China Underestimated Trump – Beijing Attempts To Coerce Europe in Desperate Bid To Create Trade Firewall…

As expected, China is starting to realize they underestimated the severity of President Trump’s three-decade-long perspective on trade.
Against the backdrop of $150 billion in looming U.S. trade tariffs, Beijing sends an economic emissary to Europe attempting to restructure international trade agreements.
(Reuters) China’s international trade representative held a series of meetings with the ambassadors from major European nations last week to ask them to stand together with Beijing against U.S. protectionism, according to four sources familiar with the discussions.
Some of the western diplomats involved in the meetings with Fu Ziying, who is also a vice-commerce minister, have viewed the approaches as a sign of how anxious Beijing is getting about the expanding conflict with Washington, the sources said.
[…] “China is showing confidence, but internally they appear quite concerned. They have apparently underestimated Trump’s resolve on trade,” the diplomat said, adding that Beijing is nervous about China’s major trading partners siding with Washington. (more)
The problem for China is their prior trade conduct. Big Panda used the WTO to manipulate trade markets. While the U.S., holding the largest world economy has been the biggest victim, the European Union has also lost economic value as an outcome of Beijing manipulating the World Trade Organization. The EU ain’t signing up to be even more of an economic co-dependent to China…
[…] One senior EU diplomat in Brussels who confirmed the meetings said the EU was not in the business of taking sides, and that its goal was to get the multilateral process back on track, referring to efforts to resolve trade disputes through the WTO.
“I think it also smacks of desperation because China also knows that the European Union is not going to confront its biggest ally,” the EU diplomat said of the meetings.
“China has been very effective at making the most of the free-trading rule book. I don’t think anyone in the West is going to leave it to China to set new ones,” the Brussels-based diplomat said. (link)
…When you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised if you end up paying for your own apples.
In case anyone has not been paying attention…
…. consider the leverage, the economic partnerships, POTUS Trump has already assembled and cultivated in preparation for this confrontation with China:
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
I think Europe is more likely, seeing the panicked Panda, to seek the get serious about their own bilateral deal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They’ve been more proactive against China than the US in recent years. Trump finally doing it is causing China to panic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Imagine our friends to the north and south of us trying to stay tough on NAFTA. Seeing China going down has got to be a clear signal to move/sign first to secure a better deal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mexico’s president has 2 months to go until the June Election.
President Trump is the World’s Preeminent Geopolitical “Conductor”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
BKR, v good observation.
Whereas Wilbur is the new Master of the Universe, Trump becomes, The World’s Preeminent Geopolitical Conductor.
Nice arrangement.
I love it that our msm is becoming Completely Irrelevant.
History is passing them by.
Trump is re-writing everything everybody grew up just accepting.
He has the potential to wake up even hard-core sleepers.
Trump is truly awe-inspiring.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Still waiting for a VERY few members of the YSM (Yellow Stream Media is Purrfect) to realize they’ve missed 3 of the 11 most historic years in American – if not global – history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese Communist (sic) elite have much to fear from a trade choke off by the US. 50 million new bright light city dwellers with cars and disposable income can be forced back to a planting rice at the village. Xi understands that can mean revolution.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Xi is in a bit of a pickle, Obs.
Economic pressure and no shots fired seems to be working.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How much energy does China buy from Iran, Venezuela and Russia?
Trump-to-Xi: The fastest and least-painful way to achieve the required $100 Billion cut America’s Trade Deficit with China is to SWITCH Energy Suppliers … and pay a little MORE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, fracking!
Thank you, 10,000 less regulations!
Go, go, go!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
China can’t wage a long conventional ‘all out’ war against a superpower with a navy and allied airbases that cover the Straits of Malacca and the seas north of Australia.
China is at maximum self sufficient 50>60% in petroleum, LPG, coal. When fossil energy imports dry up, China seizes up.
That will only get worse.
China will probably invade Taiwan as the solution to domestic revolution, nothing like a patriotic war to divert the unemployed 20 something males from toppling the elites.
China seeks to mitigate blockade potential with the new silk road….like fast rail through Laos to Thailand etc etc….
LikeLike
Obs well said. That is why they are now forced to see how they use their currency to protect themselves. The fact that they are playing their cards for the European Union to see smacks of severe desperation. If Chinese yuan drops, then their goods become cheaper for sale into the US, however, the upcoming tariffs bring that back up to normal. If prices of Chinese products are the same or more expensive than American products, people will buy American. That means less Americans buy Chinese products, and their factories in China close, i.e. revolution or as they say ” no harmony”. Xi is slowly being squeezed in a box as Trump tariffs neutralize their “weapon” of currency manipulation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
YES!
