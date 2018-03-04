Sunday Talks – Secretary Wilbur Ross and Maria Bartiromo…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to talk trade and tariffs amid the apoplectic drum-beating from the Wall Street crowd and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Secretary Ross explains the use of Trade Section 232 for national security. The U.S. capability to produce steel and aluminum is a vital interest to national security. The World Trade Organization (WTO), a collective enterprise of multinational corporations, is angered by the use of section 232 because it works around their ability to file complaints.
.
The essential point to drive home is that for the past 30+ years U.S. trade policy has been driven by Wall Street and financial corporate benefactors to the detriment of the U.S. middle class and a manufacturing economy. It is not necessary to argue the outcome, we can all clearly see it. The Trump objective is to restore a balanced U.S. economy, stop the exploitative export of American wealth, and stabilize our own middle-class.
Tariffic…
First?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I SWYDT
LikeLike
I lived for several years in Moon Township outside of Pittsburg. The heart of industrial hard ass unions. If Trump can win these folks over (and he will), he will blow away any POLs in his way to 2020. And the unions need to turn out their members big time!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I traveled much of the industrial belt in the US as a young man. It was obvious that something was going wrong as one industry after another was eliminated. Many in the name of clean air and other high sounding terms. I always knew that clear skies and talk about clean water was not going to be nearly as great sounding when you didn’t have a job. Today we do have clear skies but the water is not clean and the jobs fled. I can only hope the unions have come to their senses and work to actually benefit the members rather than the leaders. A long term benefit with a future should be the goal. The unions should wake up to share much of the blame for what happened in the rust belt. There is no doubt the working people are the answer to recovery and the future of America.
LikeLiked by 11 people
In regards to clean air and water, we have to be wise stewards of our resources. But BHO went to the extreme to kill our country (remember “fundamentally change”?) as a Constitutional Republic by imposing draconian edicts under the guise of “saving the environment”. One example is the attempt to decimate and kill off the coal fired electric industry, after they spent decades and billions of dollars to upgrade their plants with scrubbers, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unions are like the Model-T. I’m just saying!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As someone who was able to retire/change jobs at 41, I understand it is not sustainable. I became a NYC Police Officer at 21 and after a 20 year career, retired 8/22/2001 (3 weeks before 9/11). I receive full medical and a decent pension. I was then able to work for myself, not worrying about healthcare and whether I can make it through the month.
This is NOT sustainable for companies or governments. If things work out, NYC will be paying me for 60 years when I only worked for 20 years.
Unions have a role, but they must be fair to all, employees, corporations & governments.
LikeLike
“I receive full medical and a decent pension”
As well you should!
Thank you for your dedication to the NYPD.
I hold the highest respect and personal affection for all men and women who slap on that Kevlar each day to protect their fellow citizens.
Thank you 🇺🇸
LikeLike
“starting a trade war”, countries retaliating..? Am I missing something ? Haven’t these countries been at “war” with the U.S. with unbalanced trade deficits. Or is it the time for the U.S. to ‘retaliate’?
LikeLiked by 18 people
Terrific observation.👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mickey===I heard Maria say that if we impose tariffs that the other countries will raise their prices. Maria, think a moment, let them raise their prices and that will make us even more competitive She is a great, but sometimes that NY/Dc corridor bubble gets her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Bud, I was in Penn Hill during the mid to late 70’s. My husband was a machinist at Mesta Machine Co. I watched the Steel Unions kill the steel industry with their increasing demands. The pay and benefits were already so far above any other job that I was shocked when he would go out on strike. We would get a turkey for Thanksgiving & Christmas while the Union bosses got paid. Things must surely have changed there if they can’t see the benefits that our President can and will bring to Pittsburgh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can only hope they have learned something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The union leaders are corrupt. They are not responsive to their members.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bud – you said “If Trump can win these folks over…”
IF? Bud, Candidate Trump already has won these folks over. Some of us still live here, not in Moon Twp but very close. You’ve no idea the support Pres Trump already has here, especially around Y-town and the Mahoning Shenango Valley.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilburine is simply the superb at stating the administration’s position on trade and handling the objections. He’s also very good, almost professorial, in educating those who interview him. Outstanding.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Ross should’ve been the one to be with Wallace and Tapper today, and Navarro with Maria. Navarro has a lot of catching up to get to Ross’s level of speaking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Navarro met Maria yesterday. Did a great job. Maria sounded panicky but was respectful and willing ro listen.
