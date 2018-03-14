FBI Office of Professional Responsibility Recommends AG Jeff Sesssions Fire Andrew McCabe…

A very interesting dynamic today, with a motive that may not be as transparent as initially appears. The New York Times and Washington Post are both reporting the FBI’s internal Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has recommended to AG Jeff Sessions that FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe should be fired.
The reason for the recommendation surrounds the DOJ Inspector General discovering that FBI Asst. Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe intentionally leaked information about the Clinton investigation to the media, and coordinated the leaks therein. The IG referred the issue to the FBI’s internal OPR for review and recommendation to the Attorney General. The Times and Post are leaking information of the determination by the OPR that Andrew McCabe should be fired.
(NYT) […] Now, Mr. Sessions is the final arbiter of Mr. McCabe’s dismissal, shortly before his retirement takes effect Sunday. Though no decision has been made, people inside the Justice Department expect him to be fired before Friday, a decision that would jeopardize his pension as a 21-year F.B.I. veteran. (link)
If AG Jeff Sessions fires McCabe for cause, the former FBI Deputy could, likely would, lose his pension and benefits. McCabe is scheduled to retire with those benefits on March 20th, six days from now.
The dynamic is interesting. An OPR recommendation for disciplinary firing puts AG Jeff Sessions into a box; he has two options: Option #1 is fire McCabe. Option #2 is set aside the OPR ruling and allow McCabe to retire. Sessions has to take one of those two actions.
[Don’t get confused, this has nothing to do with Inspector General Horowitz, or his ongoing release of the year-long internal investigation. The IG simply referred, based on his own review and interview, the likelihood that McCabe leaked to the media. The OPR takes over from there; the IG goes back to work.]
On one hand you could make an argument the Office of Professional Responsibility’s disciplinary recommendation is (Good Guys) trying to hit and punish McCabe at the last moment possible. However, on the other hand you can look at this leaked disciplinary recommendation as Machiavellian characters (Bad Guys) within the FBI setting up AG Sessions, painting him into a corner, to create yet another controversial storyline.
My guess as to the FBI OPR motive is the latter, not the former, and here’s why.
First, the OPR recommendation is leaked. We are all too familiar with the IC leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post being 100% constructed by illicit schemers within the intelligence community who are against the Trump administration. This truism is transparent from the history of the leaking. All leaks frame a narrative that only goes in one direction. All leaks are against the people’s president, Donald Trump.
Second, and perhaps more convincingly, the recommendation is coming from the Office of Professional Responsibility inside the FBI. Think about that carefully.
If there was an actual OPR office – containing any semblance of professional watchdog intent – then where the hell were they over the past few years while the entire organization was engaged in brutally corrupt activity.
Now, only RIGHT NOW, the FBI-OPR has issues with McCabe et al?
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot!
Where was the OPR while the entire administrative apparatus of the FBI was leaking to the media, constructing false witness, assembling fraudulent investigative materials, conducting sham investigations with predetermined outcomes; blocking congressional oversight, and generally behaving like a rogue political intelligence apparatus?
Seriously, where was the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility then?
No. Sorry. Not even beginning to buy the angle of a decent department watchdog doing their level-best to bring justice upon the head of a corrupt FBI political operative, Andrew McCabe. I’m not buying it.
The motive for this FBI watchdog leaked internal story today, and the OPR recommendation therein, is most likely to create yet another antagonistic controversy. The FBI Machiavelli schemers are still doing their duplicitous crap.
If Attorney General Jeff Sessions fires McCabe, the controversial narrative is that he’s desperately doing the bidding of President Trump who has tweeted about McCabe being corrupt and unaccountable.
If Attorney General Jeff Sessions doesn’t fire McCabe, the controversial narrative is that Session’s is showing more evidence of his own weakness and motive to protect the swamp creatures; which will make Sessions seem like he is in alignment with McCabe and simultaneously anger the President and all his supporters.
The FBI-OPR has painted Sessions into a narrative of controversy either way…. and the leak about it seems to prove the FBI’s internal Machiavellian intent.
See how that works?
Lastly, none of this has anything to do with the future legal position, or indictment for corruption and/or conspiracy, of Andrew McCabe. The potential for charges against McCabe exist regardless of any action taken or not taken by AG Jeff Sessions as a result of this internal FBI – OPR recommendation.
