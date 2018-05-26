“SpyGate”, The Inspector General, and the Expanded FISA Investigation…

With much of the media, and indeed the President himself, fueling the ongoing headline discussion over the ramifications of the Obama administration setting up “surveillance”, “informants”, counterintelligence operations and “agent provocateurs” against their political opposition, ie. “SpyGate”, it is perhaps time for some mental sorbet.
Relating to the overall issue, on March 28th, 2018, the DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz formerly announced an additional investigation of how the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation engaged with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in matters relating to the FISA Title-1 application filed against U.S. person Carter Page. However, one part of the OIG notification was generously overlooked by a defensive and IC compliant media:
As part of this examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source. Additionally, the OIG will review the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged source as they relate to the FISC applications. (pdf link)
Two months later on Monday May 21st, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein added a significant DOJ mandate to the Inspector General review. Rosenstein expanded the original FISA review to include looking at whether officials within the intelligence community may have unlawfully used human intelligence assets to “spy” or “surveil” the Trump campaign:
“The Department has asked the Inspector General to expand the ongoing review of the FISA application process to include determining whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election.” (link)
The overall FBI and DOJ corruption and political weaponization discussion has now shifted to issues of politically motivated spies, surveillance and the use of intelligence agents to conduct domestic operations. There are obvious ramifications and seemingly and endless series of directions and outlines for evidence therein.
♦The first IG report, exposing the lies and media leaks from officials within the FBI, known as the IG Report on Andrew McCabe, was a derivative outcome from the original investigation into whether the FBI politicized their investigation of Hillary Clinton. That report was published Friday April 13th, 2018. {SEE HERE}
♦The second IG report, which is actually based on the original IG mandate, was completed on May 16th, 2018, and is being reviewed in draft report format prior to publication. It is widely anticipated that report will be made final and public in the first week of June.
♦The third IG report, again an outcropping from the original IG mandate, is the FISA review and use of the FISA Court (FISC) by the DOJ and FBI in their counterintelligence investigation of candidate Donald Trump. As noted, this third investigation has now been expanded to include inquiry into how the larger intelligence apparatus might have been weaponized for political purposes; spies, surveillance, international agents, and such.
Here’s where a mental sorbet is in order.
While we await the IG report on the politicization of the DOJ and FBI and how they handled the Clinton Classified-Email Investigation, it is worth noting that much of the FISA investigation overlaps with the FBI intent during this timeline.
There’s obviously a boatload of investigative angles and questions that can possibly swirl around the FISC and IC (intelligence community) investigation. Heck, when any investigation is launched into the intelligence community, this is where you enter the land of the proverbial rabbit hole(s).
Having traveled through this IC matrix before, and with a firm grip on the seemingly slippery pathways therein, CTH has no desire to chase ourselves through the hall of mirrors. We can, and perhaps at times will, go granular. However, for current purposes what we would draw attention to are the ‘larger aspects’ being seemingly overlooked.
Obviously the FISA/IC investigation is going to go into the locations of the CIA, ODNI, NSA and their intersection with the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. The DOJ-NSD is the division within Main Justice that handles domestic intelligence operations from the position of legal intent and court engagement.
On these domestic counterintelligence issues, DOJ-NSD gives the instructions and authorization from Main Justice to the FBI counterintelligence officials; who then do the actual investigatory police work. In the 2016 “small group” operation against the Trump campaign the DOJ-NSD officials worked in unity with FBI officials. In rooting out corruption therein, both the FBI side and the Main Justice side have issues.
On the FBI side Director Comey, Asst. Director McCabe, as well as a host of downstream officials were caught in the investigative net. Some were fired (Comey, McCabe); some demoted (Baker, Strzok); some quit (Rybicki, Kortan, Baker); and one -Peter Strzok- remains; likely cooperating with Phase III of the IG FISA/IC investigation. The head of the FBI Counterintelligence Operation, Bill Priestap, has never been touched.
In essence, the corrupt officials within the FBI side have been purged.
On the Main Justice side things are slightly more complex because there’s much bigger stakes at play and legal risks that extend far beyond the DOJ-NSD. While a host of DOJ-NSD officials have been removed or quit (John Carlin, Mary McCord, David Laufman) many more remain. Trish Beth “Trish” Anderson, Tashina “Tash” Gauhar, George Toscas to name a few. Then there’s Bruce Ohr, demoted twice and remaining likely for cooperation. In addition, the entire apparatus of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) appears to have been involved in creating plausible legal justification.
In essence, many of the corrupt officials within Main Justice HAVE NOT been purged.
