I. Sadly, he is only picking up the mantle and moving forward. A sad day for the institution he seems to care for.
If only they cared more,about the country than themselves and their institution…
Our rights under the Constitution are not constrained by shadows! Out, damned spot! We have only one chance to cut off the head of this traitorous snake we have discovered among us, and it must be done, and SEEN to be done, swiftly and with righteous wrath!
Sara Carter and I believe DiGenova both predicted indictments are coming soon. I believe Strzok, Comey and Lynch were named in the predictions. Please be true.
LikeLike
Just one bad cop on the south side of Chicago took decades to fix all the bad cases, and they’re still paying off wrongly convicted guys. But this? This depth and breadth of wrongdoing? It’s mind boggling.
Sort of gives an idea what the recent pardons might be about? Setting the tone? A president who will not hesitate to grant pardons or commutations where he believes it is just.
this just makes me sick to my stomach. Just when you think the depth of depravity could not get any deeper
I hope the only reason Rosenstein is denying Grassley’s requests is that there is an active investigation into falsifying 302s/FISA applications.
But I’m not holding my breath.
“This is epic.” I agree. Sundance’s research and mastery of this intricate web IS epic.
Now I want to see epic perp walks.
One thing to point out, the Carter Page thing that everyone has been going on is quite odd.
He wasn’t put under FISA under Oct 2016 AFTER he left the Trump Campaign.
Going purely on FISA Intel, the Page Warrants would have nothing to do with Trump or the Campaign.
a FISA warrant allows them to go back in time.
I think the Page warrant was cover for the prior FISA abuse that Rogers stopped. I think initially it was intended as a “cover” story when it was discovered during the first year of Hilary’s presidency — gave legitimacy to why Obama spied. The she lost…
“However, Christopher Steele essentially said: “BULLSHIT”, the FBI (Peter Strzok) knew I was shopping the dossier to media, knew it was unverified raw intelligence, and should never have relied on it.”
So obviously Mr. Steele is no dummy, because he refused to meet Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) secretly. He wanted it above board to the whole committee so as not to wind up being a patsy, because he knew what what going on with these elected officials breaking the law.
Have they found Steele?
Wonder if McCabe’s wife will file for divorce once Flynn ends up owning the McCabe’s house and bank accounts?
It will take a logistical miracle to unravel and prosecute the Gordian knot of depravity that has gone unchecked for a very long time. So going slow makes sense in order to take down the biggest scum bags and set an example for the next generation of power-hungry, evil vermin.
We all know the “solution” to the Gordian Knot. The parallel “solution” to IC corruption is obvious.
“Knowing the Comey/McCabe FBI has a history of falsifying FD-302 reports to achieve politically motivated investigative purposes, Senator Grassley is now going to highlight how the FBI falsified the Mike Flynn FD-302’s.
This is epic.”
~ Sundance
______
Yes. It is.
This also has the potential to cause widespread repercussions in other cases, too.
Cases that have nothing to do with this.
Once it is revealed that the FBI engaged in falsifying evidence…then defense attorneys in other cases could conceivably file for convictions to be overturned.
This could be why this has been proceeding so slowly.
But it has to be done.
This has to be drug out in the open and the weasels exposed, or we don’t have Law and Order in this country.
“the potential to cause widespread repercussions in other cases, too.”
Yes, please see my comment above, we must have been typing at the same time.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/08/senate-investigators-suspect-fbi-documents-were-manipulated-by-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe/comment-page-1/#comment-5483704
I’ve been called up for Jury duty and I’ve been having anxiety attacks over going because I no longer have faith in the system.
7 years ago I sat on a grand jury and believed in the prosecutors and the evidence they would present but I now question everything…
It is also scary these days being on a jury…especially if it’s a trial of gang members.
You have every right to voice concerns about your safety, though.
I think we’re at the point where jury members should be protected behind one-way glass, or something…to hide their identities from the gangsters, thugs and goons.
Last time I served on the Grand Jury every case was murder cases, Gruesome Murders….
Eww…not good.
I’ve been lucky, the last time I was called in for jury duty, the murderer confessed at the last minute.
Yep, I hear you. Read Sidney Powell’s “Licensed to Lie”. Great background for what we are witnessing now.
Funny you should mention Sidney’s book I even thought about taking it with me so they would see what I was reading and would pass on me.. LOL..
