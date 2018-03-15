Reuters: Former FBI Official Urges Jeff Sessions Not To Fire Andrew McCabe…

Interestingly Reuters is continuing the McCabe narrative with an article quoting an unnamed FBI official who urges Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to fire Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Given the rather expansive wealth of McCabe the angle of preserving his pension seems more than a little odd.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who stepped down in January after criticism from President Donald Trump, met on Thursday with a U.S. Justice Department official in an effort to preserve his pension, according to a source familiar with the matter.
McCabe planned to retire on Sunday with full benefits, but some or all of his pension could be at risk after the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended firing him for misleading Justice Department investigators about his supervision of probes into Hillary Clinton, Trump’s presidential opponent, said the source, who requested anonymity.
The person spoke anonymously because no decisions have been made, and the matter is still not public. McCabe did not return a call seeking comment. Sunday is McCabe’s birthday, which triggers his eligibility for full pension benefits, the source said.
[…] On two occasions in 2016, McCabe authorized an FBI public affairs officer [Michael P. Kortan] to talk to a Wall Street Journal reporter [Devlin Barrett] who was writing about McCabe’s role in probes related to Clinton, the source said. (read more)
The ‘source’ for the Reuters article could likely be former FBI Director James Comey.
The recommendation to fire McCabe was based on a referral to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) by the Justice Department’s inspector general Michael Horowitz. The IG felt McCabe misled OIG investigators about his communications with Devlin Barrett; a former Wall Street Journal reporter now working for the Washington Post.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the decision to fire FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will ultimately be left to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but said McCabe has had “some very troubling behavior” and is a “bad actor.”
“We do think that it is well-documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts [is] a bad actor and should have some cause for concern,” Sanders told reporters during Thursday’s White House press briefing.
Sanders said the Justice Department and Sessions would determine whether McCabe is terminated. (link)
Oh please, as a retired Federal Civil Servant drone I am soooooooo tired of the ‘let him/her resign instead of being fired so he/she can keep her pension’ game. We used to call it ‘turkeying-out’, the offending person would be put at a desk in some dank corner and given no real responsibilities. Said person would occupy that desk until the first day of eligibility for retirement then – zoom – out the door.
Some of these people were victims of political movement in the organization, some were just too incompetent to exist in the system and some were pending prosecution. The move to reward their damaged service by saving their pensions, especially as this is generally not an option for lower level civil servants, is an insult all the way around. Once they get that pension they keep it even if they go to prison, a reward for bad performance.
Or put on terminal leave.
Retired after 28 yrs as a fed law enforcement S/A
Oh he deserves permanent leave alright.
> “…he deserves permanent leave alright.”
McCabe took a permanent leave of his senses when he plotted with Comey, Page, Strzok, et cetera, to overthrow the duly elected President.
His pension? He deserves castration, evisceration, and decapitation, after a “fair trial” of course.
The “explosive – SWAMP IG report will be a DUD, guaranteed…if it’s ever released – if I were them, I’d be VERY worried, given the expectations of true patriots.
Until then, it’s high quality, swamp media CLICK BAIT…
That’s a no-brainer.
btw: ONE leaker behind bars in session’s VOWED “war” on leaking that began 6 months ago –
cartoon character “reality winner”!
Which cartoon characters will Horowitz recommend for community service…i wonder
And speaking of sessions – i noticed that all the headlines had him “mulling” or “considering” firing mccabe…he’s also “weighing” whether to fire him
excellent – we can add “mulling”, “weighing” and “considering” to his tough-as-nails prosecutorial methods of “vowing”, “swearing”, “threatening” and “solemnly promising”
ENOUGH – time to clean house of these swamp gatekeepers
I mentally translate all those ing words to “treading water till people move on to another crisis”. It seems like no one ever looks back to see what happened to those promised actions.
seriously, google sessions – that’s all that comes up…the “ing” words lol
i left out one…”doing nothing”
🙂
Pull his pension and let him leave with the equivalent of a dishonorable discharge. His crimes include sedition and treason. He should be in JAIL and not allowed to walk free but if they’re going to let him skate he should at least be forced to forfeit any further payments from the taxpayers.
