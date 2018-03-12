Report: James Clapper Was Leaking Intelligence Reports to CNN During President-Elect Trump Transition (January 2017)…

This story today from Sara Carter is really interesting because CTH outlined the foundation of this back in January of 2017. According to an article published today by Sara Carter her congressional sources have told her of an investigation into former ODNI James Clapper and his leaking of “intelligence information” to CNN in an orchestrated effort to damage the incoming Trump administration.
Sara Carter – Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper allegedly leaked information to CNN early last year regarding the classified briefings given to then President-Elect Donald Trump and President Barrack Obama on the salacious dossier claiming the Russians had compromising information on the president-elect, according to government sources, who noted the evidence of the leak was collected during the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. (keep reading)
Here’s why it’s particularly interesting. Back in January of 2017, we noted a series of events between James Clapper (ODNI), John Brennan (CIA) and Jake Tapper (CNN) that appeared transparently obvious about creating a specific narrative. CTH Timeline:
♦ January 10th, 2017 – CNN Frames “Russian Narrative” – The anatomy of a media smear (link).
♦ January 11th, 2017 – President Trump confronts CNN – “You are fake news” (link)
♦ January 12th, 2017 – Confronted by the Trump Transition Team, independent NBC and Fox News Reporting, CNN’s Anderson Cooper attempts to defend CNN Propaganda (link)
♦ January 15th, 2017 – Bob Woodward calls out CNN, Jake Tapper, John Brennan and James Clapper for false statements and indefensible politicization of institutional U.S. intelligence agencies (link)
In essence the week beginning January 10th, 2017 was the origin of the vast ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy/collusion narrative against the incoming administration. The CNN report pushed by Jake Tapper was also the distribution of leaked information James Clapper and John Brennan. This false narrative was specifically the origin of the “collusion” angle.
James Clapper appeared nervous and playing CYA when he released a statement trying to cover-up his leaking of information to CNN. Remember this?
Yeah, ODNI James Clapper was protesting his innocence a little too much. The narrative was noted almost immediately:
January 15th, 2017 “[…]Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials” – on the construct of Russian narrative to undermine the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.
After being called onto the carpet, and doused in sunlight for their endeavors, CNN has been rabid in their attempts to obfuscate the construct of the intentional hit job and defend the indefensible.
CNN has spent the better part of every single broadcast for the past six days trying to justify their role in carrying out the synergistic political objectives of the politicized intelligence community and media propaganda. They have failed.
Well, well, well…. Now let’s fast-forward to today, March 12th, 2018:
[…] according to government sources Clapper, who is not mentioned in the report released Monday, had spoken to CNN at roughly the same time Jake Tapper broke the first story regarding the briefings conducted by senior intelligence officials with Trump and Obama on the dossier. Tapper’s story, which published in January 2017, created a snowball effect of allegations in the media that Trump’s campaign had allegedly colluded with the Russians in the 2016 election and that Russia had compromising material on Trump, sources with knowledge of the investigation concluded.
Clapper was one of four senior Obama administration officials to brief Obama and Trump on the dossier in December 2016. FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and National Security Administration Director Mike Rogers were also present at the December briefings.
Clapper nor Tapper could be immediately reached for comment.
The dossier, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, at the behest of embattled research firm Fusion GPS, was already being shopped around by Steele to journalists in Washington as early as the summer of 2016, according to reports. At the time, journalists who had heard of the dossier were reluctant to publish the findings because of its unverified content.
“[Clapper] gave the dossier legs and news agencies began to publish its contents because it had now become official news…”
But it was when CNN published the first report that Trump and Obama had been briefed the dossier’s findings that other news agencies began to report on it. The committee found evidence that Clapper, who is now a contributor at CNN, contacted CNN shortly before the story was published by Tapper, Evan Perez, and Jim Sciutto. The story detailed the briefings given to Trump by the senior officials on the contents of the dossier and “gave the dossier legs and news agencies began to publish its contents because it had now become official news,” one congressional source told this reporter. Shortly after CNN published the report, Buzzfeed made the decision to post the entire 35-page dossier and referenced the CNN report in its decision to publish it, according to the website. (read more)
It’s always nice when the ‘pros’ finally catch up with what Sundance has been saying for a long time.
