Rudy Giuliani Interview on Wide-Ranging Issues….

Former federal prosecutor, Mayor of New York and presidential candidate, Rudy Giuliani is now one of the lawyers for President Donald Trump.
Tonight Mr. Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity for a wide-ranging interview of current events and issues. Giuliani discussed the ongoing resistance efforts from the Clinton embeds inside the Robert Mueller team; and also discussed the “personal heartbreak” felt by President Trump toward the conduct of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.
Additionally, Giuliani discussed the attacks against the Trump allies, former campaign aides, the Trump family and the other legal representatives of Donald Trump including Michael Cohen. The institutional media apparatus is going bananas over this interview.
The only thing the media is going bananas over is the hooker payment .
And I hope they never stop until after the November Election!
The damage they are doing to themselves is going to be enormous. I am talking about the Democrats, MSM etc. Democrats in the middle of the country are begging their party to stop this. They know they are going to get buried. Look what has happened in just one week with Kanye. Reuters had to put out a poll that has the Democrats realizing they will never win a national election again in at least 50 years.
Our President when he meets with Kim Jong-un is going to announce a resolution has been agreed upon where North Korea 🇰🇵 allows our people into the country to remove every single nuclear weapon and ballistic missile.
One Economy is going to hit 4%+ real GDP for the 2nd Quarter. Trade deals will be finalized with Japan 🇯🇵, Argentina 🇦🇷, Brazil 🇧🇷, Australia 🇦🇺.
Unemployment will be under 4% within a month or two. The Mullahs will be on the last leg in Iran 🇮🇷.
Yet CNN, Democrats, MSM etc. will be continuing with Muh Russia as the country continues to be Made Great Again! They are all truly a GIFT!
Asahi Super Dry? 😀
Need you one more time Ad Rem! In the bin on the Presidential Thread 😇
Flep! finally!! a positive post!! You NEVER FAIL!! Thank you thank you thank you!!!!
Wait till you read what I wrote on the Presidential Thread just now. Waiting for Ad Rem to get me out of jail.
Hmmm…the MSM didn’t go bananas over Slick Willie’s settlements….
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was a FANTASTIC interview and I am so happy that Rudy is now involved. As for the Cohen thing… he said PDJT paid a $35k retainer to Cohen. He was not saying that PDJT reimbursed Cohen specifically for the slut stuff… the retainer covered getting rid of annoyances like the gold digger. It doesn’t mean that PDJT knew about the payment or the NDA. I heard nothing to conflict with PDJT statements.
Go Rudy!!!!
It was the best… Tip Top! Thank You Rudy for calling out our corrupt Justice system.
In other words, we have an early front runner for the 2018 Fake News Awards.
The second tweet got re-posted, so we’ll see what happens.
I just asked SD a question about this strategy on the last post which I felt like a new Columbo strategy was in place lol. The Lord moves quicker than BSR does 😋
Rudy was sending a message to Mulehead. This whole thing has been tainted with criminal corruption from the start. We will expose you in court. Bring it on.
Gird up your loins, this is going to get really ugly. The truth will win.
Yes, if they can’t agree on
the interview then that
is where I see this heading.
Obviously JS or RR won’t end this
nonsense.
You are obviously wrong on Sessions and you seem to be uninformed as to what he has been doing behind the scenes.
Rudy seemed as if he was nervous toward the middle when Hannity started laying out facts about FISA, etc. Anyone else catch that? Starts about 17:55
Hey Boss, I took it like “oh for Pete’s sake, if I have to hear Sean rattle this off one more time, I will just explode”!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looking at it again, yeah, he could have been exasperated.
His folded arms got me the first time I looked.
(Was actually watching elsewhere and then found it here.)
I believe Rudy was adding dramatic pauses!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know that was the thought I had.
I agree with ChipDoctor…it seemed more like Rudy wanted to say something, but he was being polite and letting Sean rattle on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t stand when Sean does that. He has this weird tic where he just rattles off a group of bullet points, and doesn’t pay any of them any service. So he’ll say something like “Black Lives Matter, Cook ’em like bacon, Charlottesville, For the first time I’m proud of my country, Cops acted Stupidly, You didn’t build that.”
