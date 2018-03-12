President Trump Tweets Secretary Ross Reevaluating EU Trade Deals….

Just a short post to reflect upon.  We have consistently stated the #1 reason for opposition to President Trump is financial (ie. economic); “There are Trillions at stake“.

Everyone admits the past 40+ years of U.S. trade deals have resulted in the massive export of U.S. wealth via jobs and manufacturing gains within other nations.  The financial beneficiaries of those prior trade positions were: Wall Street, multinational corporations and multinational banks. The losers of prior trade priorities was the U.S. middle-class.

So ask yourself, friends and family this very important question:

If prior U.S. trade policies resulted in the export and redistribution of U.S. wealth… What happens when you reverse the process?

In the answer to that question we discover the opposition to U.S. President Trump.

Example Here

  1. milktrader says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    I have that feeling you get when you’re about to witness a wall of dominoes fall.

  2. bulwarker says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    I would love to see Trump deal with the European Union nations individually.

    • yy4u says:
      March 12, 2018 at 1:51 pm

      The EU has accomplished for Germany what WWI and WWII could not — control of Europe by Germany. Pretty smart of them. Unfortunately that little troll they keep electing is letting in the Muslims by the boatload (literally) and turning Europe into Eurabia. France needs to Frexit! Let the countries who have no nukes go Muslim. No skin off my back. My father’s left Denmark at the turn of the 20th century. Mama’s folks left England and Ireland long before that.

    • Esperanza says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      I hope, please Trump can take them. I’ve never seen them lose. Maybe Brexit, ain’t happened yet. They say the way the Greek prime minister was treated was “water boarding”. He caved. But I beg T, don’t underestimate them they are horrible and utterly ruthless.

  3. Mz Molly Anna says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Holly Cow! Never thought about that! No wonder the Dems are apoplectic! No more stealing from Americans to give to the “poor”, which invariably ends up in the wealthiest hands.

  4. Gil says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    All the more reason for the UK to not keep dragging their feet on Brexit. If they hurry up and get out PITUS can make a good deal. If not, well they can sink with the EU. Mr President, if the UK is going to stomp on free speech and its citizens use that carrot and stick to get them in line!

  5. Running Fast says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    On the “Wall Street, multinational corporations and multinational banks” side of the equation you will see massive upheavals in administration, structure and pricing of their assets. This will result in wild swings in equity and debt prices for these behemoths. The advantage is that they are so big and so smart that the net impact won;t be overwhelming. The biggest change will be in their use of funds and support of candidates within the US and foreign governments.

    On the “Main Street Side” I expect to see massive inflows of capital and investment. Suddenly people, like myself, who have built solid main street focused businesses will see demand for our services soar and the valuations of our enterprises follow suit. US focused businesses will see rapid increases in stock values.

    Interest rates will start creeping up to about 7-8% in line with a steady and healthy economy. Higher returns will drive income for retirees and create a healthy market for debt offerings.

    The net impact will be a revitalization of the capitalistic system this country was founded upon.

    Separate note regarding the Pennsylvania rally; did anyone else notice that President Trump mentioned the “evil” in Washington? If you also follow Q, and frankly you should, had noted the “evil” that was being battled.

    • lastinillinois says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      I get the impression that “Q” is someone(s) close to the West Wing.

    • Mark McQueen says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:02 pm

      Having lived through the Carter economy there were advantages to high interest rates IF you could avoid debt. My parents took advantage. Unfortunately for me I was just starting out in life and marriage and was on the debt side. We survived though. 🙂

      • Esperanza says:
        March 12, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        I bought my flat at 11 3/4% Today because the interest rates are so low, real estate just costs more. I’m not sure the net result is different.

        • Mark McQueen says:
          March 12, 2018 at 2:39 pm

          Agree. It costs what it costs and you borrow what you can afford to pay back. My point was in interest earnings. Borrowing rates were high but a simple Govt. insured certificate of deposit earned you 10% and more.

        • Dekester says:
          March 12, 2018 at 3:52 pm

          Around 1980 or so, rates up here in Canada hit over 21% on fixed term mtg.

          A Canada savings bond returned around 19% at that time.

          Macro economics is above my pay grade, but this “ quantitative easing” has created massive real estate bubbles, and some incredible debt loads on new car purchases up here in Southern B.C.

          My guess is Americans are going to do really well if you can push forward with PDJTS agenda.

          I am familiar with several local Canadians that have increased their investments in U.S assets in anticipation of our “ twinkle toed P.M” continuing to kill our economy.