And the people that do not get PTrump’s statement that we cannot lose a trade war against a country we are running a huge trade deficit with, don’t get simple mathematics. He is right…..
Take China. We are running an 800 billion dollar trade deficit with them? OK, let’s say that we are buying 100 billion from them but they are selling us 900 billion……What happens when we slap a 20% tariff on them and then they retaliate and do the same with us.
Let’s see……they get to keep 20 billion more of our money and we get to keep 180 billion more of their money.
Who is winning this? And Xi is not stupid……he gets it.
LikeLike
Be stalwart. We have no recourse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say they have no recourse.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“In essence, Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity”
Exactly
A master of capitalism outmaneuvers a master of propaganda every day of the week
LikeLiked by 11 people
How to say What You talkin bout willis in Mandarin Fu Ziying Xi ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like all evil, it will do itself in.
How do you say “implode” in Mandarin?
LikeLiked by 4 people
爆
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK, how about “splody heads” !
LikeLike
By itself ”爆” means to burst. To implode needs qualifiers like “内”.
LikeLike
Thanks, jb and A2.
And this is why, folks, there’s nothing anywhere like the Treehouse (where even our rhetoricals get answered in mere minutes).
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was an old episode of The Simpsons where Homer made a comment, “Rock stars. Is there ANYTHING they don’t know?” after some celebrities were commenting learnedly about who knows what–you know how Hollywood loves to do that. Anyway, it was a wonderful little eye poke and I’ve never forgotten it. It still makes me giggle to remember it.
But, in the case of TCTH it can truthfully be said: “Treepers! Is there ANYTHING they don’t know?” Just today I had two gobsmackingly arcane knowledge bombs dropped on me after I made a random statement in a couple of places and I learned so much from those two Treepers. Frankly amazing. People here are brilliant!!!
LikeLike
It is shameful that the general population knows little to nothing of this. Couple it with the news that N and S Korea may be calling an end to their war, also brought about by Trump’s actions, then one can say that Trump’s foreign policy has been historically successful.
LikeLiked by 17 people
“It is shameful that the general population knows little to nothing of this….Trump’s foreign policy has been historically successful.”
I would not put the blame on them (I don’t know if you are are not – limitations of a short blog response), rather, responsibility lies in the multi-national corporate-controlled “fake news” MSM with their 90-95% negative coverage of our President.
Although I did not follow the recent Asian trip closely last year, the way sundance pieced it all together in some posts for us last year was a textbook example of clarity that showed the brilliance of our President.
I print out those, along with sundance’s NAFTA explanations, for older relatives that chose not to learn how to use computers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After decades of plunder by these birds, courtesy of the corruptniks pretending to represent us, the US economy is STILL the big boy on the block. We have everything to gain and little to lose.
Let’s do this while we can. It’s loooong overdue.
LikeLiked by 10 people
In the end, the free enterprise system is always more flexible and robust than the command economy system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your statement rings very true. I remember being in Siberia in 1983 to help the Russians modernized their coal mines which ultimately was limiting their power production and thus their economic growth. Russian equipment was basically WW2 vintage compared to the west! After living their for 6 months I was no longer afraid of Russia because they could produce good military equipment (I inspected one of their missle carrier trucks minus missle to see how it was built – well built and rugged could forge 12′ river) but no toilet paper due to the wonders of central planning! You see Russia’s economy was a ricketey 4 cyclinder engine with one broken piston, the second piston going for the free ride, the third piston no compression, and the forth piston doing all the work! Oh the stories I could tell you about Mother Russia! LOL!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love these trade updates. Thanks Sundance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep! The party is over. Turn out the lights!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is the deal the biden boyz “con” summated something that can be undone by this ???
Hopefully
LikeLiked by 6 people
The EU needs to BEG $$$ from Beijing … like they beg it from Germany. Too many dependent-States in the EU to participate in a Trade “War”. Goodbye Britain, Goodbye Catalonia, followed by Italian Independence. The remaining EU States will have to PAY for their “FREE” Healthcare (and Idle-Immigrants) on a maximum 30 hour, 4-day workweek. Too weak to help China
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump’s Kung Fu is superior.
LikeLiked by 16 people
G&C! Thats so funny! Rivals SD Panda mid noodle slurp!! LOL!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tooo cute🐼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, the corrupt establishment is fighting and trying to block Trump every step of the way at the detriment of the American people. The corrupt establishment is underestimating Trump and much of the American people who are on to them. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ordinary Americans are catching on!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not on this front! Our President and his Killers hold all the cards when it comes to trade and trade negotiations. The MORONS are along for the ride.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flep–I told my family tonite that the huge news of the day was NK and SK uniting As ONE Korea…30 YO daughter said–“that’s stupid. SK is the most industrialized nation on the planet (roll eyes emogi) why would they want to combine with NK and who would be the ruler…
I need a a smart response…Help?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say you’re Kim Jong Un.