It’s so strange, it’s like he doesn’t even quantify what he’s talking about, he just talks like people jot down notes. Strangest thing ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! So true! 😂
Terrific hour on Hannity. So many takeaways. Loved the line about … “I hope he gets the Nobel Prize…and then tells them to shove it.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
I found it interesting that Ruby characterized the investigation as totally corrupt, yet he seemed to give Mueller himself some slack.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s what I got out of it.
Yeah. He still has to deal
with RM. Can’t burn that
bridge just yet, but burn
it must – eventually!
The team choose Mueller, he didnt choose them.
I agree and hated Rudy praising Mueller. Mueller looked the other way while the IRS targeted conservatives. People should be in jail for for that gross abuse of power. Mueller was in on the Uranium One deal. Mueller removed Islamic Jihad from FBI training manuals. Why do they keep praising him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know why we haven’t heard more from PT’s people about Mueller (and Comey) having his hand in the Uranium 1 deal. Even if the low information viewers don’t know exactly what that all means, Mueller and Comey would know and I think it would unnerve them, especially if it starts finding its way into the MSM.
Because Rudy is first trying to negotiate with Mueller in an effort to end this amicably.
Might as well take the gloves off though, it isn’t going to end that way.
Kim Jong-un may prove to be more reasonable than Mueller at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. I think your right.
This is headed to court if
they can’t agree on an interview format.
Seems to me that Giuliani was holding back on Mueller, probably to help with upcoming negotiations with him. He can attack Mueller after the interviews if they are held.
If only Rudy could be the AG.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He said he regretted turning the AG job down because he wanted Secretary of State job. But Hannity was talking over him of course. He was NOT qualified to be Secretary od State IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More qualified that Hillary Clinton give me a break!
SO TRUE!
“Giuliani… discussed the ‘personal heartbreak’ felt by President Trump toward the conduct of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.”
There you have it. And it IS heartbreaking.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That is, unless Sessions, as has been hypothesized, is working behind the scene to undo Mueller and his Deep State friends while taking the heat from conservatives all as part of a ploy to create the impression of a nonpartisan resolution. That one is looking more and more like wishful thinking. Then again, not a word was uttered about Horowitz and Huber. There are not many cards left in the deck with two Trump cards not accounted for The hammer will fall to save the Republic. Not hing less can be expected from this particular president. MAGA on!
Rudy can say whatever he wants, and I liked the interview. However, the farcical sc investigation continues unabated with no end in sight. I think DJT should declassify everything and bring transparency to this charade. Doing that will end this faster than anything.
Dont forget, Rudy is protected now that he is Trump’s lawyer. He knew about the business with Weiner’s laptop before it happened; if its mentioned in the IG report I am sure Dems will want to go after him. The optics of going after another Trump lawyer would be terrible. This is a mutally benficially relationship for both Trump and Rudy.
I wonder how much Rudy knew about Weiner’s laptop as I heard there was pedophilia info there involving the Clintons. How has no one leaked this or indicted the pedophilia crimes?
See PDJT earlier tweet.
I wonder if all this turmoil portends some earth-shattering event……..
Hannity deserves a prize for that great interview. He’s one our side and has been… he also is great friends with our great President and family!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m actually Paula Daly, but for some reeason, I can’t change my last name on the board. I live in South Carolina and worked my ass for Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Get a cookie manager for your browser — Firefox has the excellent Cookie Manager [which, IIRC, was “Cookie Monster” before the Sesame Street folks started getting uppity]. Delete all cookies from “https://theconservativetreehouse.com”. Come back as anyone you want to be.
This, BTW, also gets rid of all the nytimes “three free articles per month” BS and “view a page with a foreign destination and a twitter button, and get spammed about cruises to Dubrovnik in every website you visit for six months” garbage.
A large proportion of your loss of privacy on the internet is cookies. Unless you understand why they help you — nuke ’em. Regularly.
