Phase-2 MAGAnomic Policy – NEC Director Gary Cohn Departs Administration…

There will obviously be another media cycle decrying crisis at the White House with the announcement that National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn is departing.
However, for those who follow the administration closely, this was a foregone conclusion; the MAGAnomic “America First” policy has a specifically timed exit ramp for just this purpose.
We have previously outlined the relationship between President Trump and Gary Cohn HERE – Along with what each of them brings to the perspectives of the other. In addition, the larger Trump economic policy always held two distinct aspects:
- The financial aspects – taxes and monetary policy stability; or perhaps more succinctly the Wall Street aspect.
- The trade, jobs and manufacturing aspects – trade policy; or perhaps more succinctly the Main Street aspect.
The implementation of Trump’s economic policy involves those two elements: Taxes and Trade. Inside the Trump administration there are economic policy advocates who agree on the tax element, but disagree on the trade element. Economic adviser Gary Cohn is an example.
The Wall Street crowd align with Trump on taxes, but fundamentally split from him on trade. The combined Trump policy is part of the larger America-First initiative, but some within the economic team only agree with half of the aggregate policy. This is why there is a split.
As previously noted, with the tax reform proposals in place (the basis for domestic economic investment), the focus of Trump’s economic platform turns specifically to Main Street. This policy split is what makes President Trump so stunningly unique amid politicians. POTUS Trump splits from the traditional republican economic outlook on matters surrounding Main Street’s best interests.
Inside this dynamic, and the goal to restore a ‘balanced’ U.S. economy, is where the importance of Gary Cohn diminishes and the role of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross elevates. Secretary Ross is the person creating the fulcrum in the balanced economy reset.
POTUS Trump and Secretary Ross always knew they would need to jettison part of the administrations’ economic team once they accomplished, and moved past, tax reform.
Their focus now is laser targeted policy toward Main Street. Consider this ‘Phase-2’
We are now inside phase-2 of the total policy execution. Secretary Ross outlined how the ‘America First’ economic policy and phase-2 platform engages with the global community during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January.
The corporate media, even the financial media, never highlighted the severity expressed by Wilbur Ross at Davos – because the Main Street policy he was explaining is directly against their interests. During the Davos World Economic Forum, Ross conveyed to the larger multinational interests an explanation of the high-level shift in U.S. trade policy, and reinforced the Trump Doctrine of economic nationalism.
Secretary Ross told the panel: “The Chinese for quite a little while have been superb at free-trade rhetoric and even more superb at highly protectionist behavior. Every time the U.S. does anything to deal with a problem, we are called protectionist.”
“Protectionists” the opposition was predicted to shout by Ross in January. Well, cue the audio visual demonstrations over the past few days surrounding Steel and Aluminum tariffs.
Also at Davos in January, after three decades of President Trump outlining his trade views, secretary Ross accurately said President Donald Trump has a forceful leadership style that some people don’t like. “We don’t intend to abrogate leadership, but leadership is different from being a sucker and being a patsy. We would like to be the leader in making the world trade system more fair and more equitable to all participants” Ross said.
Secretary Ross also challenged the panelists, including World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo and Cargill Inc. CEO David MacLennan, to name a nation that’s less protectionist than the U.S. – – – He got no responses.
Not taking any guff, Secretary Ross then cited a study of more than 20 products that showed China had higher tariffs on all but two items on the list, and Europe all but four. The panel sat jaw-agape at Ross’s delivery of irrefutable facts to the audience. “Before we get into sticks and stones about free trade we ought to first talk about, is there really free trade or is it a unicorn in the garden,” said Ross. Again, no response from the panel.
Despite the tariffs Trump imposed in January on solar panels and washing machines; and despite the proposition of Steel and Aluminum tariffs, China is planning for a “bumper year” for new trade deals, according to China’s own Commerce Ministry.
For the past 30+ years, DC politicians have been selling out the U.S. economy to corporate interests, Wall Street and multinationals. President Trump is simply saying “no more”, and finally putting a stop to it. They hate him. He doesn’t care.
The globalist lackeys will be howling about ‘doom & gloom’ tomorrow, now that their buddy Gary Cohn is out.
Winning!
Let the howler monkeys howl.
Yep. It will be interesting to see the shilling from Liz Claman on Fox Business tomorrow if you know what I mean. 😉
Has GoldmanGary’s book deal been announced yet? Now if the President could only “depart” Ryan and McConnell!
