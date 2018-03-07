Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Maria Bartiromo interviews Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to discuss Gary Cohn’s departure from President Trump’s National Economic Council (NEC). {Deep Dive Here} Secretary Mnuchin talks about the larger MAGAnomic objectives, and the transition of the administration into ‘policy phase-2’ with all attention now focused on Main Street.
Great Interview:
♦Economic Patriotism – ‘America First’:
√ Unleash energy development. Drive down energy costs. Lower cost-of-living.
√ Eliminate regulatory stranglehold. Unleash free market entrepreneurial expansion.
√ Lower corporate tax burden. Position business investment ‘best bet’ domestically.
√ Generate investment expansion. Create: jobs, jobs, jobs.
√ Generate higher labor demand. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs = Higher wages, wages, wages.
√ Lower middle-class tax burden. Combine higher wages with lower taxes. 2x benefits.
==> WE ARE HERE <==
• Structure trade deals to benefit workers/companies inside the U.S.
• Leverage access to U.S. market as incitement for domestic investment.
• Economic Growth + Domestic Manufacturing Expansion = GDP increases.
• Increased overall tax revenues from expanding economy stabilizes debt and entitlements.
Phase two:: flying over the target. Meanwhile the stuck pigs are squealing. The louder they squeal, the closer we are! Popcorn is popping, ready for the Show!
Sad how Maria B. who I admire is being so disingenuous with her viewers! She is doing the bidding of the RINOs, CoC, MSM etc. She knows damn well that putting a tariff on Chinese steel is a complete joke. Had she listened to our President yesterday, he said that the 2% of Chinese steel being imported into our country is a joke. They send their steel everywhere. He said there are countries that don’t produce any steel yet they somehow import to us. Where the hell do you think they are getting the steel.
This other BS about saving 600K jobs versus the 6 million that will be adversely effected that use steel and aluminum is another damn joke. Peter Navarro and our Wilburine have been on her show over the past 72 hours and they told her that a six pack of beer will go up ~.02 cents and that the cost on a car would go up ~$140.
This is what she and the rest of the POS are scared of! The “Trump Belt” rising from the ashes!
This is the America that Bush 1, Clinton, Bush 2 and BHO left us after their 28 miserable years! She and the rest of the POS helped them kill our country!
As usual, excellent post, fle! God Bless You!
What is wrong with Maria – screaming about 25%?
Europe Renews Tariffs On Chinese Steel Pipes As High As 72%
https://www.investorvillage.com/smbd.asp?mb=4288&mn=291178&pt=msg&mid=18071952
I saw this as it was happening this morning. I cannot for the life of me understand why Mnuchin did not answer Maria’s complaints with the fact that tariffs only affect IMPORTS. Which will lead to American factories opening up again.
When America starts making our own steel again, there should be NO Imports necessary.
Twitter warriors should be all over her today!
Could not agree with your astute observation more, WSB! God Bless You!
i agree with your observation on Maria’s questions…initially the cost of steel will rise, but as production resumes here, I anticipate it will soon even itself out. and no mention of the inferiority of the imported steel?
Of course, which is why I almost threw a sneaker at the screen. Why didn’t Mnuchin just say that?! We will have more American suppliers!
Maybe people really cannot get imports out of their heads! Baddered Importer Syndrome?
Americans in the “Trump Belt” want their factories, their towns and their livelihood back for themselves and future generations!
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump’s affirmation, last week, that he will indeed attempt to place U.S. workers and industry first and that he does, in fact, believe in trade protection for American workers and their jobs, has caused near apoplexy within New York-Washington commentariat.
We are told that tariffs would set off a trade war we would lose; that tariffs will destroy, not protect, American jobs (150,000 would be lost!); and that tariffs will crash the current American economic boom.
All this is nonsense. Tariffs have been advocated for years by a wide spectrum of politicians, from Chuck Schumer, to Bernie Sanders, to Paul Ryan and fellow Republicans in their “Better Way” agenda. They have been often employed. Indeed, American pharmaceuticals are protected by U.S. trade law and agreements.
Last week, a president stood up for Pittsburgh, and for the Mon Valley, and Weirton, and Youngstown, and all the small American towns that felt the ripple effect of unfettered trade and abandonment of a primary American industry. It was Donald Trump’s finest hour.