You fancy yourself the ultimate “macho man”.
South Korea is led by a “woman”.
Name the strong South Korean leader who you couldn’t beat.
… remembering that Communist East Germany’s Merkel took over Reunited Germany,
… and then took over the European Union
… without firing a shot.
Just sayin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They want to be able to sleep at night not having to worry about their country being blown off the face of the Earth! Having that piece of mind is worth unifying over. In terms of leadership, the North and South could be seen as a separate states with their own governance while they have to negotiate for the good of the entire peninsula.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Flep and Black Knight!!! Both of you true KNIGHTS to me!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the best point of all. Always on point, Flep!
LikeLike
Marica: So the South Koreans can pay for the North’s socialism! It has been about 70 years now since North Korea went communist so the North is finally running out of other people’s money! Notice Russia hit the wall after 70 years too! What is significant about 70 years? It is about 3-1/2 generations! The Chinese being a little smarter decided not to wait that long! I lived in Siberia for 6 months in 1983 so I saw first hand the wonders of central planning! LOL The stories I could tell you about Mother Russia!
LikeLike
Thanks WES! wow–Generations– WES–tell your Siberia stories– in short paragraphs– I bet TCTH peeps would LOVE!
LikeLike
I don’t have a smart answer. But when the country divided there were families torn apart. Yes, a lot of time has passed. But people still care that their family members are barely existing, eating dirt.
AND…South Korea would gain a huge new market to the north and a lot of people who would just love to work and earn money. I bet all sorts of investment money would flow in eager to sell the North Koreans iPhones and Spanx and Spam and Easy Bake ovens….
As for the government “ruler” situation there are all sorts of possibilities. Germany worked it out, didn’t they? A commie country and an, ahem, democratic sorta country. I expect the Koreas could figure it out as well.
LikeLike
China artificially “pegs” / undervalues it’s currency to force the Yuan to be attractive to exports. This keeps the Chinese citizen working, and the trade imbalance in China’s favor. A working citizen is not a revolting citizen. The peg has been around 8 ¥ / $ for about 20 years, with small variations.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/030616/why-chinese-yuan-pegged.asp
As the USD strengthens, it becomes more difficult for China to continue this behavior, and it naturally weakens. This means China has less buying power in other markets, let’s take soybeans for example.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-17/hong-kong-blowing-billions-defend-dollar-peg-and-its-not-working
Now you have a problem, because a growing population must be fed. And it takes a LOT of soy to feed the pork to feed the people. And this is why the tariffs have teeth.
https://www.reuters.com/article/asia-grains-soybeans/china-2017-18-soybean-imports-to-rise-above-100-mln-t-pork-to-fall-analyst-idUSL3N1QU26D
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent comment. Plus what i said earlier said. Very good articles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do you think our President did that round table about farmers the other day. He also tossed out the idea of Ethanol being increased from 10% to 15% and from 8 months to 12 months a year.
Many Treepers got angry and rightfully so but the purpose was to tell China 🇨🇳 that our farmers will be taken care of if you decide to play games. On the other end, hopefully Brazil 🇧🇷 can feed your people or they may starve to death 💀!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting point. Farmers need to make a decision soon; soybeans are planted 2-3 weeks after the last frost, and corn starts planting in March-April. Increasing ethanol requirements (which I am personally opposed to on technical grounds) will provide a market for corn next year. So then you have to look at the seed markets, work backwards to when is that demand known? Seed producers need to plant for this season to make the seed for next season.
http://www.thefarmersdaughterusa.com/2016/02/no-farmers-dont-want-save-seeds.html
Now, the goal in business is consistency. If I know that ethanol is here to stay, or even increasing, then we need to design the next generation of flex fuel vehicles (51-85% ethanol capable) for higher concentrations of ethanol, or prepare ourselves for hybrids and electric vehicles. How will the oil markets react? Shale oil? If we kill the ethanol subsidies, then corn demand drops, and we go back to producing feed, and our meat prices drop. That would make people like me very happy. There are a lot of secondary effects to consider.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PS he said it would take two years and I actually see the opposite happening once China 🇨🇳 realizes their dead and agrees to purchase even more of our soybeans.
Our Energy Revolution will allow us to get rid of Ethanol because our farmers will be making money in trade sales that they currently aren’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also corn is a very HEAVY FEEDER and not good for the soil.
