Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey….

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing issues with the special counsel appointed by Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Mr. Mukasey’s largest point of concern is how the Special Counsel was initiated, and the lack of public knowledge of the investigative intent.

17 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey….

  1. StarryNights says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Yada yada yada … great interview, but we’ve been hearing this over and over again. What is the end-game? Holding Session / Rosenstein in contempt may or may not produce this ‘memo’.

    • Carrie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 3:26 pm

      Maybe Nunes has to go after the memo? He could maybe see it in the SCIF and then fight to have it unredacted (because I bet it doesn’t affect national security).

      • StarryNights says:
        May 6, 2018 at 3:38 pm

        Not saying that this was a bad interview – informative. Just that Sundance has presented / documented all of this so well in the past. Need to Lead, Follow, or Get the Hell out of the Way.

        DOJ IG – Lead … release your reports this week.
        POTUS – Lead …. direct the release of unredacted memos (BTW, also meet with NK for peace, cancel Iranian deal, keep improving the economy via lower taxes and fewer regulations, and more – as if there isn’t enough already on your plate!)
        DOJ – Lead … serve Justice.
        Special Prosecutor – Get the Hell out of the Way

        Going to be an interesting week.

  2. missilemom says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Mukasey’s pepto bismal take on Comey’s book is priceless.

    • Carrie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      I really enjoyed hearing him throw Comey under the bus! And then he backed that bus right over him again! I was laughing so hard! That’s got to hurt Comey because Mukasey is so well respected.

  3. NC PATRIOT says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Finally—-the “highly respected” Mueller and the band of prosecutors who surround him is getting greater public examination—–as to motive and method! Dems are being quiet. WHY?

    • Madeline Huffnagle says:
      May 6, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Because the Dems are learning that Yates, and at least 4 others in the FBI have spilled their guts before departing, and they did not resign as was said, they were fired. I hope Dems are shaking in their shoes.

  4. gndwsevery1 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Can we get this Mukasey guy as the new AG? He have any relevant experience or anything?

    In this interview, he comes across a lot more articulate and on-side than most of the ppl who are allegedly “on the president’s team”…

    • MVW says:
      May 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      “In this interview, he comes across a lot more articulate and on-side than most of the ppl who are allegedly ‘on the president’s team’…”

      My thoughts exactly. I am aching for some sanity.

  5. Paul says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Mukasey said bring the memo or bring a toothbrush

  6. daughnworks247 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Judge Ellis, Mukasey, and Manafort’s attorney (yes, Judge Ellis, I worked for the DOJ for 15 years and under Rosenstein for 5 years. Rosenstein would have created a memo – cuz he’s a real stickler for memos), have restored my faith.
    We do have good guys.

  7. tom dunkle (@calalus) says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    One thing that I find confusing. Rosenstein, it is reported, told Trump recently he is not under investigation. If this is the truth then Rosenstein`s extension of Mueller`s mandate could be far more explosive than anyone realizes and this investigation now really has nothing to do with Trump. Thoughts?

  8. MVW says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    What’s the crime? If it ain’t Russia Why is Jeff still recused? And why is it secret? Why isn’t Rosenstein recused? For whatever reason Jeff is recused he should have resigned long, long time ago.

    This hair ball has been there for far, far too long.

