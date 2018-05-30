Strong Possibility EU Will No Longer Benefit From Exemption on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

The Wall Street Journal is publishing a report the European Union is likely to lose their exemption on Friday June 1st, from the U.S. Steel (25%) and Aluminum (10%) tariffs. Despite their article outline almost everything is still speculation at this point; however, our own review of the trade position indicates the administration is very prepared to begin delivering the metal tariffs on all nations, including NAFTA partners, without reservation.
President Trump positioning the auto-industry 232 review, May 23rd, was one of the key ‘leverage signals‘ something was about to change.
Despite massively one-sided EU imposed tariffs against U.S. products, the EU is demanding to be permanently exempted from any U.S. reciprocal tariff measures or they will block the import of U.S. products. The hypocrisy is typically European.
Adding fuel to the speculation the tariff exemptions will be allowed to expire Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated earlier today, at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) summit – a multinational trade conference, that any/all trade discussions are entirely possible regardless of whether the U.S. begins the tariff against steel and aluminum imports.
WSJ – […] Mr. Trump has threatened to punish EU car exports if the bloc retaliates, and Mr. Ross is pursuing a study of car and auto-part imports similar to the one he completed on steel and aluminum.
Officials in some EU member states are already angry at Washington over Mr. Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Still, others, including some German officials, want to seek a solution that prevents economic damage.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday the EU shouldn’t respond to pressure with weakness.
“The day before an important decision I want to repeat this: Unilateral responses and threats of trade war resolve none of the serious imbalances in global trade,” Mr. Macron said at the gathering with Mr. Ross. “A trade war is always a war lost by everyone.”
“Independently of this decision we must do everything to protect our interests and act with self-confidence and yet preserve free trade as much as possible,” said Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister of economic affairs, following a meeting with Mr. Ross.
Mr. Ross said in Paris that “every country’s primary obligation is to protect its own citizens and their livelihoods.” (read more)
Expanded discussion segment:
PDJT has tried to reason with them.
Now let them suffer for their foolishness.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Indeed. Well said!

A whole lot of dominoes are falling around the world.

Your absolutely right!

he always makes a friendly offer in mutual co operation, but the greedy grifters just don't want to reciprocate in good faith…so be it.

ForGodandCountry, let them huff and puff but they won't knock the deal to the ground if they are halfway smart. Threats? You are placing your threats on yourselves. However, considering they love being part of the caliphate, they will back out and go further down the drain.

So Europe wants to “show America” with a Trade War.
• They will practice “redistribution among themselves” of former exports to America.
• Inventories of “exported” or “held” finished goods will skyrocket.
• Factories will then shutter when they run out of storage space.
• Welfare rolls will balloon.
• Wages will drop … wherever they’re not mandated.
• Spoiled workers will strike at factories that weren’t shuttered
• Excess supply and inventory will cause prices to plummet.
• Profits will crater.
• Tax receipts will drop, just as welfare spending spikes.
• Debt will grow.
• Currency exchange rates will drop.
• Investors will flee to America and companies will build factories in America.
• Interest rates will spike on both private and public debt.
• Debt will grow geometrically.
• Welfare payments will be cut.
• Politicians will be replaced.
• Nations will exit the EU.
• Bilateral Trade Deals with America will RULE, with the best deals to the first partners.

Sundance said it earlier and it's my own known phrase. 'Giddy up'!

When are all these countries going to get it that PT is serious and means what he says!!

Seems the world and the deep state are in spiraling denial

The basturds want to "protect their own interests" but screw us and our interests. And that is known as fair trade. Fair for them and unfair for us. And the uniparty and CoC loves it that way. DJT is NOT going to let business as usual, screwing the USA, continue. At some point he knows that America cannot continue to exist as a free country in that arrangement. But those who have sold us out don't give a crap because they will have millions/billions to live in walled mansions protected by armed guards while the rest of us kill each other for the scraps.