To my mind that’s the perfect resume for someone serving on a jury. Being skeptical is healthy and positive in that role. Attorneys on both sides are giving jurors a sales pitch, no better than the proverbial used car salesman, to be taken with liberal quantities of salt. It’s similar to MSM political propaganda, it’s our job to make up our own minds based on facts of the matter.
The fact of the matter is the FBI docs were manipulated Andy for political purposes. This was supposed to be part of taking Trump down. These corrupt people doing the bidding of one the most corrupt administrations’ in American history chose the worst time ever to do it. We live in an age where everything is basically under surveillance. Did they think no one would find out what they were doing because if so this whole scam reeks with overconfidence, carelessness and just plain Jacque Cousteau idiocy.
They were sure that Hillary! was going to win. Bet everything that they had on it. And they were going to destroy Trump after she won.
Oops.
“Jacques Clouseau” not Jacque Cousteau…LOL!
Is this the reason why Flynn ‘s sentencing keeps getting postponed? Is there some legal reason (caused by the falsified documents) for Mueller to keep dragging it out?
The criminality of Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Lisa Page is beyond disgusting…..
They need to pay dearly for their crimes….
How many Flynns are in prison right now? Hundreds? Thousands?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too many………….
Regardless of the number……
I remember a case some years ago where an investigator or FBI agent was found to be corrupt and it called into question hundreds of convictions. I believe Mueller was connected either as FBI Director or prosecutor. Been a long time but I believe judge ordered a review of all related cases and convictions during the time period.
“They do what they want and they make the rules as they go.”
I hope Huber indites McCabe for pay to play from Hillary on the 750K he took . . That was as blatant obvious as you will see , but they have done it in our faces for so long and laughed if anyone called them on it .
$1.25 MILLION!
Wow. McCabe. Wonder how many cases he altered in the past, hundreds? thousands? All of them need to be looked into. An avalanche of sketchy case is going to smack DOJ up side their head.
From everything I’ve read about McCabe he is vindictive……..
He has vindictive spectacles. Those things are evil looking.
The list of available charges with which to prosecute McCabe is going to need an index soon.
What’s the bet that he gets done for the J walking choices.
I predict DoJ prosecuting its own will be a smooth seamless joke. The same people who weren’t directly involved but undoubtedly knew about Comey, McCabe et al and said nothing will be doing the prosecuting. Pleeease…..
Then we are going to have to demonstrate that when it comes to this level of treachery, we have no sense of humor. None. A month ago I would have scoffed at the notion that capital crimes could be involved in this. No longer.
The 302 process is DESIGNED to allow the FBI to frame a suspect.
No recording?
You have to be kidding me.
Has to be a top 5 Reform recommendation from this fiasco.
Tape recordings. No manipulated 302s.
^^^^This^^^^
There’s no excuse for the 302 but no recording. None.
I’m sure if Flynn had been told, “Your answers are going to be recorded, Sir,” I’m sure he would have said, “I think we’ll wait for my attorney to arrive.”
Anyone have a Cliff Notes version of all this? I’m lost.
See the post right above you. The FBI relies on the written from notes/memory 302 so they can shape any story they want. If you are a person of modest means to hire lawyers, they can easily just fabricate reality and send you to jail for lies to the FBI. This is good for them because they really don’t care how they get you into jail when you are their target.
“Reports are now circling that not only did corrupt former FBI Head McCabe alter the 302 regarding the interview with General Flynn that later was used to get Flynn fired and indicted by the corrupt Mueller team, McCabe and his corrupt gang also destroyed the supporting documentation for the 302.”
I hope that last part is not true.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/evidence-of-general-flynn-lying-to-investigators-was-reportedly-destroyed-by-andrew-mccabe/
From Feb 2018
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/report-andrew-mccabe-altered-peter-strzoks-302-notes-general-flynn-interview-destroyed-evidence/
Robert Barnes
Robert Barnes@Barnes_Law
“Is it a coincidence that two of the few prosecutors ever caught creating fake “composite” memorandums of interview —
Sally Yates’ team in Atlanta & Andrew Weissmann in Enron — are the two prosecutors most intimately involved in bookmarking the case against @GenFlynn? “
Wow! Thanks, Perot C! I didn’t know that!
They should have immediately lost their law licenses for that. This country would have been a better place without them in the profession.
This is quite a long read, but fantastic!
Trying to keep track of all the wicked machinations of these deep state toads is exhausting.