Just thinking ….what has the FBI ever done for America? Stop and think about it….just to name a few…”beauties”…they knew about the Boston bomber…the Orlando shooting before hand….San Bernardino fiasco…Fellicum assassination…determined the Scalese shooting was …not premeditated….Las Vegas…..Could go on forever. When has the FBI ever been on the right side of the equation
They did catch Martha Stewart in a lie – give them that. Given their pathetic performance, why do we need them? The pain exceeds the pleasure…
The FBI has been dirty from the beginning, and very very political. FDR used it for his own pleasure, and Hoover had no problem playing the game. The FBI does little FOR America, rather it’s purpose is to DO to America what a few people want done.
Whether the FBI caught Martha in a lie, is even debatable!
What’s not debatable is that they could not, for years, pin down the rather obvious Soviet infiltration of the State Department and other federal bureaucracies, despite numerous tip-offs, many given by Soviet defectors!!! Nor would J. Edgar Hoover even admit that the Mafia /Cosa Nostra was real! And don’t forget that FBI Crime Lab scandal a few years back! Put lots of bad guys back on the street.
FBI = Glorified, over-paid collection of Barney Fife-types, only with a better set of credentials. And I mean Top to Bottom! Don’t give me this “dedicated agents in the field” crap!
Well, Sessions has his excuse not to fire McCabe now.
Let him keep his pension, as long as he testifies…
Look, I pay for the crook to be in federal SERVICE and I’m not happy he’s betrayed his position, but let’s go for the higher ups. Criminals have to be held to account, and there’s a lot in Federal government.
“… but let’s go for the higher ups.”
Yes. Thank you.
If McCabe is not fired…or indicted…then that could very well mean that McCabe has ‘cut a deal’.
McCabe would’ve been in a position to know that Obama was giving orders to the FBI and DOJ to do what these guys did.
These guys knew they were breaking laws.
I don’t think they would’ve done it, without orders from the top.
So I hope that McCabe is singing like a canary.
Exactly. He should sing loudly and clearly. He would know what Comey, Mueller, the hrc coterie behind the dossier, and hussein did to execute this seditious plan.
I am hoping we find out that Andy had a recent stay at Gitmo where he was interrogated relentlessly, and that his testimony results in some Caribbean confinement for his associates.
2018 is going to be glorious.
Beg pardon, but McCabe IS a higher-up. Perhaps you had not noticed.
Keep his pension?
Phooey.
no one will fire anyone.
if mccabe walks tomorrow, NO ONE, and i mean NO ONE is going to get anything.
no one except manafort, flynn, papadopoulus, and other trump people who will get indicted for doing pretty much nothing.
that’s your third world garbage country we now live in.
It’s amazing how many people have crystal balls or time machines so they can ABSOLUTELY tell us what will happen. Choose to MAGA or choose to wring your hands and clutch your pearls. I choose MAGA.
It’s just the frustration of it all.
All this time has passed and the swamp creatures are as strong as ever…and breeding!
I choose MAGA too, but lets face facts…we’re not winning. Not will Mueller, not with Sessions, not with the GOP and the Swamp creatures of Congress. President Trump is just one man…up against a system that is much more powerful. Only by the hand of God will we come out on top, and that may not be HIS will.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And then there is the GOD who, against all odds, allowed us to elect this man ! –and the GOD that protects him! I will wait to see this play out instead of moaning and whining.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You will be waiting for awhile and next thing you know the DEMS take over the house and Senate…but hey Sessions “has this” right
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have more faith in my God—and my president——than in your opinion ~!!!
