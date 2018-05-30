Strategic Deployment – Trey Gowdy Defends FBI and DOJ – Spygate Was Justified…

Last night on Fox News Representative Trey Gowdy stunned many people with multiple comments. There are multiple aspects to the interview that were/are alarming.

In one segment Gowdy stated the Mueller investigation was both a criminal and counterintelligence investigation. Moments later Mr. Gowdy proclaimed his advanced knowledge of the innocence of FBI Director James Comey and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe surrounding Spygate.

In another segment Gowdy, a former prosecutor himself, asserted that President Trump should sit down with Robert Mueller for a dangerous inquisition by a team of political prosecutors hired specifically because of their adverse ideology. SEE INTERVIEW HERE.

In a well-timed (pre-planned) follow-up, Trey Gowdy appeared on CBS this morning to finish execution of the plan. Notice Norah O’Donnell has her carefully crafted (pre-written) bullet-point questions at the ready. Watch:

The more you know the raw source material behind the Spygate story; the more you can see the false assertions behind Gowdy’s statements, and the strategic purpose therein.

The Gowdy statements would be alarming by themselves if not compounded by the fact that Mr. Gowdy is one of only a few people with direct first-hand knowledge of the material and evidence in multiple investigations.

After Devin Nunes was forced to recuse himself from much of the congressional investigation, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes specifically selected Gowdy to represent multiple committees in his review of material evidence.

It was Trey Gowdy who looked at the FISA application material and specifically authored the Nunes memo on the FISA Court application against U.S. person Carter Page.

It was Trey Gowdy who initially (April 8th) stated he had “seen” some of the origination material in the two-page “Electronic Communication” document that CIA Director John Brennan used to initiate the FBI Counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. Later that Gowdy claim was asserted as false, and only a briefing took place; but the Gowdy claim was useful at the time.

It was Trey Gowdy, and only Trey Gowdy, who claimed Samantha Power denied making all of the unmasking requests; and Trey Gowdy who asserted someone else used her access to make unmasking requests.

IMPORTANT -> It was Trey Gowdy, eight months ago, who positioned himself for maximum influence within the upcoming political reviews of the Inspector General report by creating a joint House Oversight and House Judiciary Committee (Goodlatte); specifically for the intention of reviewing the IG report, controlling the narrative and getting testimony. (See Here)

It was all originally suspicious, as noted by CTH at the time:

April 2018: Hopefully, this is not cause for alarm. However, given the history of such activity; and specifically given the history of the engagements and motives of the participants involved in this request; it is a troubling development. The House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee is the official DC enterprise deployed when Washington DC interests identify a threat and maneuver their political UniParty alliances to eliminate the issue. Historic Oversight Committee references to Fast-n-Furious (Issa), IRS targeting (Chaffetz), and the origin of the Benghazi, Libya investigation are recent examples of outcomes therein. There is a pattern that should not be dismissed. There is a strong likelihood the DOJ-OIG investigation is too close to the heartbeat of the swamp; and therein the motive for the committee to be called into action becomes part of the self-preservation technique this specific assembly is noted for. Adding more weight to the concern is the appearance of Representative Trey Gowdy as the requesting authority. As if that wasn’t concerning enough, the specific area of focus for the committee is outlined in the letter: “The hearing relates to the election-related review“, targeting the 2016 election and the 2017/2018 IG investigation therein. […] We would be remiss if we did not draw reference to the last worst example of weaponization of government; in 2010 where the IRS targeted Tea Party groups and both Democrats and Republicans benefited from the Obama administration’s use of the DOJ to eliminate the threat the Tea Party represented. In 2010 IRS Official Lois Lerner was instructed by Attorney General Eric Holder to deliver the “schedule B” filings of 501-c(3)(4) groups, listing every single person who donated to Tea Party groups regardless of contribution amount. Ms. Lerner gave the DOJ twenty-one CD-ROMS containing over 1 million names. {Go Deep} The subsequent list was called the “secret research project”. All of this is documented – none of this is conspiracy theory – the DOJ settled a class-action lawsuit last year admitting to the scheme. The DC investigation into the individuals who coordinated the plan was dropped quietly in 2015. No-one was charged. There are similarities to the 2010, 2011 use of the IRS and DOJ to target political opposition; and the 2015, 2016 use of the FBI and DOJ to target candidate Donald Trump and his campaign. There are a lot of similarities. Unfortunately, there are also the same DC benefactors. As noted in the original use of Fusion-GPS, and Glenn Simpson, by the campaign allies of Marco Rubio to conduct political opposition research – the republican side of the UniParty apparatus uses the same systems, entities, organizations, lawyers and personnel used by the democrat side of the UniParty. Trey Gowdy was a supporter of Marco Rubio. It is reasonable to anticipate entities deep within the Republican infrastructure were willing allies with the FBI and DOJ “small group”, hence we see John McCain, Jeb Bush, Mitt Romey, Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake, Paul Ryan, Carly Fiorina (and many, many, more) who likely understood the goals, objectives and benefits behind weaponizing the FBI/DOJ and intelligence community to eliminate their opposition. [Never forget the severity of the scheme within the original GOPe plan in the 2016 presidential primary.] Don’t be surprised, if down-the-road, we find direct evidence of key GOPe leadership aiding and assisting the Clinton Campaign, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates et al. Actually, I would be dumfounded if direct evidence therein is not discovered. (link)

And today, as if on cue, just as predicted; right before the IG report is to drop – here comes Gowdy.

Brilliant play by the UniParty (Deep State) to position Trey Gowdy as an embed, a control agent, awaiting strategic timing to deploy the defensive detonation.

Cue the Gowdy metaphor:

CTH Archives on Trey Gowdy as he was positioning himself to carry out this operation – ARE AVAILABLE HERE.

