BREAKING: Dept of Justice Grants House and Senate Intel Committee Full Access To Review FISA Application…

Until today the only people allowed to review the full Title-1 FISA application were Trey Gowdy, Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Rep John Ratcliffe.
In an interesting development, the Department of Justice has responded to HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes notifying him the DOJ will allow all members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees full access to review the unredacted FBI/DOJ FISA application used to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. citizen Carter Page.
According to CNN: ‘Separately, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said the department on Monday will supplement its document production to the House Judiciary Committee by producing another 1,000 pages of materials in response to a subpoena issued by committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.’
This is an interesting development for several reasons:
♦This will be the first opportunity for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to see the underlying highly classified documentary evidence that underpins his FISA Memo. Previously only one majority member (Gowdy), and one minority member (Schiff), from the HPSCI was permitted to review the heavily classified and unredacted FISA application.
♦Allowing the full House and Senate intelligence committee to review the FISA application is the first step in getting the application declassified. It would be enormously interesting if the public could see the full application as submitted by the FBI and DOJ. There is a significant public interest in knowing exactly how strong the underlying evidence was for the FISA Court to grant such extensive surveillance authority.
♦There has been some discussion of a possibility the FISA application held by the Department of Justice, and used to structurally create the Nunes memo, may not be the same FISA Title-1 application held by the FISA Court per Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has requested the FISA Court application. That issue remains unresolved. (link)
If, and this is a big “if”, there are actually two versions, the consequences are astronomical. Almost immediately Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey and Andrew McCabe would be indicted.
Lastly, the willingness of the DOJ (Sessions, Rosenstein) to allow expanded access to the FISA application, at the same time the IG has expanded his investigation therein, would indicate IG Michael Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber have completed their review of the evidentiary weight therein…. and this release exactly backs up what we previous noted:
Horowitz was not announcing this investigative avenue from a position of only just now starting to gather evidence; he already has the evidence. He was announcing the context for him to drop a report summarizing findings of content from the investigation; a report that has nothing to do with the original launch of the OIG investigation.
In essence he announced the need to write a report based on investigative material he has already gathered. Horowitz already has the FISA material, he needed a reason to include it.
…. Or, Huber/Horowitz could also be setting a trap.
“WHY” – The first video highlights the historic backdrop of DOJ/FBI FISA court abuses:
.
“HOW” – The second video highlights the specific example of how the DOJ and FBI used false information to the FISA Court to secure a fraudulent ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant:
.
“WHO” – The third video highlights who the primary players were within the scheme:
Coincidentally, hubby has music playing in background and it’s totally appropriate: “I don’t wanna close my eyes, don’t wanna fall asleep cuz I’d miss you babe and I DON’T WANNA MISS A THING”!!!! 😁😁😁
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even Judicial watch doesn’t see this coming, amazing.
LikeLike
Sorry, that is a JOKE!!! I wouldn’t accept that for a second. I would hold them in Contempt of Congress and go to Impeachment Proceedings. IMMEDIATELY!! Sessions and Wray. THE PEOPLE, they WORK FOR US!!! They either turn over the documents, all 1.2 million of them or pay the consequences. Immediately move to defund the FBI. OVER IT!!
LikeLike
Thankfully you’re not in charge of the GLOBAL War to drain the EVIL swamp. Victory requires strategy and patience. Team Trump are doing an amazing job. I invite you to pray, get involved in this years elections, call Senators to confirm President Trumps nominees and enjoy the show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
As soon as I read the headline, I thought it was a trap being set to catch other congressional leakers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I think Nunes was sending letters going thru the motions and everything getting set up.
LikeLike
If Shithead Schiff has already seen it and leaked nothing, that means it isn’t good for the Dems and their Muh-Russia Scam!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Or if he and Gowdy lied about its details…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see that as an option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m more worried that a full disclosure means that the DOJ black hats WANT it all out there so that their allies including the MSM will have a chance to spin the data ahead of the Horowitz report. ‘Yes, there are a few bodies lying about, but they weren’t important people, they deserved what they got, and besides everyone knows Horowitz is a vindictive SOB so of course his report will be prejudiced’. That sort of thing.
