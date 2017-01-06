Declassified DNI Report (pdf) – Clapper’s Latest Claim Blames Russian Media, Not Hackers – Trump Doesn’t Take the Bait…

The intensely political James Clapper and John Brennan intelligence claim, outlining the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” against Hillary Clinton, was taken to new levels of absurdity today with the release of a 25 page report (full pdf below) which downplays the previous Russian hacking claim and instead focuses “enhanced intervention techniques” by, …wait for it…. yup, Russian media.

Yes, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, and the Director of CIA, John Brennan, are now blaming “Russia Today (RT)” and “Sputnik News” for “influencing” the United States election.

No, you really can’t make this stuff up. They might as well be blaming Boris and Natasha for undermining the efforts of Rocky an Bullwinkle – damn Russians.

Anyone who previously doubted the intelligence community would politicize their findings can now put those doubts to rest. This report should be ridiculously embarrassing for the United States intelligence apparatus.

Thankfully President-elect Donald Trump did not take the bait; however, the media -who love to chase the Boris and Natasha angle- are apoplectic that Trump doesn’t specifically accept the threat from Rocky and Bullwinkle’s arch nemesis – muh Russians.

“I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation. “While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful. “Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks. I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority.” ~ Donald J Trump, President-elect of the United States of America

Here’s the declassified DNI report in pdf form:

