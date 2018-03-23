Whoops – Someone Noticed Trump’s Trade Confrontation With China Will Actually Boost U.S. Metal Makers…

Without apology CTH continues to state all opposition to President Trump finds the epicenter of motive behind the economic policy. There are trillions at stake.
Yes, there are ideological differences, but do not doubt for a moment the existential threat is the core principle behind America-First economics.
Multinational corporations and global financial interests have more than a generation of effort invested within the modern trade and economic constructs that President Trump is challenging head-on.
Politicians do not construct legislation, K-Street lobbyists do. Hundreds of millions have been spent purchasing politicians as a sales force to protect those financial interests. Challenge their financial trade schemes and you are threatening the livelihood and financial systems that generate massive wealth for very powerful people. Additionally, the downstream effect threatens the affluence of the professional political class.
That said, there are American interests who will benefit, it’s just not popular within the cocktail party circuit to admit it:
(Bloomberg) China’s plan to counter U.S. import tariffs may throw global aluminum and steel traders into a tizzy, but the net result could be a boon for American primary-metal producers.
The retaliatory plan to slap tariffs on U.S. aluminum scrap and some steel products may boost American supplies, lowering raw-material prices, says Zaner Group LLC’s Peter Thomas. That could coax some metal producers to restart unused capacity in Rust Belt states if infrastructure spending picks up.
“In Indiana they’re going to be making a huge push to get things fired up,” Thomas, a Zaner senior vice president, said Friday by phone.
One aluminum scrap trader agrees with the premise, but he says the other side of the coin is that suppliers could be the biggest losers. Marvin Polikov, a vice president at aluminum scrap trader Metal Exchange in St. Louis, also says companies need a lot of time before they can, and probably would, restart unused refineries. (read more)
“You don’t stick a knife in a man’s back nine inches, and then pull it out six inches, and say you’re making progress.” – Malcolm X
What does this mean?
It means the damn knife is still in there.
We are on the right side, and the winner’s side in the coming trade ‘wars’ — better referred to as ‘new-found reciprocity’.
We are literally sitting on a hand with a Royal Flush! The best part is that the world knows what we have. Look how quickly South Korea 🇰🇷 got the damn message. At some point next week we are going to hear about the first bilateral deal that has been concluded.
A few days ago our President threatened to reduce our military presence in South Korea 🇰🇷. If you are them and you have North Korea 🇰🇵 ready to blow your country off of the face of the Earth, you realize it is time to sign an offer you can’t refuse.
I said a month ago that 2018 was going to be the year of getting our trade situation dealt with. People are going to be shocked next year when our real GDP annual rate goes from 2.3% in 2017 to 2.7% in 2018 to 4% in 2019. That increase will have everything to do with the fact that our President saved our country $250 Billion dollars 💵 from our trade deficit.
2019 we will also have 5 LNG refineries up and running. We currently have one at this point. 2020 our country will be looking at 5%+ real GDP!
President Trump plays 3-D chess, while others play Chinese Checkers, or Parcheesi.
And THIS is why the Dems and RINOs hate him so.
This is the whole reason for stabbing Trump in the back with the omnibus bill.
What choice did he have, really. Military is a necessary thing.
OMG, how big of fools the RINO and Donkeys are with their ploy to sell out the (R) Party with the Omnibus deal of 2018.
1. Trump got full funding for the Military.
2. While the President is constrained by the US Constitution to follow the dictates of The Budget, as Obama pointed out, a “Continuing Resolution” is not a “Budget” and so any dictates on how to spend it are null and void. All of the Planned Parent money can be redirected by the President to build a Border Wall.
3. The RINOs and Donkeys forgot Trump’s reputation before he went into politics: “Trump’s a NYC Street Fighter, with excellent Counter-Punching skills.”
4. The RINOs and Donkeys have no idea what a tempest that they have just unleashed!
Yep. America first is like the boogeyman to them.
Duh.
Bloomberg is supposed to be a business journal.
Hi, Michael!
WSB,
Are you waving the middle finger at M. Bloomberg as you’re saying “Hi”?
I am a NYer!
I voted for NYC Mayor term limits, and then MICHAEL decided to pay off the Council and help himself to a mini-dictatorship for three terms.
Now NYC has Warren Wilhelm, Jr. another mini-dictator. It needs to end. But MICHAEL does not seem to concentrate on business any longer, just social justice subjects.
So some little turd on his Bloomberg staff understands math.
This runs really deep with me. But ask me how I really feel!
BTW, love your new work, there, Mark! 👍
Thanks WSB.
You know, you can always hit the “like” button, as that would help me get noticed more by wordpress 😉
HaHaHa! Mark, I normally do! My forgetfulness! Apologies!
Just to point out that it is good to get the budget settled as onerous as it was because it is not good strategy to deal with trade battles while trying to fund the military.
LikeLiked by 9 people
—Or when anticipating a possible “big ugly” at home !
So much THIS!
This spending bill drama will soon be overshadowed by the Big Ugly; and by the “never again” budget in six months.
“all opposition to President Trump finds the epicenter of motive behind the economic policy.”
“good to get the budget settled ”
We were never going to get everything we wanted, the President has to evaluate his situation and deal accordingly. WAR is a fluid situation. You have your battle plans; however, most of the time adjustments will have to be made.
1) No wall – a) Well then instruct Gen. Mattis that you want troops on the border. According to the Constitution, it is the Army’s responsibility to protect us from invasion. Start shooting and you will see how fast the flow of illegals will stop.
b) Announce you are placing land mines on federal lands where the environmental wackos don’t want a wall. Less area to patrol
2) No DACA deal, start deporting them. Then we will see how fast the four traitors will be in for negotiations.
3) Etc.
Does everyone that is a doubter of our President get the picture? He has options, I have more ideas, also not “politically correct”..
I like your suggestions. #2 would get A LOT of Swamp critters attention
I would love the mines.
Nice constructive planning ahead.
Please share more ideas, these above bring a smile 😬
“Please share more ideas”
This is AMERICA. We read, write and speak in ENGLISH here.
From now on, ALL Federal Government business will only be done in ENGLISH.
Websites, publications, offices, etc.
Nice work, Infidel: We’re here to multiply options for President Trump.
Option: Declare a National State of Emergency for Invasion of Illegals including Gangs, Narco Terrorists, Radical Islamic Terrorists and Illegal Aliens overwhelming our Social Support Systems.
Option: Direct the Military to TERMINATE the INVASION – MadDog Mattis style.
Option: Drone patrols with automated targeting of any human that crosses the fence line, to compensate for our inadequately-staffed and -funded Border Patrol.
Option: Extreme Vet – with our inadequately-staffed and -funded ICE and Border Patrol resources – every Import Shipment with hands-on inspections to prevent money, drugs, weapons and WMD devices from crossing into America.
• Until we have quadruple the resources currently available, wait times at border crossings and ports may run into weeks and months.
• Divert MAXIMUM ICE resources from Border Crossings and Ports to apprehension-detention-deportation of Illegals, until Sanctuary Cities FULLY cooperate and 90% of Illegals have been successfully deported.
• Good luck, globalists, with your schemes to sustain and grow our Trade Deficit.
“Illegal Aliens overwhelming our Social Support Systems.”
I heard sometime last year that some illegal gang banger in the Boston area was arrested for something. He was in possession of five different welfare benefit/public assistance cards with his picture and five different names. Of course, it did not make MSM. I think that I heard it on Howie’s radio show broadcast on Newsmax TV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send Soros to GITMO. Immediately.
“Politicians do not construct legislation, K-Street lobbyists do. Hundreds of millions have been spent purchasing politicians as a sales force to protect those financial interests.”
Craig B.Hulet has maintained for years that every one of our 535 law makers is bought and paid for. Each one has a lobbyist assigned to their office to tell them how to vote.
