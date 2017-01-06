Declassified DNI Report (pdf) – Clapper’s Latest Claim Blames Russian Media, Not Hackers – Trump Doesn’t Take the Bait…

The intensely political James Clapper and John Brennan intelligence claim, outlining the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” against Hillary Clinton, was taken to new levels of absurdity today with the release of a 25 page report (full pdf below) which downplays the previous Russian hacking claim and instead focuses “enhanced intervention techniques” by, …wait for it…. yup, Russian media.
Yes, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, and the Director of CIA, John Brennan, are now blaming “Russia Today (RT)” and “Sputnik News” for “influencing” the United States election.
No, you really can’t make this stuff up. They might as well be blaming Boris and Natasha for undermining the efforts of Rocky an Bullwinkle – damn Russians.
Anyone who previously doubted the intelligence community would politicize their findings can now put those doubts to rest. This report should be ridiculously embarrassing for the United States intelligence apparatus.
Thankfully President-elect Donald Trump did not take the bait; however, the media -who love to chase the Boris and Natasha angle- are apoplectic that Trump doesn’t specifically accept the threat from Rocky and Bullwinkle’s arch nemesis – muh Russians.
“I had a constructive meeting and conversation with the leaders of the Intelligence Community this afternoon. I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation.
“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines. There were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.
“Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks. I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office. The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm. Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority.”
~ Donald J Trump, President-elect of the United States of America
Here’s the declassified DNI report in pdf form:
Two weeks to go. Then the Reign of Error is history
I think Mr Trump just pulled his finger out of the dyke.
Boris: Meh heh heh. We cook goose and squirrel!
Natasha: Birus, Darling. Don’t you mean moose and squirrel?
Boris: NO, my leetle flamethrower. MeccaCain is Goose, Lindsay Goober is Squirrel!
I have a simple question to ask the Intelligence Committee and mainstream media:
Is “Clapper” his last name, or is it just a nickname for something that this guy likes to spread?
I think he changed his name It used to be spelled with an r (very appropriately).
My lord, they changed the identity of the bad guys AGAIN???
Who will they blame when this boogie man doesn’t stick – the ghost of Archduke Ferdinand?
The Globalist elites and Progressives always accuse everyone else of what they themselves are doing: hacking elections, influencing foreign governments, using the media to affect the outcome of elections.
Let’s assume this litany of bad TV shows and internet sites over 8 years was really evil. What, exactly, did the “intelligence commnity” do to combat it? Oh, that’s right. Nothing.
“Anyone who previously doubted the
intelligence>imbecile community would politicize their findings can now put those doubts to rest.”
There, all fixed up for ya.
Call the Waambulance. CNN propaganda outlet fails on youtube.
This appears to be another report, created to fit what they want the results to say.
Funny they use CNN for TV viewership, one of the lowest anyway. Then with CNN twitter, how many of those were the BS media folks here.
I want to know how they distinguish the Russian trolls from the H trolls in all this. I would love they block either of the trolls because they are only good low quality of life.
We (public) can’t really assess from this info. Anyway DJT will fix the problem going forward, which is going to be the case in almost every area of our country.
We are getting closer to be unshackled from ways of old . Yeah.
The Media of course reports PE Trump’s statement as ‘accepting their might have been hacking’ – The context of the statement, reads entirely differently of course.
Who you gonna believe? The agency which helped write talking points blaming a terrorist attack on a Youtube video and want to fight on the side of ISIS affiliated rebels, or Julian Assage, who alone had access to his source?
I take Assage at his word, the Russians were not involved.
Can charges be brought against Clapper and Brennan? This is inexcusable to have reports like this.
Can be part of the “leak investigation” Trump team is proposing.
Boom!! Bam! It’s over!
#KillMooseandSquirrel
If I used twitter I’d jump on that like………….Boris Badanoff!!!! 🙂
It is my understanding that the US sent soldiers to the very boarder of Russia (a real aggression) because of Russia’s supposed “aggression” during the election. So now it is the Russian press?
Will we withdraw the soldiers?
So Sundance called it right when he released the pictures of Boris and Natasha caught in the act.,,those scalawags……
Need a good Congressional Hearing Story, easy to use – Clap On – Clap Off
Time for Trump to burn the intelligence community down. I know he was nice to them today but after the 20th, no more mr. nice guy. Mr. Trump, please have your food testers ready, radio scan everything and stay in a very secure place. These crazies will be out to get you.
So if this was reverse and Trump was president we could blame ABC,CBS,NBC,PBS,CNN,MSNBS,90% of FOX and every newspaper in nation but two, if PENCE was to have lost.
Sad thing is whoever leaked/hacked the DNC and Podesta merely performed what used to be called Journalism by exposing these crooks….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clapper reminds me of Mr. Magoo.
One thing President Trump can do on day one is to put together a team of IT specialists to look at the outdated soft and hardware that is still used in much of the federal government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to look at those FACES/ EVIL PERSONIFIED/
I hope the dossiers on these two traitors is LOADED/LOCK THEM UP/
That Clapper fella looks just like your average politically motivated slime ball, but Brennan, he looks deranged. Definitely some mental problem there.