Made me think of this:
Maria maybe smart on stocks and bonds, but she is lacking knowledge about world trade. Maybe Charles should teach a course to his fellow FBN’s
Evidently the “Look, Maria…” discussion took place before air time this morning, and Mnuchin wouldn’t give her the argument she was looking for. Nor would he remind her of obvious things like trans-shipping and the misleading charts Fox is putting on screen since the weekend. She was a complete whore in this interview, and she knows it.
She brought forth the “concerns” of the opposition and gave Mnuchin ample opportunity to address them directly. She pushed it a little. That doesn’t mean she believes in the opposing viewpoint. She actually did something reporters are supposed to do. Play a little hardball.
I saw Maria’s questions as an opportunity for Mnuchin to dispel some myths about these tariffs. He totally dropped the ball with his ‘talking point’ answers. I wanted to jump into the screen and answer for him.
You mean a presidential administration could actually have a strategic plan? Haven’t seen that before.
Well, not one that isn’t trying to destroy the place anyway.
“…we’re going to consistently execute the President’s strategy….”
By the way look how little Steve Mnuchin blinks. That’s a body language sign of conviction and belief.
FAKE NEWS MEDIA knows the plan…it was on his website! The part we are learning are all the liars and schemers who are OUTRAGED or SURPRISED. Next time, read the policies and listen to the speeches. BTW, President Trump has kept every promise plus…CAN’T WAIT FOR THE WALL AND LOCK HER UP!
Don’t forget – any money raised by the tariffs will reduce the deficit.
I am not smart in such things, but if we would have had a near zero trade deficit since 2000, I doubt we would be 20 Trillion in debt.
I really enjoy Maria’s interviews; but she doth protest here a bit much. There is “passion” and there are RINO talking points. Love the calm resolve of the Trump team with Ross leading and Mnuchin
following along nicely.
dems are bribed to flood US with illegals/cripple diverse jobs with crazy bureaucracy cost.note tech giants outsource never demand other countries be like California?foreign gov install puppet=Cali DA=easy toss illegals/hard to deport. only keep the good/worth while,but continue pro open border or criminal ones needs to be deported without hesitation
Mnuchin reminds me of Hamilton! So smart and believes in industry (hard labor, mining, agriculture, creativity, originally, art, music, and of course UNIPARTY favorite value added)
All good but they need to focus on the value of the dollar. Ideally, a return to a gold-backed dollar but allowing it to float at these levels will drive inflation much higher and soak up the benefits of the tax cuts.
Much of the economic success during the Clinton years was directly attributable to the value of the dollar relative to gold. Greenspan was using a quazi gold/dollar link that kept inflation low and the value of the dollar strong thus increasing domestic consumer purchasing power.
We don’t currently have a Fed Chair or Treasury Secretary that think this way so it will be on President Trump to make this a priority.
Given their amazing success to date, I wouldn’t bet against this crack economic team. I realize that it’s all politics and kabuki theater. These talking heads know nothing other than market speculation and have never lived (or had any training) in a mainstream economy.
Higher wages, wages, wages:
• America becomes the Automation Nation.
• Automation displaces high-cost repetitive-task labor.
• Automation ELIMINATES the Chinese low labor-cost advantage.
• Automation next displaces production-run changeover labor.
• Automation also adds flexibility to vary product features on the same production run.
• Automation ENABLES short production runs.
• American Companies ELIMINATE INVENTORY needed between production runs.
• Foreign Imports require HIGH INVENTORY to cover long runs and ocean freight transit times.
American Manufacturing DISPLACES CHINESE IMPORTS!
WINNING!
I think it’s amusing and interesting how Globalists in the Republican party (GOPe/UniParty) laud the benefits of free trade/free markets but then completely and conveniently ignore that the domestic market, via regulation, is not able to operate as a free market.
BONUS OPPORTUNITY … [UNTHINKABLE to GLOBALISTS, heh heh]:
With our tax, regulatory, iron, coking coal and energy advantages, why not become a GREAT STEEL EXPORTER to every Bilateral Trade Partner, displacing China?
• Exports of Steel and Steel-input Products/Parts to those Partners helps achieve Balance for Reciprocal Trade.
• Steel Exports could be negotiated along with Defense and Energy Exports as part of the Bilateral Deals.
• Mutual Defense pacts would also become part of these Deals.
OTOH, these countries could take their chances to compete on their own with China or invite Chinese Infiltration of their Economies, Debt-Funding and Governments.
