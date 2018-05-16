Inspector General Horowitz Submits Draft Report of Clinton Email Investigation For Principal Review…

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has submitted the “Draft Report” of his OIG investigation to the principals involved. The IG investigation encompasses the FBI and DOJ conduct during the 2015/2016 Hillary Clinton investigation. The Draft Report encompasses the findings.
The Draft Report review is the last review phase prior to the Final report being released. The Draft Report review allows the principals to provide input on the facts identified and outlined within the draft.
Responses from the principals about the facts outlined in the draft report are then reviewed, cleared for addition if appropriate, and included in the Final Report. The Draft Report is the first time the DOJ and FBI Principals (only those officials who remain inside the DOJ and FBI) get to see the underlying documentary evidenced gathered in the 17-month-long investigation.
Wall Street Journal – Multiple subjects of a report on the Justice Department’s handling of a 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use have been notified that they can privately review the report by week’s end, signaling t he long-awaited document is nearing release.
The report is likely to reignite the volatile debate over the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s handling of the Clinton probe, and it will put Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, in a familiar place—taking aim at members of the law enforcement community.
Those invited to review the report were told they would have to sign nondisclosure agreements in order to read it, people familiar with the matter said. They are expected to have a few days to craft a response to any criticism in the report, which will then be incorporated in the final version to be released in coming weeks. (more)
♦Expanding on The Process. The Final IG Report is a statement of fact. The Draft Review contains all of the statements of facts and allows investigated parties an opportunity to provide input toward any fact statement within the draft.
Prior to the Draft Review there is a massively exhaustive reference check undertaken by the IG “referencer”.
The referencer could be a person or a group of people depending on the size of the report.
The referencer has the responsibility for going through every statement of fact and providing the citation or footnote for the assertion. The person(s) doing the reference review have the most arduous of tasks.
The referencer checks every sentence, every assertion, and ensures only provable facts with citations are part of the report. Every assertion of fact must be cited (or footnoted) to include the investigative material that proves the fact.
Remember, the final IG report is an assembled outline of facts. The final IG report will not include opinion, motive, or intent from the report author. All outlined opinions, motives and intentions within the IG report are those drawn from the statements of the people and groups investigated. All opinions expressed are those of the individuals inside the report.
The person(s) doing the reference checks, go through the report line-by-line and reference the supporting investigative documentation. A massively time consuming part of the report generation.
When the referencing process is completed, the draft report is sent out to the principals for comment on the draft report findings and recommendations. This is where the process is RIGHT NOW. If the principals return comments on the “draft”, their comments must be cleared by the person(s) who are doing the reference check, and may be included in the final draft.
Then the report goes to print.
More Key Points:
♦First, the draft report is reviewed internally. Only the principal officers who are currently inside the investigated agency get to see it. Those officials must sign comprehensive Non Disclosure Agreements, subject to criminal prosecution if they violate the NDA.
Former Officials, or employees who have left the agency: ex. James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, James Baker, Jim Rybicki, Michael Kortan and all of the officials who have left the FBI will not get to see the draft report. [Now you know why Lisa Page and James Baker were dispatched last week.]
The same IG rules of Draft Report distribution apply on the Main Justice side of the DOJ and (DOJ-NSD) (DOJ-National Security Division). Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, Mary McCord, David Laufman, etc. do not get to see the report. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein will review the draft report and control who they allow to review.
On the FBI side, Director Christopher Wray will review the draft report along with Asst FBI Director David Bowditch (if approved). Likely FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, the former head of the DOJ-NSD, will also review. [*note* now you know why Boente was brought back inside in January ’18] Two more principals who could review would be FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap; and we must remember – FBI Agent Peter Strzok was not kicked out, he also remains inside.
♦ Secondly, the IG report does not include criminal referrals. The final IG report is a statement of facts. The IG report only provides the facts to decision-making leadership, who then decide what to do with those facts. However, if the IG discovers evidence of unlawful or illegal activity during the course of his/her investigation, the IG has a legal and ethical responsibility to tell the head of the DOJ immediately.
The IG cannot keep evidence of unlawful conduct hidden until the release of the report.
This is important because Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to join IG Horowitz toward the end of last year (2017).
