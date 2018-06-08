G7+2 Cry Uncle – President Trump Unfazed and Undeterred, Tariffs Will Continue Until Equity Improves…

President Trump has taken the Godzilla Trump meme to levels beyond ordinary imaginings. In advance of the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada Prime Minister Trudeau sounded the alarm and called in all like-minded allies to help fend off horrible Trump and his arsenal of tariffs.

L-R: European Council President Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Trudeau’s plea and arrived two-days early to coordinate the strategic message. Together they were looking for leverage in advance of Godzilla Trump’s arrival. Germany’s Angela Merkel, and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May even brought non-G7 members European Council President Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as back-up.

Apparently the six-against-one plan was considered unfair to the six, so they added two more. Unfortunately for Canada, France, Germany and the U.K., Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte are not foolish enough to take on Godzilla.

As an entirely predictable outcome, President Trump won again. It’s just so darned funny to watch this play out. The era of the titan is back, and deliciously the titan is an American President, Donald J Trump. He’s one guy, and he has them all surrounded; and he’s laughing the entire time. He’s impenetrable, sharp, funny as heck and monolithic in stature making all of his opposition look decidedly less-than.

Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau try to use pontificating snark; it matters not. They seem like foolish gnats. Merkel, May, Tusk and Junker are standing there with their jaws agape. Shinzo Abe and Giuseppe Conte are trying not to laugh – but gosh, you can tell they are loving it. Titans just don’t get embarrassed, they dominate.

British Prime Minister Theresa May gave it the old college try on Friday warning both Trump and the EU of the dangers of entering a tit-for-tat trade war over tariffs, and urging both sides to instead focus on China’s excess steel production. Trump responded: “We’re going to deal with the unfair trade practices. If you look at what Canada, and Mexico, the European Union – all of them – have been doing to us for many, many decades. We have to change it. And they understand it’s going to happen,” Trump said.

Have a crumpet.

(Reuters) U.S. trading partners are furious over Trump’s decision last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico as part of his “America First” agenda. Some have retaliated.

Trump just doesn’t care.

Friday’s trade session, where G7 allies planned to confront the U.S. president over trade tariffs, had “some emotions” but was civilized and diplomatic, said the official who followed the talks. “The other leaders presented their numbers and Trump presented his. As expected he did not budge. […] Expectations for a breakthrough at the summit, however, are low, with U.S. allies focused on avoiding rupturing the G7, which in its 42-year history has tended to seek consensus on major issues. “It’s highly unlikely there will be a final communique,” a G7 official said on condition of anonymity. […] He plans to leave the summit four hours earlier than originally planned to fly to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said. (link)

Complete, Verifiable, Undeniable, Dominance !