LikeLike
Won’t alter what’s real and what is not.
Spin is spin, facts are facts and prison is a bitch.
LikeLike
Possible outcomes
FISA application was falsified by FBI but judges made best decision possible
FISA application was falsified by FBI and judge(s) were in on it
FISA application was falsified by FBI but FBI gave different/sanitized application to Congress
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expected probability outcomes:
Judges made best decision 15%
Judge(s) were in on it 5%
FBI had different versions 80%
LikeLiked by 1 person
Options number one and two are separate issues from whether the FBI gave falsified or “sanitized” versions to Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We already know that Strzok withheld 302’s from the Hag’s interview. They could be filing bogus paperwork in their own records but Filing something very different to the Court! I think over the last week or two – I mainly wanted to see the Hag brought down for decades of grifting (not that I don’t want everybody held accountable), but I have to admit that the top person I want brought down now is Brennan, he is cocky and thinks he is definitely above the law. It’s there for all to see with his tweets lashing out at POTUS! Not to mention his commentary at MSNBC or wherever he ended up.I think the Hag is losing it upstairs by her speeches and new excuses brought out for every speech, she hasn’t used aliens yet but guessing its coming, not to mention physical ailments. Even though Brennan is no longer in charge at the CIA, I still think what ever connections he made over his career makes him a very dangerous person. He needs 3 hots & a cot ASAP!
LikeLiked by 4 people
His connections/influence with those remaining in the CIA also need to be uncovered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan is pivotal. He is also terrified of Flynn. There is a reason taking out Flynn was the Deep State’s highest priority. Wish the President hadn’t blinked…
LikeLike
Maybe Contraras doesn’t scrutinize the documents as much because he personally know Strozk. If these Judges get added to the Small Group, we have a major Constitutional Crisis with all 3 Branches involved!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do you and some others like Hannity call it a Constitutional Crisis? It seems to me the Constitution is just fine. It’s the deep state and NWO who have an existential crisis.
LikeLike
Contreras was in on it: 90%+
LikeLike
What if they give the Judge a version with every rumor possible, but keep a downgraded version on file? If Sundance is correct and he usually is,then what is on file at DOJ/FBI has to be compared to what the FISA Judges have. The last thing I read about comment from the FISA Court, the Head Judge pretty much said the Executive Branch can make that accessible, like she didn’t want anybody to see what they have on file.
LikeLike
I would give a high probability that FISC judges were complicit based on the text messages we have seen so far.
And a sanitized app is a virtual certainty if it was ordered produced under Comey/McCabe to Horowitz/Congress.
LikeLike
In for a penny, in for a pound as they say.
LikeLike
Money & Power corrupts, the Clinton’s were bringing in plenty selling anything not nailed down…enough to buy anybody or have them disappear!
LikeLike
Pretty fascinating. I wonder if everyone is/has been getting in their positions to watch what happens. Cameras here and there, etx. Saturday at the Masters is called moving day. Everyone getting in position for Sunday and the traditional pin placements. The patrons getting their viewing spots some have had for decades. Prime spots like around Amen corner. I can’t remember the exact hole numbers, but watching them come over the hill on the par five and then watch the par three. Is that holes 12 and 13?
Moving day. Getting in position to be in contention on the back nine on Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great analogy Brant,
We really enjoy the Masters 12 is the treacherous par 3 and 13 the par 5.
I will be thinking about your post as it relates to the weasels in the Gang of 8 and all the rest of them as this years Masters comes to its conclusion.
LikeLike
I know they work long and hard to get to that point, but being on the PGA Tour has to be one of the greatest jobs on Earth.
LikeLike
“If, and this is a big “if”, there are actually two versions, the consequences are astronomical. Almost immediately Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey and Andrew McCabe would be indicted.”
This would truly simplify everything. Falsifying documents. Lying to the FISA Coirt and to Congress.
Go directly to Jail. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Would the IG or Huber have the 2nd Version that the Judge may have?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodlatte has already requested that one directly from the court.
