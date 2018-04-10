Meaningless Words – Chairman Xi Jinping Uses Panda Speech To Con China Trade Critics…

While necessarily needing to continue the gamesmanship, and publicly exhibit positive reception therein, I doubt seriously President Trump is fooled by this familiar Chinese ploy. Actions speak louder than words:
BOAO/BEIJING, China (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Tuesday to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs on products like cars, in a speech seen as an attempt to defuse an escalating trade dispute with the United States.
While much of his pledges were reiterations of previously announced reforms that foreign businesses say are long overdue, Xi’s comments sent stock markets and the U.S. dollar higher on hopes of a compromise that could avert a trade war.
Xi said China will widen market access for foreign investors, addressing a chief complaint of its trading partners and a point of contention for U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which has threatened billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods. (more)
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political engagement (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action.…. meanwhile, the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome.
If it does not benefit China, it is not done. Why would any nation agree to any action that is adverse to their specific interests? From the Chinese position any nation taking such action is weak. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore the only way you win a strategic confrontation with China is to control the outcomes of victory. China must win inside the outcome as presented. All successful negotiation with China is based on the principle that China must view the presented end-deal as a victory.
If the negotiation is presented as China needing to concede a current position, they will never agree and a deal will never happen. China must gain within the outcome.
Avoiding loss is not victory from the Chinese perspective.
Maybe it’ll con the young NPR types who’d been trying to beat up on the president for starting a “trade war” (ignoring that their guy Bernie advocated raising tariffs only 2 years ago).
Love this Sundance… If it does not benefit China, it is not done. Why would any nation agree to any action that is adverse to their specific interests?
Kinda of like term limits, it’ll never happen until ‘We the People’ make it happen!
Panda is not fooling anyone,but it was a nice excuse for a stock rally, so there is that.
Yes. I was thinking the same thing, Trial. The Swamp would have loved nothing more than a complete massacre in market today. Didn’t happen. Middle finger to all of them.
I will use the opportunity of these market rallies to put myself further into a defensive position. Not because I feel President Trumps agenda is not in my and the country’s self interest, but rather I am becoming convinced those opposed to Trump are willing to cut their nose off to spite their face. What is in my interest and those who support the president is not in the interest of the establishment. Like China they are not interested in a win win, but rather total domination of those they view as their inferiors. They are without moral guidance and are dangerous. When someone is willing to blow themselves up, it is best to take cover and be around to scrape up what is left of them.
The Dow rallied 429 pts today after Xi words calmed the markets. Now it’s “put up or shut up”… additional tariffs are still in play.
Not President Trump’s strategies, Xi’s words calm the markets. All that needs to be said about the capitalists selling rope.
This is good. It calms the markets and Trump looks like he is winning. He knows what Xi is doing as SD says. So, it’s all good because Trump is in charge. Take the lumps out..
4sure, I think President Trump practices the “kill them with your kindness” strategy while totally comprehending the underlying currents. Amazing. We’ve seen him lavish praise on others in the past and then ….
SD you know the Panda better than most! However, I look at this POS the same way I look at Rocket Man. Rocket Man probably can’t believe that with everything he has done since the Olympics, the MAXIMUM PRESSURE CAMPAIGN has not let up one bit. That is why I feel confident that not only will North Korea denuclearize but just as important, the Korean War will be concluded.
Xi can continue to play his game. I remember all those signing ceremonies when our President was there in November. Our President said all the right things but look what he has done since.
232 on Steel and Aluminum, 301 on Intellectual Property, $150 Billion dollars of proposed tariffs (25% on many Chinese products), told China to scratch our Bald Eagle’s ass when it came to 5G, currently 3 Carrier groups in the South China Sea and Japan is NOW an offensive military again (first time since WWI).
Our Lion may have given the Panda a scratch but his actions tell me Xi will see that the ways of the previous administration are LONG GONE!
AMERICA FIRST IS HIS CREED!
“…scratch our bald eagle’s ass…”
Haha!
f lep, you keep raising the bar.
It cracked me up as well!
Sarah said basically this at the WHPB — we want action, not words.
I saw an article or two recently about Bolton and Taiwan. That’s another nice little ace up the sleeve we can use. To prod the dragon.
Trump knows we run the game, in terms of economy size. No reason for him to stop pushing until he gets most of what he wants, if not all of it.
Panda has met its match.
The Panda is NOT a self-supporting economy. Game OVER for them if we can maintain PDJT for a full 8-years. Although I am sure the Clinton Cartel and their crony Globalists are just itching to SELL OUT the American people again.
No doubt, Kenji.
Globalists hate Trump. But we will keep him in for 8 years and panda is going to come to heel.
Did you hear the story about the Congrats call from Taiwan as told by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie in Let TRUMP be TRUMP?
BTW, both have been very quiet lately…
I did not hear about the Taiwan call, but sounds great!
Bossie was on some show recently, can’t recall which one. I have not seen Corey for a bit, yeah.
The Chinese have been sending our kids toys, building materials, flooring, ect with formaldehyde in them for years. China don’t care about the U.S. NEVER Never Never trust the Chinese!!!
People are an expendable commodity in the Communist Chinese mindset.
