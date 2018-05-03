IMPORTANT – Michael Caputo Explains How Clinton-Mueller Legal Attack Dogs Used the FISA Title-One Surveillance Warrant…

NOW IT ALL COMES TOGETHER…
Michael Caputo appears on Fox News for a general discussion of his third experience being grilled by Hillary Clinton’s Legal Team within the Clinton-Mueller Special Counsel.
However, one of the interesting bits of information is where Mr. Caputo notes the Clinton-Mueller team have the personal emails, phone call logs, communications and even text messages of every targeted member of the investigation. This little factoid is jaw-droppingly important because highlights the underlying reason why Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein needed to grant a July 2017 extension of the Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant (initiated against Carter Page); that was actually being utilized by the FBI to conduct political surveillance of these same Trump officials.
Without the July 2017 FISA extension, Robert Mueller would have not have predicate investigative authority to reach into the accounts of his targets and extract their personal communication. Mueller would have needed to go to court for a search warrant; he is conducting a criminal investigation; he would have needed probable cause. However, by applying the 2016 extended FISA Title-1 warrant, the Clinton-Mueller special counsel use the previous legal authority to extract all the information they wanted to review.
Things are making much more sense now.
Remember that PDJT wanted Sessions for DHS Secretary originally. Reports said Sessions refused and basically said AG or nothing, so out of loyalty PDJT gave him AG. Why would he have demanded the AG position so fervently? Hmmm.
yep, and it was sessions who chose rosenstein as his deputy
Fire his butt.
But recently maybe Mueller did get a specific warrant on Cohen w/o using the FISA trickery.
In that case, perhaps Mueller made up some new evidence. This might be indicated in the April McClatchy article which claims two sources told it their was new “evidence” showing Cohen did go to Prague. Prolly fake and prolly made up by Fusion GPS, but good enough for Mueller.
IOW, if Mueller is a continuation of the “FBI Counterintelligence” operation, he would likely be keeping its assets on call–like Fusion GPS. In the least Fusion GPS is good for making up rumors for Mueller to pay himself to investigate. Take this in light of recent news that some billionaires paid $50 million to Fusion GPS to keep up with RussiaGate. Then there is the allegation Fusion GPS was supplying contractors to monitor illegally NSA assets. It sounds like Fusion GPS could be a cover for an illegal CIA domestic spying and influence operation. Why aren’t Mueller’s budgets being called for investigation of hiring conflicted outside sources? Why didn’t Nunes release the names of the reporters paid off by Fusion GPS? Very swampy.
Caputo pretty much said the same thing on Tucker’s show last night. He’s a brave guy dropping atomic tidbits on the Mueller cabal. I hope Keith or someone like him is keeping an eye on Caputo and his family.
Sundance, Bradley Smith, FEC (election funding) expert just destroyed the entire idiotic Stormy case on Ingraham show..
you gotta find the clip from beginning of show—made solomon weisberg or whatever his name shut up.
finally, a lawyer on television, speaking knowledgeably, coherently, and dispassionately.
So, longtime lurker but forced out of silence to say this is by far the most intelligent news site,not only for Sundance but such high level responses and insights for you responders!Thank you! I speak for so many,when I say how you have all been a solitary light in the dark, long before the Election!
However, don’t you think it’s time to call Sessions out for letting our President be surrounded by a triple pack of wolves, and no white hats to be found! I’m all for hope, but as a psychologist, we also need to absorb the truth. President Trump is surrounded! There are no white hats in this witch hunt. Yes, believing that allowed my anxiety to calm down but events show it’s simply not true.
Recently,I donated to the ground pages for Trump staff who are being destroyed just by association.. Their story could be applied to many of us who support the President.
So my question, how do we realistically help him?
There is little reason now to believe that Sessions, Huber and Horowitz are on the President’s side. The same goes for Christopher Wray. Where is he again? If the IG Report does not deliver the goods, and I mean really deliver the goods, expect a Military Takeover of the Government.
It’s time to sing for Jeff S…..so long it been good to know you…..
The train leaves the station at midnight Jeff….. Be on it!
PDJT knows timing is everything……it’s coming!
I/T related question here. Anyone here use the “Contact the White House” website? I’ve been using Linux Mint and Pale Moon browser for quite some time now. Every time I “Contact the White House”, fill out the form and press send, a BIN file attempts to upload to my computer afterwards. Of course I click cancel to the upload. Any thoughts…?
So Clintonian: if at first you don’t legally succeed, lie, cheat, and mislead again! Wow. All I have to say is that the Good Book tells us that we should do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In today’s parlance that translates to Payback’s a bitch. HilLIARy?? Comey?? Mule-er?? Roddy Rosey?? Brennan?? Clap-on-Clap-off?? Low-retta?? Barry?? Andy Boy?? And all you other Decpticons.
Ancient Chinese philosopher say “May the knife you all sought to drive into Trump fine it’s way into your guts. Oversupply of ego, total lack of intelligence (pun intended), integrity, and compassion means no brain, no heart (Satan occupies the spaces in your body where these should be).”
It’s very unlikely that the FISA court itself seeks its own demise, but there is no way the FISA court survives this. Either the US becomes a dictatorship making the FISA court irrelevant or the FISA court’s failure in this matter exposes it’s fragility and all will finally have to recognize that it has been unconstitutional since its founding.
One could always hope, though, that the FISA court would show a little class and condemn those that manipulated the court, exposing its inherent weaknesses.
Time to cut the umbillical cord to the MSM, including Fox.
We need our news directly from the source, not from TeeVee interviews.
Did anyone notice Guliani calling comedone a “pervert”? The yellow stream media does not mention this. The president’s lawyer calls a former FBI director a pervert it should be headline news. Maybe Howdy Doody time is right around the corner with klapper, brennan, and mccabe in the peanut gallery.
The IG report will be the key to PDJT winning!