LikeLike
For openers that would be good. However they need the full weight of their crimes and treasons to land on them. Squish.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has Mr. Horowitz or any other investigator at all had the opportunity to see both documents, I thought Horowitz had authority to go anywhere, see anything.
LikeLike
The small group be like
LikeLiked by 9 people
This picture never gets old!
LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it just me-or is anyone else hearing the theme from ‘Jaws’ running through their head…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My surmise is that IF there are two versions of the FISA application, one held by DOJ and the one that went to the court, the difference might be in the very telling footnote in the Nunes Memo, that the dossier was used to get the warrant without fully disclosing the origins of the dossier (Clinton campaign oppo research et al). That is where the fudging took place.The conspirators removed the disclosure and put it in a badly worded, obfuscating footnote. This would also explain the first FISA court rejection of the application to spy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess this is a version of ‘hide the sausage’ a very notable Clintonian MO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But it’s scent was so pungent….
LikeLike
Bill’s?
LikeLike
It is called hide the cigar. Keep up. 😉
LikeLike
Good point, A2. That is a likely ‘fudge’.
The falsehoods could conceivably go both ways. That is, ‘embellished facts’ included & some disclosures omitted in the Court FISA, whereas the Congress version had fewer of both.
Hubris reigned with that small group.
LikeLike
So are we saying the FBI removed the factual declaration it was oppo research and substituted a vague “maybe it might be sort of oppo research” footnote? Didn’t I read somewhere that rejected applications had to come back to the same judge to avoid opinion shopping?!! WTF kind of judge would go for that? Well, I guess we know what kind then don’t we? Jesus wept!
LikeLike
Good reminder. There was a discussion on that a while back but forgotten with all this news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SUNDANCE covered all this before. But you’re catching on.
LikeLike
The never thought about getting caught.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Hillary had just won, everyone involved would have gotten a gold star. But she DIDN’T!!!! She was a crappy candidate, as usual. AWWWWWWW SHOOT!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong. She was a great candidate, she would have been a historically great President, better than GW and AL and FDR rolled into one. But the damned deplorable electorate just didn’t get her. That’s why we need open borders, to get a ‘better’ electorate. Sarc.
LikeLike
Do people think that IG Michael Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber have seen the FISA Title-1 application(s) held by the FISA Court relating to this? or Would they be restricted as well from seeing their copy?
not sure if it is uncharted territory for them, to seek the the copy actually on file at the FISA court ? so they could compare the two…
We know Congress could not see it..
from Monday 19 February 2018 jurist.org
Judge Rosemary Collyer wrote in her response that “the Court has never previously received a request from Congress for the contents of any specific FISA application or order, nor has the Court provided any to Congress.” The judge says that this request will “present novel and significant questions.” She added that she has no objection to the Executive Branch releasing the transcripts.
LikeLike
Well I have to trust Sessions knows what he is doing and releasing such critical and detailed info will not compromise any criminal investigations or give ammunition to those looking for a way to weasel out of their culpability. Worried tho given Sundance’s stern warnings about consequences of releasing key fully in redacted documents.
LikeLike
Ugh autospell *key unredacted
LikeLike
Imo they need to disclose the truth. It will have massive ramifications, but it’s the only way to start from scratch in the DOJ/FBI. The people deserve the honest judicial system the our Constitution gave us. They have to cut out the infection. The wound will be great, but it is the only was to rid themself of the infectious disease they have.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Until today the only people allowed to review the full Title-1 FISA application were Trey Gowdy, Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Rep John Ratcliffe.”
Is this the FISA application with the foot note to say ‘paraphrase’ that some evidence may have a political source? (Without mentioning HRC paid for Dossier evidence)
So could the Title-1 FISA application they now get from the FBI – maybe doesn’t have the foot note at all?
Is that a possibility, surely not or we would have heard from Judge/DOJ by now??
