Report: James Clapper Was Leaking Intelligence Reports to CNN During President-Elect Trump Transition (January 2017)…

March 12, 2018

This story today from Sara Carter is really interesting because CTH outlined the foundation of this back in January of 2017.  According to an article published today by Sara Carter her congressional sources have told her of an investigation into former ODNI James Clapper and his leaking of “intelligence information” to CNN in an orchestrated effort to damage the incoming Trump administration.

Sara Carter – Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper allegedly leaked information to CNN early last year regarding the classified briefings given to then President-Elect Donald Trump and President Barrack Obama on the salacious dossier claiming the Russians had compromising information on the president-elect, according to government sources, who noted the evidence of the leak was collected during the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. (keep reading)

tapper-scuitto-perez-bernstein-clapper-comey-rogers-brennan-3

Here’s why it’s particularly interesting.  Back in January of 2017, we noted a series of events between James Clapper (ODNI), John Brennan (CIA) and Jake Tapper (CNN) that appeared transparently obvious about creating a specific narrative.  CTH Timeline:

January 10th, 2017 – CNN Frames “Russian Narrative” – The anatomy of a media smear (link).
January 11th, 2017 – President Trump confronts CNN – “You are fake news” (link)
January 12th, 2017 – Confronted by the Trump Transition Team, independent NBC and Fox News Reporting, CNN’s Anderson Cooper attempts to defend CNN Propaganda (link)
January 15th, 2017 – Bob Woodward calls out CNN, Jake Tapper, John Brennan and James Clapper for false statements and indefensible politicization of institutional U.S. intelligence agencies (link)

In essence the week beginning January 10th, 2017 was the origin of the vast ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy/collusion narrative against the incoming administration.  The CNN report pushed by Jake Tapper was also the distribution of leaked information James Clapper and John Brennan.  This false narrative was specifically the origin of the “collusion” angle.

James Clapper appeared nervous and playing CYA when he released a statement trying to cover-up his leaking of information to CNN.  Remember this?

dni-report-2

(LINK)

Yeah, ODNI James Clapper was protesting his innocence a little too much.  The narrative was noted almost immediately:

January 15th, 2017 “[…]Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials” – on the construct of Russian narrative to undermine the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.

After being called onto the carpet, and doused in sunlight for their endeavors, CNN has been rabid in their attempts to obfuscate the construct of the intentional hit job and defend the indefensible.

CNN has spent the better part of every single broadcast for the past six days trying to justify their role in carrying out the synergistic political objectives of the politicized intelligence community and media propaganda.  They have failed.

trump-tweet-woodward-1

trump-tweet-woodward-2

Well, well, well…. Now let’s fast-forward to today, March 12th, 2018:

[…]  according to government sources Clapper, who is not mentioned in the report released Monday, had spoken to CNN at roughly the same time Jake Tapper broke the first story regarding the briefings conducted by senior intelligence officials with Trump and Obama on the dossier. Tapper’s story, which published in January 2017, created a snowball effect of allegations in the media that Trump’s campaign had allegedly colluded with the Russians in the 2016 election and that Russia had compromising material on Trump, sources with knowledge of the investigation concluded.

Clapper was one of four senior Obama administration officials to brief Obama and Trump on the dossier in December 2016. FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and National Security Administration Director Mike Rogers were also present at the December briefings.

Clapper nor Tapper could be immediately reached for comment.

The dossier, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, at the behest of embattled research firm Fusion GPS, was already being shopped around by Steele to journalists in Washington as early as the summer of 2016, according to reports. At the time, journalists who had heard of the dossier were reluctant to publish the findings because of its unverified content.

“[Clapper] gave the dossier legs and news agencies began to publish its contents because it had now become official news…”

But it was when CNN published the first report that Trump and Obama had been briefed the dossier’s findings that other news agencies began to report on it. The committee found evidence that Clapper, who is now a contributor at CNN, contacted CNN shortly before the story was published by Tapper, Evan Perez, and Jim Sciutto. The story detailed the briefings given to Trump by the senior officials on the contents of the dossier and “gave the dossier legs and news agencies began to publish its contents because it had now become official news,” one congressional source told this reporter. Shortly after CNN published the report, Buzzfeed made the decision to post the entire 35-page dossier and referenced the CNN report in its decision to publish it, according to the website.  (read more)

  1. wheatietoo says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    It’s always nice when the ‘pros’ finally catch up with what Sundance has been saying for a long time.