Thanks for the warning Pam! And before Lib you have Kaputo and Gasbag. I think I will record Maria just to get some sanity before the KAOS. Could always go for Michelle Francis afterwards.
wheatietoo, Cohn served his purpose but any employee that is not willing to work for and with the employer, then it is time to pack up and move. At this stage he really isn’t needed and our Wilbur Ross will be there to move Trump’s plans on and on. Exciting times and interested as well to see the groaners and moaners yelling the sky is falling, the sky is falling.
I expect turnover in PDJT’s Administration. PDJT hires great people, some with specific skill set(s) and then there is a mutual separation. It is the way of a great leader.
It’s like a baseball manager making a trade right after the All Star game.
I assume the stock market will have all sorts of things on sale tomorrow. I missed one opportunity yesterday. Hopefully it will present itself again.
The Boss; I think you are a Trump insider. I have been thinking that for several weeks. Why? Because of your comments.
I wish I were on the inside. That I can tell you. 🙂
Let’s whip it, whip it good.
Boss – I see what you did there – hahahahah!
Yeah I’m holding was thin
Day to sell stock market Feb-26
Well the big ugly is coming down. Just wish it would go faster.
However nothing worth anything, ever comes down fast.
They just announced on Fox that Sessions has filed charges…tonight…against California, for it’s Sanctuary State policies.
Signs of life at the DOJ!
OMG.
Seriously, I am a Sessions supporter, till the end. Because, it’s not any chess, just planned from the beginning.
Chess is random, Trump and Sessions are not .
Let’s call it Lightning-Chess:
Trump gets in 3 moves for every one of theirs.
Best part is they only see the last of every 3.
They actually see that many?
PS. Nice moniker and avitar.
He’s holding a presser in Sacramento tomorrow, right near the State House. Trolling the libs.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The California libs. Those are the most fragile of all. Hope he hits them hard.
I hope he smacks them up side the head and down again. Go Jeff!
I hope he has a passel of Federal Marshals to arrest the rioters, not useless FBI agents, with him.
Smacking liberals on the side of the head….oh I know a few I would love to do that to.
You are right. In the past hour there were 33 articles published squealing ‘end of the world’.
It seems for as long as they can keep it up before their vocal cords collapse, all the ills of what we use to call ‘mankind’ are due to Trump tariffs. Oh, and his first victim poor Gary Cohn, LOL.
(After the CNN stories yesterday, you have to laugh. A good question is why would you trust your hard earned dosh to Wall Street hysterics and fantasists)
I should add, Mr Cohn deserves a yuuge thank you for tax cuts and reform. Well done Gary. Good luck.
Yes. He served POTUS and us well. His job is successfully completed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
A good way to mitigate some of that noise and cause a new explosion over there ….would be to fire Mueller and his lackeys…if we are going to have to contend with hand wringing name calling, and pearl clutching we might as well clear up that little matter of the conspiracy to undermine the President and the will of the people who elected him….and it was not the Russians.
Agree…but Pres Trump cannot be the one who fires Mueller.
That has to be done by the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 16 people
Buy American – Here are 100+ brands that are 100% made in the USA
https://clark.com/shopping-retail/american-made-in-the-usa/
Clark Howard
Would you pay more for the “Made in America” label?
https://clark.com/shopping-retail/would-you-pay-more-made-america-label/
I would! As well as a majority of Americans because they realize this will allow a better opportunity for our kids and grandchildren!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Rather odd all the ruckus over the aluminum tariffs by the Left considering that all the deplorables will have to pay more for their hats. 😀
But he didn’t announce tariffs on “tin”…..
LOL. The Left needs to get with the times. Deplorables only use the best since 1926.
https://www.spectatornews.com/showcase/2007/09/24/history-of-tin-foil/
Me, too – Flep. Made in America always gives me a sense of security about the quality of the product, so I don’t mind paying more for that! Go, U.S.A!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
When Chinese tourists visit the US and go shopping (they love shopping there because of the variety and price of products) they always check the origin. They want US made products because they last and are excellent quality, unlike the crap they buy at home.
Ironic no? They hate the substandard stuff they get at home. If not American they will buy Japan, EU, SK, and even Taiwan.
I would pay more for Made in America.
The additional amount would need to be reasonable though.
I always buy USA made products when they are available, always have. I am not affluent; I do not poor-mouth. But I bite the bullet and pay even double the price sometimes. Many times I have to wait for money or do without something else, but this is my way.