Mono-crop farming is really a rotten idea long term. After WWII they did soil surveys. My farm at that time had over two feet of loam and had some of the best soil in the county. That soil is now residing in the Atlantic ocean because it was rented out and no cover crop was planted in the winter. When I purchased it 25 years ago there was ZERO topsoil. Only clay with no organic material. The soil would no longer produce decent crops so the farm was sold.
I turned it into pasture and the topsoil is gradually building back up but with our very heavy rains (over 3 inches Sunday night) on a sloping hill it takes a lot of time even with grass year round.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree that Trump is proving quite good at leveraging various constituencies to effect a better business climate. From what I’ve read over the last few years, one area though that China likely won’t take seriously is the ethanol E15 (15 percent) mandate. Gasoline engines haven’t proven to acceptably tolerate the 50% increase of ethanol in proportion to gasoline over the E10 mixture- – – studies have shown greatly accelerated engine wear when increasing from 10% to 15%, to the detriment of our domestic fleet through shortening engine lifespan (and increasing emissions as the engine internals wear).
LikeLiked by 1 person
When other countries protect their nation’s self interest: “Thoughtful Long-Term Economic Strategy”
When the United States decides the time for suckers in over: “Protectionism”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, there was an article I read earlier today about the power of language.
Here Is The Unbelievably Dumb Reason Fancypants Leftists Changed ‘Moslems’ To ‘Muslims’
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/16/why-moslems-changed-to-muslims/
We live in an age of labels, and having the right one is crucial to winning the many battles being waged — politically, culturally and rhetorically. The control of language (now also labeled as “free speech” and “hate speech”) has become just another process in the acquiring and holding of power. Those who control language control the mind
LikeLike
The Global Times, China’s major propaganda loud-hailer has been publishing scathing articles about the “West’ in decline with a number of pot shots at the President (the usual ‘paper tiger’ meme). Ho hum.
What was of interest at the Bo’ao Forum last week were two things that flew under the radar; that Chairman Xi went on the defensive about the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative, see Vietnam for an interesting primer) and about his elevation to Emperor for life. Seems he is aware of the criticisms that are pouring out on both issues (many from Europe). So the Panda mask is slipping.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks A2. Was awaiting your input / aspect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2, did Chairman-for-Life Xi get a little ahead of his skis with the bald-faced BRI “Economic Entanglement Strategy” and Lifetime “Communist Tyrant” Appointment?
LikeLike
Not from the CCP perspective. It is all a well-planned part of his regressive (my words) strategies and so-called reforms of state/society ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’.
(I call it Globalism with Chinese characteristics)
This of course not a new concept, but under Xi it means something quite different than his predecessors. In his view getting rid of term limits to the “presidency’ is just realigning that symbolic role with his other two more important positions, Chairman of the Party and the military that have historically had no term limits. That is how Mao and subsequent leaders stayed on to continue shaping and controlling the state. Critics (Chinese and others) of course see this as a throwback to the Mao debacle and the ‘Ten Lost Years”.
The BRI is Xi’s showcase economic policy and despite the fanfare and heavy PR backed by Yuan and promises, there are some cracks beginning to show from his own think tankers as they evaluate these activities, mostly infrastructural investments. Over extension, credit rating problems of target countries, worries that cheap loans will default, local issues, compliance and so on. Questions have also been raised over his promises to eliminate poverty and clean up the environment and how that can be done if money is invested outwards.
I’ve posted many lengthy articles here for people to read on these topics.What worries me is the militarization of the reclaimed islands in the South China sea. The USN when doing their recent FONOPs had their communications jammed. BTW China now has the largest Navy in the world. I am also worried by the recent uptick in threats to Taiwan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Might Communist China end up burying themselves economically by overextending on trade-military-infrastructure, as Communist USSR did in response to Reagan’s Star Wars Initiative?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO yes. However they have posted a healthy growth in GDP of over 6% recently. Of course, China is a statistical mare’s nest since they started making economic data available, part of joining the WTO (NK still follows the Stalinist all economic data are State Secrets model). I think the biggest challenge is internal debt between various state entities. Having said that, the Chinese can thrive on a 2 1/2% margin. Also their economy is much stronger than the glib pronouncements that their crash is imminent.
I see evidence of concern about over-extending. It is a balancing act that Xi and cronies have to maintain. It also explains the extraordinary measures to control the population through big data and cyber surveillance–the 21st Century Orwellian state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What worries me is the militarization of the reclaimed islands in the South China sea.”
Worries me, too.
LikeLike
Now we’ll find out just how smart Xi and his regime really are.