The federal attorney (Huber) then constructs a parallel investigation based on the evidence the IG has discovered.
However, as with all criminal investigations, Prosecutor John Huber would then fire-wall the IG from his own expanded criminal investigative inquiry.
It is critical to understand what happens when a U.S. Attorney joins with the OIG. The evidence flow only goes one-way. The IG is not participating in a criminal investigation. The IG is only looking at facts within his investigation and shares any pertinent investigative findings with the U.S. Attorney. The U.S. attorney does not provide the IG with findings from his criminal investigation.
IG Horowitz and U.S Attorney Huber might interview the same subjects. [In rare instances they might even interview the same subject simultaneously] However, Huber would not share his criminal investigative interview content/evidence with Horowitz. Therefore the content of a final IG report may contain outlines/evidence of criminal behavior, but there could be -likely is- much more evidence in addition to the IG report.
How the criminal prosecutions might proceed after the final IG report is released involves prosecutor strategy.
U.S. Attorney John Huber may wish to wait and see how the participants react to the facts outlined in the report; or he may use the IG report to expand his criminal investigation and conduct additional interviews of people who are outside government, and as a consequence outside of the IG investigative reach.
Huber may -likely does- already have this process, and a seated grand jury, well underway.
As a result this additional line of investigation was announced in March:
Anyway, it is not out, but will be out “in the coming weeks.”
Indefinite time frame, I say.
There are LESS than six months (6 mo=18 weeks) left before election day.
And we get to read all the criminals’ OPINIONS about the facts first.
Oh joy. /s
Pessimism is weakness.
KBR states the truth. Your denial of fact is weakness.
News flash! Read the article. Those people who were fired or “quit” can’t see the report, therefore “all the criminals” can’t give an opinion.
KBR … check your math. 6 months is more like 26 weeks. Relax and enjoy some baseball games.
When is McCabe going to be indicted from the first (April 13) Horowitz report on press leaks? If the OIG’s work was being closely followed co-terminously by the relevant US Atty, DOJ’s decision to charge (or not) should be imminent, yes?
You would think and hope.
Unless the OIG only reported, so far, some fraction of the charges that will come down on McCabe. Will there be McCabe involvement in parts two and three also?
I want to get Comey too! I keep hearing people think Mueller gave him immunity, which is why he is running around the country shoot off his big mouth.
He may well be indicted already. There’s a lot which is being kept hidden and controlled. We simply have to wait this process out. Everyone wants to see heads rolling, live hangings and all manner of punishment for all we know which has happened. But I have to point out that even pedestrian criminal cases take years to prosecute. Even if the indictments were announced to the public tomorrow, this could take quite some time to prosecute over all.
It’s ok. Can you imagine being in Comey’s or Clapper or Brennan’s shoes? Not knowing if today might be the day you get rounded up, charged and handcuffed by federal agents?
It’s got to be hell on them. If these were normal people, I’d have some empathy. But they’re not. These people are criminal sociopaths.
So it looks like we are 2-4 weeks from finally getting at one of the key questions, is Sessions a white hat or a black hat?
Assuming the IG report has some harsh truths regarding the Clinton investigation and people involved, then one would assume if Sessions is a white hat, he has already or will immediately act and move with indictments/prosecutions. If no action is taken or excuses are spit out then we know he is a black hat.
I’m 80 white hat and 20 black hat and hope like heck Sessions is a white hat for the sake of this republic and in the battle of good vs evil. It’s show time and time for everyone to show their hand for all to see!
I am absolutely certain Sessions is a White Hat, and this is indicated by the Q information drops over the months. (Q is genuine, I am sure, as he actually gives us information about events before they become public, in the form of clues, questions, links to relevant articles or legislation, and he time and again is right. Events unfold as he indicates; explanations of P Trump policy are highly plausible). Sessions had a role to play in order for the deep state to trust him or at least not fear him. Now it does not matter if the info is out as there is nothing that the deep state can do as sufficiently damning evidence against them has been collected.
You may be doubly disappointed.
The main thing that bothers me with Q is that repeatedly, he has posted things like (paraphrase) “it’s happening” in various way….but it never is…
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
But given your expectations re: immediate action, are you concerned that McCabe has not yet been indicted for clearly lying to investigators? It’s been over a month since enough evidence has been produced to justify said indictment and, nothing …..