Had me fooled! Love President Trump teaching out in friendship too…it is SAD DAY when your biggest competitor is a better friend than the entire DC political circle…
Reaching
One of the first things I hope I taught my kids and grandkids. Bad guys will wear a white hat to fool you. Go with your inner voice. If you think it might be a bad guy then assume it is. The fact that you had a doubt is your answer.
“Avoiding loss is not victory from the Chinese perspective.” Who cares? Not our job to help them “save face”. Let their Communist propaganda machine take care of that. Reminds me of American businessmen bowing to Japanese businessmen when they come to the United States. Projects weakness to Asians.
Here is my take on this.
The tariffs against China are part of the leverage that the US is exerting as part of the North Korea “maximum pressure” strategy.
There’s no way that Trump will back off until all US objectives have been met. I suspect Xi doesn’t know this yet but is quickly finding out.
But with that said, China re-balancing trade and becoming more of a consumer of world goods than a producer goes counter to their Belt and Road strategy.
For that reason I think Xi is all talk right now.
“the principle that China must view the presented end-deal as a victory.”
Your “victory” will be that we will let you have the soybeans and other things so you do not start starving and eating each other.
“Why would any nation agree to any action that is adverse to their specific interests?”
I don’t know the answer to the question, but I know a lot of people you could ask. They’re all Democrats except for a few RINOs.
By heaping praise on Xi, what VSGPDJT is doing is forcing Xi to publicly OWN his words. WHEN he does something else other than as promised, VSGPDJT he will appear much less than honest and honorable to his own populace, who very much like TRUMP.
The art of Face.
To all Treepers in Florida we need your help. There is a group called Floridians for e verify now that is trying to make it part of the florida constitution that e verify be mandatory for any business in florida. The website is floridiansforeverifynow.org, these people need our help. I have already gone to the website and signed the petition, I am now spreading the info to my family and friends. We need all of you to do the same, if florida goes the way of california it will make it next to impossible for a republican to win the presidency. God bless all of you and thank you.
We placed tariffs on durable goods that we can produce better than they can, and we did it after lowering taxes to offset any increase in costs to our consumers.
China responded with the threat of tariffs on food that would lower our grocery prices while making it harder for their billion citizens to eat. I’m shaking in my boots.
If this is a trade war, I’m all for it. Perhaps the incompetent communist central planners will finally fund modernization of their own agriculture and become less reliant on foreign food. That would lead to lower food prices world wide.
Codependency makes people paranoid and resentful. Our respective nations’ relationship will be much more amiable once we’ve dismantled the economic mutually assured destruction scheme the previous three administrations got us entangled in. Peace through self-reliance.
I appreciate these economic posts by Sundance. If more people understood how the system works, the bought off politicians would not get away with selling us out as much. Right now, they use ignorance of We the People to pull things that we do not know how it will affect us. They lie about the effect, such as with NAFTA and continue to lie when it proves to be a disaster to We the People and the USA. Imagine the nightmare the TPP would have produced. Out bought and paid for pols were right on board with it because THEIR bank accounts benefited from it. Of course, when their bank accounts go up, ours goes down. To me that is THEFT!
The Panda/Red Dragon has worked for decades. They just have never met someone/something like PJT. They’re probably confused at this point. As are most of our trading “partners”, I love it.
Here’s the thing…does anyone here think that the Deep State is not loaded to the gills with Dragon\Panda money and influence. This war is being fought behind the scenes. The Panda is saying all the right things but the Dragon owns many of the Eagle’s political representatives and businesses!
There is plenty riding on the coup going on before our eyes. Does anyone think for a minute that every move that Mueller makes is not known by China before it’s made?
Does anyone here really think that the Dragon and the Swamp are not connected? What we are seeing is the last vestiges of Republic being destroyed by Communism!
C’mon Sun Dance let’s get down to the real situation here. Mueller is a Communist…most in our government whether elected or not are communists…does anyone here think the Dragon is not involved with the coup of this POTUS and our system in general?
Communists need the “state” in order to survive…every single person that works for the Federal Government (exception of the Military) is to a great extent…a communist. EVERYONE!!!
They NEED the “state”!!!
Any action a Federal Employee makes to shrink government can put them out of work and out of power. The Deep State, those that control the day to day for these federal employees are communists…and what is China?
China is entrenched in our government, in our economy and in our lives…to think that China communists and American communist are not international communists is just foolishness!!!
Believe this…China may be making concessions concerning trade for one of these reasons and one of these reasons only:
1. They know Trump is going to be impeached or removed. Or they believe this.
2. They know Trump is actually winning in the coup attempt and they are dealing with the loss.
There is nothing else…believe it!!!
China was planning to import autos to US bigly and were planing on US cars be built there and imported to the US. It was Xi dream but Trump set that proposal on fire, For a better deal MAGA style. Xi thinks Americans will buy anything they make. Not this one, but unfortunately money talks and BS walks when it comes to most Americans spending their hard earned money purchasing a NEW car for which young ones do a lot! It’s all about how much can you afford for a monthly payment.
Listened to Adm (Ret) Mike Mullen and rejected-Ambassador Victor Cha at CFR today. Both are lost, dazed, and confuzed at our direction and intent toward NoKo vis a vis China. Nothing is proceeding as normal. Negotiations are not proceeding according to the rulebook.
If our Esteemed Very Smart Leaders cannot figure this out, how will our Esteemed Very Smart Leaders capitulate to the Red Chinese?
Dictator-For-Life Xi just may have met his match this time. lol
