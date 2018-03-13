BUSTED: Former Director Of National Intelligence, James Clapper, Caught Lying During CNN Broadcast…

It is easy to get lost in the weeds if you don’t follow the details closely; however, last night James Clapper appeared on CNN to defend himself against mounting evidence he leaked, and falsified the content of a presidential briefing of an Intelligence Discussion -including the “Steele Dossier”- to CNN January 9th or 10th 2017. [Full Recent Backstory]

Before getting to the CNN/James Clapper video, it’s important to revisit the specific sequence of events. It is difficult to spot lies if you don’t have events to reference. Here’s a recap of the exact timeline of events from 2017:

♦Friday January 6th – DNI James Clapper, CIA John Brennan, FBI James Comey and NSA Mike Rogers briefed President-Elect Trump on their Joint Analysis Report of the Russian Election interference. (link) [POTUS-Elect released a statement]

♦Tuesday January 10th – CNN runs an explosive story (Jake Tapper) and article about Intelligence Officials briefing President Trump about the Steele Dossier. (link)

♦Tuesday January 10th – (Moments later) At 5:20pm Buzzfeed uses the CNN story as an excuse to publish the Steele Dossier.

♦Wednesday January 11th – The Trump transition team states the content of the CNN story [claiming President-Elect Trump was briefed on the Dossier] was false.

♦Wednesday January 11th – (same day) President Trump blasts CNN for pushing “fake news” about their story; P-Elect saying he was not briefed on the “dossier”.

♦Wednesday January 11th – (same day) NBC independently refutes the content of the prior day CNN story. Trump wasn’t briefed on dossier the Friday prior. (link)

♦Wednesday January 11th – (same day) FOX News independently refutes the content of the prior day CNN story. Again, Trump wasn’t briefed on dossier. (link)

♦Wednesday January 11th – (same day – EVENING) DNI James Clapper puts out a press release and affirms he only told the President-elect of the IC position on the Steele Dossier moments before. (January 11th – NOT January 6th) (link)

That’s the cited sequence of events, and the copy of the Press Statement by ODNI James Clapper for verification [Archived Link Here] Pay close attention to the wording above.

Recapping: On Tuesday January 10th, 2017, CNN stated President-Elect Trump was briefed on the dossier. An hour later Buzzfeed was publishing the dossier. The next day, Wednesday January 11th, President Trump said he was not briefed on the dossier. NBC confirmed Trump wasn’t briefed. Fox News confirmed Trump wasn’t briefed. Later that night, again Wednesday January 11th, DNI James Clapper notes in his statement he just briefed the President-elect on the dossier moments before.

Now, here’s James Clapper last night (March 12th, 2018) talking to CNN’s Don Lemon. It is important to pay attention to the details of this denial and the transparent motive behind why Clapper would try to cloud the events. Here’s the Clapper Interview:

The two things you’ll immediately note are that Clapper has the dates wrong, likely intentionally wrong, and Clapper is intentionally misleading on the sequence.

Clapper stated to Don Lemon POTUS-Elect Trump blasted the media on January 10th prior to the CNN/Buzzfeed story. This is false. The Trump Media “Nazi” Press Conference was Wednesday January 11th, the day AFTER the CNN story ran and Buzzfeed put out the dossier. For a reminder Watch:

Is Clapper “lying” or is he “intentionally misleading”, your choice on the definition.

However, given the nature of his adverse relationship with the truth -and Clapper’s motive to lower his risk as an identified intelligence leaker- he no longer gets the benefit of the doubt. James Clapper is intentionally lying.

Lastly, and very importantly; please look closely at the highlighted sentence within this January 11th, 2017, James Clapper press release:

Note: “The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable”.

This was January 11th, 2017. How does that statement from Director of National Intelligence James Clapper square with the Intelligence Community using that “document”, the “Steele Dossier”, to the FISA Court three months prior, on October 26th, 2016, to obtain a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant?

If the IC had not found the information in the document reliable by January 11th 2017, then what the heck were they doing using it for a FISA warrant in October 2016?

This is probably the single most important (and clear-cut) piece of evidence that proves the DOJ and FBI were falsifying the validity of the Steele Dossier to the FISA Court.

Any questions?