All they need to do is bite the bullet early, and negotiate a sweeping new multi-decade trade ensemble with Team Trump. They will feel much pain but will remove all uncertainty and doubt for a generation. And that uncertainty is what they fear. Predictability is desired when you have a billion and a quarter mouthes to feed and keep employed and busy, not to mention distracted from considering a revolution.
Any minute you will hear the free traitors on our side pull out the tired old “save face” posture demanding we are sympathetic to Asian sensibilities and must yield so they can, well, save face. This is exactly what was done to us throughout the 1980’s ( with Japan, “China/Vietnam” wasn’t a thing yet ) as we gave away the store routinely because the Japanese are prideful and must appear victorious and keep saving face. That set the stage for the American firesale in the 1990’s once the uniparty globalists got the White House.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This would be a wise move, but only a trade conversation-starter with the Trump Trade Team of Titans.
China will ultimately have to agree to Reciprocal Trade METRICS with MILESTONE DEADLINES for rapidly ending America’s Trade Deficit with China
… and SANCTION CONSEQUENCES for each Milestone missed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese will negotiate with you, try to backdoor you, then negotiate some more until you are about ready to get up from the table. Then after the contract is signed they will try to change other items of in the agreement 3 months later. In this situation they want the WTO, because they are in China’s pocket; not TRUMP though. This time trade surpluses will actually be cut, and China is very nervous. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Noswamp: In other words that great contract you signed isn’t worth the paper it is printed on! You know China!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s got their heads spinning. They don’t know what the hell’s coming next!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
I heartily agree with MY President!
LikeLiked by 8 people
If I could post a gif here (don’t want to do it because don’t think they’re wanted), I would post the gif of the fully-apex Neo from The Matrix easily fighting off an outgunned Agent Smith.
He’s just toying with them now.
Grandmaster at work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can hear the groundswell across Main Street America:
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To know yourself is to know your enemy.
The Art of the Deal is deception.
Make your enemy’s moves before he does.
Win first then go to war.
Then leave an exit for your enemy that makes him come to you.
Xi will come.
I have never read the book. Just been observing for a very long time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Win first then go to war.”
• North Korea: Wiped out the underground nuclear program including the scientists.
• NAFTA: Delaying the deal until half the factories relocate to America … and Nieto falls 18% behind in the June Election polls and Trudeau’s “Investment Deficit with America” swells from $14 Billion in 2015 to $50 Billion in 2017.
• China: Wrapping up Bilateral Defense-Energy-Trade deals with all the major trading nations that China covets, while freaking them out over China’s THEFT of Intellectual Property and their Belt-and-Road Initiative for IRREVERSIBLE Economic Entanglement.
LikeLike
China 🇨🇳 is absolutely screwed and the realization is setting in on multiple fronts! North Korea 🇰🇵 has left the station and will no longer be a puppet to China. Our President has basically assured that with the information that broke this evening about Mike Pompeo going to NK during Easter to speak with Rocket 🚀 Man.
KORUS is done! I have a funny feeling that a bilateral deal will be struck with the visit from Abe. All that seems left is dotting the Is and crossing the Ts.
Secretary Perry has been singing all types of deals with India 🇮🇳 pertaining to Energy. Governor Abbott of Texas has also signed multiple deals with India.
The EU knows our President has set his eyes on them. Wilburine a few weeks ago was their to speak with them. As of May 1st, tariffs on the EU nations will kick in for steel and aluminum.
NAFTA has already been won by our President! The longer negotiations go, the more corporations will be running back to our country because of the uncertainty of NAFTA. If a deal is struck, our country will get everything plus somethings we didn’t ask for.
As our President has said, when you are $500 Billion in the hole, you can’t lose! China 🇨🇳 only has about $150 billion in their chamber. Once they put tariffs on that, there is nothing left to place tariffs on. We have $151 Billion to $500 Billion in our gun!
From the article linked above:
CIA Director Mike Pompeo flew to North Korea earlier this year and met with the nation’s leader Kim Jong Un, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
The shocking, top-secret trip took place during Easter weekend ahead of a possible summit between President Trump and Kim later this year to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.
Pompeo’s trip would represent the highest-level meeting between Pyongyang and Washington since 2000.
The New York Times reported earlier this month that Pompeo had taken a lead role in preparing for the historic meeting between Trump and Kim, which would be the first between a sitting U.S. president and the leader of North Korea.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Will the price of food in China increase, 25, 50, 100% as China punishes the US?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep: BIG BONUSES
(President Trump always comes out with 2-3 wins per move)
The Senate brands itself NUCLEAR WARMONGERS if they don’t approve Pompeo for Secretary of State … IMMEDIATELY.