I think black hats leaked it to find out if McCabe has flipped. If Sessions doesn’t fire him, they can assume he is being protected or made a deal. If he does they lose nothing because he was going down anyway…they couldn’t help him anymore – sacrificed.
Excellent theory.
Sessions can make a public statement to that effect, if true. Targets of any “investigation” probably already know if McCabe has flipped or not.
BTW, there are no internal investigations going on, other than the IG. At least that is what Session has told us………….he hired an outside investigator.
Now would be a perfect time to make a deal with McCabe. Tell us exactly who did what and who ordered it. Tell us the truth and you get your pension. Spill the beans or go home poor.
Remember McCabe is bargaining on
behalf of his spouse Jill/she’s up to her
eyeballs in this pay to play mess with Andy.
Yes, a perfect time to make a deal with,
as PDJT said, LOSER McCabe.
It’s way past time that Sessions shows some strength with regard to the reshaping of the DOJ as an honest institution. Fire McCabe first, then prosecute!
Can we split the baby? Fire McCabe and then find and fire the leakers in the FBI/DOJ…
I prefer the controversy where it looks like Sessions is pandering to President Trump, over the controversy where he lets this slimeball walk away with a pension. We’ll have to wait a loooong time, if ever, before we see Andy go to jail for corruption. We’ll only have to wait six days max to see if Sessions lets the slimeball walk away with a pension.
Sessions should respond publicly with a list of 3 questions, and demand answers in full the day before the deadline. If not complied, he can argue McCabe did it himself.
I like this idea. Devin Nunes is doing that, Sessions should follow his example.
The DOJ/OPR Counsel, Robin Ashton, was appointed by Eric Holder and received three prestigious awards while serving under him. That should tell us all we need to know…
“Robin Ashton became the head of the Office of Professional Responsibility in January, 2011…..Ms. Ashton was awarded the Attorney General’s Claudia J. Flynn Award for Professional Responsibility in 2013. She received the Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Leadership in Management in 2010. She also was the recipient of the United States Attorney’s Award for Meritorious Service in 2010.”
https://www.justice.gov/opr/meet-counsel-0
Even though we realize this puts Sessions in a corner, I still say fire him because the ones yelling the loudest about it have something to hide themselves.
McCabe now regretting his corrupt use of power…for a few days…
Yeah, fire him! I tend to think the FBI procrastinated and ran out of time. Under pressure for malfeasance, they recommend firing McCabe to look better. The FBI leaked on McCabe. Schadenfraude.
Or, Sessions is seeking our opinion. Which is fair.
Or fire him, and reinstate pension if proven innocent…which is highly unlikely.
The Ides of March are tomorrow.
A few things:
–The issue of firing for cause/losing pension benefits is SEPARATE from potential criminal matters. Where McCabe has flipped has nothing to do with it. Even if by common sense we’d link the matters, administrative procedure would not.
–As SD notes OPR seems to sit around doing a lot of nothing, but in this case looks like the referral from the IG forced its hand. It had to act, at which point rules kick in. We look at this as a matter of pure discretion, but there are metrics and criteria in place that both OPR and Sessions at least formally are supposed to apply, point being that in clear-cut-cases like this one, bureaucrats tend to operate in CYA mode and apply the criteria. So my guess is that Sessions is doing what he seems to tend to do — playing it by the book. Which would seem to have to mean firing McCabe, *unless* perhaps there’s question as to whether he was acting on orders, in which case Sessions seeming to be a decent person may not want to deny a two-decade public employee his retirement benefits.
–Which leads to: who benefits from publicizing Sessions’ decision and in what circumstance? My guess is the black hats caught wind that Sessions wasn’t planning to fire McCabe and inferred the reason noted above. It seems like the black hats have been trying to pin McCabe as the fall guy for a while now (granted made easy if not deserved by McCabe’s own actions), but to the extent he can be scapegoated there’s less attention beamed at the high-roller officials, at least in the public imagination … in fact, McCabe is about as high as you get before the real big players.
–Outing Sessions’ choice makes it more likely Session DOES fire McCabe. This helps the blackhats because it ads to the scapegoating (and all-around polarization they benefit from) plus, it potentially makes McCabe more vulnerable and at the mercy of the powerful he can either protect by taking the fall or expose by talking. If he’s essentially broke, one might think that makes him more “deal” amenable, but on the other hand it might make him ripe for “take the fall and we’ll take care of you . . . .”