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCabe indictment may be done and sealed
OMG
McCabe is but one in a series of indictments! Patience! Huber is on it!
I’m hoping it is like rounding up cattle and he will be one of many steers being herded up together.
On live TV please.
Sessions is no hat and no cattle.
LikeLike
Clever phrase. Your own?
sammyhains says:
“Sessions is no hat and no cattle.”
Joe deGeniva says “Session is clueless.”
Sessions already revealed his white hat when he recruited Huber. Part of that role is allowing Rosenstein enough rope to hang himself by his black hat during this process, and will be noted by Huber.
I agree that the publication of the report has again been deferred for multiple weeks. Upon its publication, there will most likely be a period of delay in any response from the AG. I don’t believe that there are countless indictments awaiting immediate unsealing to precipitate arrests and prosecutions. I hope I am wrong.
The AG has been slow-walking this activity from the start, and many have given him the benefit of the doubt regarding his not initiating prosecutions of the “low-hanging fruit” variety. Contemporaneously, the Mueller investigation has had unfettered support from the DOJ. Neither of those situations is encouraging.
I anticipate that the eventual unmasking of Sessions will surprise, please, and infuriate many reasonable people who have been given no irrefutable evidence either to bless or to condemn him, and have had to form their own opinions about him. I trust the President, but Sessions has been effectively out of his reach for some time. We’ll see what happens.
Did you know that pessimism is weakness?
Is there an Inspector General for the State Department? Is there a review of State Department personnel decisions with respect to the Clinton email scandal going on? If not, why not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wikipedia: “There are 73 federal offices of inspectors general, a significant increase since the statutory creation of the initial 12 offices by the Inspector General Act of 1978.”
Pompeo started with the cleanup of the CIA and now is certainly cleaning up the State Department. Look for heads to roll as soon as as they’re all cleaned up. I think we’ll know when leaks slow to a trickle. I think this frame job should be a CAPITAL crime, punishable by death. I see as that bad. It’s an attack on our country from within. Same as treason.
Rex Tillerson did the State Department cleanup.
He downsized the Department by a third.
If you know anything about his background, then you know that is what he was hired to do.
He was relieved of his post once his work was done.
For the entire time Hillary was Secretary, there was no one nominated to be IG. There was an acting IG, but obviously the function was deemphasized.
I may be wrong, but I recall that the position of IG for the State Dept. was oddly left vacant while Hillary Rodham Clinton occupied the throne, er SOS position. Amazing coincidence.
If the OIG is required to report on WASTE FRAUD AND ABUSE,
The MUELLER investigation should surely qualify.
LikeLiked by 8 people
WINTER IS HERE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tell them to get out of de Nile and get their butts back to the🇺🇸 USA then. 🇪🇬 is not where they need to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Mueller wishes it was over! We’re just getting started! Now it’s time for his rectal examination.
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS should not talk to Mueller. period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never will!
Rudy is grossly premature in announcing that “This case is essentially over.” Mueller doesn’t have to indict, only accuse the President of whatever he fancies, with Obstruction of Justice the most likely foil. in order to provide the much desired foundation for impeachment should the Dems win the House.
Rudy is a patriot and his intentions are honorable, but since joining the President’s legal team he has been a distracting liability.
No one should be so naive as to think the Mueller charade is soon going away, is not focused on damaging the President, or will not eventually end without a bombastic conclusion that serves the purposes of the resistance.
LikeLike
Will any criminal referrals also go nowhere?
Not sure where the storm is, but no. There might be a trade of a couple indictments on each side for public consumption.
Yes, but they can release a bad report to try and ham string the Presidents agenda
THEY ARE DEAD!
From the article linked above:
The percentage of voters who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President is at the highest level measured by the PPD Poll since March 2017. The gain in his approval rating is in large part fueled by an increase in support among minority voters, specifically black voters.
Overall, 48% approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as President, including 31% (31.4) who “Strongly approve” and 17% (16.6) who at least “Somewhat approve.” That gives him a slightly 1-point intensity edge. While it may be small, it comes after roughly a year of the intensity index favoring those who disapprove.