He was a Speech Writer and Special Assistant for Special Projects for Congressman Jack Metcalf (R-WA), among many other things. Biography is here, there used to be links to podcasts he did over the years on radio shows. He used to have a website using his name (with middle initial); however, it is no longer operational (goes to business site, below) :
http://kcandassociates.org
I just noticed this message post on the website I listed above. Back in the summer of 2015 access to that material was free. A few hundred *pdf files, etc. on stuff like Obama’s Internment Camps, Plans to frame Assad for using chemical weapons.
Just little stuff like that. Probably the recordings to the radio shoes, too.
We ask that you please support KC&A with a small amount:
$12.00 for 12 months access to this site and updates when Hulet
Will be interviewed again. One dollar each month up front; seems fair.
McConnell probably getting heat from
BIG PANDA. COZY BFF’s NO MORE.
Yep…..it’s sad, but the real world. You get into Congress and the first thing that happens is someone approach’s you and says; “I’ll give you a million a year, a 3 million dollar house, etc” “Just. vote as I tell you”
What are you going to do?
You are going to say NO! Character means something! At least here in fly-over country Nebraska!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW Gunny….. I LOVE your posts! Beers on me if you are ever in the heartland… after a few hours at the range!
Thank you very much. Appreciated.
We’re all here to MAGA. And…..Never give up our guns.
Thanks again.😎
Or, you have senior party members tell you to play ball or you will never get one thing you ran on passed, get primaried, and if you still hang on, will never get on any committee.
You say, “No.”
Off Topic, but near the date:
Q: What’s Green and hops through the jungle?
A: The Easter Gunny!
From a respectful former Marine, “Hand Salute” to Gunny!
The glorious and best part is our deplorable POTUS pulls all the strings! It’s the economy stupid! MAGA!
Drain the swamp!
I don’t understand. How is a tariff on scrap aluminum going to lower the price of raw materials (ore and smelting chemicals)? I would think it would be the opposite as there will be an increased demand in primary metal. I can understand why it would be good for primary metal making, but the raw materials part doesn’t make sense to me.
All I know is that aluminum is very economical to recycle because of the huge amount of electrically it requires to break the bonds in the ore when it is first produced. I am not a metallurgist and do not play one on TV, but I suspect that the high grade alloys for airplanes are only made using virgin aluminum from ore because of trace impurities of other things in the recycled metal.
Tariffs increase the price of scrap aluminum to the Chinese smelters which forces them to purchase less of it thereby lowering demand ans price. 🙂
You don’t smelt scrapped aluminum, you recycle it.
Smelting is what you do to bauxite (aluminum ore) to make aluminum.
The money is so HUGE…these jokers pay trolls to lie about everything…Blue sucks…Red too…only color they like is green…no problem…TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP! America First! Get used to it!
Simple explanation of what Lobbyists do.
https://represent.us/action/5-facts-lobbyists/
The stock market continued with it’s Tariff Tantrum today, and will likely continue for a while yet.
I think a lot of it is the ‘uncertainty’ of what is going to happen.
The stock market doesn’t like uncertainty.
We’ve never had a President fighting back for us in this trade war that has been waging against us…for the last 4 decades.
People don’t know what they are looking at.
But once investors see that Pres Trump and his team are Steadfast in their Trade Policy…and new opportunities for investment are blooming, in Main Street type businesses…then I think there will be a rush to invest in all the ‘America First’ ventures.
It will be a glorious thing to behold.
Disciplining a spoiled child is always a messy process.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The stock market doesn’t like uncertainty”
Who cares what the biggest Ponzi scheme in the world thinks?
I don’t but a lot of people do, unfortunately.
Good stocks are shares in a company’s stewardship. Nothing wrong with that.
Hubby and I were talking about this today when some “expert” on FBN was whining about the negative impact on companies that need steel/aluminum to make their products. They had a keg mfg on and he was just whining, whining, whining. Hubby started yelling “you guys just got a huge tax break, a nearly 40% decrease….get over it!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t wait until we start producing again. No more cheap Chinese material. It IS a matter of national security. I can’t believe we let a red Commie country even get this far and build this much power. It would have been unconscionable 30 years ago.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps we should discontinue issuing visas to Chinese students. In particular, engineering students. We train them, and upon graduation, head back to China or go to work for one of their shell companies here, stealing technology.