Sure would be nice if some of the posters around here did, too. Jus’ sayin’
LMOA, Gil. But I’d substitute “EVIL” for “STUPIDITY”!
Why substitute?! Just ADD it because it’s correct
Gil….
THIS is awesome!
But then whose to say SD isn’t a pro! 😂😑😂 I am just sayin’.
Well, I doubt he’s getting paid the big bucks that the so-called ‘pros’ are getting.
But yeah, the level of professionalism that our Sundance demonstrates, puts a lot of the ‘pros’ to shame.
Being a “pro” and being professional are two different things.
All professional means is that you got paid to do it once.
wheatietoo, and Clapper almost never looks you in the eye, meaning he is lying like a carpet on the floor! The list is getting longer and longer and longer but not as long as their noses!
Wrong reaction from Lady Justice. She should be LHAO
Now how about Hillary and the D’s.
What they have done if we had a real press to the Hillary campaign and the D’s.
Doubt we will ever get the truth but now have some hope.
sickconservative, all these traitors were too cocky and thought they had it all but now and couldn’t every think their whole plan is falling apart piece by piece, and finding out they have been caught out and hopefully will be caught hanged.
Time for at least one prosecution. JUST ONE for now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We jus’ want a arress!
An appropriate time for all CAPS! This message needs to be loud and clear and shoted from the rooftops!
“shouted”
Loooove it!!!!!
Bet they didn’t wash their hands after either … dirtbags
Brennan looks like evil incarnate. JMO
NO COLLUSION, end of Story!
NO COLLUSION, middle of Story!
NEW CLOCK started on statute of limitations?
For lying to Congress?
Again………………
Leaking of intelligence information to CNN, Jake Tapper – a felony.
New clock!
Clapper and Tapper.
Nice pair
Both appropriately named STD’s …
What if anything can Tapper be charged with?
Let the real unmasking begin!
This is gold, Jerry. Pure gold. lutz
“(Neither) Clapper nor Tapper could be immediately reached for comment.”
“Clapper-Tapper collusion”
Crapper, Mooluer or any of the fabulous
fbi/doj crowd need a hanging…….one or all. There are plenty of oaks in the DC/Maryland area……Justice must come swift and hard….no prison time, that costs too much money to feed and house them………hangem!
I might make a trip from So. Cal to see t that hump swing from a treee…oak or otherwise
Now Fle’s gun on the night stand is talking louder every day…
Sorry Mr. Clapper… media license and immunity is NOT retroactive.
I would entertain immunity if he can produce irrefutable evidence that Comey, Obama, Jarrett, and Hillary were behind it all.
What will happen to the leaker James Clapper?
My vision of what happens to Clapper for his support of the illegitimate and criminal enterprise that was the obola regime: he will be applauded and praised for his fine service to the country and the “president”, make lots of money and acclaim writing phony books and appearing on television and making speeches to audiences anxious to be deceived, be appointed to various boards of directors, find work as a security expert and eventually die a free and happy man….. until he meets his Creator. At that point he’s probably in for some surprises.
No Deals, says Q
But what becomes of Mueller? His new prosecutorial theory being leaked by the insufferable turd Benjamin Whites of Lawfare states he’s using a conspiracy to defraud the US charge which will criminalize random Americans who like social media posts linked to Russian troll farms?!
When does this absurdity and vast abuse of our system end?!
Mueller himself is part of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.
This satire wasn’t far off! 63 million Americans headed to the slammer for colluding with voting booths to elect Trump.
Tapper and Clapper….where’s the bug zapper?
Was watching Hannity with Michelle Malkin and Sebastian Gorka when I played this, seemed to fit well.
🤙
So now we know about this leak! Leaks are a federal crime. This POS should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. No ands, ifs or buts about it.
This is the POS that Clapper wanted running our country! A pathetic POS!
She even kicked her shoes off show her claws could craps into the concrete. She is a MONSTER. Did you see those Cankles?
LikeLiked by 2 people
likely drunk as a skunk
I’m beginning to believe it’s a neurological issue — I’ve seen dead drunks who handled stairs better than that.
Jenny, I agree that some drunks have no problem walking, talking, etc., but a person with any kind of neural problem of brain and/or limbs or both we have seen in Hillary more than once needing “help”.
Looks like she slipped on a bum pie. Ha ha
O.M G
Its a pattern now
Send the link to Hannity!!