DEATH! DEATH! DEATH! DEATH!
Now, 44% (43.6) of Hispanics and a record 27% (26.6) of black voters at least somewhat approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as President.
“The bump in support for President Trump among black voters we’ve seen recently in other polls, is real,” Rich Baris, the Director of the Big Data Poll (PPD Poll) and PPD Election Projection Model said. “We don’t know whether it’s temporary, how long it’ll last if it is or whether some increased support will remain. But it’s definitely real.”
Cue the Eye of the Tiger baby!!!!!!!!!
Add maybe 5 because PPD is really good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The BEST in the business! They had our President’s margin in FL at 1.8 (came in at 1.2) and him winning MI and PA the day before the election. Doesn’t get better than that!
Exactly Nigella. Plus, I don’t trust them. I remember when Comey also said repeatedly that PDJT was not under investigation. He was surveilled the entire time and had been already for months. Comey also said the dossier was salacious and not true. But then had no trouble using it for the FISA warrant.
Especially since there is nothing to indict the President for
This ENRAGES me– look how transparently prejudicial and untrue, making it sound like Mueller has plenty of evidence, it’s just that a sitting president can’t be indicted, when the truth is TRUMPS ONLY CRIME WAS GETTING ELECTED! Mueller found no evidence against Trump. GAAAH, I HATE CNN!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. And I’m sure the left will be spinning this as Mueller found a bunch of stuff, but PDJT is protected, so Mueller can’t “get him”. This will just leave the libs believing justice has not been done. This has been my big worry for months now. It MUST be shown clearly (and with facts and evidence) what happened. POTUS is not going to be impeached because he did nothing wrong – not because he “can’t be”. Big Difference.
This does not mean Mueller will not write in his report a detailed description of “crimes” and/or statutes he believes the president committed. Don’t forget, there are zero legal rules of evidence involved with a report as well as impeachment hearings.
This removes one major constitutional crisis but leaves another on the table to be settled after the November elections.
How long did it take them to figure that out? It is the law.
Indict him for what??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN putting out breaking “non-news” to imply that Mueller had something to indict Trump for, but can’t because he’s a sitting president. Luckily, no one watches CNN but committed leftists in their bubble.
Dayum, that was worth $20 million dollars wasn’t it?
I’m just wondering,Does anyone think Horowitz has followed up on any of the documents that congress has been asking for, that they keep getting stone walled .. Seeing the text from Peter Stzork and Lisa page, amongst other things.. Just wondering if the ig report shadows what Grassley and Nunes are asking for.. I’m carrying the roads have lead Mr Horowitz there?? Any input would be great.. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some random thoughts, as I internet sleuth this mess 24 hours a day:
– This report is either going to be a whitewash and simple slap on the wrist of Gov’t employee(s) misconduct, or it will call real Balls and Strikes. Which one, who knows.
– This report will either have a concurrent criminal action associated with (i.e. Grand Jury and arrests) or it will lead to that shortly, or if a whitewash then just a media scramble.
– There is so much misconduct associated with just this one email investigation, one would think a treasure trove of Grand Jury material / indictments / perp walks would follow.
– If the McCabe IG report is any indication, we know the report will be well sourced and brutal along with possible Criminal referral, but not concurrent arrests (and if ever).
This waiting is KILLING me. I want all reports out yesterday and I want bad guy arrests today. Oh well, I guess I’ll just consume everything I can for another day and hope it happens soon.
Final note, as mentioned Twitter is admitting shadow banning. Just try googling ‘IG Report’ or ‘Inspector General Report’. You get next to Bupkis.
your brain processes ‘killing me’. don’t give anyone or anything that power. any other word will do.
I just hope we don’t get the regular”lack of candor” etc excuses in this report in lieu of calling them what they are .. Liars…
They can call it Rainbow Trout as far as I am concerned as long as it leads to prosecution of the guilty!
Can’t remember my Dad ever saying the word “lie” his vernacular was “Handling the truth a little reckless”!
I guess if the principals want to say they are being treated unfairly with no fact(s) to back them up, it will NOT be included once the reference checkers see they have zero facts as “references?”
Nobody gets to include a non-fact-based, no reference-sourced, whine? Curses? Lies?
