Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Maria Bartiromo interviews Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to discuss Gary Cohn’s departure from President Trump’s National Economic Council (NEC). {Deep Dive Here} Secretary Mnuchin talks about the larger MAGAnomic objectives, and the transition of the administration into ‘policy phase-2’ with all attention now focused on Main Street.

Great Interview:

.

♦Economic Patriotism – ‘America First’:

√ Unleash energy development. Drive down energy costs. Lower cost-of-living.

√ Eliminate regulatory stranglehold. Unleash free market entrepreneurial expansion.

√ Lower corporate tax burden. Position business investment ‘best bet’ domestically.

√ Generate investment expansion. Create: jobs, jobs, jobs.

√ Generate higher labor demand. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs = Higher wages, wages, wages.

√ Lower middle-class tax burden. Combine higher wages with lower taxes. 2x benefits.

==> WE ARE HERE <==

• Structure trade deals to benefit workers/companies inside the U.S.

• Leverage access to U.S. market as incitement for domestic investment.

• Economic Growth + Domestic Manufacturing Expansion = GDP increases.

• Increased overall tax revenues from expanding economy stabilizes debt and entitlements.

