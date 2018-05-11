Senator Chuck Grassley Drops Atomic Sledgehammer on FBI – Requests FBI Reports and Testimony From Special Agent Joe Pientka…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has just dropped a sunlight grenade into the prosecution of Michael Flynn with a jaw-dropping request letter (full pdf below) to FBI Director Christopher Wray.  [Judiciary Link Here]

Within the letter Chairman Grassley outlines a prior briefing from fired FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and contrasts the false presentations of Comey -regarding Michael Flynn- against recently known evidence.

Additionally, Grassley is requesting: ♦the transcription of the phone call(s) intercepted by the FBI between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak; ♦the FD 302’s written by the FBI in their interview with Michael Flynn; ♦and testimony from Special Agent Joe Pientka, likely the second FBI agent who was partnered with Peter Strzok for the Flynn interview.

The name of the second FBI agent was previously unknown, and it’s likely Chairman Grassley outed the name for a very specific reason.  This is a BIG shot across the bow.

Previously the Justice Department was refusing to provide any information to the committee pertinent to Grassley’s requests, citing the ongoing investigation. However, the Senator is now outlining his request against the backdrop of the Judge in the Flynn case demanding the Special Counsel turn over all exculpatory information.

Judge Contreras was presiding judge on the initial guilty plea, then “was recused”. Judge Sullivan took over and demanded the DOJ turn over all exculpatory evidence.

Senator Grassley outlines the February 15th, 2017, briefing provided by James Comey to the committee:

[…]  Like the Flynn interview itself, that briefing was not transcribed. Also like the Flynn interview, there are notes taken by a career, non-partisan law enforcement officer who was present. The agent was on detail to the Committee staff at the time.

According to that agent’s contemporaneous notes, Director Comey specifically told us during that briefing that the FBI agents who interviewed Lt. General Michael Flynn, “saw nothing that led them to believe [he was] lying.” Our own Committee staff’s notes indicate that Mr. Comey said the “agents saw no change in his demeanor or tone that would say he was being untruthful.”

Contrary to his public statements during his current book tour denying any memory of those comments, then-Director Comey led us to believe during that briefing that the agents who interviewed Flynn did not believe he intentionally lied about his conversation with the Ambassador and that the Justice Department was unlikely to prosecute him for false statements made in that interview. In the months since then, the Special Counsel obtained a guilty plea from Lt. General Flynn for that precise alleged conduct.

It is important to remember – there a widely held belief that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the FBI agents (Strzok and Pientka) to shape their FBI reports of the interview (FD-302’s) to assist a “Flynn lied” narrative.

There is a great deal of debate surrounding the guilty plea as an outcome of a carefully constructed and coordinated plan by FBI and DOJ officials to target Flynn.

The letter continues:

[…] The Department has withheld the Flynn-related documents since our initial bipartisan request last year, citing an ongoing criminal investigation. With Flynn’s plea, the investigation appears concluded.

Additionally, while we are aware that the Special Counsel’s office has moved to delay Lt. General Flynn’s sentencing on several occasions, we presume that all related records already have been provided to the defense pursuant to Judge Sullivan’s February 16, 2018 order requiring production of all potentially exculpatory material. Thus, although the case is not yet adjudicated, the Committee’s oversight interest in the underlying documents requested more than a year ago now outweighs any legitimate executive branch interest in withholding it. So too does the Committee’s interest in learning the FBI agents’ actual assessments of their interview of Lt. Gen. Flynn, particularly given the apparent contradiction between what then Directory Comey told us in March 2017 and what he now claims.

Then comes the hammer:

[…]  In addition, please make Special Agent Joe Pientka available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff no later than one week following the production of the requested documents…

BOOM !!

Here’s the full letter:

.

This entry was posted in Abusive Cops, AG Jeff Sessions, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Russia, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized.

115 Responses to Senator Chuck Grassley Drops Atomic Sledgehammer on FBI – Requests FBI Reports and Testimony From Special Agent Joe Pientka…

  2. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Out it will come.

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      The Old Man (I mean it with great sincerity) is an enigma for me! Up until recently, I considered him the ONLY White Hat in the Senate. However, he lost my support when he pulled that BS stunt about protecting Mueller from being fired by our President.

      SD referenced that he may have been doing the bidding for Big Agriculture and that might have influenced it.