Any Democrat obstruction should immediately trigger the NUCLEAR OPTION to approve the rest of President Trump’s Administration and Judicial nominations with a 51 VOTE.
Didn’t President Trump just ask for ANOTHER $100 Billion in China sanctions beyond the $150 Billion announced?
LikeLiked by 2 people
BKR you are right about the damn nuclear option! He started with $50 billion and added another $100 billion a week later. The next $100 billion may drop after reaching a bilateral deal with Japan 🇯🇵 just to stick it to China 🇨🇳.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nuclear Option … just after Senator Timmy Kaine announced he’d block the Pompeo’s nomination! To think that evil dweeb was slated to be Cankles’ VP. 🙄😳
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep: Trump has 650 billion in poker chips! China only has 150 billion in poker chips! First Trump played 50 billion! China played $3 billion! Then Trump played 100 billion! China simply ran out of chips to play! Trump still has 500 billion in chips left! Game over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! You can’t lose when you have that many chips.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And now we know why the Norks are folding completely.
But, as China is finding out quickly, that’s not going to be enough.
Been a great day of news. But this is probably the best news of the day, and the week.
Leverage is nothing without the willingness to use it. But with that willingness to use it, you can get everything you want.
As I said in another thread. The Dow is now positive for the year. And China is only beginning to crumble.
It’s about time for another Gordon Chang appearance on a network to sum this all up.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Gordon Chang weighed in two days ago.
Spineless:Trump’s Letting China’s Big Banks Launder North Korea’s Cash
Not only has Beijing continued to move Kim Jong Un’s money, Xi Jinping has shown his disdain for sanctions by showering Kim with gifts.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-letting-chinas-big-banks-launder-north-koreas-cash
LikeLiked by 3 people
Da bin agin…. 😦
LikeLike
Thank you, Ad Rem. Sorry for the dumpster dives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, A2.
Huge fan of Gordon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gordon Chang was on Lou Dobbs tonight. Great segment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome Sylvia. Thanks for that information!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d link it for you if I could find it.
LikeLike
MAG: Timing may also have something to do with Trump’s success with North Korea. North Korea is now approaching 70 years since they went communist. What is so significant about 70 years? About 3-1/2 generations! That means North Korea is running out of other (their) people’s money! Trump tightened the economic screws to speed things up!
Remember what happened to Russia? Yep, they ran out of money too after 70 years and hit the wall! I was in Siberia for 6 months in 1983 to help modernized their coal mines! Obviously I failed miserably! Remember back then Regan tightened the economic screws on Russia by starting his star wars! I saw first hand what central planning can do to a country! I was no longer afraid of Russia afterwards! All guns no toilet paper!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great points Wes!
Seems like 70 years may be “time’s up” on communism.
Cool you got to go to Siberia 🙂
LikeLike
The media agenda is so obvious now. Thanks to SD, I can see right thru it all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS has a plan.
Love the Scarface quote.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When dead bodies are floating face down on your pristine beaches and 9 people are killed in Cancun, Mexico on April 4th, and your country is about to have a Marxist run it into the ground like Venezuela 🇻🇪, you get desperate real fast!
Wait another month and $25 Billion will show up for the WALL! I am not kidding!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They also see what is happening to Canada 🇨🇦!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thus Spoke the next Prime Minister of Canada!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, TY on the Wall comment, ‘In another month, Mexico will pay for the Wall.’
Since Reagan’s amnesty, the lack of The Wall has ruined two countries. First Mexico: The lack of a closed border allowed Mexico to retain its social class structure. Instead of change at home its pressured population could just move to the USA. The lack of a closed border allowed wealthy drug cartels to grow stronger and more violent.
The USA: lack of The Wall allowed a harmful drug culture to infect out society. The lack of The Wall allowed damage from violent criminals, and demoralized the American populace.New stronger opiates are killing Americans. Lack of The Wall ruined California.
The Wall will be an anvil; law enforcement/ military will be hammers striking from both sides of the border. Mexico and USA will be different countries when The Wall stops illegal crossings, stops the drug flow, and the powers of gangs and cartels are broken.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just out SD’s latest thread! I can’t believe it they will pay for it!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zorro: Anvil analogy is terrific.
Hadn’t considered that BOTH militaries could hammer away to stop the illegals, drugs and gangs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Americans will be/are cancelling Mexico vacations like high interest credit card!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone shared the following with me on Twitter:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s an example from today of
Big Panda using the WTO to manipulate trade.