  2. sundance says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:02 pm

  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:02 pm

  4. waltherppk says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:07 pm

  5. rebel53blog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    NO COLLUSION, end of Story!

  6. patrickhenrycensored says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    NEW CLOCK started on statute of limitations?

  7. missilemom says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Let the real unmasking begin!

  8. ForGodandCountry says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    This is gold, Jerry. Pure gold. lutz

    “(Neither) Clapper nor Tapper could be immediately reached for comment.”

  9. mossback says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Crapper, Mooluer or any of the fabulous
    fbi/doj crowd need a hanging…….one or all. There are plenty of oaks in the DC/Maryland area……Justice must come swift and hard….no prison time, that costs too much money to feed and house them………hangem!

  10. The Admiral says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Sorry Mr. Clapper… media license and immunity is NOT retroactive.

    • scott says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      I would entertain immunity if he can produce irrefutable evidence that Comey, Obama, Jarrett, and Hillary were behind it all.

  11. Lion2017 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    What will happen to the leaker James Clapper?

    • billinlv says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      My vision of what happens to Clapper for his support of the illegitimate and criminal enterprise that was the obola regime: he will be applauded and praised for his fine service to the country and the “president”, make lots of money and acclaim writing phony books and appearing on television and making speeches to audiences anxious to be deceived, be appointed to various boards of directors, find work as a security expert and eventually die a free and happy man….. until he meets his Creator. At that point he’s probably in for some surprises.

  12. AngelOnejudicial says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    But what becomes of Mueller? His new prosecutorial theory being leaked by the insufferable turd Benjamin Whites of Lawfare states he’s using a conspiracy to defraud the US charge which will criminalize random Americans who like social media posts linked to Russian troll farms?!

    When does this absurdity and vast abuse of our system end?!

  14. fleporeblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    So now we know about this leak! Leaks are a federal crime. This POS should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. No ands, ifs or buts about it.

  15. missilemom says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Interesting how Brennan, Clapper and Farkus have all been hired by CNN and/or MSNBC. Will they try to use this to refuse to answer questions in the future?

  16. SW Richmond says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Brennan’s the one I want to see in a gibbet.

  17. William Bayer says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Has anyone noticed the “coincidence” that this information about Clapper comes out the SAME day that the statute of limitation expired concerning Clapper’s perjury before Congress about the NSA not collecting “any” form of data concerning American citizens?https://jonathanturley.org/2018/03/12/happy-anniversary-james-clapper/#more-134350

  18. Scout says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    It’s true Clapper’s 5 year limitation expires today?
    Day 417. No prosecutions. Clapper confessed.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      You DO realize multiple investigations are still on-going, to include members of the DOJ and FBI?

      Would you bring charges against Hillary Clinton in a Ruth Bader GInsberg court to be prosecuted by an Eric Holder whose chief witness is James Comey??

      Have you seen how many people inside the DOJ and FBI have resigned in the last 12 months…that we know about?

      How long do you think it would reasonably take to clean out the DOJ and FBI of corrupt lawyers and agents after decades of abuse? Less than a year? More?

      • Alligator Gar says:
        March 12, 2018 at 9:31 pm

        Hey smart azz, learn what a statute of limitations is before spouting off. You charge a perp with the crime before the statute expires or your chance to charge disappears FOREVER. You wait too long, you lose. Get It? Got It? Good.

        • Ziiggii says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:37 pm

          perjury will be the least of Clapper’s problems… just saying

        • Remington..... says:
          March 12, 2018 at 9:38 pm

          I have to wonder if the Russians have any more of that poison left?

        • mariner says:
          March 12, 2018 at 10:00 pm

          Before you refer to another commenter as “smart azz”, you should learn about the statute of limitations on federal crimes, yourself.

          I’ve seen several explanations today, with the common point that there are numerous crimes to be prosecuted here. Many of them are not time-limited, and others have time limits that have not yet expired.

    • tav144 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Don’t worry. If Sessions has an assigned prosecutor like we think he does, and if this is one of the counts (among the others) we expect him to be indicted on, then they have already secured the indictment under seal well before the statute of limitations. As long as that occurred then it tolled the SOL and will be unsealed in due time.

  19. Kerry Gimbel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Do giblets hold more than one person?

  20. Mk10108 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    A known liar hired by CNN. Oh Donna er Ms. Brazil aka chuck Clinton under das bus. Meet your new friend, Yap Clapper.