They are starting to realize that no one will be able to come to their defense! By using 232 and 301, our President has removed the RINOs, Democrats, CoC, MSM etc. from the equation. They cannot do anything to stop him based on the law.
I wrote the following the other day:
Our President is going to stop the exemption on steel and aluminum as of June 1st for every country other than South Korea since they are the only one that renegotiated their trade deal.
China (#1), Japan, Mexico, Canada, the EU etc. will see that they better negotiate and finalize a deal before he takes away their holy grail which is cars, trucks and parts by enforcing the 232 in approximately 9 months.
$192 billion dollars worth of cars, trucks and parts are imported into our country each year. 50% of that comes from Mexico and Canada because of NAFTA. You eliminate that amount from the deficit between imports and exports plus have every single vehicle and part built in the USA 🇺🇸, you will go from 3% to 4% real GDP to 6% to 7% real GDP each Quarter.
That is a swing of $400 billion in our favor. What President in the future will say we are ending the 232 in order to save the other countries and have our people thrown out of their jobs. Isn’t going to happen! We have been fooled and we aren’t going back.
This would literally destroy Globalism and many countries!
We aren’t going to back down because this is all about AMERICA FIRST! That is not only our LION’s 🦁 creed but our creed!

One of your best Flep!

TY FofBW! The picture is getting clearer each passing day. The auto sector is the holy grail for Globalist. You eliminate it from the equation and you put a permanent dagger 🗡 that will see Globalism bleed out to never return.
It wouldn’t matter one bit that we no longer export our vehicles to other counties. The USA will be were everything in that sector is made and sold. As Americans are earning higher salaries (has started) and find high paying jobs with benefits, more and more cars will be sold each year.
This is becoming our reality and our President and his Killers know it!

Fleplorblog: You do a tremendous service by withstanding the slings and arrows of ignorant invectives out there in the twitter universe while trying to spread truth.
Thank you for that from all of us who don’t. As for me, I’ll stay on my perch here in the tree house and scoff at the random trolls who wander in here to cause mischief. It’s too ugly out there.

LOL 😂 TY for the kind words!

I stand corrected! Seems like Australia 🇦🇺 and Argentina 🇦🇷 have renegotiated a trade deal with us since they have a permanent exemption like South Korea 🇰🇷.
From the Reuters article above:
The Trump administration has given permanent metals tariff exemptions to several countries including Australia, Argentina and South Korea, but in each case set import quotas.

Here,here.They have been getting away with this imbalance for too long,thanks to the"Globalists,DemocRATS and RINO's.

Great post, Flep.
Just outlined Europe’s “teach America a lesson” scenario above.
President Trump may very well reverse the Globalists’ slide into lying, cheating and stealing: Those who continue will perish.

when the tariffs start to bite

Probably before the concern trolls around here! lol

😀
😀

Europe has been riding the back of America for at least the last 70 years; they don’t understand that time’s up.
We only have to “lose” trade economy long enough to outlast them — this is something I believe we can easily do. Then, we renegotiate for better terms — with a still intact EU…or with states that have split away from them.
In the meantime, I’m sure there are other countries that would be more than happy to get the trade and investment that was going to EU.

Oh but he doesn't mean us, I mean he wouldn't dare!

:-0
:-0

This is what you call more winning!

Yup, and I ain't no wayz tarred of winnin'… we've come toooooo farrrrrrrrr…

to be tarred of winnin'!
to be tarred of winnin’!

Lol…..👍👍

Agreed, nicely done!

Wilbur Ross has the situation handled for PDJT.

It’s beyond amazing that China demands the right to to impose high tariffs on US imports or block / inflate the price with non tariff barriers yet when the US won’t wear that anymore they cry “unfair”. Bizarre.
EU is similar, though their web of subsidies and “rules” as trade barriers are even more sophisticated.
And Canada claims the right to assist China to evade US trade policy because they make dollars from it.
Have these people no personal sense of shame?

The countries of this world are rebellious parasite teenagers and the US is the sole long-suffering Adult, who is rapidly losing patience and has a major no-holds-barred tough-love plan called Real Life ready to drop at a moment's notice.

America will be kicking the 30-somethings out of our basements, the Illegals out of our country and the Parasites out of our Trade Deals!

😈

The long-suffering adult is $21 trillion in debt. We can no longer carry these countries on our back. Our infrastructure has crumbled, our military has been at war for 16 or so years and our president is the ONLY one standing up for all Americans, even the corrupt, rotten progressives. And all the rotten Congressmen, except for a few, can do is to try to strip him of all his power, stop him from trying to implement his agenda & support illegals & stop border enforcement. Now they want to stop him from negotiating better trade deals for Americans because it will upset their globalist lobbyists and/or they don't understand national security & economic security. Time to write/call/demand our Congress look out for Americans first OR RESIGN or be voted out. We bailed out auto manufacturers who then spent the money building plants in Mexico. Time to change that tune. Buy American or pay more for your import. I'm sure the fat cats in DC, NYC, LA & Silicon Valley can still afford their BMWs & Mercedes, even if they have to pay 25% more. Me, I'm driving a Ford–not stylish, not 60 mph in 10 seconds, it's 14 yrs. old but it just keeps running & I no longer park it in a remote corner of the parking lot so it doesn't get dinged.