ASAP!!!
What if you wanted Clapper to testify against Obama? Would you still want to perp walk him today and run the risk he subsequently tells you to stuff it and that he’ll take his chances in court?
Just curious. Not trying to stir your pot….you know how I feel about you, Fle.
That’s a pipe dream, really. No one will ever “testify against Obama.” Just like the Clintons , he is too big to jail. Now there are other ways to take the high & mighty down off their high horses. Confiscate their ill-gotten gains and let them earn a living with a real job like the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go watch the last conversation Tom Hanks had with the CIA guy in “Charlie Wilson’s War”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both are CIA
I predict his time next year CNN’s only stories will come from chasing ambulances.
They are finished as a news organization.
When was the last time they were a news organization is the question.
They won’t be around in a year
I was givin em a lot of leeway…..😎
Interesting how Brennan, Clapper and Farkus have all been hired by CNN and/or MSNBC. Will they try to use this to refuse to answer questions in the future?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perkins Coie?
Would that surprise you?
They believe they are shielded by freedom of the press. The new mantra will be that President Trump is stifling the press, attacking reporters, he is Goebbles etc etc
Interesting indeed, missilemom. And THAT’s how Obama will finally find out about the corruption in his self-described pristine administration… from Fake News!
So this is why Jake Tapper went on his Farrakahn twitter trail. He wanted to pretend to be outraged before his Clapper connection was revealed.
Clapper has been hired as a “contributor” to CNN. “Contributor” is a euphemism for “leaker.”
ALL IN THE FAMILY–The family being CIA. CNN, NYT and WaPo are ALL CIA extensions
If they have to answer questions it should be to a military tribunal.
Brennan’s the one I want to see in a gibbet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone noticed the “coincidence” that this information about Clapper comes out the SAME day that the statute of limitation expired concerning Clapper’s perjury before Congress about the NSA not collecting “any” form of data concerning American citizens?https://jonathanturley.org/2018/03/12/happy-anniversary-james-clapper/#more-134350
He has since committed even more serious crimes. Everyone lies to Congress.
It’s true Clapper’s 5 year limitation expires today?
Day 417. No prosecutions. Clapper confessed.
You DO realize multiple investigations are still on-going, to include members of the DOJ and FBI?
Would you bring charges against Hillary Clinton in a Ruth Bader GInsberg court to be prosecuted by an Eric Holder whose chief witness is James Comey??
Have you seen how many people inside the DOJ and FBI have resigned in the last 12 months…that we know about?
How long do you think it would reasonably take to clean out the DOJ and FBI of corrupt lawyers and agents after decades of abuse? Less than a year? More?
So many questions, such a rush to condemn. Ho hum.
Hey smart azz, learn what a statute of limitations is before spouting off. You charge a perp with the crime before the statute expires or your chance to charge disappears FOREVER. You wait too long, you lose. Get It? Got It? Good.
perjury will be the least of Clapper’s problems… just saying
LikeLiked by 2 people
But let’s all go bonkers anyway.
LOL
I have to wonder if the Russians have any more of that poison left?
Before you refer to another commenter as “smart azz”, you should learn about the statute of limitations on federal crimes, yourself.
I’ve seen several explanations today, with the common point that there are numerous crimes to be prosecuted here. Many of them are not time-limited, and others have time limits that have not yet expired.
Don’t worry. If Sessions has an assigned prosecutor like we think he does, and if this is one of the counts (among the others) we expect him to be indicted on, then they have already secured the indictment under seal well before the statute of limitations. As long as that occurred then it tolled the SOL and will be unsealed in due time.
Do giblets hold more than one person?
Kerry: No, but they make a delicious gravy.
Beats me. I’ve never looked in that little bag that comes inside the turkey.
😜
Is that why my stuffing always tastes like plastic? Is there a bag in there?
Do I havta put my hand in there? …….I need a house keeper.
Wonder if Berta is available 😎
I love me some liver!
A known liar hired by CNN. Oh Donna er Ms. Brazil aka chuck Clinton under das bus. Meet your new friend, Yap Clapper.
“It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. We were the smartest. We had the best minds.” — James Clapper
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ppk….serious question. One that must be addressed. What if this deal is a albumin dance? ‘Seems to me the battlefield is was way past prepped.
