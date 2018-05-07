Curious Note – Robert Mueller Interviewed NSA Mike Rogers Immediately Prior To Rosenstein Renewing Third FISA Extension…

Throughout 2015, and until April 28th, 2016, there were unknown “outside government” contractors with access to the FBI/NSA database. Those outside government agents were conducting unlawful searches of the FISA database. The 99-page FISA Court opinion by presiding justice Rosemary Collyer proves this with absolute certainty. CTH has long suspected those outside agents were doing political opposition research; and were allowed to do so as part of the political misuse of the intelligence apparatus.
Pg 83. “FBI gave raw Section 702–acquired information to a private entity that was not a federal agency and whose personnel were not sufficiently supervised by a federal agency for compliance minimization procedures.”
With the revelation of Daniel Richman, a close friend of James Comey, being an “special access employee” of the FBI, hired by Comey, CTH anticipates Richman will be discovered as one of those previously described “outside government” unpaid contractors with access to the FISA database. The new information of Richman, along with what we know of Fusion-GPS, is an example of the hidden connective tissue between the Lawfare group (outside government) and the “small group” of DOJ and FBI officials inside government.
NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers ordered a FISA-702 audit, and shut down the contractor access to FISA-702(16)(17) [“to/from”(16), “about”(17)] systems on April 28th, 2016. Those contractors -together with their inside allies- doing oppo-research, moved to make the unofficial use of the database, official.
Toward this end, Fusion GPS (an FBI contractor) hired Nellie Ohr (wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr) in May 2016. And by July 2016 the collective group of insiders and outsiders had assembled enough sketchy data-points/information to frame the outline needed for an official investigation. This is the origin of the July 2016 FBI Counterintelligence operation.
The left-wing alliance doing the work (insiders and outsiders contributing) was successful in morphing opposition research into an official FBI counterintelligence operation; that began at the same time as the GOP convention in July 2016. This is the broad-stroke outline, demonstrably provable through exhaustive research.
A year later, sometime in late June of 2017, a month after the appointment of Robert Mueller, the special counsel met with Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers. The New York Times cited the meeting in an article posted on June 14th of 2017.
Mr. Mueller wants to question Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence; Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency; and Richard Ledgett, the former N.S.A. deputy director. (LINK)
Remember, DNI Dan Coats and NSA Mike Rogers were working together in March and April of 2017. It was thanks to Dan Coats we have access to the critical declassified FISA report (Rosemary Collyer) in April of 2017. Coats declassified the content, albeit with redactions – it is from this release of information that much is learned in 2017.
Depending on who was questioning; and considering that these are apex intelligence members who would be interviewed by only senior members of the special counsel, likely Robert Mueller himself; and considering Robert Mueller was one of the key architects of the FISA court (post 9-11); there is almost NO WAY Dan Coats and Mike Rogers would not inform Mueller of the DOJ and FBI FISA issues and the political corruption therein.
This conversation between Coats, Rogers and Mueller, is likely around the end of June, or beginning of July, 2017….. Now, consider and overlay:
One of the most frequent questions about Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein circles around his decision to reauthorize the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant used against Carter Page and by extension the Trump campaign. In this outline we take the timeline and overlay new information that helps to understand what was going on:
- Why did Rosenstein renew that sketchy FISA warrant July 18th, 2017?
- Why did Mueller request clarity two weeks later on August 2nd, 2017?
To understand the dynamic we must remind ourselves what was known at key dates in the investigative decision-making. None of this is intended to exhibit an opinion toward the motives of those making decisions; however, in hindsight we can clearly outline what was known and what was not known at the time these decisions were made.
Recently we have gained clarity toward the scope of investigative evidence held by Robert Mueller. Thanks to some debriefing interviews by ‘witness’ Michael Caputo we more thoroughly understand what evidence is held by Robert Mueller; and, more importantly the scale of that evidence leads to a reasonable conclusion about how it was obtained.