  21. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    “It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. We were the smartest. We had the best minds.” — James Clapper

  22. waltherppk says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    • Remington..... says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Ppk….serious question. One that must be addressed. What if this deal is a albumin dance? ‘Seems to me the battlefield is was way past prepped.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Anyone who thinks this will happen hasn’t been paying attention to how Trump rolls….everyone.

      Trust. Believe.

      PDJT’s got this.

      • mariner says:
        March 12, 2018 at 10:02 pm

        I agree, and I’m not complaining but I’d love to see some motion here.

        • waltherppk says:
          March 12, 2018 at 10:30 pm

          There needs to be a big tragic fire maybe a gas explosion in the DC kabuki theater, where all the bad actors enjoy an early retirement from this world that is 100% pension free.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      This time IS different.
      There are way more perps, way more crimes, all without doing much of anything to “cover their tracks” because most of them knew the election was being rigged for HRC, so they would go on their merry way after the election.

      However, the backup plan has failed.
      It is going to take a long time to assemble the most massive RICO/treason case in the history of the world, so stock up on your popcorn.

      Remember, our President said he was going to restore LAW & ORDER.
      Has he failed to deliver yet (things not done by Congress do not count)???

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        March 12, 2018 at 10:10 pm

        It is going to take time to assemble the most massive RICO/treason case in the history of the world
        ———–

        precisely.

    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      There seems to be a bit of “serious” conversation along these lines. There is a coherent article at American Thinker today on this subject.

      As others have suggested, The President and his team may well “have a handle” on these things.
      However, I am thinking hard and long on my beliefs and motivations.

      Are we really “this close” to a coup being carried out? It is too obvious that one has been attempted and condoned by the highest levels of our government. But has it been stopped? And would public prosecutions make the situation better or worse? At least in my case, such prosecutions would make ME feel more comfortable, but would it just drive the wedge deeper into the tree?

      I am sure many will recommend patience here; however, some hint of individuals being held accountable for their actions would be sorely appreciated.

    • Gina Zmick says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      I agree with your concerns, however we have a President and Patriots who realized the corruption in all upper echelon departments were perverting the government. The Plan was made, ie,Rogers, Flynn, NSA , Military Intell,etc. that will make the difference. The Cabal is being exposed, the strings are being cut, the rat lines have been exposed,via Saudi Arabian arrests. Trust the Plan, The People are Awakening.

    • Carrie2 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      waltherppk, a good question but we have Trump who will make sure that there is punishment to the whole cabal because he has been waiting and will wait a little longer to get the whole cabal and then wham! bam! Most of us would like a military trial, so be sure we let Trump know by sending him an email.

  23. Piper77 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Sorry for my language but:

    Mueller can eat shit and die. I’m tired of his corrupt witch hunt.

    • Gina Zmick says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      I may be so totally off here and will accept criticisms, but how does a guy go from the day prior to his announcement of Special Council, meet with POTUS, on the pretense of another term as FBI admin, which isn’t possible, then hire all personnel anti Trump and prepare to take him down? Sorry I don’t buy it. He’s working to take down the corruption that’s taken place in the FBI And DOJ.

  24. PgtSndThinker says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Someone posted a Johnny Carson skit: Copper Clapper Caper that would fit nicely into this thread!

  25. Watcher says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    The meh Russia plot was finalized in the 1/5/17 meeting that Susan Rice tweeted herself on inauguration day. She was CHA and Zero’s.

    “From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming [Trump] team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”

  26. 335blues says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Somebody’s got to go to prison.
    Otherwise, the feeling of many ‘regular Americans’ that there are
    two systems of justice in our country will be justified.
    One large difficulty is the sheer number, and magnitude of the crimes.
    These crimes have rarely been seen in America’s history,
    let alone in a combination that appears to be an attempted coup d’etat.
    The alternative, nobody is held accountable, would surely embolden
    the culpable, or their pals dug into the deep state like an Alabama tick,
    to attempt the unthinkable again.
    SOMEBODY’S GOT TO GO TO PRISON.
    AND FOR A LONG TIME.

    • DanO64 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Yep. Until then, the story just get longer. It needs to stop being just a story and become fact. Prosecute the whole lot or this will be the norm for the next seven years.

  27. evergreen says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    How does his comport with all of the facts known today?

  28. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Clapper has been shady and dishonorable his entire career. It would be good to see him as the first, of many, indictments.