Hannity wasted several minutes of that interview with his nauseating repetition of the same old talking points. It’s like the stoner next door who blasts Freebird every night. Rudy’s free-flowing off-handedly delivered replies were refreshing in comparison. As for the content of the interview, I don’t understand why Rudy would consent to any interview knowing the whole thing is a total sham. Once Mueller is fired the danger is gone and the only remaining consideration is public perception as it relates to voting. Therefore, he must not be convinced Trump would come out on the winning side unless he consents to an interview to end it. If you believe that then you have to disbelieve the polls which decidely show a lack of interest in Muh Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The institutional media apparatus is going bananas over this interview.”
So was that the goal?
I seriously suck at strategery. Apparently.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is my view of that. Trump VS Swamp:
LikeLiked by 1 person
jahealy–LOL me too!!
I did not find Rudy’s interview to be impressive or reassuring
LikeLiked by 1 person
Idiot confirmed. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Mueller’s army was probably amused.
I cringed when he discussed the Stormy payment as he contradicted Trump. I loved the interview but surprised he is allowed to discuss all these legal angles and hate he praised Mueller. Why don’t they sue the DOJ or Comey for slander?
LikeLike
Rudy kicked ass!
Release the Kraken!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the attempt to destroy the president continues unmolested. The people who set the unlawful coup/over throw effort in motion along with those executing the plan remain happily employed at the taxpayers ‘expense and obviously unworried about anything. Must be some more of that multi-
dimensional chess. On a more positive note, we are approaching full employment for lawyers.
….”the “personal heartbreak” felt by President Trump toward the conduct of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.”
This comment creates a myriad of cold anger. The DOJ/Sessions will be getting another letter. Jeez, this is becoming a weekly ordeal. Is is monotonous.
Can we have a new DOJ/FBI now? This one sucks.
but wait the possum appointed a US Attorney who was going to make sure congress got the documents.
After this interview…R.I.P. 4D
chess believers.
Thanks for letting everyone know that you can’t figure out what’s going on. Too bad you don’t recognize 4D chess right in front of your eyes. Have more patience. The facts will soon become so obvious that even you will finally understand the game.
Things I can’t figure out:
I can’t figure out why General Flynn
was railroaded.
I can’t figure out why he has to sell
his house to pay legal bills.
I can’t figure out why Michael Caputo
and other Trump campaign people
are going broke over this.
I can’t figure out why Trumps good
friend had his house and office raided
and will probably face some type of indictment.
I can’t figure out why PT’s lawyers
or consultants like Giuliani and
di Genova are livid at RR and
dissapointed at JS.
look I wanted to believe in 4d chess
but come on, the evidence against
is overwhelming.
Let the negotiations begin…
The fact Rosenstein outsourced a second investigation to the SDNY means even when Mueller is in the rear view mirror this won’t end. POTUS and his family staff supporters will be under constant criminal and financial litigation for the foreseeable future. I’m praying this ends well folks but honestly if they manage the continued use of our federal and state law enforcement court’s and Intel apparatus against any and every trump and supporter than we are really done that’s a police state situation there’s no going back from that. I pray truth and justice prevail.
Yawn. Concern noted.
That’s a cheap shot.
What’s your point? The truth sucks sometimes.
It does. Hence your response to marg
You should be concerned. After all
hasn’t sundace repeatedly said
there are TRILLIONS at stake?
We all know this witchhunt is
really about stopping PT on
his trade policies and geoplitical
policies. They won’t stop until
they are stopped.
You are assuming PT does not understand what is going on. I believe he does and is just waiting for the right time to execute. Relax.
4D troll?
Could it possibly be that RR was the first one caught?
Rudy says he “HATES” President Trump. I trust Rudy.
Has anyone ever said “TRUST RR”? Has he just been brazening it out until the IG Report? Thinking that as a career bureaucrat he’s immune? That he’ll somehow skate? Is his outburst the first sign of cracking under pressure? Who will rid us of this turbulent lawyer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have thought about that scenario, thinking as some on here has posited, that maybe Rosy was one of the first flippers, since he was involved in the FISA mess and U 1.
But then he raided Cohen. Only a black hat would do that.
With all that privileged info at the SC’s disposal, the weasels will now begin work on bringing the Trump ship down, which is why SC and SDNY better end sooner rather than later. And by the way: no Trump collusion in all of this.