It’s no puddle-jump between a damning report and indictments. One of the System’s self-protective features is to dissipate energy via inertia and of course the coin-toss of midterm elections. They’ve done an exceptional job keeping the coup narrative out of the MSM. So there won’t be widespread gasps of surprise if nuthin from nuthin leaves you nuthin.
Except for up here of course!
“Except for up here of course!”
Of course I mean that with the greatest affection. I will be up here gasping with the rest of you.
What happened to the McCabe criminal referral? Is it sitting on the proverbial toilet seat waiting to be flushed down the eternal shithole?
No, it’s likely sitting and waiting for the other parts of the IG report to be released. First the reports, then the indictment. He’s one of the central players in this so likely one of the last indicted but with a long laundry list of counts.
LikeLike
That report and referral are now over 1 month old and we have heard nothing regarding charges against McCabe.
The IG report mentioned here has to do with the internal handling of the Clinton email scandal. The question will be: How far will the report go to include alleged crimes against Clinton which high FBI and DOJ officials ignored?
Unsecured servers, deleting 10’s of thousands of emails, bleach-bit to operating systems and hammering electronic devices by a cabinet member certainly appear to be as blatant as you can get with regard to intent. It will be interesting to see if these material facts are included in his report along with citing the laws broken, only to be ignored when the FBI reported their findings in Comey’s infamous Jekyll and Hyde televised statement.
A tangent that seems to connect here IMO!
FOX Business (Liz Claman) just announced Mueller has agreed President Trump will not be indited. Attributed to an announcement by Rudy Giuliani based on legislation passed during the Clinton Admin. I am sure more to follow!
Now back to your normal programming!
Legally they are right… Doesn’t mean they can’t release c**p that makes the President look bad to try and stop his agenda
Crap can be shoveled out. This cuts any “legal” strings and tells the guys with the handcuffs and guns to stand down.
Just another win on the scoreboard. Not a NOKO Summit but I’ll take it. Truth in blogging, I am a winning addict and need a fix most every day. Not interested in any intervention or 12 step programs. I intend to spend the next 6 years and 7 months in winning bliss!
He doesn’t have to be indicted to be impeached
Absolutely correct! Impeachment and trial by the Senate is the Constitutional provision for removal. Gotta make sure we get out and vote this fall and make sure these “Peach Forty-Fi” loons don’t regain control again.
They’re saying they CAN’T indict a sitting President so they can PRETEND they would have if they could have.
Not over? I guess this will be never ending then
Oh, God…
I pray to you. Please let Michael Horowitz be an honest man. I’m not looking to “score points”. I don’t want vengeance. All I want, is to know the truth.
Amen.
Having said that, I may want vengeance at a later date.
Maybe Mueller can’t or will not indict PDJT but that will not prevent him from slamming his body parts negatively in his “report” to Rosenberger. Convicting the President in the media and court of public opinion is still a win-win for Mueller.
But the House can impeach and if the Dems re-take the House it will be the first thing on their agenda
Which is their plan no doubt…. A lame duck Presidency
It ain’t happening. A lot of these folks will go to prison at some point. They can’t impeach from a jail cell.
If Horowitz refers criminal activity to the U.S. attorney Huber, does Huber have to wait until AFTER the report is released before he can indict/arrest, etc.? That would be insane right, especially if it was a very lengthy investigation?
I bet he already has indictments, he’s just waiting for the OIG report to emphasize and buttress why he’s filed them.
Yes I get that, but what if it were a drug deal, or a murder or something? Does he HAVE to wait? People can skip town (to the bottom of the ocean) or do more damage. You see where I’m going.
No, he doesn’t have to wait. I imagine it’s a matter of priorities and personnel, prosecutors available.
Thanks. It would have been nice to see a couple of bones thrown to us! A nice perp. walk, rats turning on other rats, you know the drill.
No he doesn’t. That’s why evidence of criminality is forwarded immediately for appropriate actions,
No.
But Huber CANNOT let the IG know what he is doing with the info, either.
Oh my.
To be followed up with….