LikeLike
Wallace and Tapper are too disrespectful of people – constantly interrupting and ignorant of the subject matter. Ross is a very dignified gentlemen. I suspect Ross won’t appear on either of those “gotcha” shows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ross was on with Chuck Todd. Yes… I hold my nose and force myself to watch every week to see what nonsense Chuck, Katy, and the rest over there are spewing. Call it opposition research. Anyhow, Wilbur kept Chuck at bay with sober facts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree 100%
LikeLike
Navarro earned his bones with Wallace-the-Jerk today.
Never.Back.Down to a disrespectful Anti-American Propagandist.
LikeLike
There was nothing wrong with Navarro’s message. The problem was that he was rudely interrupted before he could answer any question arrogant Mike Wallace put forth. Ross, being a slower more methodical speaker, would have fared the same or even worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace interrupts and pivots the interview any time he feels that his narrative is losing the initiative. He cannot support his position so he plays the moron by being rude and condescending.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Wallace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks… shows my age.
LikeLike
Like father (Mike), like son (Chrissy).
LikeLike
Hard to understand how you could confuse Mike Wallace for Chris Wallace. Mike Wallace is a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. And he’s black. Unless you were thinking of the NASCAR driver who is white. Still…..
LikeLike
Mike Wallace in 1957.
Chris Wallace’s late father.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Wallace#
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just yanking your chain. I’m old enough to remember when Mike Wallace was just a game show host and doing cigarette commercials.
LikeLike
If you want to see what happens to a country that eliminates the middle class, look no further than Mexico. Mexico is seriously rich in resources. Not only metal resources but rich, volcanic soil. Yet, 99.9999 percent of the population live in abject poverty while the .0001 of their population are some of the richest people in the world.
Mexico is a very dangerous place. Criminal gangs run rampant. Corruption is at every level because of the total poverty.
The elitists and globullists have been trying to do that to the USA with their intentional destruction of the middleclass. The USA has probably the biggest oil reserves in the world but they were put off limit. Other critical resources were put off limits and then agriculture was destroyed by cutting off the water.
President Trump and his people are working to restore the middle class; they know that a strong middle class leads to peace and prosperity for all. The parasites, such as the rinos, D-Rats, CoC and these multi-national criminal organizations laughingly called corporations want to turn the USA into a third world $hithole. I hope soon that the criminal activities of these groups will be investigated and prosecuted!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Very good post by FL,_ GUY. If the criminal acts are not punished by the law there is great possibilities they will be punished by unlawful acts which will lead to an unknown outcome for America. There is no reason to thank that chaotic punishment of this evil will result in good coming to the people who deserve it. All may be lost but then again that may really be the outcome hoped for by the George Soros types.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The USA has probably the biggest oil reserves in the world but they were put off limit” –
I bring that up often. The original plan for Alaska was to eventually build three parallel pipe lines to handle all the oil. I have to try and find the documentation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or Kalifornia.
LikeLike
Excellent post FL
LikeLike
That is also the danger of illegal immigration. They bring their corrupt culture with them, and their voting habits will create another Mexico like the one they fled.
LikeLike
Actually a lot of people that come from Mexico resent the plantation economics of Mexico and get a positive feeling of revenge for leaving Mexico. Sure, they still love their home country, but the definitely resent the fact that you are born to a class there and there is no upward mobility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but the majority vote democrat. That’s just a fact (70 percent by the latest studies), and that drives us in the same direction of a corrupt ruling class.