Almost every current media leak is from inside the remaining Main Justice and DOJ-NSD officials who remain in place protecting the interests of the former corrupt officials. All are lawyers, and all have alignment with their external allies in the Lawfare Blog Group.
The Obama Main Justice officials remaining inside the permanent political state are the types Shakespeare was referring to in Henry-VI. Says Dick the Butcher: “the first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers“. Despite his socialist tendencies and moral failings we can all relate to Dick the Butcher. So that’s challenge number one.
Challenge number two is how to bring national security intelligence information into investigative review while simultaneously avoiding the exhaustive defense systems of the Deep State.
The terms “classified” and “top secret” have been so abused by the administrative state as a deployment mechanism to hide their $5000 latte machines and $70,000 conference tables, when the IG actually begins digging into FBI, CIA, NSA, FISC, and DOJ-NSD network communication we can only imagine the non-disclosure schemes.
Then again, perhaps, just perhaps, such specific subject-matter-expertise is the entire reason why AG Sessions selected John Huber from Utah (NSA HQ), and more recently brought in Ezra Cohen-Watnick as National Security Advisor to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (NOTICE THE TIMING)
.
Unless things have changed in the decade since I traveled for the Govt, they no longer required detailed expense accounts. Usually travel vouchers are for a predetermined amount and any extras, like taxis are itemized. Food and lodging are not.
They most likely have government credit cards, even employees that rarely travel have them. Their expenses would be detailed on their credit card statement.
As to travel orders, at that level I would imagine they approve their own travel. Maybe Comey had to sign off?? I’m not sure. Their airline ticket would be purchased via CC or perhaps they took an FBI plane?? There would be a set amount for each day based on the city. That per diem amount would be to cover hotel, meals, taxi, incidentals like dry cleaning. If they required security then that is a separate pot, I think via the state department and a car would be provided. I’m going to guess they were provided a car and driver.
I have no earthly idea what the per diem rate is overseas, but I’m sure it can be located, it is public information. In fact I would imagine just about all the travel information is available via FOIA. Although, they’d probably claim some national security reason to withhold it 🙄
You are correct about most things being purchased by the Govt credit card – but there are limitations on what you can buy on those cards. Cocktails – or any other alcoholic drinks – are not allowed and the card will reject the charges – are one items. So what most employees did was to go to an ATM and withdraw cash – no limit below the per diem rate. No tracking was the money was spent on.
https://aoprals.state.gov/web920/per_diem.asp
Tangental again: FOIA request. The WH (someone in the Executive Branch, on a very short leash) should take control of all FOIA request that deal with the coup attempt. If it’s a legit request in the national interest the documents are provided, without redactions, PDQ.
Here’s an 800lb gorilla in the room question that has yet to be asked/answered:
How in hell does Samantha Powers state that there were multiple unmaskings, in her name, but without her authority and that alone doesn’t prompt a Special Counsel investigation?
It could have been Russia, ISIS or freaking Snoop Dog for all we know.
But one thing’s for damn sure: WE SHOULD KNOW.
What’s more someone”s head should roll due to this dangerous breach of national security.
The minute she uttered “I didn’t do it”, there should have been a 4-alarm fire response in the security realm to get to the bottom of that one. Absent such a response, the head of that security apparatus gets sacked and prosecuted. Then, he spills it all for the investigation.
Raid her house at 0400.
Totally agree Joe, yet there seems to be no curiosity regarding the matter.
In general, there has been little apparent investigation into State or the IC outside the DOJ. Hopefully Secretary Pompeo will get the State IG looking into their misconduct, starting with the handling of classified information since 2009 and including the second dossier and the unmaskings.
Sessions needs to grab his broom and clean his house.
At some point he needs to be man enough to acknowledge he was played by the DOJ imbeds to recuse himself for NO REASON. Everybody with a brain in there heads had put two and two together and understands his recusal was based on BS. The appointment of Mueller was by Rosenstein was another set up.
I think that both our President and AG Sessions know…that if they rounded up all the wrong-doers in the DOJ/FBI, at the same time, then what would happen next, is a Tsunami of Cases filed by the attorneys of those convicted by the Obama-DOJ.
This is probably an eventuality.
But if it happened all at once…right now…it would clog up our courts, which are still heavily populated with Leftist Judges.
In re-reading Sessions letter to Grassley/Goodlatte/Gowdy, I think this is what Sessions was trying to telegraph to the three G’s…with statements like this:
“It is important that Congress and the American people have confidence in the Department of Justice.”