” The institutional media apparatus is going bananas over this interview”. Sundance–are you insinuating that this “candid and honest” exchange/interview with Rudy by Hannity is a set up? Rudy (and his eyes) kinda seemed to be playing a part..IDK.. Dont want to go too 3 d chess–however–This interview seemed a bit contrived? I know the Sessions haters are thrilled–Sessions lovers are devastated…Could it be somewhere in the middle?
it’s amazing that so many people think Rudy screwed up. He clearly was putting out the message President Trump wanted to put out on this. Rudy’s a longtime politician, longtime attorney, he doesn’t screw up . If he says something, it’s because it was supposed to be said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didnt Rudy admit Trump wanted a Muslim ban on national TV after the travel ban?
Rudy gave out that info. It wasn’t like yada yadda payment yada. He clearly said and here news you don’t know. That’s not a slip. That is something his lawyers wanted out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Including the last 5 minutes
The conspirators that set up this witch hunt should have their asses sued off by those that have suffered from it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PTrump is master deception and we donot know who is target for this interview. Rudy would not come without a plan for this interview. Rudy said something Mueller would create an report and send to DAG. I have a feeling these interview questions are already answered and then leaked by Trump’s team along with Ty also left. It’s important to leak to let American people know how stupid is Mueller investigation in case Mueller recommends something stupid in report.
Rudy came to close the deal and Session also mentioned couple days back that this investigation must finish. I think before President would go to Korea there will be clear end of Mueller investigation.
“I think before President would go to Korea there will be clear end of Mueller investigation.”
If you called this right, SR, you would be one of my heroes at CTH.
I have come to the conclusion that the DOJ and FBI should be shut down, and all Senior leadership that Mueller had move to DC summarily fired and then everyone else can re-apply as employees of the US marshalls. We have too may agencies, and there are too may conflicts and duplication of efforts. Why not simplify and if there is a reason to establish another agency then by all means, run it through congress and get it approved. Right now Rosenstein seems to think he has no boss but his own personal interpretation of the constitution… Yeah, we need more of that – what a siniveling little twerp…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, time to break up the FBI-DOJ crime family.
This whole thing is a travesty. And Sessions should have jumped right in the nanosecond it was discovered the pee dossier was funded by the Clinton campaign. He is a coward who doesn’t want bad things written about him. Both him and Rosenstein would see justice trampled rather then face the media bullying they would endure to fight true corruption.
agreed imagine for a moment a real AG who who would agressively play offense instead of cowering in the background letting Trump febd for himself. I would love to see Jeanine Pirro or Rudy ss AG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Investigate the investigators. Enough corruption to cause it to be shut down and people arrested long ago. Strzok/Page, Ohr and his wife. I do think it may need to be shut down with OIG report. I think Sessions is waiting for that.
Bad things are already being said about him. He’s either a black hat…or more likely compromised.
I’m shock I tell you. Shocked! Trump attorney revealed some thing. Cue liberals he must be impeached because he banged a porn star and gave her money to keep quiet about it” If you really think Trrump lawyer would go on tv and let some thing slip. I got a bridge to sell you. It’s obivious this is part of Trump’s lawyers plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this is so obvious, do you mind explain what the lawyer’s plan is by reviewing the payment?
This was a pretty poor interview especially the payment part which can be interpreted in many different ways. Not sure what goal he accomplished here.
He is talking legal standing as this is not a problem but fake msm would make it everything.
Just for old times sake, here’s my favorite Rudy moment. His stump speech, full throatedly supporting Donald Trump for President at the 2016 RNC. He and Donald had been friends for decades, and by God, Rudy was going to do whatever he could to push him over the line.
There were parts in this speech I had the feeling, that Rudy was willing to die of a stroke or a heart attack on that stage if need be, it’s one of the greatest ‘sells’ I’ve ever seen in a political endorsement speech .
You can say what you want about him, but this guy is a FRIEND, he proved it that night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Giuliani discussed the ongoing resistance efforts from the Clinton embeds inside the Robert Mueller team; ”
____________________
Clinton embeds, which would, of course, INCLUDE Mueller himself!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…and also discussed the “personal heartbreak” felt by President Trump toward the conduct of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.”