It appears Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation of Russian interference and the possibility of Trump campaign collusion, right where the FBI counterintelligence operation left-off. This is additionally supported by reviewing the original investigative instructions as outlined by Rod Rosenstein the day Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel:
The key phrase here is: “to serve as Special Counsel to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”… Here, Rosenstein is clearly instructing Robert Mueller to pick-up the former Counterintelligence Investigation previously headed by FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, and his #2 FBI Agent Peter Strzok.
The date of this appointment is May 17th, 2017. Approximately a week after President Trump fired James Comey on May 9th.
So there we have the three areas of direct authority: ¹Links or coordination between the Russian Government and the campaign of Donald Trump. ²Matters that may arise from the investigation of the Russian government and the campaign of Donald Trump. And ³other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a). [<- ie. ‘Jurisdiction‘]
So there’s the instructions to Robert Mueller and his team on May 17th, 2017.
As an outcome of this May 2017 reassignment of investigative authority, Mueller now takes over from Bill Priestap. The Special Counsel takes over the investigation from the FBI.
The lead FBI investigator, Peter Strzok, is in immediate communication with Robert Mueller’s point person Aaron Zelby via email; and FBI agent Peter Strzok eventually finds himself part of the Special Counsel investigative team.
It is important to remember, at the time all of this is taking place, no-one inside the DOJ Inspector General’s office (DOJ-OIG) or the Internal Investigation Division (INSD) of the FBI is aware of the evidence that FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ assigned Special Counsel Lisa Page have been part of a group shaping a months long “insurance policy” against the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump. Nor is anyone aware that Andrew McCabe, Michael Kortan, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok are leaking frequently to their media allies. Those discoveries come later.
In May 2017 Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein would not know the history of what activity was happening inside the FBI “small group” scheme; however they would likely know of the FISA abuse in 2016 as outlined by NSA Director Mike Rogers.
It was ten months before the Special Counsel was assigned when Page and Strzok were messaging each-other about the “insurance policy” discussed in Andrew McCabe’s office. The Page/Strzok messages were on August 18th, 2016.
That “insurance policy” is widely believed to have been short-hand to describe an effort to conduct surveillance on candidate Trump, which could later ensure a strategic plan to disrupt and possibly eliminate Trump if elected, via the Russia collusion narrative.
That plan needed legal FBI authority to conduct surveillance – which could be used to weaponize intelligence. That plan culminated in the Carter Page Title-1 FISA warrant as the deployment mechanism, on October 21st, 2016.
Apparently, without knowledge of the underlying sketchy context inside the application (Steele Dossier) of the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant, on July 18th, 2017, Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein renews the FISA warrant as the 3rd continuance of an investigative tool. This time to be used by Robert Mueller. And with this intensely broad and intrusive surveillance authority Mueller’s investigative unit now has the legal authority to capture the records of everyone within two-hops of Carter Page. That includes the entire Trump campaign and likely almost all of the Trump administration.
This explains why Michael Caputo said: “Mueller has everything, on every person related to the campaign.” Including calls, emails, text messages, the works.
However, between the start of the Mueller special counsel (May) and the date of the FISA renewal (July 18), OIG and INSD investigators began to discover issues as a result of an internal leak investigation. [OIG Report on McCabe] Questions to FBI Communication Director Mike Kortan, Andrew McCabe, and his lawyer Lisa Page resulted in contradictions within their statements.
- •May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story (to FBI).
- •July 2017 McCabe denies again (to IG Horowitz).
- •July 20th, 2017 Horowitz gets Strzok/Page text messages. Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story and lied to FBI investigators and Inspector General.
Immediately after Rosenstein reauthorizes the FISA warrant (7/18/17), Lisa Page turns over text messages to support her version of events. OIG and INSD investigators get the Page/Strzok messages on July 20th, 2017:
[Congressional Report – Page 18, Item #3, second paragraph] “The DOJ OIG obtained the initial batch of text messages on July 20, 2017.”
Now things get interesting.