I despise having no choice but offshore crap when nothing American is available.
When I buy something I look for where they are made from. People think I am crazy. I always buy Made in USA any chance I got. Unfortunately, I got less luck than I hope for. Bummer.
Michael, Good for you on looking for made in USA. For my needs, I go online mucho and dig around, make phone calls to vendors regarding country of origin.
Speed Queen washing machines are made in Wisconsin, USA.
Actually, with American made products you are paying less because they last you twice or three times as long. That makes them a bargain.
I would too. Finally again have product that would last.
Thanks for the links, really good resources! I will have to add some of those to my website! 🙂
LikeLike
Many thanks for this list. I adore my Martin guitar – it’s been a dream for years to own one, and I finally do… I think I’ll put a key chain on the case with a lion or basket charm (been indulging in jewelry with subtle MAGA symbols).
And another for the list: Luna Luz clothing of New York. They make cotton sundresses with really full gored skirts (impossible to find anywhere else), and beautiful tailoring that flatters the figure. They are not cheap, but they are the most wonderful dresses I’ve ever owned; I wear them on stage and they make every picture a winner. Their web site states all American designed and manufactured.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the trunks of the cars, they might be trying to smuggle in aluminum.
“One man with conviction will overwhelm a hundred who have only opinions.” Winston Churchill
I remember Deetroit when it was Detroit
What a great quote!
I know this is off topic, but I just have to say if anyone watched Gary Oldman’s acceptance speech for best performance by an actor, (played Winston Churchill) they were probably as stunned as I was to hear him praise AMERICA and everything it has given him – his career – his wife and more. He went out of his way to pay homage to this country. It literally blew my mind. Makes me wonder if he will ever act again! I didn’t watch the Oscars, by the way – just his speech, so I assume the rest was the usual liberal claptrap.
Richard Baris from PPD is absolutely right! Our President understands that states like WI, MI, PA and OH voted for him was because of what he would do about trade!
I listened to Ross at Davos and as usual very quietly and slowly (so they would understand and get his drift) he educated them with real facts and statements. A few agreed that the WTO needs to be adjusted to today’s world and agreed with Ross. CofC and corporate conglomerations are awakening to the fact that the good old days of ripping of America is over, very over! You don’t mess with Trump and his appointees because they are all seasoned men with lots of experience in the real world. Frankly, I find this all very information and entertaining. When Paul Ryan is against it, then I am for it as he is not trustworthy and should remove himself as Speaker and Congressperson.
Ross was a superstar at Davos. When he spoke, people listened. Shocking how people attack his age, looks, but not his message. He is a master at keep it simple!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved it when the press in the White House briefing room a few months ago thought they could trip up Wilbur Ross with their questions. No way. It is hilarious that they think they are smarter than this man whose art collection alone is worth $150M!! He didn’t make that kind of cash by being dumb!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. President, you have our blessings. Pull the trigger on the tariffs NOW. The sooner you do, the sooner you shut up the naysayers.
You just gave them the biggest and best tax cuts ever, cut their regs, and substantially lowered their heating and cooling bills, as well as their fuel bills. If they cannot afford a few cents here and there, they do not deserve to be in business.
And SHAME ON THEM if they decide to price gouge the American citizens! We will be watching!
As to the we tried this before in the Bush years… SO WHAT! We had high taxes, high gas prices and high everything. Of course it wasn’t going to work. Times are much different now.
Git-R-Done!
Schweet!
Because of tariffs – Aluminum manufacturer announces – 300 NEW JOBS – in Kentucky!
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/paul-ryan-will-hate-us-aluminum-manufacturer-announces-300-new-jobs-kentucky-following-trumps-tariff-announcement/
I don’t understand how Ryan keeps getting re-elected. Please, Wisconsin! Pick someone else – anyone!!!
Cohn whines all the time about being “uncomfortable.” He said the same thing after the Charlottseville incident. It seems to me that he is looking for an excuse to exit. I have always gotten the impression that he was embarrassed to be working in the Administration.
Leaving Goldman Sachs to work for the government has always been a lucrative career move: eight years ago, it allowed former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson to sell $500 million in Goldman stock tax free, and now its the turn of Gary Cohn, Goldman’s former COO and president, who is leaving to join Trump’s cabinet, who is departing with an “accelerated” gift.