      Than we see this MASSIVE BOMBSHELL from him today. What I admire most about him is that he doesn’t mince his words.

      He is also doing an INCREDIBLE job overseeing the Judiciary Committee. 21 Appellate Judges have been confirmed as of today. The most EVER by a President after 16+ months.

      He also told the Supreme Court Justices if any are thinking of retiring, they should have announced it yesterday (hint…hint… Justice Kennedy).

      Democrat Senators are privately regretting using the Nuclear Option on Judicial Confirmations. They can’t stop it and their base is literally dying a slow death every time a new one is confirmed!

      • Li'l D in the Big D says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        Same here regarding that stunt, then I realized, honest plitics, if there is such an animal in today’s realm, requires a little give and take.

      • Richard Whitney says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        @Flep…First, you should know I am with you all the way, and appreciate your thoughtful comments.
        But I disagree with you about the >>… when he pulled that BS stunt about protecting Mueller from being fired by our President…<<
        I was happy with that 'protection' as soon as I heard about it.
        When issues come from the SC that implicate the targets we all want to see convicted, how are the Dems going to complain about the SC, since they themselves voted to make him immune? In fact, I think the entire 'DJT should fire Mueller' was a charade to get Dems to commit to full support of the SC.
        I think that was one of the many brilliant strokes in this large criminal probe.
        That was 'Be careful what you wish for ' reworded as 'Be careful what you vote for'. All of those Shiftys are going to be tongue-tied when the SC evidence turns against them.
        2018 is going to be a glorious year.

    • Good Job! says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      ♦the transcription of the phone call(s) intercepted by the FBI between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak;

      Small other issue–they should get the original recording of the calls and compare them to the transcripts. The FBI might have bamboozled Flynn’s lawyer as to what words actually passed with Flynn and the Russian.

  3. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Starting off the weekend with a BANG!- Go Chuck!

  4. Conundrum says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    It must be Friday….

  5. Johnny Bravo says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Plop, plop, plop… oh dear, the deep state actors involved in this need a diaper change!

  6. History Teaches says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    So what new excuse will be made to refuse to comply?

  7. TheWanderingStar says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    And I thought I was full up on popcorn. Back to the grocery store…

  8. marko says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Not sure what the point is if the IG is already looking into it. I will be curious to see how long Grassley gets played before getting a response. I gave very little respect for Grassley at this point.

    • Johnny Bravo says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      Marko,

      Like an onion, more and more of what has been going on in the illegal scheme is surfacing.

      Importantly, the reason for withholding info from the committees is not obfuscation by the new leadership of the DOJ/FBI, but, to ensure the reveal is slow enough for the people to catch onto and understand the gravity of what has been perpetrated against a candidate, party presidential nominee and president of the US.

    • Nom de Blog says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      This is the “maximum pressure” strategy. We saw a similar strategy with North Korea. Multiple, overlapping pressures create a multiplicative effect on the target.

      • Good Job! says:
        May 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

        The most “maximum” pressure would be to demand the actual Flynn recordings.

        The transcripts could be faulty or faked. Strzok and Pientka did not necessarily hear the real recordings either.

    • TimesUp says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      1. Get it on public record that the FD 302s were written to characterize Flynn’s testimony as though he lied.
      2. Get Special Agent Pientka to testify before the Committee that the FD 302s do not reflect accurately Flynn’s testimony.
      3. Get Flynn’s case thrown out.
      4. Get another criminal referral from Congress to the DOJ on McCabe.

    • SmilinJackAbbott says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      Mike Cernovich tweeted the other day that Mueller STILL hasn’t turned over any exculpatory evidence to Sullivan. Mueller is stonewalling until the IG report is released to see how much he can keep from the court without getting caught. The more hands in the cookie jar putting doubt in Mueller’s mind the better for General Flynn.

    • Sneaky Pete says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Yes, agree with posters above. Grassley has been “asked” to do this now so that the MSM can, and will, report on the “division” between Congressional Republicans and the FBI. Once the public hears about it, then they’re more prepped to hear Part II once the IG report comes out. The MSM will be the ones who did the prepping.
      ( Haven’t we seen this same thing played out a few times already? What just happened with Nunes, for ex. couldn’t have been better.)