          Like

    • Golden Advice says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      It would be epic if we later found Q to be Barron Trump. LOL!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      “President Trump mentioned the “evil” in Washington”
      I missed it, but I must confess I did not see the whole thing live because I was busy. I figured I would catch clips of the best parts that I may have missed.
      Yes, mentioning “the evil” is VERY significant when it refers to a specific evil, not evil in general. Like here:

      . Romans 13:1 ¶ Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.
      2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.
      3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:
      4 For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
      5 Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience sake.
      6 For for this cause pay ye tribute also: for they are God’s ministers, attending continually upon this very thing.

      Our nations leaders are a responsibility to protect us from “the evil”. Our previous President did not, nor are the leaders of some of the countries in Europe. They will give account before God someday, however.

      Hebrews 13:17 Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as they that must give account, that they may do it with joy, and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you.

      Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

  6. 4harrisonblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    The EU can better spend their time pounding sand.

  7. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    • The Boss says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:27 pm

      The experts were all surprised when the election was called for Donald Trump. What we are hearing now are nothing more than pimps shrieking as their whores in government, media, academia and Hollywood get kicked off their street corners.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Blacksmith8 says:
      March 12, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      or
      maybe
      they aren’t experts at all

      We are all watching how an expert trade negotiator behaves.

      Like

  8. Maquis says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Hell YES we can live behind walls and borders!

    Big, Beautiful Walls and Borders!!

    😛

  9. millwright says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Now the wailing starts ! Like schoolyard bullies with a ‘shakedown line’ taking half of smaller kids’ lunch money daily, when a new kid on the block puts a half to their gravy line, they’re running to the ‘principle’ ( aka the press ) to holler ‘we is being robbed ! ‘ ! Like our welfare drones, so many ofd the world’s nations have come to believe our generosity has become their entitlement !

    Liked by 3 people

    • Maquis says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      Exactly.

      As if we were carrion to their vulture culture.
      Well, this Eagle is being resurrected by the Lion, in service to God and His people.

      No more free meals. Deal with your own rotting flesh, Euroweenies.

      💀

  10. FofBW says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    The EU, and the rest, are getting a big lesson in Leverage 101.

    Liked by 4 people

    March 12, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Free trade is the notion of Levelers and properly belongs with the Democrats. Fair trade is a halfway measure that is only useful when changing popular opinion.

    Protectionism, outright high tariffs and non-tariff measures will boom the US economy as during Lincoln’s era and the decades that followed.

    Once the entire working class comes back over to the Republicans, its historical majority based on the working class will return.

    Trump!

  12. tenndon says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Isn’t yahoo a chocolate milk drink? They surely aren’t a news site ‘cause real news sites don’t use such nasty snark in a”report” doncha know?

  13. Atticus says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    I can see Europe now: ” You bullies better play fair (let Europe keep it’s unfair advantage), or we’ll have someone TALK to you!

    Liked by 1 person

    March 12, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    “So ask yourself, friends and family this very important question: If prior U.S. trade policies resulted in the export and redistribution of U.S. wealth… What happens when you reverse the process?”

    Liked by 3 people

    March 12, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    For more than 20 years (1959 ~ 1979) I lived and worked in Japan I was the Japan manager for an American company that was a broker for several other American companies engaged in selling goods to the U.S. military PX’s and Commissaries in Japan.

    Japan practiced protectionist policies on a large scale (still does, though to a slightly lesser extent). Through tariffs and quotas they limited imports to those items that they could not produce themselves. For many years there were also very tight controls on how, when and how much money Japanese citizens could send/take out of the country. I’ll admit that I was very irritated by the Japanese policies as it meant that there were many items that were not available except at (in my opinion) high cost. I completely failed to understand the reasons for these policies and I did not appreciate their resulting success.

    By protecting their home industries and small farmers, Japan’s businesses thrived and there was full employment (unemployment rate in the range of 2%). If Japan had allowed imports to flood their market the resulting unemployment would have been horrific, to say the least. Full employment resulted in wages rising sufficiently to more than cover the prices of Japanese-made products. (My late wife was Japanese; her brother worked as a driver/operator of a street-sweeping machine, earning more than $40,000 per year IN THE 60’s!! And her sister’s husband owned a small trucking business that regularly netted over $150,000 per year during the same period).

    So I see President Trump’s trade policies as being a mini-version of those I witnessed first-hand for many years in Japan. Full employment and rising wages will more than make up for the minor price increases that may result. Industries and companies will be strengthened and America will be even more self-sufficient.

    In my opinion, the Senators and Congressmen who are bemoaning the tariffs are doing so only at the urging of their masters … the lobbyists, globalist organizations and big-time donors. They really don’t give a solitary damn about our country going down the tubes so long as they get theirs.

