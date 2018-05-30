Strategic Deployment – Trey Gowdy Defends FBI and DOJ – Spygate Was Justified…

Last night on Fox News Representative Trey Gowdy stunned many people with multiple comments. There are multiple aspects to the interview that were/are alarming.
In one segment Gowdy stated the Mueller investigation was both a criminal and counterintelligence investigation. Moments later Mr. Gowdy proclaimed his advanced knowledge of the innocence of FBI Director James Comey and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe surrounding Spygate.
In another segment Gowdy, a former prosecutor himself, asserted that President Trump should sit down with Robert Mueller for a dangerous inquisition by a team of political prosecutors hired specifically because of their adverse ideology. SEE INTERVIEW HERE.
In a well-timed (pre-planned) follow-up, Trey Gowdy appeared on CBS this morning to finish execution of the plan. Notice Norah O’Donnell has her carefully crafted (pre-written) bullet-point questions at the ready. Watch:
The more you know the raw source material behind the Spygate story; the more you can see the false assertions behind Gowdy’s statements, and the strategic purpose therein.
The Gowdy statements would be alarming by themselves if not compounded by the fact that Mr. Gowdy is one of only a few people with direct first-hand knowledge of the material and evidence in multiple investigations.
After Devin Nunes was forced to recuse himself from much of the congressional investigation, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes specifically selected Gowdy to represent multiple committees in his review of material evidence.
It was Trey Gowdy who looked at the FISA application material and specifically authored the Nunes memo on the FISA Court application against U.S. person Carter Page.
It was Trey Gowdy who initially (April 8th) stated he had “seen” some of the origination material in the two-page “Electronic Communication” document that CIA Director John Brennan used to initiate the FBI Counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. Later that Gowdy claim was asserted as false, and only a briefing took place; but the Gowdy claim was useful at the time.
It was Trey Gowdy, and only Trey Gowdy, who claimed Samantha Power denied making all of the unmasking requests; and Trey Gowdy who asserted someone else used her access to make unmasking requests.
IMPORTANT -> It was Trey Gowdy, eight months ago, who positioned himself for maximum influence within the upcoming political reviews of the Inspector General report by creating a joint House Oversight and House Judiciary Committee (Goodlatte); specifically for the intention of reviewing the IG report, controlling the narrative and getting testimony. (See Here)
It was all originally suspicious, as noted by CTH at the time:
April 2018: Hopefully, this is not cause for alarm. However, given the history of such activity; and specifically given the history of the engagements and motives of the participants involved in this request; it is a troubling development.
The House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee is the official DC enterprise deployed when Washington DC interests identify a threat and maneuver their political UniParty alliances to eliminate the issue. Historic Oversight Committee references to Fast-n-Furious (Issa), IRS targeting (Chaffetz), and the origin of the Benghazi, Libya investigation are recent examples of outcomes therein.
There is a pattern that should not be dismissed. There is a strong likelihood the DOJ-OIG investigation is too close to the heartbeat of the swamp; and therein the motive for the committee to be called into action becomes part of the self-preservation technique this specific assembly is noted for.
Adding more weight to the concern is the appearance of Representative Trey Gowdy as the requesting authority.
As if that wasn’t concerning enough, the specific area of focus for the committee is outlined in the letter: “The hearing relates to the election-related review“, targeting the 2016 election and the 2017/2018 IG investigation therein.
[…] We would be remiss if we did not draw reference to the last worst example of weaponization of government; in 2010 where the IRS targeted Tea Party groups and both Democrats and Republicans benefited from the Obama administration’s use of the DOJ to eliminate the threat the Tea Party represented.
In 2010 IRS Official Lois Lerner was instructed by Attorney General Eric Holder to deliver the “schedule B” filings of 501-c(3)(4) groups, listing every single person who donated to Tea Party groups regardless of contribution amount. Ms. Lerner gave the DOJ twenty-one CD-ROMS containing over 1 million names. {Go Deep} The subsequent list was called the “secret research project”. All of this is documented – none of this is conspiracy theory – the DOJ settled a class-action lawsuit last year admitting to the scheme. The DC investigation into the individuals who coordinated the plan was dropped quietly in 2015. No-one was charged.
There are similarities to the 2010, 2011 use of the IRS and DOJ to target political opposition; and the 2015, 2016 use of the FBI and DOJ to target candidate Donald Trump and his campaign. There are a lot of similarities. Unfortunately, there are also the same DC benefactors.
As noted in the original use of Fusion-GPS, and Glenn Simpson, by the campaign allies of Marco Rubio to conduct political opposition research – the republican side of the UniParty apparatus uses the same systems, entities, organizations, lawyers and personnel used by the democrat side of the UniParty. Trey Gowdy was a supporter of Marco Rubio.
It is reasonable to anticipate entities deep within the Republican infrastructure were willing allies with the FBI and DOJ “small group”, hence we see John McCain, Jeb Bush, Mitt Romey, Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake, Paul Ryan, Carly Fiorina (and many, many, more) who likely understood the goals, objectives and benefits behind weaponizing the FBI/DOJ and intelligence community to eliminate their opposition. [Never forget the severity of the scheme within the original GOPe plan in the 2016 presidential primary.]