Sharpen those Wolverine teeth.
Bite hard.
Harder.

Mr. Ross is soooooo cute…..

Macron mentions…”trade war”…repeatedly.
Like it is something that we are starting.
But we’ve already been in a trade war, for decades.
These other countries are not our ‘trading partners’ — they are our Trading Opponents in the ongoing trade war that they have been waging against us.
These countries burden our products with tariffs…and then scream “trade war” when we merely talk about doing the same thing to them!
God Bless our VSG President.
First they will whine.
Then they will have hissy fits.
Then they will threaten us.
Then…they will agree to remove their tariffs on our products.


Really can we just pull all our military from the EU and have them pay for their own security at this point.

Yes! I would love it if we did that.

Sure. What could go wrong? 🙄

they'd be crapping in their pants…

Gets my vote too.

Poland has requested US troops/base(s) in their country and have stated that they are willing to pay for same
Meanwhile we continue to subsidize Germany with bases we could close as well as freaking Foreign Aid, thank you very much

So has Lithuania.

I see you already posted what I was ready to post regarding basing in Europe. However, Poland has offered up CAPITAL to support US Basing in their country, up to $2 BN for infrastructure, including a home for an entire armored division (think 1st ID), which would include hospital facilities and troop housing. And they've also proposed more than one base.

https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/library/news/2018/05/mil-180529-presstv04.htm

I second everything you said in your comment.
https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/library/news/2018/05/mil-180529-presstv04.htm
I second everything you said in your comment.

That's not going to happen. Poland & the Baltic states are in Russia's backyard.

We're already present there in cooperation with their defense ministries. We even let them help our military stage and move our logistics. And been there for a few years.

Count in Hungary, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania and a couple more christian nations of the former Warsaw Pact. There's our European footprint, protecting real Europeans and not the dhimmified neoEuropeans.

AH_C, my sentiments exactly…

They are signaling the bought and paid for press in the U.S. to whine Trade War for them.

Yes…the globalist-owned media, or propaganda nozzles, keep parroting the ‘trade war’ narrative.
It’s maddening.
It is no secret that a huge Trade Deficit exists.
That’s a ‘score card’ right there.
The Trade Deficit proves that we’ve been in a trade war for years.
What do people think that is?

motree, no one listens to them anymore.

As President Trump reminds us, we ALREADY LOST the Trade War.
We’re BEGINNING the Trade War Recovery.