How is any of that good for US?
SOLUTION: Divert ALL Visa processing resources for Student and H-1B Visa Applications/Renewals to extreme vetting for every illegal located by ICE, every immigrant citizenship application and every migrant request.
• Until the Border Wall has been COMPLETED.
• Until all Sanctuary Cities have been CLEARED of Illegals.
• Until all Employers have completed AUDITED E-Verify on all employees
Good luck, Globalists, operating your Swiss cheese Tech Groups.
Good luck, Universities, funding your Swiss cheese Educator Salaries and Pensions.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/22/china-responds-to-trump-tariffs-with-proposed-list-of-us-products-to-target.html
I read this ridiculous article yesterday about China’s paper tigering, they threatened 3 Billion dollars worth of trade from us with tariffs… but President Trump’s talking 60 Billion.
He’s talking 20 times what they’re talking. He did his. China’s still talking about theirs.
I also noticed that Thursday, after the Tariff talk, the US Market went down 1.5%. The Asian markets fell 4%.
This is not a battle we lose people. This is a battle they come begging us to stop.
Maybe out of context: but didn’t I hear the phrase “budget reconciliation “ on Laura tonight.
Could today’s painful budget signing just be square one?
Just putting it out there. 🧐
rgf
NOT a “Budget”!
I’m doing some construction work right now with my Brothers on a building we own, we needed a drill. so we bought a Dewalt, felt that would be a nice drill.
It burnt up while we were drilling through some really hefty wood, just couldn’t handle the job. Looking on the box, says “made in the USA with Global materials”
Whut?
So we took it back, and picked up a Milwaukee. Hell those are made in Milwaukee, right?
NOPE. “Made in the USA” and under it, says “with Global Materials”.
The drill DID work a lot better than the Dewalt… but honestly we make NOTHING in America anymore. The quicker this turns back, the better off we will be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes (probably rarely) a manufacturer will have to use something imported if they want the best. I have been purchasing New Balance footwear for over 20 years.I do not know exactly (~10 years?) I noticed the “with some imported materials”. I asked the manager ( who was also taking care of me) of the store about that. He said that was because the best shock absorbing compound was made in Japan.
If NB wanted to use the best, they had to source it there because a factory was not going to be built here for that product. Some of the best paper for printing bibles also comes from Japan. Then it goes to the Netherlands to some of the best bible text block printers. Finally the printed text blocks go to the United Kingdom to be bound by hand in small binderies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of my artist buddies found she could purchase canvas, inks and oils, brushes, framing, etc. for 1/2 the price from China WITH SHIPPING to the U.S!
Another family friend with a big name in textiles and tailoring out of Italy simply could not make a profit going against Chinese men who came in for the weekend, measured you and delivered the tailored outfit the next week. Heck! They had Scotch and canapes at after-5- p.m. parties to decide pinstripe or…before they met their spouses for dinner.
We have to redevelop our home markets. We used to excel at all of this.
Is anyone here old enough to remember collecting newspapers, cans, bottles for your Scout or school program? It was an easy way for 10-year-olds to gather their credentials for a high school job. Dad may have had to make room in the garage for the collections and Mom may have had to drive you to the local collection center, but it proved your mettle. You contributed.
We may not have newspapers in abundance, but heaven knows we have catalogs. Where are the pre-teen entrepreneurs? Cans? Bottles? I have dozens in my front yard after every ball game.
Our most valuable asset in trading wars is our YUGE consumer market — desired by every country and producer in the world.
Chine would DIE without being able to sell to our consumers. They would simply starve. And they know it. And POTUS knows it.
KILLER OPPORTUNITY:
• YUGE Tariff/Tax/REPARATION CHARGE on EXPORTS of ALL scrap steel and aluminum, along with Iron Ore and Coking Coal.
• This delivers a DIRECT HIT to the Chinese Cheaters.
• Use the proceeds to fund construction of new Steel Mills and Aluminum Smelters.