Yeah, it’s a good one. As these stories develop these cumulative topic updates help keep everything straight.
Sen Grassley has been said to be loathe to subpoena FBI agents, bcs he’s so proud of the whistleblower protection legislation that he wrote. Maybe this will get him off dead center on subpoenaing FBI agents, so we can all get answers. “Is this the 302 you wrote … ?”
Sara Carter reported on McCabe asking FBI agents to change 302s this January.
Real Clear Politics
Title: Sara Carter: IG Report & FISA Abuse Memo Shocked FBI Director Wray “To His Core”
“SARA CARTER: Correct. 1.2 million pages. But there are indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302s. Those are interviews with witnesses. So basically, every time an FBI agent interviews a witness they have to go back and file that report.”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/01/30/sara_carter_ig_report_fisa_abuse_memo_shocked_fbi_director_wray_to_his_core.html
PS Last I’ve heard it is 1.5 million. I have heard both 1.5M pages, and 1.5M documents.
Loveturds Strzok & Page:
“First we F*** Flynn, then we F*** Trump”
Altering someone’s 302 and forcing them to plead is “‘F***ing’ them” plain and simple, anyone/everyone involved in this scheme to frame President Donald J. Trump and his appointees must swing from a lamppost
Especially Brennan.
I’m in a bit of a quandary.
Who do I get to label as “Mike Nifong?”
McCabe, or Mueller? I’m leaning McCabe
at the current time.
Question?
Is the FBI FD-302 documents system a computer program with revision history and revision tracking? Back in the 1930’s, there were probably carbon paper copies filed in the central files at HQ? I remember the international company my Father worked for did that in the 1960’s. (3 part Speed-o-grams?) Did they update the existing system to use computers along the way?
I am asking because I thought I heard (on?) that the computer logs for those particular FD-302 were corrupted or otherwise not traceable back to when they should have been originated in January 2017?
Sounds like Cathy M. at 11:59 Above has some links that answer my questions. They did something very similar in the Enron case, overseen by our pal Mr. Weissman.
Clarification please! Joe Pientka is the agent who also was part of the Flynn interview. I understand that as is thought to believe Flynn did not lie. My question is, who is John that Storz is referring to 1/23. “I know. I’m getting together with John as soon as I finished writing this up for Andy….
John Carlin maybe?
So many names to keep track of…………..
Reading the Manafort indictment today, it dawned on me that there is no way the FBI was not aware of his financial crimes before he joined the Trump campaign. I now believe the FBI inserted him into the campaign as a confidential human source in exchange for an eventual plea to reduced sentences or limiting asset forfeiture. Page, Halper, and Manafort all fit the CHS mold. I’ll bet Strzok was running all three. All signed on thinking they would be rewarded when Hillary was elected. Oops. Does anyone believe that a man who was laundering 30+ million dollars, had scores of offshore businesses and bank accounts, and had not worked on a campaign since Bob Dole would suddenly decide to make a career change that would put him in the national spotlight? Please.
Tony and John Podesta were thick as thieves with Manafort in this where are the Podestas indictments?
Talk about ‘fruit of the poisoned tree!’ The whole stinkin’ orchard was infected by those criminals. Everything those weasels touched was manipulated to align with their political objectives. Banana republic garbage posing as ‘conscience.’ Any means and method to preserve the putrid swamp.
Secret Courts. Secret “evidence”. Secret Judges. Secret investigations. FBI ‘recollections’ on 302s treated as Fact. Searches based on Agents’ Letters rather than Judge’s warrants. Sessions sleep walking while the Republic slides further away from the Rule of Law.
Worst. Attorney. General. Ever.
and yet, do you hear anyone in DC power elite calling for him to resign? anyone? anyone?
Sessions is Complicit. Sessions is Corrupt. Sessions is Criminal. Sessions is Conspirator. Sessions is protecting the Criminals through inaction.
Sessions must be locked up along with Comey/Lynch/Clinton/Mueller/Holder/Obama/Kerry unless he dumps minimum of 30 Indictments the day after the IG REPORT.
Five or more shoes are still waiting to be dropped. The CIA, NSA, State Dept, private contractors and whatever the name is for the five intelligence agencies (US, UK, NZ…). Whoops, I almost forgot the Obama Admin writ large, the Hillary campaign, and the DNC. The FBI and DOJ may result in 30 indictments alone, if the game isn’t rigged.
In the text he mentions “John”. John Brennan?