Remember this is America First vs Globalism! Everything is coming to a head…NK Peace? NAFTA? THE WALL/Budget? 2018 election? Looks like the table is set for WINNER TAKE ALL!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well said…exactly this!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember, this is America First vs. Chinese cheap crap! Just say no to Chinese steel, delivered via Canada, Mexico, or the EU!
They are funding Chinese One Belt/One Road and supporting the economic world takeover of a huge communist country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The long-suffering adult is $21 trillion in debt. We can no longer carry these countries on our back. Our infrastructure has crumbled, our military has been at war for 16 or so years and our president is the ONLY one standing up for all Americans, even the corrupt, rotten progressives. And all the rotten Congressmen, except for a few, can do is to try to strip him of all his power, stop him from trying to implement his agenda & support illegals & stop border enforcement. Now they want to stop him from negotiating better trade deals for Americans because it will upset their globalist lobbyists and/or they don’t understand national security & economic security. Time to write/call/demand our Congress look out for Americans first OR RESIGN or be voted out. We bailed out auto manufacturers who then spent the money building plants in Mexico. Time to change that tune. Buy American or pay more for your import. I’m sure the fat cats in DC, NYC, LA & Silicon Valley can still afford their BMWs & Mercedes, even if they have to pay 25% more. Me, I’m driving a Ford–not stylish, not 60 mph in 10 seconds, it’s 14 yrs. old but it just keeps running & I no longer park it in a remote corner of the parking lot so it doesn’t get dinged.
LikeLike
They have chosen to go the globalist way which in itself is counter to the MAGA agenda. We don’t need them as much as they do us. They either play fair or they cannot play at all, it is as simple as that. We don’t need NAFTA or them and we definitely don’t’ need corrupt politicians in the USA telling us we need it either.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hear, Hear !!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amazing how all of a sudden they start screaming about protecting their own when US moves to protect our own.
LikeLiked by 9 people
What part of: Reciprocal trade on identical terms do these morons fail to comprehend?
LikeLiked by 13 people
The “reciprocal trade on identical terms” part.
😉
LikeLiked by 12 people
I don’t think that there can be reciprocity on products that are government-subsidized.
We don’t have govt subsidized products in the US.
So I hope that we impose tariffs on the foreign products that are being propped up by their respective governments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Coming soon: Debate over WHAT to DO with TARIFF RECEIPTS!
We can bet that the Trump Team has already mapped out their strategy for WINNING.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful Sundance.
I love your sense of humor.
I’ve been following you for years, although I don’t post often.
Basically a lurker, I guess.
You are my “trusted go-to source” everyday.
Your articles are always factual and well written.
You make even the most twisted laws and rules easy to understand.
Also you, and Ad Rem, keep the worst of the trolls out.
Really a WELL RUN blog.
Thanks so much for your continuing hard work.
LikeLiked by 5 people
VAT tax vs Income Tax puts US producers automatically at a disadvantage. That is the whole intention of a VAT tax.
But Trump’s team know this and will address it. The great equalizer will be Tariffs.
European Socialism has been subsidized by America by their VAT Tax scheme for over 70 years. Without the subsidy European Socialist experiment would have failed long ago.
Socialism = Venezeula, Sweden will become the same once subsidies are removed…fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweden’s Minister of Culture is a Pakistani who, by his own admission, knows nothing ab Swedish Culture.
They are toast w/o the removal of subsidies..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we are EVER going to do this, now is the time. I’ve said it before, even after many decades of draining US wealth and industrial strength, we are STILL the big boys on the block. China can’t effectively counterpunch us; Canadexico hasn’t got a prayer; EU will be left in the dust. It’s time.
As PDJT’s results start compounding, our position will only get stronger. It’s time.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They’ve all been spoiled for so long taking advantage of our country and the American people. The amazing thing is this news came out before the stock market closed today and the market did not fall. We’ll see tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Enjoy these years…
POTUS is more than I have ever dreamed this country could experience.
He is turning the game upside down. The usual suspects don’t know whether to hold or fold…
yeehaw… winning, winning…
LikeLiked by 11 people
“A trade war is always a war lost by everyone.”
Says who?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Everyone trading with the US is my guess.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A Loseur.
LikeLiked by 4 people
German is pissed? No problem, Pull all our troops out. Let them defend themselves. Okay all you supposed allies – – who wants to be next?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Merkel/Germany has a heck of a lot to answer. Who cares if they’re po’d?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Poland has offered to pay US to put a permanent base there. God bless the Poles who have never forsaken the United States and love Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Poles get run over every time war breaks out. They are sick of that. Great people!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is only one way to deal with Socialists, who lie to you **and** themselves, who treat their citizens to final wealth and culture destruction. Hard, cold, brutal, and clear as a bell honesty.
Words mean nothing to those that lie so boldly as Socialists.
Never, ever apologize to them. Ever. Justice has to be swift like the two by four to the head or they just will not understand. And Europe is 100% Socialist (except for the Eastern Europeans that finally secured their freedom from USSR).
LikeLiked by 8 people
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