_____________________
Does this mean we can quite pretending Sessions is a white hat, or is this part of the whole misdirection / disinformation sting operation?
And how would we know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
edit / correction: quit.
QUIT!
Does this mean we can QUIT pretending Sessions is a white hat…
I keep hearing about this sting operation flipping Mueller and Rosenstein but I’m not buying it.
I know, there’s no way to know the truth until the music stops.
When Rosenstein and Mueller are flipped, you will see them going after real criminals.
Rudy mentioned that the reason Mueller’s team has been going into so many different areas because people keep coming to them with self-serving information.
People? What people? Is that what the $50 million from dirty Dianne’s team to Fusion is being spent on? Is Mueller not smart enough to figure out that he’s being led around by the same people that are guilty of sedition?
This 45 mins interview has some meaning and purpose that we donot know. It’s more than just interview and Hannity was well prepared and brought all the issues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe how so many are quick to believe what Rudy said was a slip up. lol
Hannity was talking about Perkins Coie and the dossier. Rudy didn’t catch that and let it slip. They come back for a couple of minutes and then break away again, quicker than planned. When they came back the second time, Hannity tried to clear it up.
I love the Mayor, but he needs to bring his A-game to battle the Mueller army.
Looked like an unforced error.
“Additionally, Giuliani discussed the attacks against the Trump allies, former campaign aides, the Trump family and the other legal representatives of Donald Trump including Michael Cohen. ”
____________________
They are getting a real lesson in how THE REST OF US non-billionaires ARE TREATED by our government, whenever WE have to interact with the government.
Even though he’s a billionaire and would normally just have his people handle any ‘problems’, the government is treating DJT the way they treat all of US because of their specific disdain for him personally, much like their general disdain for us personally.
If this is how they treat a billionaire, maybe they can now imagine how our government treats the regular working man.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For poor people, a traffic ticket can start a chain of events that will be very hard for them to overcome.
First comes the ticket, then the fine, then the increased fine for non-payment, then the suspension of license, then comes the impounding (siezure) of vehicle for driving with no license, etc..
Yes, it’s their own fault, but it’s a slippery slope that a lot of people go down.
This is such a breath of fresh air. I love Rudy!!!
Rudy’s interview was just more grist for the media mill. I think that the Trump team sent Rudy out to throw a line towards his old buddy Bob. Maybe Mueller will call him tomorrow and agree to end it. Trumps new attorney is a deal maker so maybe this mess can be settled sooner than later.
Hope you’re right. In the meantime, let’s circle the wagons, just in case. The nice guy lawyers are gone from PDJT’s team. Hopefully we’ve got some killer types now, like our trade reps. PDJT is gearing up for a battle.
The Truth – About the Coup
Dear AG Sessions,
Read this interview with Rudy Giuliani today:
“Tonight Mr. Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity for a wide-ranging interview of current events and issues. Giuliani discussed the ongoing resistance efforts from the Clinton embeds inside the Robert Mueller team; and also discussed the “personal heartbreak” felt by President Trump toward the conduct of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.”
Really? We voted for Donald Trump, not you two. Just leave if you can’t do a better job. Take Rosenstein with you.
Sincerely,
Donna
***********************************
Yes, I have respect for the office but I do not respect the actions of Sessions and Rosenstein for allowing this politically manufactured travesty to interfere with the duly elected President of the United States.
I don’t care what the reason or strategy, this is unacceptable. They should leave and take their entire staffs with them.
I say anyone that isn’t writing these two–Sessions and Rosenstein–should be calling them and leaving messages of outrage for this unacceptable behavior…waste of time and money…..wear-and-tear on our President….nothing but a bunch of BS.
I’m pretty gobsmacked right now.
That’s all I got.
Excellent interview.
1) it also breaks my heart that Giuliani is not our AG.
2) re stormy payment—he is saying that Trump didn’t know the details of the agreement or that it even happened, but that Trump always pays/paid a retainer of $35,000 a month to Cohen to deal with anything that may come up, and that is where the reimbursement comes from. The “general arrangement” was not the “general arrangement” of the stormy payment, it’s rhe “general arrangement” of the retainer to cover stuff that Cohen may do for Trump, which would include settlement payments.