    • rf121 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      It has been a great week. Grassley has been working hard for us against a lot of obstruction. Anyone else you want to crap on?

  9. Justice Warrior says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Bring it on!!

  10. Pat Childs says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    However it has been reported that the 302s were altered. Is there a way to find the original. Frankly the FBI’s insistence that its notes equals a recording is similar to the tactics employed by the STASI.

    • billrla says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      Pat Childs: My guess is that anything requested is already known to Grassley, et. al. We are just watching the legal foundation being laid.

    • Raven says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Original? . . what original?
      These 302s are written on a piece of paper and kept in a filing cabinet.

      The FBI . . the most revered law enforcement organisation in the world doesn’t record it’s interviews.

      OK . . OK . . actually, I wonder if these 302s are numbered?

  11. Lexington Lion says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Sweet

  12. John Healy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Halper got paid by Clapper. Dominoes falling.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      Twitter: Jacob Wohl✔@JacobAWohl

      “Federal records show that Stefan K. Halper has been paid $928,800 by the Federal Government since 2012 on four separate “research projects” ”

      CAN WE REQUEST THE ‘RESEARCH PROJECT’s via a FOIA request?

    • digleigh says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Maybe with the 600 million Clapper got from Amazon Bezos for the CIA contract of “CLOUD SERVICES”…. Unmasking was hidden there??

  13. missilemom says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Grassley already knows the answers and is daring FBI to send him phony documents or refuse.
    Friday dumps keep those at the FBI working over the weekend. I have to say it Grassley has impressed me in his this year. He must also have an excellent staff.

  14. MattyIce says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Drip, drip, drip, the liberals are running out of fingers to stick in the dike! (metaphorically, not hillary) Eventually the dam will break.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    why two weeks? 48 hours is enough for actual documents!!

  16. Atomic Fireball says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    >Atomic Sledgehammer
    >Sunlight Grenade
    Sundance really knows how to paint a picture

  17. Madmax110 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Strzok and Pientka. Sounds like two Eastern European thugs. Russian collusion anyone?

  18. Konamon says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Their boat has ten holes and they only have one cork.

  19. wheatietoo says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    When Sen Grassley does something like this, it makes me love him.

    But I’m still wondering what he was up to with that ‘Protect Mueller’ bill.

    • Tegan says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Wheat is…more choreographed movements, IMO. Remember, investigations and protection of the investigators goes both ways.

    • Bigdog35 says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      How many senators up for re-election would go on record supporting Mueller knowing that he might be exposed as complicit by November?

    • Notmeagain says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      There was actually, as I remember, something good in the bill, and that was that a Special Counsel can be dismissed for bad deeds. At the moment, it’s pretty hard to get rid of them as we have seen with Starr and Mueller.

  20. Alison says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Agent Joe Pientk. Bet he’s been hiding behind Comey’s curtains.

    Why do those FBIers have such hard names to pronounce & spell ?!?

  21. littleanniesfannie says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    It would appear Grassley is joining Sundance in his opinion!
    “The needle on my give-a-damn-meter broke off around the time the Page/Strzok texts were published”

    Break out the Zippo, melt the butter while the popcorn’s popping, pop the top on a cold one. Please let the show be beginning now!!

  22. Mark McQueen says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Now there is an intelligent approach, instead of “we want it or else”. Let’s see them squirm out of this one.

  23. dougofthenorth says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    I don’t know if you have ever experienced a gathering storm.
    The clouds roil, the wind is churning, everything is in motion and the noise is like a freight train tearing down the tracks leaving a trail of sparks, unstoppable. Just then the sky turns an ominous shade of green as the clouds drop close to the ground and you feel the air thick around you. Something bad is coming. If you are smart you run for cover as the alternative is a one way trip too Oz.
    If I had any part of this coup, the hair on the back of my neck would probably be standing upright right now, a storm is gathering.

  24. Phil aka Felipe says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Interesting that Grassley wants this info the Friday following Judge Ellis’ deadline for Mueller’s team to furnish the unredacted Aug. 2, 2017 Memo from Rosenstein to Mueller detailing the scope and authority of Mueller.

    Getting to be ‘Dinner and a Movie” time every Friday.