Follow Follow @realDonaldTrump
More
From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars. Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership. Must WIN again! #MAGA
3:40 AM – 7 Mar 2018
Thank you President Trump for having an invincible
determination to Make America Great Again. You’ve
boosted our economy, put Americans back to work and
you will be the first President to address this glaring
problem other Presidents have ignored – Trade Wars.
The EU and other countries have been spoiled by the
FREE RIDE they’ve had since Bush 1. NO MORE. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is the link to President Trump’s Twitter Post referred to above, for those that like to see the surrounding tweets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at Venezuela. Our elites 24/7 telling us Venezuela socialist model country. Venezuela is now in ruined. Thank God many has voted for PDJT. Disaster averted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Coming to the USA if we let them, socialism is for the masses.
Scary how close are right now and really without PDJT would be on the path.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elites is now ELOSERS.
LikeLike
I can’t tell; are those sheep on Wilburines tie? A little bit of signaling that someone is about to be shorn, perhaps?
I also thought they might be elephants as in, “You can no longer ignore the elephant in the room.”
Somebody with better eyes might be able to pick out the type of animal and the message.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Shorn? Or Torn? 😈
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you’re right…those could be little Sheep on his tie.
I zoomed in on it and those little dots look a lot like Sheep to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When he gets bored he can whip out his pen and connect the sheep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t read the numbers beside each critter, A2, but when he’s done done connecting them, I’d imagine it will form a skull and crossbones. 😜
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I ’embiggened’ the image and still couldn’t be 90% sure of what they were, wheatietoo. Some Treeper will have a way to enlarge them to be able to 100% confirm.
Treepers helping Treepers. That’s how we roll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay…I blew it up even more.
And, ooops.
They look more like little Elephants.
With more magnification, I could see their little trunks.
So it’s gotta be Elephants.
Sheep don’t have those hangy-down things from their noses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YAY! It’s “The elephant in the room.”
Go Wilburine!
(Thanks, wheatietoo.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
A parade!
LikeLike
I love you wheatie…Those hanging down things from their noses..lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So…baring US imports at retaliation.
That would cause costs to rise in the EU, which would further economically damage already struggling EU members and cause other issues all over. This is literally the worst thing they could do if they wanted to preserve the EU.
If they pushed that mid to long term, they would have countries already on the fence with the EU looking to exit. It also would provide ammo with the UK to do a hard break with the EU and solely trade with the US. They would actually make more going that route.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bad things are a comin’ for the EU. Even without these tariffs, the EU is a dead man barely walking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100% agree.
Hopefully this will finally destroy the EU once and for all.
LikeLike
Pack up our military that is in Germany, move them to the Eastern European countries that would appreciate it. DESTROY every building that was once the base.
Europe has been cheating the American people since WW1. We have funded their socialism while protecting them all the time they spit on us and look down on us.
It’s time to let their stupid governments defend themselves and fund themselves. They will go downhill very fast without all the USA money coming in. Just moving our bases out of Germany will sink them and I’m all for it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Poland is willing to pay $2 billion a year. Go ahead PT. Just get the vans and move it all across the street.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have seen the results while most of the EU forgot or lied to.
LikeLike
Additionally those countries that host our military bases make a whole chunk of money just from our Service people being there.
New local business, families living in town, Service people shopping. A community can thrive on base business alone.
And Germany will Lose this money they have grown accustomed to for years.
No issues here.😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gunny, You are correct of course.
I live right next to a big Joint Base. Back in the day when bases everywhere were closing, the local rag was hysterical, and ran a huge feature on the economic devastation that would ensue if our Base were closed.
It was very enlightening, these bottom lines of Military impact on the region.
LikeLike
FLA_GUY, hear, hear !!!
LikeLike
Bush legacy trillions of dollars on wars and thousands of death. And the dreadful Patriot Act that just been used and abused for political purpose. What an investment! /sarcasm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ever wonder who helped subsidize the sweet European lifestyle for the last 70 years? We have, by paying for their national defense thru NATO. Lifetime unemployment benefits and 10-12 week mandatory vacation time are some of the things the good ol’ USA helped pay for while they sat around eating cheese and drinking wine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And lecturing us/deplorables about their enlightenment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And laughing at us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Daggone right. It’s over for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every single post above is grounded in fact, intelligible, and rational,
traits absent from our trade agreements and economic policy for many years. Both at home and with our trade partners are unused to authenticity and change , hence the reaction: ‘I do not process the content of this communication”. You aren’t supposed to really mean what you say, and then DO it!
LikeLike
So not news for the MSM, agree and really how would of this been covered if Hillary were the president.