LikeLike
Exactly. Watergate started at the bottom, and in time it got to President Nixon. Sessions is not going to open Pandora’s Box because all of this leads to Obama. Can you imagine the scale of the civil conflict that would erupt should our first black president be indicted? In addition, we should remember that Sessions respects institutions and traditions. He cannot go down this path without tearing the FBI and DOJ apart, and he will never do this. From his point of view, it is better to sacrifice one man (Trump) on the altar of injustice than to destroy entire agencies of the federal government in the pursuit of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if we find out our first black president was actually half Indonesian and half white?
LikeLike
You just said he doesn’t mind SACRIFICING TRUMP TO LET THE “integrity” of the FBI/DOJ to continue…how is this “MAGA” again
LikeLike
> “…Sessions is not going to open Pandora’s Box because all of this leads to Obama. Can you imagine the scale of the civil conflict that would erupt should our first black president be indicted?…”
Okay, so settle for convicting Hilary, et al, and let Obama go, but in private show Obama his Grand Jury indictment, that will be held over Obama’s head, to keep him inline.
LikeLike
USA/taxpayers owes McCabe nothing in exchange for his traitorous actions. He owes us.
This country has been drag to the left so much that even conservatives will give a traitor a pension.
I care not if he ends up homeless — k=like he did to Gen. Flynn, who I do care that he lost his home.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Need edit key…have no idea where the ‘=’ sign came from in the process of deleting the typo k. Weird.
Didn’t he and his wife get to keep the “campaign donation” pay-off from Hillary Clinton? That he took a pay-off should be grounds for no pension in addition to leaking or whatever small thing they are claiming now. He took a bribe to make the email scandal go away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read somewhere that VA elections allow for the money to be kept after election
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…..that’s why he showed up with a shiny Porsche to drive to work. Rank and File were said to be not pleased.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I laughed when various news sites reported McCabe as a life-long Republican. Maybe a “Rockefeller Republican,” which is even less of a Republican than a RINO!
LikeLike
Yesterday Sundance wrote in his article that Jeff Sessions is basically painted into a corner… meaning whatever decision he’ll make somebody will be attacking him. …
Well, my point is… if he is doomed if he does or if he doesn’t… he may as well do it and fire McCabe… and make the taxpayer and POTUS happy…
Then make us even more happy, and prosecute the SOB… I never understood why Wray didn’t fire McCabe as soon as he knew of his involvement in the coup… I don’t trust Wray…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Can’t wait to find out if he mans up or if we get another “no department is perfect” excuse.
Tiana how on earth would you know which action would make POTUS “happy”? Right now Trumps team and the Swamp are engaged in an incredibly dangerous and complex war that includes disinfo and psyops. I suggest good hearted people pray, focus on defeating Democrats and let Trump handle his end of the battle rather than acting like know it alls.
Well, you are right I don’t know what POTUS thinks. I did see the tweet where he was pointing out that time was ticking and only 90 days to McCabes retirement… so I assumed, and I MAY have come up with the wrong assumption… MAY is the keyword here… I do resent being depicted as acting like a know it all… I only voiced my opinion…
LikeLiked by 2 people
And as free citizens of this Republic, we are allowed to observe the actions (and tweets) of others, and to voice our opinions (conclusions) as to the character and motivations of others.
Funny you guys are saying “acting like now it alls” but yet you guys are CERTAIN SESSIONS isn’t a swamp rat🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I don’t get is we found out months ago that McCabe didn’t disclose campaign funds from the Virginia governor on official FBI forms as required, told agents to alter 302 forms from interviews and leaked sensitive, or classified information to MSM. The firing should have taken place months ago. Firing him now just looks mean-spirited, even if clearly lawful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Same stupid mistake was made with Comey. Should have been gone on day 1.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mathew LeBlanc its amazing how many people here are smarter, more strategic and better informed than President Trump and his team. I wish the people here would share their special intel with POTUS so he’d start making “better” decisions. What are people called who are smarter than a genius with access to the best intel in the world? There must be a word for such people. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I hate this expression but make an example of him. Perhaps this would deter the rest of them.
