White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short Discusses Steel and Aluminum Trade Tariffs…

White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short appears on Fox News to discuss the Steel and Aluminum tariffs being implemented by President Trump to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing industry.
The Wall Street antagonists together with politicians purchased by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and K-Street lobbyists (working on behalf of Wall Street), have vowed to fight President Trump’s trade initiatives. The steel and aluminum tariffs are the first in a series of trade actions by President Trump that he outlined during his candidacy.
Wall Street politicians (globalists) are now engaged in a fight against Main Street economic and trade policy (nationalists). There are trillions at stake. The anger against the President over the steel/aluminum tariffs is nothing in comparison to what lies ahead; with a likely NAFTA withdrawal and other MAGAnomic trade initiatives looming on the horizon.
Flat-earthers screaming that we’re gonna go over the edge if we keep going like this.
So over 100 Republican Congressmen/women recently wrote a letter to PTrump urging him not to impose the tariffs: http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/more-than-100-house-republicans-rally-against-trump-tariffs/article/2650992.
I can’t find a copy of that letter with signatures. We should know which of our “representatives” are on this list.
full letter
https://waysandmeansforms.house.gov/uploadedfiles/03.08.18_letter_to_potus.pdf
Another point is that the amount of bond or surety must be raised on at least some commodities and in some situations because of AD and CV duties. For example, suppose Canada is exempt from AD duties as long as the steel originates in China. So we import millions of dollars in steel manufactured by X Corp in Canada. Then we find out the steel was really sourced from China and X Corp owes the US Treasury $200 million. Customs goes back to all prior entries to reliquidate them, and sends a demand for the amount owed. X Corp refuses to pay, appeals to WTC, complains to Trudeau, etc. Customs puts X Corp on sanctions, meaning they have to pay in new duties before rekease of commodity, but they are not going to pay the $200 million. Customs then goes to the surety, which all import entries must have, but the required surety amount was set at only 5% of the entered value. This means that the US can only collect a tiny portion of the debt. Nobody paid much attention to this over the past 20 or so years, snd these bond amounts have been alliwed to slip lower and lower, and decisions on these issues made at very low levels. Its going to come up.
