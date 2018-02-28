New York Mayor De Blasio Hires Massively Corrupt Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho…

According to the New York Daily News, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio has hired Miami Dade’s former school head Alberto Carvalho to be the New York School Chancellor. This will NOT end well. New York parents likely have no idea who their mayor just hired.
In 2013 an investigation into the Miami-Dade School Police Department (M-DSPD) uncovered several police officers, and School Resource Officers, admitting to breaking the law because they were instructed to do so by M-DSPD Police Chief Charles Hurley. During the investigation, Chief Hurley admitted to giving the police officers instructions to hide criminal conduct by students, because of specific demands by School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
Alberto Carvalho is a very well connected political figure among Democrats. [Carvalho also has a zipper problem] It was Carvalho’s program to use the police to inflate statistical improvements in schools that eventually led to neighboring Broward County doing the same thing in 2013. Those policies directly led to the recent school shooting in Parkland.
New York – Mayor de Blasio has selected Miami Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — an illegal immigrant who rose to prominence and became a citizen in the process — to lead the city’s school system.
De Blasio will officially announce Carvalho, 53, on Thursday as his chancellor pick to run the nation’s largest school system, City Hall spokesman Eric Phillips said.
Carvalho was born in Portugal to a working-class family and came to the United States in the early 1980s as an undocumented immigrant.
He has served as superintendent of the Miami-Dade County public schools, the nation’s fourth-largest school system, since September 2008, according to the district’s website. (read more)
Superintendent Carvalho instructed Miami-Dade School Police Chief Hurley to stop arresting students solely to improve statistics. However, what they ended up doing in order to achieve that goal was actually illegal.
M-DSPD Chief Charles Hurley was fired shortly after an internal affairs investigation outlined the unlawful program. To keep the story from being widely discovered the reason given for Hurley’s discharge was a “sexual harassment” claim. However, presumably to reward Hurley for going along with the false reason for the firing – the official reason for termination on Hurley’s file said: “failure to re-qualify with a firearm“, likely having something to do with keeping a pension benefit as a payoff.
simply amazing….. it will never end..what is the end result supposed to be?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Death to America!”
LikeLiked by 7 people
WHUT? Are they all on some kind of hiring circuit?
LikeLike
When NYC re-elected Big Bird, they got everything that goes with him. So, we sit back and watch the Gong Show… LOL!
LikeLiked by 8 people
So, maybe the good news is that Alberto will be deported by ICE? Would be a hoot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would indeed be a hoot! But evidently some corrupt bureauweasel OKed him for citizenship. Revocation of that citizenship would be an even bigger hoot!
LikeLike
De Blasio must have a whole lotta student criminal activity to cover up…so he had to bring in a pro.
Crime cartels do this.
They move their ‘talent’ around.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Yep, the democrats are the modern day mob.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Without the code of conduct.
LikeLiked by 4 people
De Blasio has a whole lot of Soros & mobster funded criminality to cover up, period. Stealing elections included.
LikeLiked by 7 people
wheatietoo:
TRUE-more than most can realize, or even fathom.
Applies to every agency under his responsibility.
I pray for a “New York Sundance” (City and State).
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is not coincidence….. NYC parents should be livid, but more than likely they aren’t and a lot actually agree with the hire.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe SD can get the word out to the parents of school children in NYC. Maybe a Fox News person or Sheryl Atkinson would do a big investigative story on it to expose the policy and how it led to the Parkland shooting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well at least the reported crime rate in NYC schools will go down.
Actual criminal activity on campus . . . not so much.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Deplorable, decades ago the NYC schools were a horrifying place. I lived there, and left because of my children. Neighbors got their daughter enrolled in the “Fame” high school, LaGuardia, and pulled her out Week II after another young girl same age as their daughter was forcibly raped in the school stairway… by another student
We were zoned for a middle school where the lunchroom security guard was brained by a student who got behind him, wielding a fire extinguisher
Could go on longer with more examples but basically the NYC schools were not safe places for children and that’s probably still the case (apart from the Success Academies that DeBlasio tried to shut down — thank you Eva Moskowitz for initiating and runs the Success Academies — at least there’s one adult leader in NYC who cares about the kids)
LikeLike
LOL Vespucciland! That was bad; but was funny! SMH!
LikeLike
If DeBlasio were a human being who cared about students and their families in NYC, Eva Moskowitz would be the superintendent of schools for NYC.
Of course the bureaucracy there would probably try to obstruct her the same way seditionists are trying to obstruct the President in Washington DC.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eva_Moskowitz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Success_Academy_Charter_Schools
LikeLike
paging Rudy Giuliani….please bring a bucket and mop…you are needed for cleanup in NYC
LikeLiked by 7 people
Warren Wilhelm, Jr. importing an illegal alien to lead the NYC school system.
It’s all one giant, foreboding nightmare.
This guy needs to be vetted, approved and confirmed by some type of authority, no?
LikeLike
Even locally, we hire a school superintendent, he does a terrible job, won’t listen to the parents, we get rid of him, and some other district snaps him up at a salary in multiples of what the local taxpayers make.
You can’t get rid of these people, like a bad penny they remain in circulation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our school system has had a new superintendent every year since 2013.