Cause there always has to be a “yet”
BaaaaaaahaaaaaaaA
Because they want to lull him into a false sense of security so he will agree to testify. Mueller will at a minimum write a scathing fact free report recommending Congress take action over so called Russian meddling. Trump needs to be very careful and not but what Mueller’s team of scum bag lawyers are selling
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Clinton/Obama/Democrat strategy for scandal minimization is to:
– leak the major details (along with deliberately false items) to sympathetic journalists
– categorically deny the false items
– denounce the leak as evidence of a partisan and improper investigation
– try to steer the debate to the “misconduct” of the investigators and the inaccuracy of the leaks
– when the report is officially released, dismiss it as “old news” and tainted by false leaks and a “politicized” investigation
What we should see in the next few days are competing spins from the Targets: Comey, McCabe, Yates, Lynch, Page, Baker. These people don’t get to see the report but they know what they were interviewed about during the investigation.
Look for Lugenpress descriptions of sources for these spin stories such as “high level insiders familiar with the details”. That sort of description sneakily suggests leaks from current DOJ/FBI sources when it also actually covers fired former officials such as Comey, McCabe, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Mueller is finally wrapping up.
BREAKING: Mueller told Trump’s legal team he will not indict the president, Giuliani tells Fox News.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Submitted at the same time.
Well, isn’t that big of him. /s. Like he I’d doing POTUS a favor. If POTUS wasn’t solid, strong and God’s servant, this would have destroyed any other man.
I’m thinking Mueller is about out of road. About two weeks ago AG Sessions told Mueller to wrap it up, and last week VP Pence reiterated the same to Mueller. Today Mr. Mayor advises it’s over and the dolts are just in denial.
I like the way you think. You can only beat a dead Russian horse for so long before somebody tells you that’s enough!
He won’t, because he literally CAN’T 🙂
True but he was never going to be able to indict even if possible.
IMO, the OIG report will show the DOJ/FBI so corrupt, inept, incompetent, and compromised in their investigation (or lack thereof) processes and procedures that reflect so negatively upon them that ANY evidence provided to Mueller the Mullah will be so tainted, he will have no choice but to close up this phony “witch hunt”.
Some violators are lawyers. Sounds like they can tie up the release indefinitely if they don’t agree with the findings?
I don’t think so. They get x amount of time to read and protest, the OIG disposes of their objections as they see fit. I’m sure it won’t happen as quickly as I’d like, but I don’t believe it is open ended,
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all should care. Because the malfeasance coming from Comey and his dirty posse to keep Hillary out of trouble was just an appetizer of corruption to the actions they took to sink Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
It’s much more critical that the narrative about the coup get high-profile coverage before the mid-terms than confirmation that the Hillary investigation was slow-walked and entirely compromised.
… was replying to Scott:
“… but the most urgent thing is to bring out the full story behind the President Trump witch hunt.”
What are the odds on how many pages the report will consist of (not including exhibits, addendums, riders, schedules, etc)?
WSJ article says those who are named are only allowed “a few days” to submit comments back for review.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frustrating that some will have a chance to create a narrative or begin the spin before we get our hands on the real facts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know they have lawyered up; wonder if their lawyers will have access.
The WSJ article was poorly written. It reads like the “subjects” of the Report get to see it, which is not the case “unless” they might still be employed at DOJ/FBI.
“Crossfire Hurricane” what the heck?
What’s the over / under on the page count?
Popcorn ready!!
I noticed, recently watching fox, the news actors are starting to pretend to realize that the Russian ruse was a frame Trump coup, which of course they have known all along. They are all terrible actors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I pray I get to hear “has been indicted by a federal grand jury” as much as I heard Russia Russia Russia, Collusion, Collusion, Collusion!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lurking Lawyer here. Those interested in the process details should go read the official version at OIG.DoJ.gov. Basic process was set out in an OIG ‘blue book’ in 1993, itself required by section 515 of P. L. 106-554, the Inspector General Act. Comment on draft is the final step before official publication, but there isn’t much wiggle room so it is not a long process. All interviews are attended by two OIG personnel. All important interviews are taped and/or transcribed then attested to by the interviewee in a sworn affidavit. Did some checking— the average time for an OIG DoJ draft to receive comment and then go final is about two weeks. Has been so ever since about 2005. The most recent related draft, on McCabe misconduct, was about 10 days from draft to final after draft review and comment by McCabe and his lawyer (both in writing and in person with Horowitz, as he explained to Senator Grassley). This puts a time frame of before end May to publication of the final OIG written report on the Clinton email sham investigation and exhoneration. Comey and Lynch are about to find themselves in very BIG very public trouble.
