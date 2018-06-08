Senate Investigators Suspect FBI Documents Were Manipulated By Deputy Director Andrew McCabe…

Journalist Paul Sperry dropped a bombshell tweet yesterday highlighting issues that have been longstanding within a senate investigation:

This is a BIG deal, obviously. However, it is actually an even bigger deal when put into context with prior inquiry by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley about FBI manipulating FD-302’s, notes taken by FBI agents during interviews.

The current issue seems to align with Senator Chuck Grassley suspecting Andrew McCabe manipulated the FD-302 investigative notes from FBI Special Agent’s Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka, after they interviewed Mike Flynn. There is enough sketchy and contradictory information giving weight to a likelihood that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative.

On May 11th, 2018, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley dropped a sunlight grenade into the prosecution of Michael Flynn with a jaw-dropping request letter. [Pdf Here]

Within the letter Chairman Grassley outlines a prior briefing from fired FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and contrasts the false presentations of Comey -regarding Michael Flynn- against recently known evidence.

Within the May 11 letter Senator Grassley requested: ♦the transcription of the phone call(s) intercepted by the FBI between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak; ♦the FD 302’s written by the FBI in their interview with Michael Flynn; and ♦testimony from Special Agent Joe Pientka, the second FBI agent who was partnered with Peter Strzok for the Flynn interview.

The name of the second FBI agent, Joe Pientka, was previously unknown, and it’s likely Chairman Grassley outed the name for a very specific reason. This was a BIG shot across the bow.

“In addition, please make Special Agent Joe Pientka available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff no later than one week following the production of the requested documents”…

Adding to evidence Deputy FBI Director McCabe told FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative researcher Nick Falco pointed out text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:

♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!

♦Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails… (Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)

♦Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails if everything was by the book?

BECAUSE IT WASN’T!

It was a conspiracy to entrap Gen Mike Flynn. All Strzok needed was an excuse to speak w Flynn. Everything in the 302 was likely fabricated.

♦February 14th, 2017, there is another note about the FBI reports filed from the interview.

Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”

Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.

And we know from their discussions of manipulating FBI reports a year earlier, inside the Hillary Clinton investigation, that Peter Strzok has withheld information, and manipulated information, through use of the 302 reports [LINK]:

On Wednesday June 6th, 2018, Senator Chuck Grassley sent another letter. This time he’s ANGRY about the initial response from the DOJ and FBI [pdf link]:

[…] “disclosing facts to the Committee could not possibly “interfere” with the case at this late date, assuming those facts are consistent with the representations that prosecutors arranged for Lt. General Flynn to swear to in federal court.” “If the facts are inconsistent with the plea agreement, that would be an entirely different kettle of fish.” ~ Senator Grassley

There’s the implication.

If the “facts” of the Flynn case don’t match up with the details presented to the court (via “plea agreement”), it’s likely the underlying case evidence is fraudulent. ie. the FD-302’s were falsified.

However, Senator Grassley is not just relying on his research and investigative discoveries about the Flynn case. The Chairman also has prior knowledge of potentially falsified FBI statements to his oversight committee via. the Christopher Steele testimony.

At the beginning of the year Senator Grassley identified likely received false information from the FBI. He gave a critically important speech about it in January:

.

[…] “in the course of our review, Senator Graham and I came across some information that just does not add up. We saw Mr. Steele swearing one thing in a public libel suit against him in London.” “Then we saw contradictory things in [FBI] documents that I am not going to talk about in an open setting. And from everything we’ve learned so far, we believe these discrepancies are significant.” “The Special Counsel should be free to complete his work, and to follow the facts wherever they lead. However, that doesn’t mean I can ignore what look like false statements.”…

Then comes the key point:

“we start by assuming that government documents are true until we see evidence to the contrary. If those documents are not true, and there are serious discrepancies … then we have another problem—an arguably more serious one.”

What Senator Grassley is outlining in this speech is the conflicting statements by Chris Steele (under oath), and the information the FBI used to assemble the FISA application using the Steele Dossier. The FBI said they had no idea Steele was shopping his dossier to the media. Hence they felt confident using it in the FISA application.

However, Christopher Steele essentially said: “BULLSHIT”, the FBI (Peter Strzok) knew I was shopping the dossier to media, knew it was unverified raw intelligence, and should never have relied on it.

Under oath (in UK court), Chris Steele made statements so contradictory to the FBI – the interpretation could only be: the FBI lied to the FISA Court, and also lied to Senate Judiciary during oversight review.

In an effort to call the FBI’s bluff and discover the truth Grassley told the FBI if their FD-302 documented version of discussion with Steele was truthful, then PROSECUTE STEELE FOR LYING to the FBI [LINK]:

As the New York Times pointed out in January “Mr. Grassley’s decision to recommend criminal charges appeared likely to be based on reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I., which were provided to the committee by the Justice Department in recent weeks.”

The “reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I.” are the FD-302’s the FBI gave Chairman Grassley to back up their version of events.

The FBI is attributing claims to the meetings with Christopher Steele that do not match known evidence about the Steele Dossier and use therein; and do not match the statements by Mr. Steele given under oath.

Senator Grassley suspected, and likely knew, the motive to lie about the Steele Dossier *does not* belong to Christopher Steele. The motive to lie is within the corrupt FBI who were manipulating the validity of the Dossier to gain a FISA warrant.

And almost a year later the DOJ never filed charges against Steele for lying to the FBI because he didn’t. The FBI, through false documents, lied to the FISA Court (dossier) and also lied to Chuck Grassley (falsified FD-302’s).

Knowing the Comey/McCabe FBI has a history of falsifying FD-302 reports to achieve politically motivated investigative purposes, Senator Grassley is now going to highlight how the FBI falsified the Mike Flynn FD-302’s.

This is epic.

There are now three provable citations/examples showing evidence that James Comey’s FBI investigative units falsified FD-302 documents.

♦The first example is Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe and James Comey falsifying/manipulating Clinton investigation email 302’s submitted to congress.

♦The second example is the FBI falsifying/manipulating FD-302’s about contacts and interviews with Christopher Steele. [To create a FISC application and gain the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page]

♦The third example is now the FBI falsifying/manipulating FD-302’s surrounding the interview with Michael Flynn. Those falsified 302 FBI interview notes were then used by Deputy Attorney Sally Yates and head of the DOJ-NSD Mary McCord to inform White House Legal Counsel Don McGahn and frame Michael Flynn.

.

Advertisements