Cheese being fired and losing a measly pension doesnt sound very terrifying imho. I prefer the plan of using RICO laws to go after the corrupt rats which will lead to prison rather than a pensionless retirement for millionaies who don’t need the pension.
You guys are ASSUMING BIG FISH ARE GOING TO FRY…and yet you criticize people who say WHERE IS YOUR PROOF OF THAT
40 % of the civil service is eligible or near eligible to retire. Imagine the lawlessness message sent if Mccabe is nit fired. It would encourage do whatever political dirty work and if caught quickly retire.
Other than his stance on illegal aliens, I find Sessions to be weak.
I seriously doubt he will fire McCabe.
A spring cleaning is due, and the removal of Sessions as AG would be a good start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Citizen817 Wouldn’t our time be better spent figuring out what WE can do to help our President win this war against global EVIL? Perhaps pray. Get involved in the election so Democrats don’t retake Congress? Order and read “Killing the Deep State” by President Trumps friend, Dr. Corsi, so you know what POTUS is facing, follow Trumps tweets so you can call Congress when he urges them to act, rally people to sign the WH petition for an Internet Bill of Rights as POTUS has asked us to do, encourage optimism and hope and solidarity, spread the good news of Trumps successes…….I’m unclear how armchair quaterbacking around what POTUS and his team should do, especially coming from people who aren’t as bright, experienced or in than know as POTUS and his team is helpful for anyone but the Swamp.
You might find this helpful 🍷
AGREED…sick of these apologists who keep saying where is your proof or you think you’re smarter than Trump…but yet WHERE IS THEIR PROOF THAT THEORY IS RIGHT?
How is there even a question as to whether McCabe should be fired or not?
If this was an average American Citizen they would be tossed out the door in a heartbeat and rightfully so. The Office of Professional Responsibility recommended that he be fired for his conduct, what is there to decide?
Seriously, this is getting ridiculous, his own Agency has said fire him, so fire him. Don’t fire him and let every person working for the government know that there is no accountability if you sit high enough on the totem pole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even worse, the working troops are left with the impression: “He must have been doing what they wanted him to do”
196ski it’s because McCabe is just one piece of a complex, entrenched, dangerous global network of corruption and evil. To dismantle this network is dangerous for EVERYONE. We get one chance at it. The Swamp leaked this McCabe story to muddy the waters before the IG report drops which will lead to prosecutions. The Swamp knows whats coming even though most of the public doesn’t. The McCabe story is pure Swamp bs. Don’t fall for it. Unless Trump supporters screw up, then justice will be served. BTW part of screwing up is being immature and impatient imho.
And where is your ABSOLUTE PROOF that this IG REPORT will be “damning”.
Don’t know why he is worried about his pension, he will have a job within a week for leftist security firm making 250K a year
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like GPS Fusion? He’s a shoe in for working there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s never enough for these types. Hillary is still grubbing for money with hundreds of millions in the bank, and one foot in the grave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dont know why you would fret over McCabe , he will go to prison ., Just the 302’s would be enough but he did way more . They altered Flynns 302 so Mueller could indite him . Can you imagine what his texts between him and Comey and Strzok look like ., If you dont believe we will get Justice why would you waste your time over here and posting comments ??? I happen to know you cant rush the biggest takedown in our history .
McCabe will go to prison? Yea, right????
LikeLiked by 2 people
HickTick Thank God an adult has joined the discussion!