Meanwhile, the OIG Fisa abuse investigation is ongoing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank You for that info Ristvan! That 10 day to 2 week timeline is SWEET!!!
Nice summary. Please keep lurking and chiming in once in a while!
THANK YOU!
Ty, I love first hand info! And this is good, it should be quicker than expected. Hmmmm
Woot
Sundance you know what they are all doing? Going to call it a draw. Leave a cloud over PDT’s head, leave a cloud over Hillary’s head. Nothing will happen to the corrupt FBI/DOJ. The media will continue to villify PDT and prop up Hillary.
I authored some predictions over at The Hill this past weekend – between periods that they censor my comments – and I see it playing out like this:
In a recent interview, Gowdy said he was hoping Horowitz would testify to the HPSCI the first week of June. I suspect that would fall on Tuesday, making the hearing on the 5th. The Report then, would be made public on the Friday before, June 1st. (I think if not the 5th, then it gets pushed back by three weeks, assuming the NorK meeting in Singapore is still on for the 12th. These two items will suck the air out of all other reporting, so they can’t coincide.)
I suspect we’ll learn Huber’s recent and future moves at that hearing, though not names. Probably something like: “A DoJ prosecutor has been looking at potential criminal activity and all inquiries regarding that should be addressed to the Justice Department.” Reading between the lines will tell us if a grand jury has empaneled. The other potential outcome from this would be Sessions appointing a new SC to investigate the prime witnesses supporting Mueller, and quickly undermining Mueller’s investigation. I think if the IG notes really damaging characteristics among the Clinton “MYE” players who also levied the Trump/Russia “collusion” argument, he’ll start to face real pressure from GOP Senators and conservative media to show his hand or fold the investigation.
With today’s announcement, the media is already writing their “nuthingbuger” stories, certainly noting that the Report does not call for criminal charges. Probably 5% or so know that it was never going to do that, the rest will be Voxsplaining us that no charges in the Report means everything was on the up and up, you know, minus a few missteps that would be made in any Mid-Year Exam. They’ll get lots of quotes from Ben Rhodes and Philippe Reines, and the pundits will proclaim Clinton exonerated. -OR- they’ll simply not cover it. The degree to which they push in one direction or another will tell you how worried they are about it.
My hope is that Huber has been working hard on charges against the bad actors who went on to frame Trump and the administration, but my fear is that the media will convince the majority of Americans that the allegations contained in the Report will be mostly administrative missteps and a Sessions SC appointment will drag on for another year plus. I’m also concerned about how much of the Report will be redacted.
We’ll see. At least we’re finally getting close to something.
The “framing Trump” charges would be with respect to the whole FISA abuse and related.
This Report is ONLY about the investigation, so called, of Hillary.
Agreed. No one important to the FISA abuse will be indicted until after IG3. That should put the arraignments and arrests a lot closer to the November elections. We may even see some pleas (Ohrs, Baker, Page, Srtzock) in the fall.
LikeLike
Keep in mind that the Report may detail all manner of things that, while not illegal, were wholly improper and contrary to DOJ/FBI regulations, SOPs, and directives.
I expect a lot of this concerning the fake Hillary “investigation”. For example: handing out immunity like candy to Hillary’s inner circle; not taking possession of computers, or when they did, not maintaining strict controls on them; allowing people to sit in on interviews who had no business doing so; sins of omission, like not bothering to check what was on Huma’s laptop; and with the FBI specifically — Comey not working with his DOJ bosses. Re-read Rosenhack’s memo recommending Comey be fired — it was a brutal testament to a rogue Director.
I think more illegalities will surface with how the FBI and DOJ manipulated the FISA process and everything else related to their illegal spying on the Trump campaign. But that’s coming in the next Report.
Don’t want to throw cold water on all the expectations……but I think the real serious illegal stuff occurred related to the spying on Trump stuff, and not necessarily in how they performed the Clinton investigation —- although I can see some “obstruction of justice” indictments if there is evidence/testimony of conspiracy to make sure Hillary got off the hook!