According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs lifted restrictions or accelerated delivery on about $123.7 million in stock and cash awards previously awarded to Gary Cohn, 56, who left last month to become President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser. Cohn was given $20 million in pay for 2016, including $18.15 million in variable compensation and a $1.85 million salary, the New York-based bank said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.
That wasn’t all: also on Monday, the bank handed over 96,572 restricted shares that were outstanding from earlier stock awards scheduled to be delivered over time. It also lifted selling restrictions on 99,909 shares that Cohn had already earned but was unable to sell. Combined, they were worth $45.9 million based on Tuesday’s closing price of $233.68 a share. About $12.8 million in additional restricted stock was included in his 2016 compensation. Cohn didn’t receive all of the restricted stock because Goldman Sachs withheld an unspecified portion of it for taxes, according to the filing.
That’s not all:
He also got $47 million to settle outstanding awards he received each year since 2011 under the bank’s long-term incentive program. He also received an $18 million cash payment in exchange for outstanding performance shares, according to the filing.
Cohn left Goldman Sachs last month after agreeing to join the Trump administration as head of the National Economic Council. He started at Goldman Sachs in 1990, becoming co-president in 2006, and then sole president. He was long seen as the heir apparent to Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-24/gary-cohns-parting-gift-goldman-accelerated-124-million
Cohn soaked the American taxpayer and now he is gone. The laugh is on us…
A rich Gary Cohn got even richer by working for Donald Trump
The chief economic adviser was required to sell his Goldman Sachs shares — and he did so tax-free and with perfect timing
A special break, available to rich people picked to join the government, lets them cash out and defer their capital gains taxes … well, possibly forever. All they have to do is sell their stock — to avoid conflicts of interest — and then invest the proceeds in diversified funds.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/a-rich-gary-cohn-got-even-richer-by-working-for-donald-trump-2017-04-22
I nominate myself to fill Cohn’s job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good news is that President Trump signed a ban 1/ 2017, so that people who work for his Administration can’t be employed for 5 years in any of the usual roles these Globalist minions go to when they leave the White House. http://time.com/4652703/president-trump-lobbying-ban/
I am sure they all signed this 5 year agreement because it never occurred to them President Trump would last 5 years.
When they leave their White House Administration Role, they are effectively neutered. Win Win.
It makes me smile to watch President Trump MAGA
….he soaked Goldman Saks for $124 million. Nice job if you can get it!
Incredible stuff…..kinda makes me a little sick.
Democrat label fits, whiny, uncomfortable and always looking for an excuse.
I’ll tell ya what makes me uncomfortable…. watching him constantly chew on his tongue… some kinda OCD thingy…. disturbance of the mind!
I noticed that too!
It was like he had a chaw of chewing tobacco in his cheek.
Exactly! My Mom has a sharp eye for that –
Me, I think he looks like a hybrid of Ari Fleischer and Harvey Weinstein – but that is being mean, isn’t it!
I just want everyone to be going in one direction, helping President Trump –
it’s a curious thing if some financial analysts are okay with the tax cuts but not the tariffs –
maybe they figured they could just coast along and benefit from the tax cuts under Trump and then when his terms are over, go back to business as usual – but his “America First” economic nationalism, is going for a deeper, more substantial correction of things which will may be more difficult for them to undo.
Obama said he was going to fundamentally transform America –
praise be to God, we are watching Donald Trump fundamentally restoring America!
Well said, suejeanne.
Be wary of the virtue signaler. Motives are selfish instead of common good.
Love those photos of Team Wolverine. Teeth bared, backs hunched, claws showing. Nothing personal. Just business.
I suspect that Paul Ryan’s stance is due to Harley’s HW in Milwaukee.
*HQ*
No one cares.
Sundance, you should be resting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Muh CoC!” speaks:
Mr., “I’m not quite there,yet” needs to wake up and smell the covfefe.
How much did Ryan get for pushback comment? 10,000? 50,000?
He doesn’t speak for free, someone’s paying him.
The globalist sockpuppet is squealing for his masters.
Blow it!
I honestly can’t stand Ryan – I am amazed that Potus puts up with him as well as he does because he has to know what a back-stabbing little beotch this guy really is. Bite me, Paul. Just go away, please and take your big mouth with you. I am so sick of you!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell is far worse. Much, much, much worse.
LikeLike
We continue to see Trump practice good Management by crafting the Team around the Goal. Cohn was there to move the tax cuts, mission accomplished. His heart isn’t in to restoring our all All-American Hamiltonian Tariff system, so he leaves and will be replaced by a Tariff Hawk.