Anyone who thinks this will happen hasn’t been paying attention to how Trump rolls….everyone.
Trust. Believe.
PDJT’s got this.
I agree, and I’m not complaining but I’d love to see some motion here.
There needs to be a big tragic fire maybe a gas explosion in the DC kabuki theater, where all the bad actors enjoy an early retirement from this world that is 100% pension free.
This time IS different.
There are way more perps, way more crimes, all without doing much of anything to “cover their tracks” because most of them knew the election was being rigged for HRC, so they would go on their merry way after the election.
However, the backup plan has failed.
It is going to take a long time to assemble the most massive RICO/treason case in the history of the world, so stock up on your popcorn.
Remember, our President said he was going to restore LAW & ORDER.
Has he failed to deliver yet (things not done by Congress do not count)???
It is going to take time to assemble the most massive RICO/treason case in the history of the world
———–
precisely.
There seems to be a bit of “serious” conversation along these lines. There is a coherent article at American Thinker today on this subject.
As others have suggested, The President and his team may well “have a handle” on these things.
However, I am thinking hard and long on my beliefs and motivations.
Are we really “this close” to a coup being carried out? It is too obvious that one has been attempted and condoned by the highest levels of our government. But has it been stopped? And would public prosecutions make the situation better or worse? At least in my case, such prosecutions would make ME feel more comfortable, but would it just drive the wedge deeper into the tree?
I am sure many will recommend patience here; however, some hint of individuals being held accountable for their actions would be sorely appreciated.
I agree with your concerns, however we have a President and Patriots who realized the corruption in all upper echelon departments were perverting the government. The Plan was made, ie,Rogers, Flynn, NSA , Military Intell,etc. that will make the difference. The Cabal is being exposed, the strings are being cut, the rat lines have been exposed,via Saudi Arabian arrests. Trust the Plan, The People are Awakening.
waltherppk, a good question but we have Trump who will make sure that there is punishment to the whole cabal because he has been waiting and will wait a little longer to get the whole cabal and then wham! bam! Most of us would like a military trial, so be sure we let Trump know by sending him an email.
Sorry for my language but:
Mueller can eat shit and die. I’m tired of his corrupt witch hunt.
I may be so totally off here and will accept criticisms, but how does a guy go from the day prior to his announcement of Special Council, meet with POTUS, on the pretense of another term as FBI admin, which isn’t possible, then hire all personnel anti Trump and prepare to take him down? Sorry I don’t buy it. He’s working to take down the corruption that’s taken place in the FBI And DOJ.
Someone posted a Johnny Carson skit: Copper Clapper Caper that would fit nicely into this thread!
The meh Russia plot was finalized in the 1/5/17 meeting that Susan Rice tweeted herself on inauguration day. She was CHA and Zero’s.
“From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming [Trump] team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
LikeLike
Otherwise, the feeling of many ‘regular Americans’ that there are
two systems of justice in our country will be justified.
One large difficulty is the sheer number, and magnitude of the crimes.
These crimes have rarely been seen in America’s history,
let alone in a combination that appears to be an attempted coup d’etat.
The alternative, nobody is held accountable, would surely embolden
the culpable, or their pals dug into the deep state like an Alabama tick,
to attempt the unthinkable again.
SOMEBODY’S GOT TO GO TO PRISON.
AND FOR A LONG TIME.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. Until then, the story just get longer. It needs to stop being just a story and become fact. Prosecute the whole lot or this will be the norm for the next seven years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How does his comport with all of the facts known today?
Clapper has been shady and dishonorable his entire career. It would be good to see him as the first, of many, indictments.
Clapper needs to be educated by school security that gets by with a little help from his 20 friends
OK so right now give me a reason Sessions should not unrecuse and immediately proceed with indictments… No excuses give a good reason. You don’t recuse from something you were just exonerated from……OHOH……
LikeLiked by 2 people
————————
1) Investigations are still on-going. How long do you think it would take to fully uncover, document, and collect the necessary evidence of decades of gov’t corruption?
2) Relatedly, don’t you think it would be a good idea to coerce and force the resignations of corrupt DOJ lawyers and FBI agents…for example…before trying to bring charges against Deep State corruption and players….or do you think it’s a good idea to try to convict someone like Hillary Clinton in a Ruth Bader Ginsberg court with Eric Holder as a prosecutor and James Comey as the prosecutor’s witness? Have you seen how many resignations have taken place in the last 12 months, that we KNOW about??