While it is excruciating to wait for justice to be applied to all these conspirators & their bosses who so richly deserve it…I can understand the need for meticulous attention to detail in building the cases against these traitorous scum.
The public is gradually beginning to see what was going on during the O-regime.
This is an important byproduct of the seemingly glacial pace of bringing these culprits to justice.
I have the utmost faith in our President’s love of law and order…and his sense of justice.
My gut sense is that he has faith in his Atty General.
So I will continue to be patient.
Thank you, Sundance, for another great installment in your analysis of this ongoing saga.
Without you, we would be lost.
“The public is gradually beginning to see what was going on during the O-regime.” With particular emphasis in BEGINING. As we’ve been counseled about “rabbit holes” in the article, I’ll step lightly.
We are focused on this coup attempt for many reasons, but we shouldn’t think this is a one off. Nobody believes Learner had a good idea one day and decided to oppress political opposition on her own. Justice Roberts didn’t decide to make an ass of himself without a good explanation (opinion) in his obamacare Supreme Court decision. After mopping the floor with obama during the first 2012 debate why did Romney fold and walk around with his tail between his legs?
The previous admin was all about “by any means necessary,” they were Alinsky fanatics. The media and deep state apparatchiks provided top cover, no worries. IF this WH can get to the high ground and send a few to jail MAYBE we’ll find this weaponization of the fed bureaucracy has been SOP for these Lefty scheisse heads. Then maybe the country will finally begin to see what the Left is really about. Maybe socialism and communism will once again be understood for what it is. Are you listening millennials?
Even they aren’t that stupid. They may have believed they could defeat him in 2016, most did, but they are smart enough to know they could never do it now. They may hate it, fight it, but they know it.
I don’t know if Jeff Sessions plays dumb, or is dumb.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tale of Two Prosecutors – Huber V Mueller (Comparing body language and approaches)
https://youtu.be/o-8SAjY8OQY John Huber, United States Attorney for Utah Describes how affinity fraud takes advantage of established “relationships of trust.” (1.23min)
https://youtu.be/XbgJ1Wxi5Sc FBI Director Mueller Reflects on His 12-Year Term – “Integrity is at the core of what we do.”(3.36min)
Sorry, but Andrew McCabe was exposed well over a month ago and is still not charged with so much as jaywalking. Until indictments are handed down, no one will talk, and there is no reason for them to do so.
Mr. Huber, to date, has racked up nothing but an abundance of frequent flyer miles. I’m not disposed to think there will be much more coming from him. If you believe there is a Grand Jury convened and that hasn’t been leaked, I’ve got a mosquito impoundment in S. Florida I’d love to sell you.
Trey Gowdy & company are lining up the perps that will be outed by the IG report to testify in front of Congress. I believe that will be the extent of it. They’ll be publicly denounced, promises made by their replacements to improve, and the beat will go on. Jeff Sessions will magically appear and tell us how he intends to clean up the DOJ. Wray will do the same for the FBI.
This never-ending dance is affectionately called the Potomac Two-step. Sadly, it will endure until that woeful day the “Tree of Liberty” is genuinely refreshed.
Selecting a prosecutor from outside the D.C. swamp (Utah) would explain the lack of leaks from the leftover obamites at main justice.
It’s easy to imagine that the non swamprats are furious at what the swamprats have done to their institutions and reputations.
Ezra Cohen Watnik was a Flynn protege.
It’s interesting that Sessions brought him in as a senior adviser when he did….
I wonder what ECW already knew beforehand?
It’d be interesting to be a fly on the wall in his office…
Sundance –
The strategy of slow playing all this in order for the conservative media and the people to absorb the magnitude of all this seems to be working. Note Sharyl Attkisson’s latest piece on The Hill:
8 SIGNS POINTING TO A COUNTERINTELLIGENCE OP DEPLOYED AGAINST TRUMP
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/388978-growing-signs-of-a-counterintelligence-operation-deployed-against-trumps
In this piece, she ID’s 8 individual pieces of info….each a piece of the overall puzzle and individially discovered (or made known) over the past 6 months or so. They are (not listed in order of revelation):
QUOTE: “Here are eight signs pointing to a counterintelligence operation deployed against Trump for political reasons.”
1. Code Name “Crossfire Hurricane”
– The operation reportedly had at least one code name that was leaked to The New York Times: “Crossfire Hurricane.”
2. Wiretaps
– Secret surveillance was conducted on no fewer than seven Trump associates
3. National Security Letters
– Another controversial tool reportedly used by the FBI to obtain phone records and other documents in the investigation were national security letters, which bypass judicial approval.