LikeLike
The whole Public School bureaucracy is corrupt. No wonder Public Schools are such sh*tholes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make that 2003!
LikeLike
Makes me sick. Got nephews and nieces, friends kids, in that School System and know – for sure – that their parents will not even care about this.
This should be the last straw for aware NYC parents – I know there *are* some.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze, when I lived in NYC a neighbor tried to run for school board. She collected 60 signatures. And the bureaucrats “lost” her signatures and told her she couldn’t run. She had other things in her life — son, job and moved out of the corrupt place. But the bureaucracies there are corrupt, corrupt, corrupt to the core
LikeLike
Two peas in a pod…will not end well at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carvalho in 2012..”our intent is to demonstrate COMPASSION & UNDERSTANDING to our students and their families”. Try telling that to the 17 victim’s and their families down in Coward Country. Typical left wing NUT job. He’ll fit in well in NYC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely this guy has legal status by now, right?
I mean, at this point nothing would surprise me. But he has citizenship now, right?
LikeLike
sunnydaze: What? You mean, like, legal citizenship in Portugal? That’s a requirement for employment in the De Blasio Administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the article:
BY Jillian Jorgensen Ben Chapman
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
Wednesday, February 28, 2018, 7:21 PM
Mayor de Blasio has selected Miami Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — an illegal immigrant who rose to prominence and became a citizen in the process — to lead the city’s school system.
LikeLike
From the article:
BY Jillian Jorgensen Ben Chapman
NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
Wednesday, February 28, 2018, 7:21 PM
Mayor de Blasio has selected Miami Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — an illegal immigrant who rose to prominence and became a citizen in the process — to lead the city’s school system.
LikeLike
After the arrests, the deep state people be defunded, all their money and assets will be seized by the government, just like a drug dealers, if they are found guilty of human rights violation.
Trump did that executive order for a reason. Because the deep state democrat mob guys will soon be arrested, and their wealth will be confiscated.
Yes Soros too.
Everyone needs to let this play out. No matter what we blog about now, won’t change whats coming. So just wait it out.
It will be glorious. Stock up on popcorn and beverages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I hope so!!
LikeLike
from the article:
“Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success,” de Blasio said in his statement.
Unmatched track record, for sure. For success? Not so much. Killings and mayhem is more like it.
This is disgusting NYC peeps have GOT to start paying attention. to something besides what’s happening on their block or in their building.
LikeLike
More like an unmatched record. Period.
LikeLike
WSB, you live OUTSIDE the city, right? Not IN it?
LikeLike
The superintendency is a horribly political job and they are fired pretty regularly. If they anger the wrong person on the Board and they have a weak BOE, it’s good-bye. If the teachers’ union goes against them, they had better have a strong Board. With that being said, this new hire by the Mayor of NY is absolutely crazy. You would think New Yorkers would be up in arms over this. Did everyone simply check out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. New Yorkers (Manhattanites, at least) are in general “checked out”.
Come home, shut the door, and pretend nothing exists outside your apt.
Can’t say I blame them really. But there are *some* things you *must* pay attention to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does it matter? Who pays attention and/or cares? At some point, the system will fail. De Blasio, his
alias, may be considered in history, if written by the anti-Alinskyites, a mirror-image of the dictator Batista in Cuba. Laughably corrupt, intellectually deficient and arrogant light-years beyond Anthony Bourdain. Just a minor point in time of the death of the Republic. There are so many GHW Bush points in time to fascism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
School Chancellor? What the hell is that anyway?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was sick to my stomach when I read this earlier today, and figured that Sundance was blowing his stack about then. 🙂
LikeLike
Hopefully, one of the Local News stations will do an honest report on this.
(*Sometimes* Local News will do that).
It probably wouldn’t make a difference to most New Yorkers even if they knew about it . …..but it would be honorable to inform them anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I lived in NY I would stand outside of the schools everyday with flyers outlining all of the events leading to Parkland and how this guy is one of the reasons for it.
LikeLike
Bring your little lambs to the slaughter.
If you don’t, you are a racist/misogynistic/homophobic/transphobic child murderer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a shame and there will be negative consequences of this decision, that is for sure. This is what happens when you vote in a Socialist Mayor, not once but twice.
LikeLike
At this point I’m like….good. Let them destroy their own cities. It’s like rioters who burn down their own communities.
LikeLike
NY is getting to be more and more like a very bad episode of Saturday Night Live that has horribly gone wrong.
LikeLike
If you have FB, go to the NY Post FB site and post a succinct comment about what this guy did to Miami Dade?
Informing *some* people might help and the article’s on their FB.
I don’t have an FB account.
LikeLike
Reported crimes and arrests in the NYC school system should start going down any day, now. Just watch.
LikeLike
Hey, if they’re stupid enough to elect DeBlasio, they’re too stupid to care or understand what hiring this Carvalho twit represents
LikeLike
I honestly thought Betsy Devos was going to be “front and center” getting the school system back on track to a system we could be proud of. I have not seen any change or any efforts. The corruption is in our face and today’s frenzy is Hope Hicks.
LikeLike
I wonder how this guy’s policies will go over with NYPD?
They are a bit better than most major city’s PD.
LikeLike
How on earth do you stop the madness. I am praying the wheels of justice are gaining momentum.
LikeLike