3) PDJT and AG Sessions have an obligation to do what they can to prevent sparking a 2nd civil war. Part of that is the NECESSITY of ensuring that any accusations that they are politicizing the DOJ for political purposes fall flat…based upon the evidence #1 is unearthing. Another part of this effort is carefully undermining the credibility of the MSM, so that when it DOES inevitably attempt to make this claim, people will scoff at it.
All of the above takes TIME.
So, you asked for one reason. There are 3 good ones. There are a lot more, but this should so for a start.
this should.*do*
You summed it up nicely. Thank you.
Titus 2:2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.
Sessions has stated many times that on all matters concerning his recusal he follows the advice of the Justice Management Division, Departmental Ethics Office within the DOJ (link below.)
Maybe that’s passing the buck, or simply a CYA move. Hell, maybe it’s actually the smart move. Only he knows for sure.
https://www.justice.gov/jmd/departmental-ethics-office
Clapper, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, et al should all be prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced without opportunity for parole!
Some may have committed Treason!!
Well more great news REPORTING, too bad this will go nowhere. The Deep State protects itself. Too many people are involved in bad things and there are plenty of skeletons in their closets. Show trials AKA congressional hearings, allowing statue of limitations pass, Hillary gets indicted on TV and walks away, etc. etc.. It is truly a waste of time to read these accusation knowing they’ll just go into a time capsule and be forgotten.
Special election in Pennsylvania 18th Tuesday in heavy Trump voting area. Timing is everything. We don’t need another “feed the narrative” result. Waiting……….patiently waiting……………
The following link is primary dates around the country. After Texas (3/6) and Illinois (3/20), nothing in April (who wants a primary during tax season), May and June have 29 primaries. Then nothing in August. Seems to me April is the month for “activities” to begin for something to happen in primaries. Waiting…….patiently waiting.
https://transition.fec.gov/pubrec/fe2018/2018pdates_001.pdf
Nothing in July or August.
If Senators and Congressmen are to be arrested, I am pretty sure that has to take place when they are not in session.
Never, and I mean NEVER trust a spook. Never.
I’m sure Sessions has Clapper’s indictment for leaking already written up waiting to be served…..NOT!
So you know what is inside all 14,000 (and counting) sealed indictments waiting to be served by the DOJ?
Do tell.
Why not?
Again, nobody will be held accountable. Yada yada yada. Sorry to say, but it’s the reality – although Sundance reports accurately.
I never listen to defeatists. If I did, I would never have voted for Trump.
Why don’t you call ahead and order your crow now?
This article is exactly why I have decided to place my trust and knowledge with the Treehouse.
Sundance has tirelessly provided the information that others have chosen to ignore.
The people that post here are for the most part rational in their responses and require one to provide thoughts and not simple rhetoric.
I may not understand all that I know, but at least I know it well before the vast majority of folks.
Clapper trying’ to explain… word salad… he doesn’t understand…
Rosenstein is looking more and more like a black hat… his statement about his faith in Mueller timed to coincide with the announcement of case closed was mentioned in the Clapper Lemon interview. Clapper said he was thankful Rod made the statement.
Mr. Rosenstein is serving a purpose, regardless. He may be one of the later dominoes to fall, but when they start falling, all of them go down. Going to look for domino video now
This is PERFECT!
If he gets indicted, where can I purchase a ticket for the trial? That is one I do not want to miss.
Let`s see what was that movie that had that candy that went on and on forever,,,,oh yeah the everlasting gobstopper was the candy……sort of reminds me of this mess,,huh?
The Clapper Tapper Caper
If I ever catch that colluding Clapper clown … I’ll clobber him.
We can clock the statute of limitations, monitor the leaks, expose the FISA abuses and surveillance;
what we can’t do is know who Mueller has given immunity to with Rosenstein’s blessings. This is my back door fear. How can Mueller go after Manafort and not Podesta? There must be a deal. Comey feels comfortable leaking and writing a book. He now will do publicity tour. There must be a deal. I hope I am wrong.
I doubt Clapper will comment to media inquiries about this matter. Nor will Tapper. Why? They’ve been lawyered up for a while.