Trump is going to be a legendary President.
Yes. I believe Trump, fully aware of Gary’s globalist lovesick tendencies, knew he would resign on his own accord at some point. He did not have to do anything.
Gary was the “Useful Tool”. The tool worked for the moment it was needed and the Tool was placed back into the tool box. Some tools NEED to be discarded when they become broken or damaged beyond their use. Gary became a willfully broken tool, which cannot be put back in the toolbox. Gary is on his knees now…begging for forgiveness from all those leftists from his tribe.
exactly! Democrat on his knees always begging.
Here’s a thought. If and when we leave NAFTA, there will be an economic impact on Mexico. With that, I am concerned that more people will try to come to our country illegally looking for jobs. And lots of politicians will support them. That will be a bad effect onPresident Trump’s trade policies and withdrawal from NAFTA.
Remembering back to the mid 90s, Clinton lent Mexico 20 billion along with an additional 30 billion from other countries to help their economic, political and peso devaluation issues. It is possible that Mexico would face similar issues when we pull out of NAFTA and impose trade tariffs. China wont have a free ride through NAFTA and American companies will be coming home. Some of our companies coming home may be willing to hire these illegals.
Rather than giving Mexico another mega-billion dollar bailout, I think the USA ( President Trump) could give Mexico a financial deal that would benefit both countries and stop the flow of illegals coming here from Mexico. Many of us have seen the California peninsula of Mexico. For the most part, it is underdeveloped. However, it has a very long coastline both on the Pacific Ocean and in the gulf of California. Therein is the opportunity. American companies get contracts to build communities along the coasts that will be attractive to American buyers. Why go to Belize or Costa Rico, when you can drive down the coast to your ocean-side community in Mexico? Then Mexican labor can stay in or return to Mexico to work on the many development projects that would last for many years. Hopefully, problem solved: no more large influx of illegals to the USA, jobs for Mexican workers, rebuild the Mexican economy, and large construction contracts for American companies. And Americans and other nationals get new vacation/retirement communities near the USA.
Just a thought
Rather than the US finance the building of resort-style developments to generate work for Mexicans to stop them entering the country illegally, why not encourage the Mexicans to build the Wall on their side of the border?
The problem could become labor. With all this growth at home we will need workers. The question is how many are on the sidelines waiting on a job? How many are so used to government benefits they will not return to the work force? This could become an issue.
They’ll return to the workforce if the welfare stops. Too simple a solution, probably.
Correct. We’re constantly bombarded with “jobs Americans won’t do” yada yada …
… well, they’d do them if they had to in order to eat.
Currently they get a free seat at the dinner table without having to contribute to preparation of the meal.
Maybe in PresTrump’s 2nd term, when he no longer has to face re-election.
Just as Barky said “After the election I’ll have more flexibility …”, it’s the 2nd term when the real bombs can be dropped.
I always say to the “jobs Americans won’t do” argument. Go to Montana. There are a lot of my peeps, doing that sort of work. Looks like Montana is not real popular with the Latinos. Yet.
I did the 23andMe thing I just got my results. I am officially 100% white. I am sure that will disqualify me for some government benefits. 75% British/Irish. 7% Scandinavian so as I told the wife. I am a Viking. She has 4% native American in her. I may have married a relative to Pocahontas.
That takes action to reduce the benefits.
So the benefits need to be changed. Clinton did it in 1996 after the Repubs led by Newt Gingrich passed it as part of “Contract With America” and it had almost immediate positive results. While times have changed, the approach could certainly be used again. Of course any bill reducing welfare will get challenged by all sorts of leftwing judges.
Ref. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_Responsibility_and_Work_Opportunity_Reconciliation_Act.
rf121 – Yes, but Trump has thought out his strategy as this is his wheelhouse – business. That is why he hinted at welfare reform.
LikeLike
Did you notice President Trump mention his upcoming priority for Welfare Reform?
He’s already got the Apprenticeship Program teed up.
All the workers we’ll need, recognizing that Automation will free up more.
“…I think the USA ( President Trump) could give Mexico a financial deal that would benefit both countries…”
I believe President Trump will attempt exactly that, but Mexican leaders need to be willing to deal with him instead of cursing him publicly and braying that they won’t pay for our wall.
When they’re properly humbled maybe they’ll be ready to negotiate.
“name a nation that’s less protectionist than the U.S. – – – He got no responses.”