Don’t be surprised, if down-the-road, we find direct evidence of key GOPe leadership aiding and assisting the Clinton Campaign, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates et al.
Actually, I would be dumfounded if direct evidence therein is not discovered. (link)
And today, as if on cue, just as predicted; right before the IG report is to drop – here comes Gowdy.
Brilliant play by the UniParty (Deep State) to position Trey Gowdy as an embed, a control agent, awaiting strategic timing to deploy the defensive detonation.
Cue the Gowdy metaphor:
One thing is becoming obvious, Gowdy has exposed himself that he cannot be trusted, and more and more conservatives are coming to that conclusion. Someone has something on him, I am convinced, and they are pulling the strings for him to perform at specific times.
Thanks to great work by @ChuckRossDC, we now know that virtually EVERY word of the @nytimes “origin” story of the Russia probe is FALSE
1. No “heavy drinking”
2. No “dirt” discussed
3. No “startling revelation”, only “quite interesting”
On the record, from ALEXANDER DOWNER
Gowdy’s comment is insane when he says Wray & Rosenstein are “surprised” that anyone would think Trump is under investigation. Are they all living in a bubble or something? That comment alone is a disingenuous lie.
That really reminds me of how Comey refused to state publicly that PT was not under investigation (and then he actually was!). These snakes really twist everything around.
Do not be surprised when we learn that Gowdy was sent out to mute the outrage to come when it is revealed that Steven Halper was first pushed on the Trump campaign by Team Rubio, It was the Republican Swamp that started all of this.
Help me fellow Treepers! My source in the Senate is claiming that the Senators are disappointed (don’t believe him) in Nunes because a long while back, when he and Gowdy could go in the SCIF and see the DOJ papers, Nunes apparently only sent Gowdy to see them. They are even claiming that Nunes refused to look at them (and supposedly angering other House R’s in the process)! Is this true? I can’t believe that and I don’t remember it happening that way. If only Gowdy saw the originals that will be a bad position or Nunes because now all of his recollections or opinions will be discounted.
Nunes had to step aside because the dems demanded a bogus ethics investigation of him. His hands were tied until that investigation was over and he was cleared of all wrong doing.
That’s nonsense. Nunes needed a lawyer to view these documents, bottom line. Up steps that paragon of prosecutorial virtue – Trey Gowdy.
Gowdy is very clever with his words, he could be playing swamp gatekeeper or he could be drawing attention to the issue hours/days before the IG report drops.
Nice layout, Sundance. Last night, I was thinking, that’s it. Trey has definitely sold us out. However, listening to his interview today, I can only see one route in which he could actually surprise us and turn out to be a white hat, however dirtied he might have been with past commitees.
It’s only possible, given the specificity of his claims, doing so, could give him room to spring the trap shut on deep state by claiming he’s changed his mind. He is practically saying he doesn’t know what Nunes knows regarding the other pieces, nor does Nunes know what he knows regarding his own piece of the investigation. The piece he knows, shows that this phase was by the book, “assuming” the other phases were also by the book. But he doesn’t know if they were, as he’s made sure to tell us.
When the big picture is revealed, then we’ll see his true colors. I hope for Trey’s sake, that he bought Trump’s sale pitch for Ohio.
If not, Trey will go down in history under the column relegated to Chamberlain, Quisling, Benedict Arnold
CNN now has a Russia tracker which includes all the witness interviews, subpoenas, criminal charges, and tracks all the key players
CNN has the investigation beginning
Sometime after August 19, 2016
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort
FISA warrant
The FBI investigation into Russian meddling started in July 2016. As part of that probe, the FBI asked the secretive court that handles the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to authorize surveillance of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, CNN reported. The Wall Street Journal reported that the surveillance began after Manafort left the Trump campaign in mid-August 2016.
https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/politics/russia-investigations/#/
I’ve seen a few people express surprise that Gowdy would turn out to be such a scumbag, considering his background… part of that background being as a former prosecutor. Well, I’ll just remind everyone that a prosecutor is every bit as likely as a defense lawyer of being evil to the core. In fact, considering their enormous power, a prosecutor can be THE most dangerous lawyer out there… and the least likely to ever be brought to justice for their misdeeds.
I have not trusted Gowdy since he put a MB-sympathizer on the Benghazi committee, then completely let Killary and O.B.A.M.A. off the hook!
RoosterHead’s act is getting very tiring and unbelievable…He’s trying to set the table for the Deep State’s exoneration and then bail out…what a guy….
Wow at 1:25 in first video Gowdy admits he has never met President Trump nor talked to him when asked why he thinks the president does not agree. That’s a deflection, but still, isn’t it odd he has never spoken to Donald Trump?
Has anyone noticed Gowdy’s recent “makeover”? He used to look like such a country bumpkin with ill fitting suits and shirts and that crazy hair. Suddenly he looks like he just walked out of a Saville Row tailor shop and his hair is somewhat under control. It may be nothing, but someone has definitely intervened. I wonder why? Getting him ready for his next stage of metamorphosis? I haven’t trusted him since he botched the Benghazi hearings.