    • Maquis says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      The Big Ugly is coming for those Corruptocrats.

      Sympathies for the passing of your mate, sounds like she and her family are wonderful people.

      Airedale

    • stephenreed says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      You nailed it.

      Same situation for Korea starting in 1962 according to Wikipedia.

      Academics in the USA and elsewhere have brainwashed the Democrat / socialist / world wide leveling Free Trade dogma into generations of schoolchildren, coming now to the dreadful point where Free Trade is associated with Republicans.

      Free Trade is very much like Free Love. The idea sounds like a good one to a shallow thinker.

      Protection for our workers should be the priority of the Republicans. Expel free traders as Trump has expelled the neocons.

      • jmclever says:
        March 12, 2018 at 4:01 pm

        Part of the problem is that the enemy always hijacks the language so that we have to spend so much time talking about real word meanings that our audience stops listening to us before we get a chance to get to the real meat of the issue. That’s why so many kids are into socialism. They don’t know that socialism does not have to do with what they think it does. They think it means helping people. The socialists know it means enslaving people. Same with Free Trade, Immigration Reform, you name it. Trump does the smart thing and just uses new words/phrases that he coins so that the enemy has to fight on our home court against our advantage.

        Liked by 1 person

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      Your last paragraph “said it all” and summed it up nicely. I believe that it is more than your opinion – when the truth comes out it will be shown to be FACT and our President will be vindicated.
      Their ruse is up and they do not know what to do about it.

      Keep our President in prayer, because “the evil” will do anything to stop him..

    • TreeClimber says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      I unintentionally signed up for [read: didn’t sign up for, but got put on the list anyway] my Rep’s weekly newsletter (Mark Sanford) one time when writing to tell him he’s a disgraceful sellout. Usually I just ignore and delete it, but the other day I saw it mentioned the tariffs – decided to open it up and see what the enemy was saying.

      It boiled down to “ignore these measly short-term benefits, it will be catastrophic in the long term!” I linked him to the Treehouse and told him I’d enjoy voting for his replacement.

      Also, does anyone know anything about the Comprehensive Regulatory Reform Act? He touched on it saying it was the most recent vote, but less important than bemoaning China’s new policy. Sounds much more interesting and important to me.

      Like

    • Tegan says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Good post, Sarge…and right on the nail. Our problem, as self-invested retirees, is that our earning days are over and we must rely on our investments. It certainly didn’t help when Obama illegally paid the union workers at GM over the secured bond holders (still haven’t gotten our money.)

      Like

    March 12, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    What US products are consumed by the population of the “no go” zones in the EU?

    Reply
    March 12, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Suppose the USA had a stiff 50% tariff on all imported trade goods and services. At about $700 billion a quarter, total US imports are $2.8 trillion. Then for the sake of calculation suppose that there was only a 20% immediate import reduction due to the tariffs. How much additional revenue flows into federal coffers?

    80% * (2.8 trillion usd) * 50% = $1.2 trillion additional revenue, which is about twice the size of the 2017 fiscal deficit of $0.6 trillion.

    Just imagine what Trump would do with an extra trillion!

  18. RedBallExpress says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Remember this from 2015? President Trump is in good form today!

    Fox News’ Megyn Kelly seems to see herself as an alpha female capable of taking on any and all opposition – male or female. Yet, when set against the unadulterated masculine intellectual powers and cunning of Donald Trump, it was not a fair fight. She was overpowered to the point of speechlessness and had to take a 10-day vacation to lick her wounds. When the ladies operate within a protective penumbra of political correctness in a highly feminized culture of girly men, it is pretty easy to win intellectual pillow fights. Read more:

    http://www.wnd.com/2015/08/donald-trump-warrior-male-extraordinaire/

  19. MIKE says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Boy howdy there is some tough talk from the EU in the example. Brexit? There goes, what, 25% of your pie?
    What else you gonna do? Not send us Beamers, Mercedes, Porche-Audis, VWs?
    Pishaw. You can keep your over-engineered and over-priced Eurotrash.
    You need us more than we need you.

    • Esperanza says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:38 pm

      Actually if a shot across Germany ‘s bows. Unfortunately in France we’ve already lost our manufacturing to Germany. Our giant sucking sound was to Germany. It won’t really affect us very much, possibly wheat? Brexit is also terrible for Germany.

      Couldn’t happen to I nicer bunch.

  20. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    “a list of US products — including peanuts and motorcycles — it could hit with countermeasures”.

    From the linked website.
    I don’t think we have to be worried about their “countermeasures”. They probably watched the movie “Red October” too many times.
    The LOUDER the squawking from the “elite establishment” means the MORE it is going to hurt THEM, NOT us!