Ummm…not quite.
From the Davos vid
0:40:22
MacLennan “Your point about the least restricted market in the world? There isn’t anybody less than us.”
Ross “Right”
Apologies.
Too many years of trained listening.
As for Gary Cohen – “well…bye…” 😉
I continue to be amazed at Jim Cramer (former Goldman partner and friend of Cohen). Instead of joining the hysterical mob, he continues to calmly explain why the Trump Main St. policies will be good for the US “real” economy and why China needs to be put in its place. Cramer has a big following among people who are interested in the markets and making money, but who probably are not political junkies. His respectful attitude towards the President and his economic policies will have a good effect on a lot of “independent” types who may not particularly like Trump personally. (I am thinking of my brother, who loves golf and the stock market and is basically conservative, but doesn’t “get” my extreme interest in politics.)
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, you’d think so but Payne freely admitted that he voted for Bummer ’cause he was a black man, even though he knew his economic policies weren’t right. Barry got a lot of mileage off his skin color – kind of “reverse” racism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t “reverse” racism.
It was black racism straight up, and a great example of it.
All I know is that what we’ve been doing has destroyed America’s middle class and working class, too. Go MAGA!
Wow Laura Ingraham is on fire supporting the tariffs. Good for her. I usually change channels at this point in the evening. I am glad President Trump is standing strong on this.
She has always been MAGA on immigration, China and trade. Whines too much about PT tweeting and style but I’ll take it.
Phillip Reines on Laura Ingraham is giddy about Cohn leaving administration. Reines says I was hoping Dr. Gorka would smell of booze. Gorka attacks and Laura says lets play nice. Laura, we are not feeling nice. If you have a Clinton sycophant on, own it. Don’t stifle the Trump supporter.
Not only that, but she also hosted the execrable Richard Goldstein, and listened to him claim that the world was closing in on President Trump because of his misdeeds.
Laura is disappointing with her choice of guests. And can we all please, please stop saying “I like you” or “I’ve always liked you” to these charlatan Democrats? We are at war here, Laura. Playing nice is how the GOP is in this mess of a Uniparty. Stop with the pandering and niceties. Thank you. Peace and love.
Fetched both of your last two comments from the bin…. 😦
Bless you! I wonder what had happened. 🙂
I agree 100%. Laura’s show is starting to disappoint with the guests she has on. Also, can we please stop saying “I like you” or “I’ve always liked you” or “he’s a great strategist” to these despicable charlatan Democrat operatives. Note to Laura, we are at war fighting for our country in case you have not noticed. Stop pandering and stop with the niceties. That is how the GOP got the country in this mess – weakness that dissolved necessary opposition and produced a Uniparty. We do not want to see this anymore. Be more Trumpian please.
Mr. Cohn, thank you for your service in being an instrument in the hands of President Trump on his way to MAGA with his America First Policies. He completed the task he had in mind for you. That job is finished. You can go now and throw stones at our wonderful POTUS like the rest of the Globalists. He’ll keep on Winning Bigly. Bye.
At every turn in major US shifts to meet head on challenges, there has been just as equal major social realignments.
Just watch any Ken Burn documentaries to get a primer on them. And, this time will be no different.
To all, those hungry for jobs, higher pay and more importantly a once in life time desire to impact your family. GET READY TO EXCERISE YOUR CONSITUTIONAL RIGHT TO MOBILITY.
That is right, go to where jobs are going to be.
It is the only answer and responce to the opportunity PDJT is putting place.
THE GLOBALISTS HAVE BUILT THEIR HOUSE ON A FOUNDATION THAT SAYS AMERICA CAN’T COMPETE BECAUSE THE WORK FORCE CAN’T DELIEVER THE NUMBERS THAT COUNTRIES LIKE CHINA DELIEVER TO THE MULTINATIONALS. THEY ARE BEHOLDING TO THE WAY CHINA SHIFTS THEIR LABOR FORCES.
Bullshit… It is high time corporate America digs into the tired and true playbook of encourging economic migration to the under ultilized in this country.
Mr. President, that is the key to your America First MAGA policy. Don’t under estimate it.
Too many citizens see themselves with little opportunity and as long they cling to the fail hubs of liberism and globalism decay, and don’t move to where job growth is going to occur, your policies will fail under the weight of jobs not being filled.
The MSM, has many believing there is no escape for todays youth stuggling to make in communities that are failing.