You know… please correct me if i’m wrong, but I thought that RT was horrible to Donald Trump during the election cycle. They were as anti Trump as the rest of them, so that is funny to me…
Bwahahahahaha…
Here’s Clapper – showing an award-winning level of sheer incompetence and cluelessness – during a Diane Sawyer interview several years ago. Just days prior, the UK had foiled it’s LARGEST-ever terrorism plot, an even which was FRONT page NEWS for DAYS – and Clapper had NO CLUE of the event:
What about their “Fearless Leader”?
No love for “Fearless Leader”?
By the way. It was really surreal, on Nov 9th 2016, waking up in 1980… Major culture shock, this new Red Scare.
“We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election.”
Oh really? We wouldn’t know it from the continuous fake news cycles the propagandists have been generating!
This isn’t just a fun, . This is seditious criminal behavior!
Fib
NYT Headline: “Trump concedes Russia Involved in Election hacking” . The media just can’t give it up….who believes this anymore?!
Trump may just correct that with one of his ‘Tweets’
James Clapper has officially earned his new nickname: “The Clap”
anywhere in the report that uses language “we assess” or “we believe” is essentially propaganda, not intelligence. also they don’t even look at the political process or public opinion. This means they just published a report that isn’t worth the paper it is printed on in proving Russians having any effect on the election.
Clapper, Brennan, Comey and whoever the heads of those other mall cop security agencies are need to now be faced with looking down the barrel of Sedition charges. No consequences is what has led to this. #DTS
Obama did a disservice to the intelligence community by ordering a report when they had nothing to report.
Instead of cooking up a report that disgraces the intelligence agencies, they should have told Obama they didn’t have anything to report
Putin should mention the real Pravda is the American mainstream media and its sources Clapper and Brennan
The report seemed to have just as much about putting out anti fracking than any so called interference with our election, and also this report is a “version” of the highly classified one. It is a big nothing burger…with a cartoon character actually in the report.
I knew Trump would turn the tables on thee clowns. Demonstrating their incompetence in typical Trump fashion.
McCain still feebly wobbling around wagging his finger, Russians hacked, they were cheering…Who’s the wacko now McCain?
So is Lil Marco
I just watched today’s videos by George Webb “Where is Eric Braverman” and he seemed to believe Trump was meeting with Comey today….did he? Maybe he thought he was included in the meeting with Brennan and Clapper, was he? He has a whole series of things for Trump to ask Comey.
His videos today seem to say that the CIA has infiltrated and taken over the FBI.
One could probably write a similar report about any one of the past 10 or more elections in the United States. At some times the Russians preferred the Dems, and in other times they preferred the Republicans. The only thing that would change would be the names of the candidates and of course, the technologies involved.
To make this something new and apply it specifically to Trump is despicable. I hope Trump refuses further comment and waits until after the election to lower the boom on these traitors. It’s a blatant attempt to tarnish his impressive victory, especially considering that even Putin most likely believed Clinton had the election won.
And as far as letting bygones be bygones, turning the page, and not going after the Clintons and the rest of their criminal enterprises, all bets should be off after this display. Obama better get busy working on those pardons. They’re going to need them.
Ummmm . . . . don’t we have very REAL evidence that the AMERICAN news media tried to influence the U.S. election???? So shouldn’t THEY be targeted as the enemy here?
Since this “enemy” is such a moving target, I’m sure it’s a just a matter of time before Clapper and Co. trace it all back to Bush. Or maybe they’ll skip him (he’s so out of date, you know) and say it was the Republicans’ fault (wouldn’t that be a hoot–they would have stumbled blindly onto the truth without a clue as to how they got there).
These intelligence fools (who haven’t a lick of intelligence) have really beclowned themselves!
That they are blaming the Russian MEDIA is the height of irony.
Flabbergasted…
Well, I actually read the whole report. It is long on conclusory statements, and absolutely devoid of concrete evidence.
“Trust me,” says James Clapper, an individual known to have perjured himself when testifying about US government collection of information on US citizens before Congress.
Moreover, the report makes essentially two claims. First, it claims the Russian Government preferred Trump over Clinton in the election, and that it took (legal) actions to express that preference, but in ways not as effective as, for example, the way the lamestream media conspired to advance the interests of Clinton. So what?
Second, it claims the Russian Government used underhanded means in this effort. Specifically, it claims the the Russian Government hacked the DNC server and Podesta’s e-mails, among other things, and then arranged to transfer that (improperly obtained but wholly accurate) information through an unidentified intermediary to Wikileaks. However, ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE is offered to support this claim.
One word kept coming into my head as I read that report: PROJECTION. The US Government spooks are accusing the Russians of doing what they themselves routinely do all the time.
Classic dis information to confuse the great unwashed. It’s almost comical. This new report is nothing but hot air. What’s even more laughable are the comments from Shummer and Pelosi. Both clearly mindless political drival. There is no longer any there, there and there never was! How do these complete idiots get elected?