  25. Firefly says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    It’s interesting that Joe Pientka is related to Melissa Pientka – the special assistant US attorney for the eastern Virginia. Judge Ellis also is from Eastern District of Virginia. Melissa used to work for the FBI as well. Got this off intellius and google search on Judge a Pientka.

    • billrla says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:41 pm

      Firefly. Good find. Another one these doubly tainted couples. Just like Bill & Hillary, Barack and Michelle, etc.

      • TimesUp says:
        May 11, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        I actually think Pientka will be found to be a white hat (Grassley wants him to testify against McCabe and Comey). I have no opinion about Mrs. Pientka.

        • billrla says:
          May 11, 2018 at 6:56 pm

          TimesUp: I don’t know. Have we seen any white-hat couples, yet?

        • Firefly says:
          May 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

          I’m hoping so too in light of his 302 s being hidden. Could be his wife spilled the beans in gossiping as well. Be interesting to see how Judge Ellis rules.

      • Tegan says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        OMG, firefly…great catch. Are there any DC couples that aren’t either working in major networks or in other major alphabet agencies!?

  26. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Haha, who signalled to Grassley to ask for this now? You would have thought the Chairman of Judiciary would have been asking for this stuff MONTHS ago….unless told to wait for a signal 🙂

  27. Atomic Fireball says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    >Contrary to his public statements during his current book tour denying any memory of those comments…
    What an idiot. Comey really wants to hang himself. Are those book dollars really worth it?

  28. WSB says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    It seems Joseph lives in Arlington, VA. Ties to Scottsdale, Tucson, and Suffolk, VA.

    https://www.mylife.com/joseph-pientka/e669678930618

    • Sneaky Pete says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      I very much doubt Joseph lives much of a life at all anymore, and probably hasn’t for some time. I’m sure his wife is very unhappy…

      • Johnny Bravo says:
        May 11, 2018 at 6:49 pm

        Probably another, who has been given a deal to sign, told to sit at a desk and do nothing but answer all questions put to him about what went down – if he wants to keep his deal that is…

      • accentmark@sbcglobal.net says:
        May 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

        If I’m not mistaken, I think Sundance (& Grassley) is suggesting Special Agent Joe Pientka is on the right side on this one and will most likely testify he did report he did not believe Flynn lied and possibly knowledge of Stzork altering 302’s.

  29. Kan says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    This definitely is a grenade into the snake pit. We know the pin was pulled because of the name.

  30. Mncpo(ret) says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    I love that he gave them 2 weeks after production of materials demanded. The psych ops are part of the fun. Keep them sweating, conflating, looking at the items on the bed side table.

  31. Kan says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    I also wonder if these are the FD-302s that Strzok mentioned in his texts to Page that were not turned over to congress that would enrage them.

  32. WSB says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Melissa Bristow might be the maiden name of Joe’s wife.

    https://www.mylife.com/melissa-pientka/melissapientka

  33. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I sense a gathering presence in certain members and committees within the US Congress that there ARE three separate branches of the federal government. Hence the demand letter now from Sen. Grassley.
    On the other hand, there is always Maxine Waters, the face of the completely unhinged Democrat Party.

  34. L4grasshopper says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Keep in mind that Strzok is still employed at the FBI….has not been fired, now has he resigned.

    Cooperating? And don’t think that the IG has interviewed Pientka some time ago 🙂

    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      “Nor” has he resigned 🙂

      BTW — is there a way to edit a post using WordPress?

      • Tegan says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:09 pm

        “A way to edit”…I don’t even bother much any more…figure Treepers are smart enough to overlook minor WP “editing “…unless it totally changes the point.

  35. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    You watch. There’s gonna be a run on super extra absorbent adult diapers in Washington

    Just wait & see

    • Trumpstumper says:
      May 11, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      Ineffective on bricks, troof!

      Looks like that red brick colonial I always wanted is gonna happen… Just a few more runs up and down these DC streets, lol.
      Just hope my truck holds up. 😉

  37. Whitehouse Clown says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    When will we see indictments? Only after Jeff Sessions is fired.

  38. Pursang says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I can’t wait for Joe and Mika to libsplain this to us on Monday morning!

    Great news.

  39. scott467 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    “Additionally, Grassley is requesting: ♦the transcription of the phone call(s) intercepted by the FBI between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak;”

    ________________

    There’s no point, unless you already have the actual recordings and you’re just testing the FIB to see whether they send you an accurate transcription or not. And the ONLY way the criminal FIB would send an accurate transcription is if they KNOW you have the actual recording.

    Doesn’t anybody ever get tired of this stupid game?

    These are ALL bad actors; not even ONE of them can be trusted; it is pointless to ‘request’ incriminating evidence FROM the criminals, unless you already have the incriminating evidence.

    .

    “♦the FD 302’s written by the FBI in their interview with Michael Flynn; ”

    _________________

    Again, pointless, unless you have the original FD 302s before they were tampered with, and this is just another test to find out if the criminal FIB will suddenly be ‘honest and truthful’, or whether they will continue their crime spree.

    Beyond that, asking a criminal to turn over evidence that incriminates himself is as helpful (and just as much fun!) as punching yourself in the face repeatedly.

    • Johnny Bravo says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      Scott, Apologies in advance as I may offend, but every week for the past 5 plus months, a rising pile of contradictory ‘provable facts’, to that promoted by the deep state, has been laid before us.

      First they are tempted into spilling their contrived version of events and then boom 💥 counter facts prove them to be liars. MAGA 6, the Corruptacrats Nil

  40. terry says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Hope I copied this tweet right.

    If the charges are dropped this should end the witchhunt.

    • Firefly says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      I’m hopping Weissman screwed up on the Brady material to the point Judge Sullivan drops the hammer on him enough Weissman loses his law license so he can’t do this yet another person.

  42. blind no longer says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    WTH?? A new person in the mix. What else will we found out about in the next couple of weeks? Hey I’m ready…making room on my take down list!

  43. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    SD – A quibble.

    This is the hammer….

    “Thus, although the case is not yet adjudicated, the Committee’s oversight interest in the underlying documents requested more than a year ago now outweighs any legitimate executive branch interest in withholding it. So too does the Committee’s interest in learning the FBI agents’ actual assessments of their interview of Lt. Gen. Flynn, particularly given the apparent contradiction between what then Directory Comey told us in March 2017 and what he now claims.”

    This is the nail…:

    ” […] In addition, please make Special Agent Joe Pientka available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff no later than one week following the production of the requested documents…”

    =======================

    Btw, this is all kabuki theater. Timed and scripted.

  44. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Can you imagine if the documentation Grassley receives differs in content from that supplied to Judge Sullivan? If not produced to the Court yet, this will guarantee the documentation will be the same! I believe this Grassley move is a direct message to Director Wray to stop stonewalling and start complying with Congress or start brushing up his resume`.

  45. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Something about this 302 story doesn’t add up. If IG Horowitz had evidence 302s were altered surely he had a duty to inform Judge Sullivan immediately, not sit on his hands and wait for Mueller to do the right thing.

    • somaspecialist says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      EXACTLY!!!!

    • BobBoxBody says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      It could be that they are slow-dripping this out bit by bit so that it’s easier for everyone to digest until you have the complete picture of what’s going on. In the meantime Mueller keeps digging himself deeper and deeper.

  46. digleigh says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Production of documents is the rub……Many take months to come out! Go straight to subpoena and/or contempt because these folks are not producing in good faith, at all!! Look what they did to Manafort ( WHEN he was STILL cooperating!!!) I’d hate to see what people like Mueller/Rosenstein/Weisman do to people who are NOT cooperating??(maybe a Horse’s head in your bed??)….

  47. somaspecialist says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Don’t worry he will just be “fired” or allowed to “resign”….please don’t distrub Sessions…it’s still nap time 😴

  48. jack says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Today is May 11th , so when is the IG report coming out … is it delayed until June now? May 15th is 4 days away, … and I’m use to having an announcement that is will be delayed another month. What is the latest? Do we know,yet?

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 11, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      I think Time Magazine estimated May 18th? I’m thinking later.

      They claimed to have spoken to 20 current and former FBI agents.

      • jack says:
        May 11, 2018 at 7:10 pm

        Sounds good to me … and your take of May 18th is next Friday … and Friday is the day they drop Nukes on the FBI/DOJ criminals! 🙂

  49. BobBoxBody says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    The nukes keep coming on in.

  50. VeritasVincit says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Along with the fingers and toes trying to stop the holes in the dam, we get to watch all of the splody heads. I think I just heard another one.