4. “Unmasking”
— identifying protected names of Americans captured by government surveillance — was frequently deployed by at least four top Obama officials who have subsequently spoken out against President Trump: James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence; Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Susan Rice, former national security adviser; Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general.
5. Changing the rules
– On Dec. 15, 2016 — the same day the government listened in on Trump officials at Trump Tower — Rice reportedly unmasked the names of Bannon, Kushner and Flynn. And Clapper made a new rule allowing the National Security Agency to widely disseminate surveillance material within the government without the normal privacy protections.
6. Media Strategy
– Former CIA Director John Brennan and Clapper, two of the most integral intel officials in this ongoing controversy, have joined national news organizations where they have regular opportunities to shape the news narrative — including on the very issues under investigation.
7. Leaks
– There’s been a steady and apparently orchestrated campaign of leaks — some true, some false, but nearly all of them damaging to President Trump’s interests.
8. Friends, informants and snoops
– The FBI reportedly used one-time CIA operative Stefan Halper in 2016 as an informant to spy on Trump officials. Another player is Comey friend Daniel Richman, a Columbia University law professor, who leaked Comey’s memos against Trump to The New York Times after Comey was fired. We later learned that Richman actually worked for the FBI under a status called “Special Government Employee.” The FBI also used former reporter Glenn Simpson, his political opposition research firm Fusion GPS, and ex-British spy Christopher Steele to compile allegations against Trump, largely from Russian sources, which were distributed to the press and used as part of wiretap applications.
As Attkisson points out:
“These eight features of a counterintelligence operation are only the pieces we know (so far).”
My point is this….
As you correctly pointed out long ago, there is simply no way the public could absorb all this in one sudden reveal. Given the sheer complexity and depth of the scheme, it HAD to come out in bits and pieces in order for us to get our minds wrapped around the whole picture.
And now, enough time has passed that Attkisson can write a piece like this without everyone left scratching their heads with hundreds of unanswered questions. So, this is a very good reason…in addition to the need for time to conduct investigations…that AG Sessions has not acted on what we here at CTH have known for months (thanks to you), but that the rest of the public is only now putting all together.
This piece by Attkisson is proof you are “on speed and glideslope”, as we pilots say when landing in near zero visibility conditions.
Mental sorbet indeed. And the birds-eye view is good…
Regardless of the “exactly who did what to whom and when,” the bottom line is that the Obama administration ran a huge spy ring against the candidates opposing Clinton. Intelligence collection was weaponized in a way that is reminiscent of Soviet Russia….and by that I mean used internally rather than outside the country. Coincidence? Probably not….Russia has excelled at this type of an operation since Stalin, and Brennan is an admitted acolyte. Nellie Ohr is another Russophile. I am sure there are more who studied Soviet tactics and chose to apply them here.
If this isn’t stopped now, and stopped hard, we will turn into another USSR. A surveillance state ala “turn your neighbor and your parents in” type of government failed there, it failed in East Germany under the Stazis, it failed in China under Mao, and we have to make it fail here.
Agreed. I think one outcome of this is going to be Trump pitching and Congress catching MASSIVE legislation against internal spying – starting off with RESCINDING, RENOUNCING, and DEMONIZING the “bipartisan” Obama legislation that authorized internal propaganda against the American people. This is the underpinning of fake news. KILL IT DEAD!
“On these domestic counterintelligence issues, DOJ-NSD gives the instructions and authorization from Main Justice to the FBI counterintelligence officials; who then do the actual investigatory police work.”
This explains so much about the Obama years. Once Holder took over DOJ, TRUE counterintelligence was as good as gone.
A key phrase from President Trump’s tweet is that the spies were inserted into his campaign “from a very early date.” Which means 2015. We all know this, but it indicates that PDJT’s team has evidence proving it.
Eventually, that evidence will be presented in court. But PDJT could be signaling to the people, specifically to citizen researchers such as are found in rich abundance at CTH, to go ahead and discover breadcrumbs leading to that Spygate activities that started before Papadopolous, before Mifsud. I.e., dismantle the most recent WaPo/NYT flavor-of-the-month cover story that was trotted when Halper was exposed.
Forcing the MSM/deep state to contrive yet another cover up narrative in the span of a month or two won’t win this war. It won’t force MSM, Clappy, Angry Brennan, et al to come clean. They’ll keep digging their holes. But it will make them look just a little more ridiculous in the eyes of politically-attuned swing voters and it might even trickle down just a bit to the lo-fos.
Eventually, the damn will break. Clappy and his ilk won’t ever run out of lies, but their lies will run out of real estate.
LikeLiked by 2 people