As a result of those messages delivered July 20, soon thereafter the IG informs Robert Mueller there are big issues with Lisa Page and Peter Strzok who were/are both on the special counsel team. Obviously INSD and OIG investigators are pouring through the messages.
As a result of that IG notification Robert Mueller removes Peter Strzok. It is reported that Lisa Page left a few weeks before. In “Appendix C” we discover the final text from Lisa Page to Strzok took place on June 25th, 2017: “Don’t ever text me again“. This final message follows Strzok’s heavily redacted text message June 22nd about not being able to reach out. So we can assume, with reasonable accuracy, Lisa Page was a non-factor in the Robert Mueller investigation around late June and Peter Strzok is removed sometime shortly after Mueller gets the details about their compromise late July/beginning August.
It is likely Rod Rosenstein is informed of the same issue(s) soon after he reauthorized the FISA warrant, July 18th. Prior to that initial IG notification; and prior to OIG and FBI Inspection Division review of the scale of the issue; no-one outside the “small group” new about the scheme, or the “insurance policy”.
However, at the beginning of August 2017 both Rosenstein and Mueller now have some idea something is seriously wrong within the prior corrupt FBI investigation that was using the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant Rosenstein just renewed two weeks earlier.
So what happened next?
Well look at the date of this “newest special counsel instruction“:
In hindsight it is now clear why Robert Mueller would be reaching out to Rod Rosenstein and telling the Asst. Attorney General that, against the revelations of what the prior FBI investigative unit was doing; and with Mueller having interviewed Admiral Mike Rogers earlier; Rosenstein better provide Mueller increased clarity as to the specifics of what he is authorized to review.
By the very end of July, 2017, the released investigative evidence is clear – both Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller become aware of the initial issues with Page and Strzok, and likely how those issues were quickly escalating as the IG and INSD discover through reviews of evidence and in-person interviews the outline of a broad conspiracy.
It’s no surprise that Mueller takes pause and requests clear instructions in writing; but we still don’t know what’s behind that massive redaction.
SUMMARY: An honest review of the timeline shows the third FISA renewal happened right before Rosenstein and Mueller became aware of the first signs of the corruption. Additionally, a clear hindsight review of the content within the application, vis-a-vis the fraudulent use of the Clinton-Steele dossier, shows a clear reason why it was never reauthorized again; and easily why Carter Page was never charged with anything.
Once the IG and INSD investigators had the time to go deeper into the internal investigation, this is around the point when Utah federal prosecutor John Huber is brought into the findings surfacing within the IG and INSD investigation. Huber’s task likely to review all of the discoveries for potentially criminal conduct, grand jury evidence and possible criminal indictments if warranted.
However, all of that said, none of this explains why Asst. AG Rosenstein did not shut down the special counsel investigation in/around Sept. or October 2017 as soon as the scale of internal corruption was known. Unless the extraneous Flynn, Papadopolous and Manafort findings, some of which likely stemmed from the use of the FISA extensions in the period from May through October, became the agenda for continuance.
Here’s where everyone wants to know motive(s) behind Mueller, Rosenstein and the corresponding investigators. Truthfully, this is also where an argument can be made in both directions.
So, you decide for yourself.
Almost all the U S. News media was in the tank for Hillary ! They still are ! This Russia deal is a total scam ! A distraction from the truth!! Our own news media,and late night shows all supported Hillary !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet Trump still won. Take heart.
LikeLike
Was the recommendation by Rosenstein a corrupt recommendation made with the hope that firing Comey would trigger a Special Councel that could investigate in was beyond the FBI’s constraints?
LikeLike
I also wonder this.
LikeLike
Mueller’s request for clarification is dated the same day that Christopher Wray was appointed Director of the FBI.
I wonder if that clarification was made to subvert any influence Wray may attempt to exert?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a good point. I can’t answer, I’m still hung up on another point.
I trip over the phrase “… to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”…
What’s confirmed? What’s been “previously-confirmed”?
That there was an FBI Investigation? As in:
“It’s been previously confirmed …” “that there’s an” “… FBI investigation” ?