I appreciate the 30 percent that would contribute to America being a better country, but we can’t afford the 70 percent that come with them.
LikeLike
Part of Mexico’s “distribution of wealth” problem are monopolies like the State run enterprises PEMEX (oil) and CFE(electric power) both highly unionized, both poorly managed. They are money losers and both corrupt and need to be privatized.
The concentration of wealth has always been Mexico’s big problem. There’s nothing like a rich Mexicano. They flaunt it. Despite that, there is a growing middle class that is young, educated and mobile. They are heavily influenced by the US culture and economics. They aren’t immigrating NOB, they are working for US/international companies and Mexican conglomerates and are wealthy enough to be buying new cars and houses. After the US, and Canada, China is Mexico’s biggest trading partner. It looks probable that the US will kill NAFTA and opt for bi lateral trade agreements.
https://atlas.media.mit.edu/en/profile/country/mex/
The Trumpsters understand that it’s important for Mexico to be economically and politically stable. In the upcoming presidential election the favorite right now is AMLO, a socialist like Hugo Chavez, and he’s a worry. Also balancing our trade is complicated by Mexico’s value added tax of 16% on most imported goods. So beyond balancing trade, we also want Mexico as a friend and politically stable. AMLO’s possible election is a concern and I see the US trying to influence the election towards centrist candidates. The demise of NAFTA may put AMLO in office which wouldn’t be a good thing for Mexico or for the US. Complicated business for sure.
LikeLike
…and Mexico has extremely strict gun control laws, which means the government and the criminals are the only ones with them, which keeps the people from fighting back against the corruption.
There are MANY wonderful, caring, hard-working, family-oriented people in Mexico but they are stuck working in the fields for $10 US per day in order to turn a profit for the big multi-national conglomerates, who then import the produce to the US and sell it to us.
The reason so many people want to jump the border is because there are opportunities here that they cannot find in their homeland. Disbanding NAFTA and forcing the Mexican government to deal with its own problems would help BOTH countries!
LikeLike
These trade deals are at the heart of moribund wages for Americans and twenty years of stolen prosperity.
I love our President for what he is doing for us on trade and so many other issues.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilbur Ross is great at being measured, calm and clear while he explains what is really going on. I am so grateful that President Trump has surrounded himself with intelligent people who can explain things in layman’s terms to the rest of us. It is really helpful because we have to be able to answer the common people when we are attacked by people spouting the MSM talking points.
Educating us so that we can educate others is an extremely important part of President Trumps agenda. It is a slow process but it is a major part of winning the minds and hearts of America’s citizens.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed Elizabeth. I was thinking that it must take great strength not to laugh and roll his eyes when calling out the sky-is-falling types.
LikeLike
This has put the unions between a rock and a hard place. Too bad.
LikeLike
It puts union leadership between a rock and a hard place. I’m a retired union construction guy and former local union president and can say with very high confidence that the working men and women are very supportive of PTrump and his policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WRONG.
This has won union members over as EVER-TRUMPERS.
LikeLike
Maria gave it her best shot but failed to even put a dent in Wilbur’s message. Am I the only one to see how FOX has been fanatical about opposing this is issue to the point of becoming obvious?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now both sides can finally agree on something: the correct name is Faux news. 😁
LikeLike
FBN – Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs defend the MAGA Tariffs and understand this is for the long game. 70 years of rebuilding the world economy on the backs of Americans is over and now is the time for the under 70 generations to step up to the plate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox has to leave a few honest people on air for appearances sake. So many of the Fox people are dishonest morons and drama queens (Juan, Shep, Harf, Wallace) that it is becoming increasingly easier to simply ignore that network.
LikeLiked by 2 people
now is the time for the under 70 generations to step up to the plate
… and rebuild America before they lose it along with any future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do not discount Stuart Varney, Liz MacDonald and Liz Claman as well. They are also supporters and lead pretty balanced discussions on the topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote:
“The essential point to drive home is that for the past 30+ years U.S. trade policy has been driven by Wall Street and financial corporate benefactors to the detriment of the U.S. middle class and a manufacturing economy.”