China Hits $957 Million U.S. Sorghum Trade With Fresh Duty
Imports will incur a 178.6 percent duty, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a preliminary ruling on Tuesday. That’s in compliance with domestic law and World Trade Organization rules, Wang Hejun, chief of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at the ministry, said in a statement.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-17/china-slaps-anti-dumping-duties-on-957-million-u-s-grain-trade
LikeLiked by 2 people
I happen to know that this disruption by Trump is actually forcing China to deal with some trade issues that they were choking off. When Trump ended the TPP which would have eventually lowered tariffs on some things, we were all frustrated. But the fact is, China has a population that has become used to ordering stuff from their phones (and they ALL have smart phones) and getting it delivered. So what happened when China’s tyrannical control stops the flow of the type of food they love grown only in certain parts of the world (Not in China?). Well, you get a minister of trade coming to work out New Deals with us! Yep–Very Good news! Far better than the crumbs we were getting from years of negotiating TPP. Finally have a Prez who is knows how to negotiate for our benefit!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If anyone wonders how Trump became a billionaire in the shark-infested world of Manhattan real estate, this subtle taking-apart of China is a perfect example of his talents.
Best president of my lifetime, for sure.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You have to be a KILLER! The mafia was running things in the 90s and he was still successful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is incredible, Flep. We’re on the verge of complete victory with China and NAFTA.
The media will not be able to handle things if we can get this done. Total implosions will be seen.
Loving every minute of it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
MAG we are talking about 5%, 6% and even 7% annual GDP during the 4 years of his 2nd term!
LikeLiked by 4 people
As Kudlow said today, Flep — we are at the beginning of an economic boom in the USA.
Things are just getting better an better!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly on point Flep and MAG! I never have down days like I did in the 8 years of O and many years of Bush–I know–w/out a doubt–Our VSG President Donald J Trump is in control–AT ALL TIMES! He never sleeps (4 hours a night)–he never drinks or smokes or drugs–He is a gift from GOd for exactly this time in American and WORLD HISTORY!
Didn’t SD’s post on Wilburine Ross and Space (master of the Universe) give you chills?!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fetched from the bin….. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ad rem! Today has been a doozie! how you keep up is amazing!! I always send prayers up in thanksgiving for SD and Ad rem (menagerie?) and all treepers!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And WeeWeed and Stella too! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marica, no down days for me, either!
The post on Wilburine was stunning. I cannot believe he is so smart, and that we convinced him to work for the government. Woo hoo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😉 Each and every appointment is Perfect! even the ones that are gone–were there for a time and a purpose! From Preibus and Bannon to T-Rex and Mooch!! I truly trust our POTUS !
LikeLiked by 3 people
They all helped out, Marica. Full trust in POTUS, for sure! 🙂
LikeLike
It sure did!!!
LikeLike
I am probably naive, but how , and why did all these politcal a-holes agree to selling out American interests?
In times prior, there have been more than enough opportunities to pillage these United States .
And as importantly, why do so many believe the propaganda spewed by the
” Main Stream Media”
May God have mercy on our nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They sold out American interests for money….lots of it….and they got away with it because for decades our citizens have been dumbed down in school.
We need to correct this so that future generations can carry on with “Trumpism”
His policies should be mandatory exercises in learning in Civics/Government/economics classes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because VSG President Trump will make it HARD to LOOT AMERICA.
They’ve had the looting on cruise control for DECADES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Matt: One needs to realize that while Trump appears to be targeting China, he is also targeting Wall Street and big US companies like Apple. Apple alone accounts for about 5% of US trade deficit with China! What he is trying to do is force these companies to start making their products at home! Now you understand why Trump is being opposed by RINO Reps and Dems who owe their sorry souls to crony capitalism!c. That is why Trump nominations are not even being confirmed by Congress! Trump is truly fighting a lonely battle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God has given us one last chance by allowing us to have Donald J. Trump become our 45th President!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
44th 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Went over my head but I had a good laugh when I realized what you did!
You erased BHO! I’m ok 🙂 with that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t call him Ozero for nuthin’!
LikeLike
“China has been very effective at making the most of the free-trading rule book. I don’t think anyone in the West is going to leave it to China to set new ones,” the Brussels-based diplomat said. (link)”
Well, I guess they finally realized that the party is over. From the link:
“…Amid the rapidly rising tensions between the two sides, China has sought to seize the moral high ground as a defender of the multilateral trade system, even as U.S. allies express shared concern with Washington over Beijing’s highly restricted market….”.
Our President realized long ago that we need bilateral trade deals with individual countries, NOT multinational trade deals concocted in secret. The U.S.A. can no longer afford to be raped and pillaged by multinational conglomerates and oligarchs that owe their allegiance to no country, only the pursuit of profit – at everyone else’s expense.