Agree – I have always felt that w/r/t Hillary email handling, the partisans covered their tracks with a thin veneer of plausible deniability – we didn’t do anything ILLEGAL. We didn’t violate REGULATIONS. We simply didn’t follow protocol, guidelines, past practice. They are all scum and if they didn’t touch the FISA applications or the investigation into Trump campaign, they will walk.
Truly disgusting – the NYT was all set to go with the counterpunch the minute the OIG announcement came out. NYT spin is that FBI/DOJ handled Hillary far more brutally than their gentle handling of Trump investigation – they are already setting the narrative that the OIG report may criticize FBI handling of Hillary emails – but they were much more considerate (i.e. favorably biased) when it came to Trump.
Sally Yates quoted – not surprised that she is managing the back door narrative from afar.
Yes, I think that is McCabe’s trump card. There will be plea bargains for the minor players and a lot of circumstantial evidence, but McCabe will in the end be the John Dean of this deal. He is going to give up Lynch, Yates, and maybe Comey.
LikeLike
Hammer down. For America.
DRAIN IT
So I can expect a redacted version within a couple weeks, maybe a month…..
“The Draft Report review allows the principals to provide input on the facts identified and outlined within the draft.”
___________________
So it’s like the FIB does when they indict and prosecute an American citizen. They prepare their entire case, then hand over any exculpatory evidence (only if you catch them and the judge forces them to) and then they let you and your lawyer examine their entire case to make sure they didn’t get anything wrong (not in a million lifetimes) and provide ‘input’ as to how they could present their case so it wouldn’t be so embarrassing or incriminating to us. You know, help us out a little with some TLC and CYA.
‘Cause that’s how our system works for the common Man.
But other than that, yeah, sure ‘equal justice under law’ (nod, nod, wink so hard your eyelid falls off and twitches on the ground).
Horowitz should deliver the the ‘Draft Report Review’ with a truckload of diapers so they can all make sure their asses are well-covered.
Yep, that’s how our system works for the common Man.
However, if the IG discovers evidence of unlawful or illegal activity during the course of his/her investigation, the IG has a legal and ethical responsibility to tell the head of the DOJ immediately.
Hmm. That’s somewhat disconcerting. Considering we havent publicly seen any evidence of specific criminal investigations. Hopefully that just means they are happening privately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller is such a piece, Of course he can’t indict a sitting president. First there’d have to be a crime which wasn’t manufactured by the FBI and DOJ, Secondly, Mueller’s band of Cankel & Odumbo lovers are so conflicted they couldn’t get a guilty charge that didn’t come from a perjury trap. At this point it may be safe to say Mueller himself is in more legal jeopardy than PDT
Everyone keep praying and then pray some more!
The war won’t end when the report is released. It will just enter a different phase. The objective is to keep the narrative about the President’s alleged dubious behavior and personal flaws alive. There will be high level strategy sessions inside the swamp dedicated to spinning any sliver of innuendo into a revised agenda of anti-Trump activism.
No matter how damning to the conspirators, any massive report of this stature will usually have grey areas and ambivalent conclusions in regards to particular actions and actors. After all, most of the plotters were lawyers with massive legal and political support teams. Whatever testimony was given must have been so nuanced and parsed that deciphering pure fact could have been a laborious risky task by the IG team.
Watch for leaks hinting at alleged flaws in the report when the draft report gets scrutinized. I can’t help but be cynical to some degree after watching the depth and audacity of the witch hunt.
Only when indictments, trials and punishment occur will we really know the swamp is being dramatically drained. And a parallel vindication will be obvious when the MSM are forced out of their fantasy bubble and have to deal with a scandal that dwarfs Watergate.
Big News!
Other news today, the former first lady was seen purchasing several cases of depends and appears to be replacing her pastel Mao pant suits for basic brown suits.
Must’ve been a messy day for the former first lady.
Ideally, the remaining honest FBI investigators are legally monitoring HRC’s communications. As the old bat calls every one of her misbehaving comrades to tell them to burn documents, phones and hard drives.
Too late, ya old bat!
Could this be why Comey was ‘unable to appear’ today?
Does anyone know where Hillary is right now?