What – it was only rumored until then that there was an FBI investigation?
When was it confirmed? When is “previously”?
Hadn’t we been badgered all thru the last quarter of 2016 and early 2017 about “15 intelligence agencies agree that yada yada …”? FBI wasn’t part of that?
Or does that sentence mean to imply that:
… the “FBI investigation …” “previously confirmed” “…Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”?
Anyone see my dilemma? It reads to me as a poorly constructed sentence and I can’t tell what it means. I don’t get what was “confirmed”.
I’d expect more along the line of: “>”… to oversee the previously-INITIATED FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”
Why “confirmed”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was post “16 Intelligence Agencies,” correct?
Likely a referral to that piece of dubious intelligence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I think it’s post – without going back and sifting thru to confirm.
I’m simply stuck on the syntax of whether we’re “confirming” that there’s an FBI investigation” or “confirming” that Russians made efforts to interfere in the election.
Seems trivial that we’d have to confirm that there’s an FBI investigation unless previously it had been made a big deal that one was rumored but no one would confirm. Was that the situation?
Or is it simply yet another hack way to insert the “Russian interference confirmed” bromide into a legal document, following along with the “16 agencies say Russia interfered” sing-song that we were subjected to for months?
I had a career writing scientific reports with clear, unambiguous sentences by necessity.
This sentence just strikes me as a funny animal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it referring to the FBI Investigation that Comey didn’t brief Gang of 8 about for 5 months (or more ?) “due to the sensitivity of the matter”?
And on the advice of his deputy Priestap?
(it’s my duty to brief Congress quarterly but I didn’t because my 2nd-in command told me not to, yada yada)
So it was a secret FBI investigation for months and only later was it “confirmed” publicly? Is that the context?
LikeLike
Just posted about an hour ago by Q (boldface re: Mueller and Rosey emphasis mine):
…………………………………………………………………………………..
May 7 2018 23:36:41 (EST) Q !2jsTvXXmXs 66 📁 NEW
Think LOGICALLY.
Mass exodus in DC?
Mass exodus – corporate CEOs?
Why?
Who has the POWER?
Who has the CONTROL?
If POTUS was NOT IN CONTROL would they be retreating?
Who is the AG?
Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of DOJ officials?
Re_read DOJ org change (open source – more in pipe)
Who is the FBI director?
Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of FBI agents?
Re_read FBI org change (open source – more in pipe)
If SESSIONS & WRAY are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE why are they cleaning their respective houses?
Use LOGIC.
Why are they slow walking unredacted data?
Why are they slow walking doc disclosures?
Why is the WH backing up DOJ?
What if the same data is being used by other investigators?
What does it mean if a grand jury is impanelled?
Why are confusing questions asked as to outcome re: Mueller?
What would be the purpose of creating confusion?
What was Sessions’ Senate confirmation vote?
What was RR’s Senate confirmation vote?
If RR is dirty, Mueller must also be dirty.
If Mueller is dirty, RR must also be dirty.
Common denominator.
Why did Sessions pick RR?
Everyone has an opinion.
Few have the facts.
Few know the plan.
Midterms [save & push]?
Swing voters to retake House/Senate?
Impeachment proceedings (open source) initiated?
Power at all costs?
Blue wave?
Use LOGIC.
Why must the DOJ & FBI be cleaned FIRST?
What is the DOJ responsible for?
What is the FBI responsible for?
Why did HRC get a free pass?
Use LOGIC.
Define single shooter.
Who is HUBER?
Define IG.
When does SESSIONS step back in?
Already is?
Why did SESSIONS secretly engage HUBER?
Why did SESSIONS reveal HUBER?
Timing is everything.
Department of Justice does not discuss ongoing investigations or confirm specific matters,
What about the active investigation into leaks?
“Horowitz oversees a nationwide workforce of more than 450 special agents, auditors, inspectors, attorneys, and support staff whose mission is to detect and deter waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct in DOJ programs and personnel, and to promote economy and efficiency in Department operations.”