….both of which are essential to our national security, which is being INTENTIONALLY being undermined by globalist agenda.
“Look, America, how these people PROFITED from selling us all down the river.”
POTUS needs to pit main street vs. Wall Street, stealing a major democrat talking point while pointing out how Obama did the exact opposite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“POTUS needs to pit main street vs. Wall Street, stealing a major democrat talking point while pointing out how Obama did the exact opposite.”
I think he is starting to do that right now, think of this as step 2.
Step 1 was exposing the “fake news” MSM which has been providing cover for Globalist enemy. Remember that the 25 largest newspapers in America were all bought up back when we had the Federal Reserve system imposed on us.
Then with the advent of TV, that was consolidated during WJC…giving the oligarchs a 90% monopoly worldwide.
1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canadian Encyclopedia: “Despite Canada’s formidable reserves of iron ore, the steel industry in recent decades has shrunk significantly as industrial markets have become increasingly globalized. Today, every remaining steel mill in the country is owned by foreign investors and Canada is a net importer of the manufactured product.”
“Canadian” steel is Chinese steel. Other than giving them the names of our Chinese spies and letting them have all our government personnel files –which Obama already did–there are few things China would like more than to eradicate our metal industries.
The president is absolutely right on economic grounds, national security grounds and moral grounds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
About Canadian steel, 59% is imported from the U.S. Only 9% is imported from China, although China is the second-biggest source. The third-biggest source is S.Korea, which is the source for 5% of Canadian steel imports. Further details are given at
https://www.trade.gov/steel/countries/pdfs/imports-Canada.pdf
—see page 3.
LikeLike
Obombie’s weaponized EPA forced closure of America’s last Lead smelting operation, Doe Run of St Louis in Dec 2013. Lead is a strategy element, necessary for bullets, batteries, electronics and X-ray shielding. This was the first time in history that the US had no domestic Lead production.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In today’s GoogStapo filtered web it is no longer possible to verify facts, but from memory of my past searches….
Capehart Radio of Ft Wayne, IN was inspected by the new OSHA in 1971 and found to have workers using Lead solder on circuit boards, given one week to correct this practice. Unable to meet the demand, this producer since 1919, supplier to US military, was forced to close, costing 400 jobs. Since most went to SONY (Standard Oil of New York….a Rockefeller sweat shop?) there was little outcry. The feral government is a monopolist bludgeon.
LikeLike
When you look at the fact we won WWII in no small part due to our capability to spool up our industrial capacity in a short amount of time, it is scary to envision needing to do that again.
Rather than spooling up, our industrial capability would be crippled by lack of access to suppliers. No quick fix for that in a major war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote elsewhere a few days ago about a warning from a History professor I had c. 45 years ago, who warned that “Great Britain free-traded itself into mediocrity and decline” a century earlier, and America was repeating the mistake.
More factors were involved: unions going socialist, companies buying politicians for free-trade policies instead of competently addressing the unions’ attacks, politicians willing to accept the bribes (i.e. “campaign contributions”), the onslaught of automation, and several other factors.
However, as I wrote earlier, it should have been obvious to all that something was wrong in the late ’60’s and early ’70’s, when the Japanese were buying iron ore in the Great Lakes, shipping it back to Japan, turning it into cars, shipping the cars back (roundtrip of c. 20,000 miles) here, and underselling the Big Three…and then outdoing them in quality!
I lived in Toledo 35 years ago when a company was hit by a strike: the company opened its books and showed the union that there was literally no money in the bank, that the company needed pay cuts and benefit cuts of some sort to stay in business…otherwise everyone would be unemployed.
The union refused to believe them, the company closed down, everything was sold off….and the union still paid the former workers to stand around the shuttered factory for months afterward with “On Strike” signs. It was beyond Kafkaesque!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just a suggestion but IMHO, this issue needs to be recast in different terms that don’t automatically derail factual arguments into the “protectionism” cul-de-sac. I recommend for consideration a preamble that asserts that the historical success of the US domestic economy was made possible by the constitutional regulations that created fertile grounds for market-based capitalism to take root.