Matthew 16:26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Trump’s three decade perspective on trade” says it all. He was talking about all this big idea stuff back when Hillary was working Arkansas waterfront real estate scams. I can only imagine what she’d be doing right now. Probably bending over backwards to please her Chinese paymasters and asking them for a donation to the Clinton Foundation, in exchange for total control over trade policy. Talk about a big thinker (Trump) vs. a credentialed, smug dingbat. How lucky we are to have him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scott, I don’t think “luck” had anything to do with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.” It’s not economic duplicity, it’s economic WARFARE aided by traitors in DC like Joe Biden.
LikeLike
Everyone should watch this video by Peter Navarro, senior advisor to Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been paying attention to Peter Navarro for years. He is a smart cookie. Glad PDJT tapped him for his Admin.
LikeLike
Pompeo visit to NK is extraordinary. End of War next week huge move also. Kim saw perfectly executed precision attack on Damascus and gets the picture that he can get on board the Peace train or be dead by year-end. He was educated in the West and wants the good life for himself, but cannot do that if increasingly isolated and crippled by sanctions. Will be entertaining to see Dennis Rodman as our first Ambassador to NK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NK leadership needs immunity, a few billion in pocket money, dual passports like Korea and Switzerland and all the Euro hookers they can handle, Korea can then be unified.
LikeLike
So was it taking out the Nuclear Program or freezing the assets of Kim’s generals/oligarchs that flipped the switch?
LikeLike
Without the Silk Road highway, rail line, and pipeline running through the Red Square, aka Putin’s front yard, it’s not clear China can do much to improve their trade position vs the EU.
How is it in Russia’s interest to pave a road from China into the heartland of Russia?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, That surprised panda slurping noodles in the top photo… Priceless!!
President Trump’s years of experience dealing with China as a businessman have really paid off for the US. Donald J. Trump was MADE for this! We are truly blessed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I’m thinking that PARADE DJT was talking about, is to welcome home the TROOPS, from Korea, under a banner of “Mission Accomplished”, before they station on the Southern border.
And he knew this, what 3 mos. Ago?
MAGA, My President.
Regarding Korea, ….remind me again WHY did BHO get the peace prize?
You get the PRIZE, but I get the PEACE.
Again, trashing his legacy, thats gotta hurt!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A word of caution on the ‘Norks have folded” and “the Norks are no longer China’s puppet” memes.
Historically, the Kim dynasty has always pursued peace and ‘reunification’ when sanctions hit and to get aid and concessions. Then they revert back to aggressive actions. Kim 3 thinks he now can negotiate from strength as he has declared NK as a nuclear-armed power. In the past few months, every time SK or Japan has reiterated their commitment to the US alliance, the NK press has ratcheted up the rhetoric as their goals, and China’s, is to break up that alliance and remove the US from East Asia and isolate Japan. These goals have not changed. Kim is scheduled to return to China after the Trump meeting (if it indeed takes place, depends on CVID precondition to talks) and has invited Xi to Pyongyang. One of the reasons for PM Abe’s visit.These are still early days. It will indeed be momentous if it unfolds the way we would like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine the leverage the US has going into meetings with North Korea? Any industrial output from NK can be leveraged in a de-nuke deal. No cash, just trade. That would throw a high and tight fastball right past the Panda
LikeLike
As I read this article, I can’t help but think of all of the counties our President Trump has visited as well as his cabinet members through his first year of presidency. My goodness, China is quite far behind aren’t they?
We’ve been to Vietnam, India, South Korea, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, other parts of the ME and Asia and so many others that the list is long and I’m lazy, and most of you know them already. 😁
Our President Trump has been so hard at work with his cabinet from the moment he was inaugurated when it comes to making stronger relationships with other countries.
It’s like when you’re watching a race and the gun goes off. Our President and his cabinet are off like a speed of light and China is still sitting at starting line watching to see what our President Trump will do. They haven’t even moved yet. Why should they? Every other president has been full of lots of words and no action unless it was to favor them, why would this new president be any different? Too funny.
Now, I won’t underestimate China, but I will take a moment to smile like heck.
Be well good Treepers and enjoy,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saving face has always been very important in Chinese culture. I believe POTUS understands this quite well. He is helping Xi Jinpin save face to the world and the Chinese people as he maneuvers the Chinese leaders where he wants them. Brilliant. He very likely already has a plan wherein he allows them to project their capitulation as a freely agreed upon deal. Again, brilliant—as opposed to the deliberately “stupid” American negotiators of the past!!
LikeLike