LikeLike
If there are more than one version of the FISA Court applications…
It puts every case that any of these DOJ / FBI folks investigated and tried at risk – thousands of cases… ~ I’ve been saying this for months – Now, I have confirmation that Sundance (The Last Refuge) agrees.
TheLastRefuge @TheLastRefuge2 · 7 minutes ago
31. Serious. I pray there is only one version. The number of FBI cases that would be at risk if it was proven the FBI intentionally gave false information to the FISA court to obtain warrants (then covering it up to oversight) would be off-the-charts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, yes this is very good news……and I suppose all the trade war stuff will be off the headlines.
Probably time to get back in the market…..😎.
LikeLike
How did the idea that there are 2 different fisa requests get started? I have to think it’s a tip from one of the cooperating conspirators. Otherwise, who would even think of that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
joeknuckles: If no one would ever even think of circulating two different FISA requests, than, certainly, that would have been exactly the thing to do, right?
LikeLike
Yes, it’s so low that only a liberal would think to do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always, I applaud you Sundance for the magnificent job of lining up every possible detail to convey an image of clarity to your readers and viewers! It is complex and the magnitude of the offenses committed is enormous and beyond the comprehension of even those of us who spent many years in investigative fields or dabbled in the legal analysis field. Thank you for doing such a wonderful job breaking it down for all to understand how our Constitution was assaulted by the elites and a core group in the highest offices of our law enforcement and our system of justice. I also commend many of our fellow “Treepers” who take the time to enlighten others with their well thought out comments. The joy of the sharing of the minds makes The Conservative Treehouse a wonderful platform to hang out in. May God shine his grace upon all who visit this site, cheers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
LikeLike
IF there are two versions of the FBM/DOJ FISA warrant app, we’ll NEVER know …too much at stake ie.major criminal cases appealed and/or dismissed etc. HOWEVER, at this point I rather see cases dismissed and ALL the POS involved in this debacle serving LIFE sentences. They wanted to take our president & country down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the end, I think we will know whether there were two versions. The point you make on other criminal prosecutions is devastating.
Put yourself in the shoes of a criminal defense attorney defending some skumbag accused of a federal crime.
Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, you are obligated to find my client innocent unless evidence has been presented that convinces you client is “guilty” of the of the charged offense beyond “a reasonable doubt.”
Virtually all evidence presented by the prosecution was the result of “investigation” by the FBI. What do we know about the FBI? Well, we know that the very highest echelon of the FBI knowingly submitted unverified evidence to a FISA court to obtain a warrant against a member of President Trump’s campaign. The FBI then used the specious warrant to spy on the President and his team. They submitted one warrant to the FISA court, but a different version of the warrant was given to Congress in an attempt to hide the fact that the FISA warrant application originally submitted to the court was knowingly false and intended to deceive.
In fact, the FBI was engaged in a conspiracy with the Obama administration and the Hillary Clinton Campaign to (1) subvert the will of the people and prevent the election of Donald Trump as President, (2) to create a movement to “resist” any attempt by President Trump to accomplish the promises he made to the voters who elected him as their President and (3) to set up President Trump for impeachment.
This same FBI wants you to believe that the “evidence ” they gathered against my client and submitted to you in these proceedings is true. I submit to you the the FBI are know liars. They compound their lies by deceiving courts. The FBI has no interest in truth. They are interested only in covering their lies and gaining convictions, regardless of whether the target (like President Trump) is completely innocent.
Therefore, you must find my client “not guilty” as there is “reasonable doubt” about anything the FBI submits to any court as the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If TPTB found out there were 2 versions and withheld it from the public and from the defense attorneys for all those affected, said TPTB would be committing several crimes and ethics violations, would they not?
LikeLike
Hot Damn. Hope they use the opportunity wisely.
LikeLike
I want Loretta Lynch. I think she’s a weak link. She’ll fold.
Another night going to bed with a smile and peace in my heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Loretta is who they’ll all try to use as the fall guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how dedicated she is to the cause. I think that she’ll turn if she can do it without implicating Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed.