Why did MP step into the C_A prior to Sec of State?
They are deeply connected.
Think Offshore.
MIL INTEL providing support during this time?
Why are select EO’s aggressively being written and put into law?
State/C_A next?
Think logically.
No outside comms.
JUSTICE.
Q
…………………………………………………………………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
My interpretation is he’s saying there’s still 14-D chess going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would be good to put Five Eyes into this timeline and when it was known that that there was no Intelligence apparatus authorized to investigate anyone for this under Five Eyes agreement.
LikeLike
Is the UK still working with us after the U.S. leaks about the Manchester bombing in May?
LikeLike
Perhaps there is a 3rd way to go. Mueller is so far down the rabbit hole now that he cant come back, even in the light of the apparent treason by team Obama. I think he is desperate to find something, anything to appease the growing militant left in this country that is being ginned up daily by the dems and MSM. If he were to suddenly wear the white hat, and say “we have nothing”, or “corruption within the FBI was discovered” and they shut it down, the riots in the BIG blue cities would be apocalyptic……something hes probably aware of.
Im afraid that which ever way this inquisition concludes, things will get ugly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If (hee, hee) the FISA warrant applications to the Court were corrupt, does that mean all actions based on those FISA warrants are void?
Surely the iron rules around FISA applications makes any FBI Director who let this happen at best and conspired to let it happen at worst an ex parrot, with no more discussion needed?
I sense there will be black letter law around the corruption of FISA.
I sense even the 9th Circuit couldn’t look away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s too much focus on the specific dates when various decisions go public, when various information comes into the public view, or when exactly things get signed. In reality, the people working on the inside know all these things weeks or more in advance.
The key is, how close are the dates. TWO DAYS after Rosenstein signs the FISA renewal, Page turns over the texts to OIG/INSD. McCabe also possibly has been questioned a 2nd time and knows something is wrong. Its all in that short span of time, and then this meeting in late June where Mueller wants to question Coats/Rodgers about something – my guess is he wanted to regain access to the NSA databases for the Russia collusion investigation without having to resort to RR signing the FISA renewal on Carter Page.
To my mind its not so much whether one thing happens after another thing on some specific date, its when were these people likely to know the key information. I would say its very likely RR got wind that Page was cooperating and perhaps McCabe was in trouble and signing the FISA renewal was needed to turbocharge the Mueller probe to find something on Trump ASAP before the wheels came off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rogers has been working with Trump and Sessions for sometime. Their targets, Rosenstein and Mueller. This investigation was authorized by Sessions. Neither Rosenstein or Mueller can breathe air without being under surveillance. Wiretaps the whole nine yards. Rogers received information early on regarding the conspiracy and the role Rosenstein and Mueller were playing. He communicated this to Trump who brought Sessions into the loop. I know this sounds crazy but it is the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dunno but I really like it. Call me crazy.
LikeLike
> Why Rosenstein did not shut down the special counsel in October 2017
Why has he not shut it down in May 2018?
LikeLike
Are we really to believe Donald Trump or Jeff Sessions — otherwise at great pains to restore the Rule of Law — instructed “white hat” Rod Rosenstein in May or June, 2017, to “go ahead and commit an illegal act — come July 18 we want you to use the “Carter Page” tar baby to re-up the FISA surveillance warrant on essentially everyone associated with the Trump campaign and even the Trump presidency (lying by certifying that everything in the affidavit including the Steele Dossier had been CONFIRMED and CORROBORATED) — and don’t worry about a thing; we’ll cover for you later”?
That they purposely exposed allies including Paul Manafort (and his wife, goosed in bed at dark o’clock in the morning, weeks later, by armed goons who picked the lock on their front door), Michael Caputo, et al., to all the stress, expense, and embarrassment they’ve experienced? What if one of those people had given up hope and committed suicide?