Because YOU PEOPLE KEEP insisting it will happen…and our President is NOT GETTING HELP he really needs…you people really think constituents will remember there was tax cuts…they forget about that already…..everyone here is making excuses for “time for the investigations” and yet never mention the fact that Mueller is grabbing all the headlines with his bogus investigation that STUPID PEOPLE WHO VOTE READ AND LISTEN TO…this is the problem with Treepers…you are in your VACUUM like the liberals…and when others point this out…you do EXACTLY what liberals do…you people don’t engage at all
But if he retires…he DOESN’T have to TESTIFY
The McCabe pension issue was covered thoroughly in a previous thread here. Disappointing that neither the press nor some ‘Treepers’ remember those evidenced facts. Please do better in the future. Commenting on a wrong MSM headline does not make it or you right.
I think the only reduction would be the going out before hitting the magic number 50 in age has some monetary reductions.
I know I took a fairly serious hit by taking “early retirement” from the government.
And that has got to be changed or we will never have an honest Gov’t.
Not that you are wrong but it has to be changed.
Yes, there should be the equivalent of a dishonorable discharge for government officials guilty of certain actions.
So, who is leading or a member of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) ?
Lisa Page?
Peter Strzok?
I wonder . . .
Word tonight is McCabe will be fired on Friday.
Word from where?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Just the fact that the Office of Professional Responsibility found him culpable is a start. It could be the first of many findings that begins picking up steam. Whether he fires him or not, if that truly has anything to do with his pension, should depend on whether he has cooperated.
This guy tried to thwart our fundamental right to vote and skew a democratic election.
He wouldn’t have a pension if he worked in the private sector.
Take his pension and use it toward the cost of a border wall we can all be proud of.
And then convict hitand send him off to Federal prison.
So McCabe met with Scott Schools, who reports to Rosenstein evidently.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fbi-deputy-director-andrew-mccabe-in-jeopardy-meets-with-justice-department/
Schools was a Sally Yates hire. More than that, really. Although this is a fawning article, it is VERY revealing.
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/jurisprudence/2017/06/the_doj_s_scott_schools_is_the_most_important_unknown_person_in_d_c.html
This makes sense that either Rosenstein or Scott will be the official decision makers. Each of them outranks the proposing official, Wray.
Again we have another news report that is either incomplete, misleading or both. It says McCabe’s only level of appeal is to file a lawsuit. That’s not totally accurate. Prior articles stated he is career civil service. He has MSPB rights. That’s where he would go to file an appeal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So if reports inaccurate how are ANY REPORTS you read accurate
McCabe should go to prison but, Sessions won’t even fire him. He’ll keep his pension and walk. The Swamp monsters look out for one another…and Sessions is one of them.
That’s what it looks like…but hey the “Treepers” don’t think it’s a big deal
McCabe will be fired and charged with lying and obstruction of justice.
BOILING POINT: Decorated FBI Heavyweight Spills the Beans on McCabe; Drops Devastating Bombs on Crooked FBI Cartel – True PunditTrue Pundit
https://truepundit.com/boiling-point-decorated-fbi-heavyweight-spills-beans-mccabe-drops-devastating-bombs-crooked-fbi-cartel/
Certainly telling it like it is. I’m sure the press isn’t interested in the slightest.
Some good could come out if this…Sessions does nothing to McCabe…the Trump base rises up and demands Sessions ouster.
Put Nunes in charge and have him start bringing charges on these swamp rats, Day 1!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gateway Pundit says Shulkin, Kelly and many others will be let go tomorrow.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/exclusive-report-massive-layoffs-hit-tomorrow-va-secretary-shulkin-chief-staff-gen-john-kelly-gone/
All of this is dragging on TOO long, friends.
The Big Ugly will won’t be big if it doesn’t come to a head soon.
Things are moving along (as they are known to do) and other things are happening.
As of now, I have little hope that we will get that pound of flesh that we all deserved.
Jmo
2ND SPECIAL COUNSEL:
John Solomon on Fox New stated most likely a 2nd Special Counsel will be appointed in the Next Several Days.
Sources say Sessions has scheduled a news conference at 12pm tomorrow…he is using his considerable resources at DOJ to finally open a full investigation into pot-smoking, sex robots imported from China. Apparently he’s been reading Drudge.