LikeLike
Love this site. SD is the best. I have donated to him. If you have not……do it. No matter the amount.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent work as usual Sundance & three great videos. It’s time to share this and red pill the masses. We have to wake some folks up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One application and 3 renewals to FISC on Carter Page 2016-17.
As Sundance says, possibly different versions to FISC than shown to Congress.
Just a thought: what if there were MORE applications: on others, like Papadopoulus, Manafort, Flynn, Sessions, Kushner, Eric Prince, for example. The FISA warrant on Carter Page couldn’t have covered spying on and unmasking Flynn’s telephone calls (not only with Russian ambassador during the transition, but say, later – in mid May 2017, Flynn speaking to his lawyer or a friend).
And another thought – has Mueller and his team also been receiving the results of intercepted NSA phone calls of Trump allies (like Flynn, etc.) based on falsely obtained FISA warrants since his appointment on 5-17-17 up to the present?
LikeLike
Lynch going on NBC to discuss slick meeting and comey?
Something is up. IDK, but comeys book is out soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Loretta is who they’ll all try to blame.
LikeLiked by 3 people
`The trapper in me senses a very covert series of ‘ smoking word processor ‘ style traps in this new revelation ! My humble kudos to SD for his spidey senses detailing the depth and breadth of the internal issues in play ! It may well happen TDS will ensnare a lot of ‘ the elect’ as well as bureaucrats ! This may have serious impact upon 11/18 elections as well .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t wait for the movie “Six Ways to Sunday” to come out (5 years from now).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance and Treeper audience. This beats reality TV. Keep the popcorn coming. God bless our nation. Keep praying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Releasing the application surprised me. I thought – we trust Sessions (white hat), Horowitz and Huber to keep everything under wraps and NOT leak it to Nunes committee because of Swalwell and Shiff being the leakers – thus blowing the case.
If Sessions released, we must be near a close.
“If and it’s a big if”… well. Judge Collyer seemed most cooperative in her letter. She does not want to go to jail, and Roberts would do his level best to keep FISC out of the mud.
I keep going back to the objections for release, because it would unravel so many other DOJ cases.
Tough decision.
We all know, this can’t be the first time the FBI/DOJ got a warrant from FISC using dubious methods.
Plus, Carter Page makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck. Something weird about him, smiling at inappropriate times, like he knows something. Carter Page was their (the FBI) way into the Trump campaign, and he had too much history with the FBI.
So many questions.
Most fascinating story of our times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Carter Page is a weird guy. And I hope it turns out he’s a GOOD guy, because for some strange reason I kinda like him. 🙂
LikeLike
The reason Carter Page probably looks sheepish is this:
on the one hand he is playing innocent victim, those “nasty Democrats / DNC members / FBI / Obama administration people set me up and surveiled me”
on the other hand, he allowed himself to be planted in the Trump campaign by those same “nasty Democrats / DNC members / FBI / Obama administration people”
LikeLike
Methinks Sundance has hit the nail on the head again.
When you think back about some of the things that have happened that have made you scratch your head in confusion, it’s now beginning to make sense.
One of those head-scratching moments is the rush to renew FISA in the midst of a FISA investigation and Schiff’s maniacal effort to stop the memo’s release and the investigation. Then, there’s HC’s erratic behavior, Schiff’s and Falwell’s absence, Brennan’s and Yates’ twitter outbursts, Holder’s and Comey’s cryptic tweets, Rod Rosenstein begging for mercy…and the list goes on and on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In May/June 2016, “Guccifer 2” supposedly hacked the DNC server. He then posted select files & documents on his WP Blog.
In an effort to appear bi-partisan, G2 directed attention to a particular document. A compilation of opposition research, profiling then Candidate Trump. The doc. was circulated amongst Dems, instructing the disparaging material be used to counter any positive feedback.
I wonder if any of that same material made it’s way into the infamous dossier, FISA apps, or elsewhere?
No denying the source of, if true. Rather interesting timing also, just prior to them starting the “Muh-Russia Investigation”.
The “hack” later proved to be an orchestrated & controlled leak by a D-insider, having DNC’s knowledge & cooperation.
LikeLike