  29. freddy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    OK so right now give me a reason Sessions should not unrecuse and immediately proceed with indictments… No excuses give a good reason. You don’t recuse from something you were just exonerated from……OHOH……

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      give me a reason Sessions should not immediately proceed with indictments
      ————————

      1) Investigations are still on-going. How long do you think it would take to fully uncover, document, and collect the necessary evidence of decades of gov’t corruption?

      2) Relatedly, don’t you think it would be a good idea to coerce and force the resignations of corrupt DOJ lawyers and FBI agents…for example…before trying to bring charges against Deep State corruption and players….or do you think it’s a good idea to try to convict someone like Hillary Clinton in a Ruth Bader Ginsberg court with Eric Holder as a prosecutor and James Comey as the prosecutor’s witness? Have you seen how many resignations have taken place in the last 12 months, that we KNOW about??

      3) PDJT and AG Sessions have an obligation to do what they can to prevent sparking a 2nd civil war. Part of that is the NECESSITY of ensuring that any accusations that they are politicizing the DOJ for political purposes fall flat…based upon the evidence #1 is unearthing. Another part of this effort is carefully undermining the credibility of the MSM, so that when it DOES inevitably attempt to make this claim, people will scoff at it.

      All of the above takes TIME.

      So, you asked for one reason. There are 3 good ones. There are a lot more, but this should so for a start.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      Sessions has stated many times that on all matters concerning his recusal he follows the advice of the Justice Management Division, Departmental Ethics Office within the DOJ (link below.)

      Maybe that’s passing the buck, or simply a CYA move. Hell, maybe it’s actually the smart move. Only he knows for sure.

      https://www.justice.gov/jmd/departmental-ethics-office

  30. curtmilr says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Clapper, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, et al should all be prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced without opportunity for parole!

    Some may have committed Treason!!

  31. JIM says:
    March 12, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Well more great news REPORTING, too bad this will go nowhere. The Deep State protects itself. Too many people are involved in bad things and there are plenty of skeletons in their closets. Show trials AKA congressional hearings, allowing statue of limitations pass, Hillary gets indicted on TV and walks away, etc. etc.. It is truly a waste of time to read these accusation knowing they’ll just go into a time capsule and be forgotten.

  32. Brant says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Special election in Pennsylvania 18th Tuesday in heavy Trump voting area. Timing is everything. We don’t need another “feed the narrative” result. Waiting……….patiently waiting……………

    The following link is primary dates around the country. After Texas (3/6) and Illinois (3/20), nothing in April (who wants a primary during tax season), May and June have 29 primaries. Then nothing in August. Seems to me April is the month for “activities” to begin for something to happen in primaries. Waiting…….patiently waiting.

    https://transition.fec.gov/pubrec/fe2018/2018pdates_001.pdf

  33. J Gottfred says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Never, and I mean NEVER trust a spook. Never.

  34. Sparky5253 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I’m sure Sessions has Clapper’s indictment for leaking already written up waiting to be served…..NOT!

  35. StarryNights says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Again, nobody will be held accountable. Yada yada yada. Sorry to say, but it’s the reality – although Sundance reports accurately.

  36. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    This article is exactly why I have decided to place my trust and knowledge with the Treehouse.
    Sundance has tirelessly provided the information that others have chosen to ignore.
    The people that post here are for the most part rational in their responses and require one to provide thoughts and not simple rhetoric.

    I may not understand all that I know, but at least I know it well before the vast majority of folks.

  37. WrightorWrongAl says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Clapper trying’ to explain… word salad… he doesn’t understand…

  38. WrightorWrongAl says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Rosenstein is looking more and more like a black hat… his statement about his faith in Mueller timed to coincide with the announcement of case closed was mentioned in the Clapper Lemon interview. Clapper said he was thankful Rod made the statement.

  39. burnett044 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Let`s see what was that movie that had that candy that went on and on forever,,,,oh yeah the everlasting gobstopper was the candy……sort of reminds me of this mess,,huh?

  40. Curry Worsham says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    The Clapper Tapper Caper

    If I ever catch that colluding Clapper clown … I’ll clobber him.

  41. missilemom says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    We can clock the statute of limitations, monitor the leaks, expose the FISA abuses and surveillance;
    what we can’t do is know who Mueller has given immunity to with Rosenstein’s blessings. This is my back door fear. How can Mueller go after Manafort and not Podesta? There must be a deal. Comey feels comfortable leaking and writing a book. He now will do publicity tour. There must be a deal. I hope I am wrong.

  42. The Boss says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    I doubt Clapper will comment to media inquiries about this matter. Nor will Tapper. Why? They’ve been lawyered up for a while.