The constitution declares that all power rests with “the people” except for three specific powers enumerated as being in the hands of the federal government. One of those is the power to regulate foreign trade via tariffs, duties and other means. This served to protect a new capitalism that featured price discovery and efficient capital allocation via well-regulated, domestic free markets, the most efficient capital formation machine ever devised which eventual;y produced the most advanced and innovative economy.
Major point: that never would have happened had our founding fathers not created laws that protect our domestic economic system from the ravages of global mercantilism. Thus the “American miracle” was incubated and allowed to mature.
Having established this as the preamble, it then becomes easier to ask “Why then are the Masters of the Universe arguing for the re-importation of global mercantilism?” Defeating that loathsome, discredited economic system, one which has already been thoroughly proven an utter failure and so long ago, should not be so difficult. Globalism = communism = socialism = tyranny. We have no problem agreeing that global domination by communists like China would be terrible. Yet that seems to be the lesser of two evils with the worse evil being “protectionism”. So if we can’t protect ourselves, how do we protect ourselves?
Let’s rethink what we are saying and how we are saying them. We are fighting a return to pre-America 18th century thinking. We defeated this evil the first time by building a superior economic system that was incubated from the evil via duties and tariffs. That sounds like a simple defense to me. I don’t have any trouble seeing how this defeats the inane “protectionism” one-note tubas.
LikeLike
What is wrong with protectionism?
I want to protect the USA.
I want to protect my family and home. I want to protect my neighborhood and neighbors. I want to protect my little town and townsfolk. Keep going right up to protecting my nation and fellow citizens who are of like mind, and also want to protect the USA.
It is conserving and protecting what is good about this part of this world.
I am all for it.
Ridiculous that anyone need apologize for it.
Failure to protect should be a crime.
LikeLike
Did I hear the Wilburine say “Prior to NAFTA we had a $4-$5 billion a year surplus with Mexico. After NAFTA we have a cumulative $1 Trillion deficit.” Those are fighting words. and that doesn’t count drugs and the fentanyl flowing from China into Mexico into the U.S. No wonder Trump has been saying Mexico would pay for the wall. Do it now.
LikeLike
Maria B has really gone to lengths lately to defend the swamp, it’s funders and it’s creepy-crawley-critters! Watch that video a few times, study her behavior… ie; when she reads, shes shaking her head as if “no this can’t be, oh no, oh my!” this, my fellow Patriots, is a perfectly scripted work of theatrics on TV, fear mongering at it’s finest. Tip of the hat to you, Fox!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no idea what you are talking about. I thought it was a good interview. She has to make it interesting by throwing out ideas. I can’t help but think there are a bunch of trolls here trying to get people to not watch fox or not like non-dems…so you don’t l like everything everyone says all of the time..so you are going to stop listening to them? Give me a break..there was nothing wrong with this interview; she allowed Wilbur to talk and explain everything. What more do you want? Cheerleading?
LikeLike
Cheerleading would be a nice touch. Wilbur is a genius and he is doing a fantastic job. All I am doing is offering my opinion of what I feel is controlled protection of the advertizing revenue for Fox, done by Wallace and now Maria. I still watch, I still like and dislike, agree and disagree.
Sometimes, for fun, I agree to disagree. Keeps it healthy.
LikeLike
I love Wilbur. He dismantles every talking point in a calm collected manner and shuts the interviewer down.
LikeLike
Sunday fun.
LikeLike
Secretary Ross, Mulvaney and Tillerson three of the brightest stars of PDJT’s adminstration, in terms of handling media.
LikeLike
Anyone else notice how the administration people are not arguing the obvious (conflated) lie that Canada is a major steel “producer”? There’s a reason smart people like Navarro and Ross aren’t taking the bait.
LikeLike