Hogwash, I don’t believe all are lost, they just need the sign to make and take the risk to get away from the nanny state. They will do just fine and figure it out once they have something to believe in.
MTK, your point is a good one.
My Grandfather called my Dad not too long after WWll, as he had driven to CA from Illinois.
Told my Dad to get out here bc its where the work is.
My Dad moved us “away”. That was that.
Big Move: whole family in Illinois.
Oh, well. Follow the work.
Going to be interesting, the next 5 – 10 yrs.
Gary Cohn is forgetting his Cleveland steel town roots!
I can’t say I’m not disappointed. I really appreciated him sticking up for Pres Trump against people saying this is Obama’s economy. I even saved that video that I’ve used against people’s comments on other sites saying it’s Obama. And Cohn being a Dem made it even better.
OT, but this is hysterical: President Trump killed it at the Gridiron Dinner!
Here are just some of the great zingers. See the link to read them all — he was in rare form!
“While there was — seemingly — no video or audio recordings from the annual dinner celebrating the White House and the media, Samantha Chang and others on Twitter relayed some of the best lines. Here are my top 10:
10. Trump apologized for being late, noting that it was because his son-in-law “Jared couldn’t get through security.”
9. On North Korea: “I won’t rule out direct talks with Kim Jong Un, I just won’t. As far as the risk of dealing with a madman is concerned, that’s his problem not mine.”
8. On ego: “Nobody does self-deprecating humor better than I do. It’s not even close!”
7. “I was very excited to receive this invitation and ruin your evening in person. That’s why I accepted.”
6. “So many people have been leaving the White House. It’s invigorating since you want turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?”
5. “It’s been a very tough year for CNN. They’ve lost a tremendous amount of credibility this year and your best reporter, Steve Bannon. That guy leaked more than the Titanic!”
4 On The New York Times: “I’m a New York icon. You’re a New York icon. The only difference is, I still own my buildings.”
3. Trump on Jeff Sessions, who made a surprise appearance at the Gridiron Dinner: “I offered him a ride over and he recused himself.”
2. Trump said Vice President Mike Pence is patiently waiting for his impeachment so he could step into the top job. “I really am very proud to call him The Apprentice,” Trump gushed. “But lately, Mike’s showing a particularly keen interest in the news. He is asking, ‘Has he been impeached yet?’ I don’t like that.”
1. “In one job I had to manage a cutthroat cast of characters desperate for TV time, totally unprepared for their roles and their jobs, and each week afraid of having their asses fired. And the other job, I was the host of a smash television hit.”
Bonus: “This is one of the best times I’ve had with the media. This might be the most fun I’ve had since watching your faces on election night!”
UPDATE FULL TRANSCRIPT VIA THE HILL: You can read Trump’s comments below:
http://americandigest.org/wp/trump-spares-no-one-10-best-lines-gridiron-dinner/
The Bonus one is the winner
Mine as well I had posted before I saw your post.
So great! Fun to read them again – Our POTUS is a funny guy!
Thank you for posting.
Thank you Bev! I’m still laughing! 🤣
Here is an April 2017 article in Vanity Fair saying how Cohn (and other Goldman Sachs alumini) have got themselves into the Cabinet. Just like Obama’s GS buds with Larry Summers and Geithner but I digress. Anyhow the piece questions why Cohn, a Democrat and Goldman themselves, hated Trump as a businessman. Who can also forget “Famously, Goldman paid Hillary Clinton $675,000 to appear at three non-taxing question-and-answer sessions during 2013, less than two years before she declared her candidacy for president.” https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/the-untold-story-of-how-gary-cohn-donald-trump-goldman-sachs-alumni
This was gold to me, per VSGPDJT Bonus: “This is one of the best times I’ve had with the media. This might be the most fun I’ve had since watching your faces on election night!”
Did you notice the fun he had at the SOTU when he would tweak the Left side of the chamber, inviting them with a gesture and a smile to rise up and join their countrymen on their feet to celebrate America’s achievements. It was pure Trump, he was having a grand time. So were we. But not Bitter Pill Pelosi. Tant pis.
The marxist democrat party has been getting away with breaking the law for decades.
It is well past time to hold them accountable. If we are to begin this monumental task
what better place to start than kalifornia. There are sane people living in the outskirts there but they are outvoted by the full on marxism spilling out of LA, San Francisco and Sacramento. If Sessions wins he know the decision will get overturned by the most reversed court in the country-the ninth circuit appellate court. But he also knows he will win in the SCOTUS.
