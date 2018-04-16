Trey Gowdy Requests IG Horowitz Appearance Before House Oversight Committee May 8th, 2018…

House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy has requested the appearance of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on May 8th, 2018:

(Committee Link – pdf LINK HERE)

Hopefully, this is not cause for alarm. However, given the history of such activity; and specifically given the history of the engagements and motives of the participants involved in this request; it is a troubling development.

The House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee is the official DC enterprise deployed when Washington DC interests identify a threat and maneuver their political UniParty alliances to eliminate the issue. Historic Oversight Committee references to Fast-n-Furious (Issa), IRS targeting (Chaffetz), and the origin of the Benghazi, Libya investigation are recent examples of outcomes therein.

There is a pattern that should not be dismissed. There is a strong likelihood the DOJ-OIG investigation is too close to the heartbeat of the swamp; and therein the motive for the committee to be called into action becomes part of the self-preservation technique this specific assembly is noted for. Adding more weight to the concern is the appearance of Representative Trey Gowdy as the requesting authority.

As if that wasn’t concerning enough, the specific area of focus for the committee is outlined in the letter: “The hearing relates to the election-related review“, targeting the 2016 election and the 2017/2018 IG investigation therein.

Previously IG Michael Horowitz sent a letter to Senator Chuck Grassley notifying his office the IG report should be completed “in May”.

Understanding that nothing happens in DC ‘accidentally’ or ‘coincidentally’ we are left with two options:

Option #1 – Chairman Gowdy is anticipating the IG report to be completed and delivered prior to May 8th, and he’s positioning for an open committee hearing on the content therein…. motive undetermined (suspected dubious by those who understand precedent).

Option #2 – Chairman Gowdy, and his co-hort Elijah Cummings, wants to preempt the release, with chaff and countermeasures -OR- enhanced publicity prior to release. The former based on prior experience, the latter for those of more optimistic disposition.

We would be remiss if we did not draw reference to the last worst example of weaponization of government; in 2010 where the IRS targeted Tea Party groups and both Democrats and Republicans benefited from the Obama administration’s use of the DOJ to eliminate the threat the Tea Party represented.

In 2010 IRS Official Lois Lerner was instructed by Attorney General Eric Holder to deliver the “schedule B” filings of 501-c(3)(4) groups, listing every single person who donated to Tea Party groups regardless of contribution amount. Ms. Lerner gave the DOJ twenty-one CD-ROMS containing over 1 million names. {Go Deep} The subsequent list was called the “secret research project”. All of this is documented – none of this is conspiracy theory – the DOJ settled a class-action lawsuit last year admitting to the scheme. The DC investigation into the individuals who coordinated the plan was dropped quietly in 2015. No-one was charged.

There are similarities to the 2010, 2011 use of the IRS and DOJ to target political opposition; and the 2015, 2016 use of the FBI and DOJ to target candidate Donald Trump and his campaign. There are a lot of similarities. Unfortunately, there are also the same DC benefactors.

As noted in the original use of Fusion-GPS, and Glenn Simpson, by the campaign allies of Marco Rubio to conduct political opposition research – the republican side of the UniParty apparatus uses the same systems, entities, organizations, lawyers and personnel used by the democrat side of the UniParty. Trey Gowdy was a supporter of Marco Rubio.

It is reasonable to anticipate entities deep within the Republican infrastructure were willing allies with the FBI and DOJ “small group”, hence we see John McCain, Jeb Bush, Mitt Romey, Ben Sasse, Jeff Flake, Paul Ryan, Carly Fiorina (and many, many, more) who likely understood the goals, objectives and benefits behind weaponizing the FBI/DOJ and intelligence community to eliminate their opposition. [Never forget the severity of the scheme within the original GOPe plan in the 2016 presidential primary.]

Don’t be surprised, if down-the-road, we find direct evidence of key GOPe leadership aiding and assisting the Clinton Campaign, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates et al. Actually, I would be dumfounded if direct evidence therein is not discovered.

Having said that, this request by Congressman Trey Gowdy is sketchy.

Eyes-Wide-Open