    “Brussels” – for some reason that name irritates me. Similarity to “bristles”, perhaps?

  21. Zippy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    There is No “Free Trade”–There Is Only the Darwinian Game of Trade
    March 12, 2018

    https://www.oftwominds.com/blogmar18/game-trade3-18.html

    Excerpt:

    Rising income and wealth inequality is causally linked to globalization and the expansion of Darwinian trade and capital flows.

    Stripped of lofty-sounding abstractions such as comparative advantage, trade boils down to four Darwinian goals:

    1. Find foreign markets to absorb excess production, i.e. where excess production can be dumped.

    2. Extract foreign resources at low prices.

    3. Deny geopolitical rivals access to these resources.

    4. Open foreign markets to domestic capital and credit so domestic capital can buy up all the productive assets and resources, a dynamic I explained last week in Forget “Free Trade”–It’s All About Capital Flows.

    All the blather about “free trade” is window dressing and propaganda. Nobody believes in risking completely free trade; to do so would be to open the doors to foreign domination of key resources, assets and markets.

    Trade is all about securing advantages in a Darwinian struggle to achieve or maintain dominance. As I pointed out back in 2005, the savings accrued by consumers due to opening trade with China were estimated at $100 billion over 27 years (1978 to 2005), while corporate profits expanded by trillions of dollars.

    China Trade Surplus: Gusher Profits for U.S. Corporations (August 13, 2005)

    In other words, consumers got a nickel of savings while corporations banked a dollar of pure profit as sticker prices barely budged while input costs plummeted. Corporations pocketed the difference, not consumers.

    • Esperanza says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      When we had tariffs etc, we built our countries and our wealth. Since we’ve had open markets to third world countries (not the US in fact) we’ve become pauperized.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 12, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      “consumers got a nickel of savings while corporations banked a dollar of pure profit as sticker prices barely budged while input costs plummeted. Corporations pocketed the difference, not consumers”.

      My father was stopped for inspection by US Customs bringing in Asian made golf shirts from Canada about 10-15 years ago.
      During “small talk” with inspactor, my father was told that the golf shirts cost the company $5 each. They sold retail for $50-$75.at sporting goods stores.

      Which is why big retailers do not stock tools, etc. still made in America. They make WAY more profit only offering the imported dung.

  22. Zippy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    And we’re actually helping them to do this in so many ways…

    The Hundred-Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower

  23. fleporeblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    What would happen is the complete opposite of what has been happening!

    Here is our damn reality that our President & his Killers understand! The gap between exports & imports is widening each & every month. That is a reality. You want 3% GDP sustained year in & year out, we have to shrink this damn gap. There is absolutely no other way to do it.

    From the article linked above:

    The U.S. trade deficit widened to $56.6 billion in January, up $2.7 billion from $53.9 billion in December and more than even the deepest estimate. The median economic forecast called for the trade gap to widen to $55.1 billion.

    Exports were $200.9 billion in January, $2.7 billion less than December. Imports were $257.5 billion, down less than $0.1 billion from December imports.

    THIS IS OUR REALITY FOLKS!

    The trade deficit is a net negative for first-quarter (1Q) economic growth as measured by gross domestic product (GDP).

    The politically-sensitive U.S. trade deficit with China rose $1.5 billion as exports decreased $1.3 billion to $10.5 billion & imports increased $0.2 billion to $46.0 billion. The deficit with members of OPEC increased $2.0 billion as exports fell $1.2 billion to $4.1 billion & imports rose $0.7 billion to $6.6 billion.

    Here is Mexico 🇲🇽 joining in on the fun at our expense!

    This use to surprise me and get me really angry 😡! Not anymore because it is our current reality that our President and his Killers are fixing for our country.

    We have been getting our asses handed to us for the past 28 years! This tweet from PDJT says it all!

    We are at war! There is no and ifs or buts about it!

    BOTTOM LINE HERE IS WHAT OUR REALITY WOULD BE:

    You are talking about 6% higher GDP a year and the national debt paid off in 10 years!

  24. arete55 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Love ..”Wilberine”

    Does he not cast a resemblance to the actor Wallace Shawn ?

  25. dustahl says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    On China, China is subsidizing everything in their economy to break the U.S. most know the big things, Tech start ups, Hollywood, Steel , Aluminum
    But how many now the millions of little things.
    Example selling from China for 35 cents a widget with free shipping , It would cost you 20.00 dollars just to send the widget to China, They , China, are flooding the U.S market in every way with government, Chinese subsidizing.