Is it really likely — given who serves on Mueller’s “team” — that he’s been secretly investigating HILLARY’S Russian collusion and solicitations of Russian bribes, and that none of the Leftist Loyalist attack dogs on Mueller’s staff have gotten word out to CNN or the Bezos Post? (Isn’t it more likely that — assuming AG Sessions has got SOMEONE looking into the Uranium One bribery — Mueller himself may end up indicted?)
Nor, finally, can Rod Rosenstein get away with pretending he was the DOJ’s equivalent of Col. Henry Blake on M*A*S*H, just signing whatever papers Radar O’Reilly put in front of him. FISC surveillance applications are supposed to be a really big deal. I believe seeking FISC surveillance authorization by presenting half-baked partisan rumors and Opposition Research disguised as “confirmed intelligence” is a FELONY. Am I wrong?
(Which court should be eliminated, by the way. If the FISC can authorize collecting the phone records of millions of Verizon customers, it’s time to end the myth that this court deals only with “foreign spies,” and burn it to the ground. Unless, of course, the FISC judges would like to promptly move their operation to Beijing or Tehran, where it would fit right in.)
Either Jeff Sessions is going to do nothing — the old line I’ve heard in 98 percent of all police-shooting investigations I’ve ever covered — “This will be handled in-house as a training and disciplinary matter” or “Hey, the officer lost his job, that’s a MUCH worse punishment for an officer than going to jail would be for you or me; What do you want? Are you being vindictive? He’s got a wife and kids” . . . or else Jeff Sessions has to announce “Russian collusion by the Trump campaign has now been officially disproven”, therefore he’s un-recusing himself as of now, and in addition to the 37 other people who U.S. marshals are out arresting this morning to face Mr. Huber’s criminal charges of sedition and attempting to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States, I’d now like to ask my deputy, Mr. Rod Rosenstein — Hi, Rod — to hand over his badge and any gun he may be carrying to these two nice Special Deputies, who will then handcuff him and read him his Miranda rights here on live TV.”
I’ll continue to hope for the latter outcome, even while noting that in today’s corrupt America, the first result has become a lot more common.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A classic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pW6bpwAvQF4 .
LikeLike
Lines 3 & 4 in the first paragraph of the order making the appointment and authorization of Mueller as SC: “… and to ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election…”
This instruction clearly is not limited to Trump, but the record so far seems to show Mueller and crew are ignoring any such relationships that may exist between The Clinton Syndicate, it’s satellite cohort in the Obama Administration, The DNC, and Russian interlopers.
If the Uranium One/Clinton/Russia/Swamp/Iran nexus is indeed the treason and scandal of scandals some believe it may be, things are looking to get might ripe.
Let the fruits land where they may. It couldn’t happen to a more rotten bunch.
LikeLike
The “MOTIVE” behind Mueleer , Ratensten et al is VERY simple…….. GET PRES TRUMP, no matter what!
LikeLike
THE MOST BASIC QUESTION. Many have pointed out statute for appointing Special Counsel requires specifying crime to be investigated and none was specified by Rosenstein. BUT it’s worse than just not specifying a crime. We now know Rosenstein authorized Mueller to continue the existing FBI investigation under the FISA warrant. The existing FBI investigation and FISA warrant were for COUNTERINTELLGENCE. I believe nowhere is a Special Counsel authorized by statute to undertake a counterintel investigation. I don’t know why no one raises that.There is no legal authority for a Special Counsel to conduct a counterintel investigation and there is no legal precedent for using the fruit of the warrant autthorizing searches in a counterintel investigation as evidence in a criminal prosecution. Why is no one raising those issues? Intel/counterintel and criminal prosecution have always been kept separate because they have different goals and different evidentiary standards. Why did Rosenstein simply ignore that and outsource the counterintel investigation to a prosecutor? Why have none of the gazillion lawyers in Congress, on Congressional staffs, working for parties, commenting on tv or in media discussed this issue?
LikeLike
Sundance has made a strong argument that Rosenstein has an escape hatch explanation for the last FISA warrant renewal. I bought it earlier when he presented the evidence/timeline.
He is not delaring that RR wears a certain color hat.
LikeLike