LikeLike
Every single post above is grounded in fact, intelligible, and rational,
traits absent from our trade agreements and economic policy for many years. Both at home and with our trade partners are unused to authenticity and change , hence the reaction: ‘I do not process the content of this communication”. You aren’t supposed to really mean what you say, and then DO it!
LikeLike
Screw these Eoroweenies. We have carried them all on our backs since the end of WWII. No more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take on this:
President Trump says, “America will no longer be raped by the EU when it comes to trade.”
The EU replies: “You’d better stop! You’re a victim of our abuse, you’re always gonna be a victim, and you’re gonna like it!”
And then Trump says: “Screw you!”
Did I get that about right?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You didn’t go far enough.
The EU also replies: “You can’t do to us what we’ve been doing to you!”
And then PTrump says: “Watch us.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Here…..Hold my Diet Coke!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes L. Gee, I think you’ve ‘encapsulated” it perfectly.
LikeLike
Europe is bankrupt, both morally, and financially! They borrowed even on their souls to appease the immigrant hoards who want everything, for nothing! They emptied the armies of the middle east, and housed them for free at the detriment of their own peoples. To hell with Europe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No doubt!
When the prime minister of Italy (a stooge for the globalist cartel known as the EU) basically decided to negate the peoples vote by vetoing the populist party’s choice for their economic minister, they are sending the country a message that their vote doens’t matter. Now without a government and forcing yet another election it will be down the hole of no return! This is now a crisis brewing with a tinge of revolution in the making. The EU does much to undermine their own power when things like Greece, followed by BREXIT, and now Italy who has been besieged with unfettered immigrants are now opposed to EU policies! So really, the EU can say whatever it wants, but they don’t have the economic leverage to retaliate against the US, and thus most of what they say is just hot air!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ding-Ding-Ding!
LikeLike
Expanded discussion segment
That extemporaneous delivery by Secretary Ross was quite impressive! He showed a lot of command without resulting to self-deprecation or word-salad tactics. Well Done, Wilburine!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bunch of spoiled basement dwelling liberal snowflake SJW nations hypocritically virtue signaling. Pfft!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on…..tell us how you really feel😎
Nice post
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Despite massively one-sided EU imposed tariffs against U.S. products, the EU is demanding to be permanently exempted from any U.S. reciprocal tariff measures or they will block the import of U.S. products.”
___________________
Well, you see the problem right there. Beneficiaries (thieves) of our largess (not given openly but taken from us by subterfuge) are in no position to ‘demand’ anything.
If they had any sense at all, they would be fighting each other to be first to make reparations, to curry favor or leniency. Even if it was only a token, a symbolic gesture, it would be infinitely less stupid than making demands of your unwitting victim right before he realizes what you’ve done and opens up a can of Whoop-ass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The hypocrisy is typically European.”
______________
Well, if we care about them — and I know we do — their hypocrisy must be rewarded with punishment severe enough to get their attention, and keep it. Otherwise, how will they ever learn?
If it makes them feel any better about it, we could say that it hurts us to punish them more than it hurts them. I always liked that one.
LikeLike
China will NOT be happy to hear that our Bilateral Deal paradigm is designed to close QUICKLY on reciprocal deals.
• Tariffs WILL be taking a YUGE bite out of China for every day of delay.
• Tariffs will ENSURE that their pain of delay swamps any prospective gain.
• China will NOT be negotiating over multiple years to leverage American politicians’ Election-Cycle or Administration-Change deadlines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sick ’em, Wilburine! Detroit–which had already been weakened, on its knees starting with the riots of the late 60’s–was laid out flat by NAFTA, as were other Rustbelt, major urban areas. Good Lord, there may be some real hope for Detroit and the other godforsaken Midwest cities if Messes Trump and Ross go balls-out and obliterate these devastatingly insane “trade agreements” that agree with no, single working-community community in this country. Can any right-minded person wonder why Macomb County, Michigan is Ground Zero for the Trump Revolution??? It only takes a couple Good Men…Godspeed, Secretary Ross–and thank you, President Trump.
LikeLike
“Mr. Macron said at the gathering with Mr. Ross. “A trade war is always a war lost by everyone.””
_____________
Except we haven’t even been fighting in the ‘trade war’ that most of the world declared against us decades ago, and has been murdering us ever since.
We literally have NOTHING to lose — and everything to gain — by simply standing up, towering above all of these Lilliputian leeches, and Bug-bombing the whole nest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A trade war is always a war lost by everyone.”
Best not assume too much Maca. The outstanding characteristic of the US economy is that it can rapidly turn its hand to produce anything. The USA’s mercantile policies of the early 20th century established the US as the leading economy by far.
Mercantilism is really just another version of a “trade war”.
A trade war is a war lost by the previous class of economic parasites, enabled by the guilty American cultural marxists eg. the Obama administration, who wish us ill.
LikeLike
Secretary Wilbur stood true to his name! Skillfully read the RIOT ACT and I loved the way he did in few words! My pop used to say “Brevity is soul of Wit” Bravo ! The Donald picked the right person to do it! Just love it! Tell those SOBs no more free lunch and badmouthing the USA! Enough is enough! Bunch of ingrates US saving their asses twice for what?
LikeLike