Slapping down kalifornia liberals will be pure joy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Steve Pieczenak came out hard against Trump in his most recent video over this. He criticized Navarro and whoever the proposed replacement for McMaster is (forgot his name offhand) and blamed Kushner for both of them. He also suggested Kelly is running the WH but can’t keep it up much munger bc he can only do so much.
In the beginning Pieczenak supported Trump. Huge change, totally different tone.
Surely he’s controlled opposition. And if he is, the Deep State is rolling out the push back on every front with everything they’ve got.
This is the “trillions at stake” agenda of evil we are entering full throttle now.
SD, great points on how the msm ignored Wilburine at Davos. We knew it bc we read it word for word here. I don’t watch much msm so didn’t realize how completely they ignored thus. Interesting this is the root of where the latest attack on Trump will come from – charges of insider trading with Icahn who dumped tens of millions in stock. However, if we knew this was coming Icahn did too without any private intel from Trump for insider trading.
This and the Stormy lawsuit will be all over the news this week. The celebrity blinds at suggesting Tiffany is dropping out of law school to do a reality show on travel and the lifestyle of the rich and famous.
If that’s not enough in Texas today Soros money paid off big in the DA race for Bexar County (San Antonio) giving us a preview of this fall.
Buckle up and press on Treepers.
Fetched you from the bin JJ….. 😦
WE love him!
It is utterly jaw-dropping how many of the facts and figures clearly demonstrate that we’ve had a raw deal for decades, yet our leaders couldn’t stand up and state them, and set a new course.
Then again, they knew what they were doing.
Thank the Heavens our current leaders know those facts better than anyone, and they are indeed charting a much better course.
It’s interesting, I did some googling on tariffs and about every resource said were critical of them, saying that they are essentially taxes that raise the cost of goods and services dependent on the imported items yada yada. Now these are in effect taxes, which I am not by nature in favor of. However, what about the other side of the coin here? Money will come in as these tariffs are paid, and I don’t think it’s insignificant. So my question is where will this money go? Will this extra money collected be a possible upside in addition to the upside inherent in the revival of the US steel and aluminum industries? I haven’t heard that discussed.
Oh, it will. We ran our government on tariffs alone for better than a century, except for the Civil War bit. I am quite certain that we will marvel at what Trump accomplishes with it. …cough..national-debt…cough…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Its past time the US stand up for its self. Pour the coal on the chicoms full trade war if necessary but whatever the end result should be a leveling of the playing field no more slave labor, vs US labor. The US reg imbalance can be corrected, including/along with allot of other US bonuses like energy etc… but the labor part must be offset with tariffs.
Ask yourself why does a US warship cost triple a chinese of comparable design? Plane train etc…
We have a market advantage a energy advantage. Untie the americans hands and give a temporary tariff to force the repatriation of the factories and the rest will follow.
The best way to slow the ChiCom’s roll around the globe is to stop paying them to do it.
Europe is starting to discuss adopting tariffs on Chinese steel, much like the “Rest of the West” suddenly became concerned about the bite they were putting on their citizens’ paychecks after VSGPDJT passed tax reform and slashed our corporate rate. He is teaching the World how to win; Just Follow Trump!
I digressed… If we do what we have to do to clip the upstart dragon’s wings, even killing the WTO and such, they will have neither means nor reason to colonize Africa or build their silly road.
The dragon so tamed, can be pushed to abandon it’s criminal construction of faux islands hundreds of miles from their own shores, in order to participate in the World Economy.
To consider the absolutely epic achievements of VSGPDJT, what he’s done, the grand goals he ie currently striding towards with a confidence and competence not seen since Reagan, even surpassing that great man, which astonishes me…to consider all that, in this short time, with seven years to go, the mind boggles at the goals and plans our President surely has in store for us. It’s like Christmas every day.
GBVSGPDJT
🇺🇸
What I liked best today is President Trump at the press session with the Sweden guy: Q. What are the 2 leaders doing about Russia meddling in this year’s elections. The Swede said blah,blah,blah. Trump said paper, scoffed at computer voting machines. BOOM!
I like it!
Yeah, it’s the first time I heard that spoken. That and illegal voters crackdown by Homeland Security at voting stations. That blue wave isn’t going to leave a puddle, won’t even need a raincoat/
Once that man speaks, things happen. He’s on this. Election reform is a must. Electronic voting is an abomination.