I have reached the point where I see no reason for the FBI or CIA to exist at all. We have 17 intelligence agencies and none of them seem to have any common sense or common decency much less intelligence. Other than creating False Flags, trafficking drugs and humans and creating propaganda, I have no idea why they exist. They are the swamp from what I can see.
I don’t know how President Trump can pull the plug on them but I do think that is the place to start.
Amazon is uploading all of their intelligence files to the cloud right now which means all of the files will be fair game to the whole world of hackers and leakers.
Shut all 17 agencies down. No pensions, no paychecks, no illegal income, no ability to blackmail anyone.
For National Security, go back to Military Intelligence and forget about the pay to play intelligence groups.
President Trump is the only one that can shut them down as far as I know. Shut them down and we will all be better off.
And this is in the news – fake? Not?
Trump Plans To Fire Jeff Sessions: Report
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-14/trump-plans-fire-jeff-sessions-vanity-fair
Rumor POTUS will replace Sessions with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt (already a cabinet member, doesn’t have to be confirmed again)
Edward Scott Pruitt is an American lawyer and Republican politician from the state of Oklahoma who is currently the fourteenth Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Wikipedia
Born: May 9, 1968 (age 49), Danville, KY
Spouse: Marlyn Pruitt (m. 1992)
Party: Republican Party
Office: Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since 2017
Previous office: Attorney General of Oklahoma (2011–2017)
Education: University of Tulsa, Georgetown College ~ wiki
Fire McCabe and all the rest. They may bargain their way out of serious hard time, but they shouldn’t get another red cent of taxpayer money.
It seems Sessions was going to let McCabe retire rather than fire him. Sessions can’t talk about it (personnel matter). So all he can do now is let him retire or fire McCabe now that he’s been put in a box through the leak. If he fires him now, McCabe can pretty much say it had to do with the leak of a personnel matter and President Trump. Both political downsides.
Trump will have to figure out what to do when McCabe is not fired. Same as always.
“If Attorney General Jeff Sessions fires McCabe, the controversial narrative is that he’s desperately doing the bidding of President Trump.”
I don’t follow. How would he be doing Trump’s bidding if 1. the recommendation came from the FBI and 2. Trump has not explicitly called for his firing.
Anyway, he won’t fire him. Sessions isn’t capable of it.
This is what comes from failing to implement justice and reform from square one.
personally I don’t care what they intend. mccabe should be fired and if sessions doesn’t have the spine, then fire him too, I’m getting beyond tired of our side taking all the hits. It is time for the gloves to come off and let the chips and this country/govt fall where they may. The Founding Fathers knew this.
Robin Ashton became the head of the Office of Professional Responsibility in January, 2011. Ms. Ashton began her career at the Department in the litigation section of the Antitrust Division.
https://www.justice.gov/opr/meet-counsel
-snip-
12/24/2010
Ashton is taking over an office that has come under fire because of what critics say is weak punishment of attorneys who are found to have committed prosecutorial misconduct. Holder has defended the office and resisted calls to give the more independent Inspector General’s office more power to investigate such allegations.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/reported-victim-of-bush-era-doj-politicization-to-head-doj-s-internal-watchdog
Is this the same OPR which recommended recusal?
LikeLike
We should look at it this way : if McCabe will be prosecuted and likely convicted he’ll be stripped of all benefits and privileges anyway – therefore do not fire him and let the hammer fall on him soon enough.
On the other hand, if he is not to be prosecuted or might somehow escape conviction, then fire his ass and strip him now, and let the chips fall where they may.
“See how that works?”
Yeah I sorta see how that works SD –works as a bit of too clever-by-half analysis. Sessions needs to fire McCabe and let the post-modern inter-contextual narratives fall where they may. He’s not going to the Gulag. He’s losing some bennies like millions of Americans have for INFINITELY LESS. How about the Detroit auto pensioners whose deferred comp got stolen –and that was for the crime of showing up for work. Americans are getting sick of this incestuous kid-glove world our overlords live which We the Bill Payers cannot access ourselves.
There’s no greater admirer of your groundbreaking Pulitzer-status work than me. But let’s not complexify a simple ethical decision that Sessions has to make.
I fully support a Bastille type of people’s movement against FBI headquarters.
Literally over run the place and hang the conspirators from the nearest lampposts.
Is this an attempt to make firing the standard punishment instead of nasty ‘ol prosecutions?
If meaningful jail ever becomes the usual punishment for FBI / DoJ elite leakers they’re gonna need a bigger prison farm. Who’ll be left?
