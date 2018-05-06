Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey….

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing issues with the special counsel appointed by Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Mr. Mukasey’s largest point of concern is how the Special Counsel was initiated, and the lack of public knowledge of the investigative intent.
Advertisements
Yada yada yada … great interview, but we’ve been hearing this over and over again. What is the end-game? Holding Session / Rosenstein in contempt may or may not produce this ‘memo’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Nunes has to go after the memo? He could maybe see it in the SCIF and then fight to have it unredacted (because I bet it doesn’t affect national security).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not saying that this was a bad interview – informative. Just that Sundance has presented / documented all of this so well in the past. Need to Lead, Follow, or Get the Hell out of the Way.
DOJ IG – Lead … release your reports this week.
POTUS – Lead …. direct the release of unredacted memos (BTW, also meet with NK for peace, cancel Iranian deal, keep improving the economy via lower taxes and fewer regulations, and more – as if there isn’t enough already on your plate!)
DOJ – Lead … serve Justice.
Special Prosecutor – Get the Hell out of the Way
Going to be an interesting week.
LikeLike
Mukasey’s pepto bismal take on Comey’s book is priceless.
LikeLike
I really enjoyed hearing him throw Comey under the bus! And then he backed that bus right over him again! I was laughing so hard! That’s got to hurt Comey because Mukasey is so well respected.
LikeLike
LOL…
Comeys book review by Mukasey is worth repeating………..
LikeLike
Finally—-the “highly respected” Mueller and the band of prosecutors who surround him is getting greater public examination—–as to motive and method! Dems are being quiet. WHY?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because the Dems are learning that Yates, and at least 4 others in the FBI have spilled their guts before departing, and they did not resign as was said, they were fired. I hope Dems are shaking in their shoes.
LikeLike
Can we get this Mukasey guy as the new AG? He have any relevant experience or anything?
In this interview, he comes across a lot more articulate and on-side than most of the ppl who are allegedly “on the president’s team”…
LikeLike
“In this interview, he comes across a lot more articulate and on-side than most of the ppl who are allegedly ‘on the president’s team’…”
My thoughts exactly. I am aching for some sanity.
LikeLike
Mukasey said bring the memo or bring a toothbrush
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie treated it like hyperbole, but it wasn’t.
LikeLike
Judge Ellis, Mukasey, and Manafort’s attorney (yes, Judge Ellis, I worked for the DOJ for 15 years and under Rosenstein for 5 years. Rosenstein would have created a memo – cuz he’s a real stickler for memos), have restored my faith.
We do have good guys.
LikeLike
One thing that I find confusing. Rosenstein, it is reported, told Trump recently he is not under investigation. If this is the truth then Rosenstein`s extension of Mueller`s mandate could be far more explosive than anyone realizes and this investigation now really has nothing to do with Trump. Thoughts?
LikeLike
Judge Ellis thinks Rosenstein’s DOJ (Jeff not in sight) are lying through their teeth.
LikeLike
He was a “subject” of an investigation. Nudge nudge wink wink. Just a “subject”. These people and their word games.
LikeLike
What’s the crime? If it ain’t Russia Why is Jeff still recused? And why is it secret? Why isn’t Rosenstein recused? For whatever reason Jeff is recused he should have resigned long, long time ago.
This hair ball has been there for far, far too long.
LikeLike