School Shooting Was Outcome of Broward County School Board Policy – Now Local and National Politicians Weaponize Kids for Ideological Intents…

CTH has intentionally stayed away from discussion of the Parkland school shooting as we watched and reviewed the response. However, it’s time to call the Broward School Board officials to task and simultaneously prepare the class-action lawyers to cripple the system.
Broward County schools intentionally created polices from 2010 through 2016 that culminated in the 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland. We know this with great specificity because five years ago we warned Broward County Florida school board members this could happen.
In 2012 and 2013 while doing research into the Trayvon Martin shooting we discovered an alarming set of school policies being enacted in Miami-Dade and Broward County Florida. The policies were called “diversionary programs” and were essentially about stopping High School students from being arrested. Law enforcement was instructed to avoid arrests and defer criminal conduct to school administrators.
Students who engaged in violence, drug sales, robberies, burglaries, theft and other various crimes were intentionally kept out of the criminal justice system. County administrators and School Superintendents told local and county law enforcement officers to stop arresting students.
2013 […] Broward, the nation’s seventh largest district, had the highest number of school-related arrests in Florida in the 2011-2012 school year, according to state data. Seventy-one percent of the 1,062 arrests made were for misdemeanor offenses. (more)
Unfortunately, the school board mandated policies came into conflict with law and order. The problem of the conflicted policy -vs- legality worsened over time as the police excused much more than misdemeanor crimes. Over time this culminated in police officers falsifying documents, hiding criminal activity, lying on official police reports and even hiding stolen merchandise police retrieved from high school students.
In 2012 Trayvon Martin was one of those students. –SEE HERE–
It was our initial FOIA requests to the Miami Dade School Police Department which revealed the secret discipline and diversionary program Trayvon Martin was granted to avoid a criminal record. The School Board and M-DSPD kept trying to hide the issue; they delayed responses and charged us thousands for FOIA information; but we knew this story was huge… so we kept going.
Specifically Trayvon Martin’s criminal conduct was hidden behind school discipline. Stolen jewelry was recorded as random ‘found items’ (the jewelry just intentionally placed in storage with no investigation), Trayvon’s possession of marijuana was similarly obfuscated, and all of the incident reports were intentionally falsified by officials and School Resource Officer, Daryl Dunn, to avoid the Criminal Justice system.
It is all well documented. None of this is supposition. Our research discovered sworn affidavits from the police department HERE. No-one was ever been held to account – it was just too politically dangerous an issue.
SRO Dunn never filed a criminal report, nor opened a criminal investigation, surrounding the stolen jewelry. Instead, and as a result of pressure from M-DSPD Chief Hurley to avoid criminal reports for black male students, Dunn wrote up the jewelry as “found items”, and transferred them, along with the burglary tool, to the Miami-Dade Police property room where they sat on a shelf unassigned to anyone for investigation.
A separate report of “criminal Mischief” (T-08809) was filed for the additional issue of writing “WTF” on a school locker. [It was the search for the marker used to write the graffiti that led to the backpack search].
The school discipline, “suspension”, was attached to the graffiti and not the stolen jewelry.
The connections between the Police Burglary report and the School Report of “found items” were never made because the regular police detective in charge of the Burglary case had no idea the School Police Dept. had filed a “found items” report.
Two differing police departments, and the School Officer, Dunn, intentionally took the criminal element out of the equation – instead preferring “school discipline” and not “criminal adjudication”. (more)
And it wasn’t just Trayvon Martin, there were hundreds of similar actions taken by conflicted School Resource Officers – totaling thousands of crimes over the course of just the first few years of these programs (2010 through 2013).
CTH contacted the Miami-Dade School District, every single school board member, and the Broward County School District – to warn them of what was taking place.
We provided thousands of pages of sworn affidavits and transcribed testimony from law enforcement. We spent several thousand dollars locating, transcribing and assembling the documents and evidence; and hundreds more hours compiling all the information. –SEE HERE– We sent all of it to both school districts and both school superintendents.
Their response: “go away”.
The school board’s in Miami-Dade and Broward County had created a disastrous scheme and it didn’t take long to see where this was going. The scheme was supported by President Obama’s federal education policy, and executive orders –SEE HERE– and people like Jesse Jackson –SEE HERE– In August of 2012 President Obama issuing an “executive order” establishing the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence. Effectively placing “quotas” on school discipline based on race.
Broward County, even went one step further. They stopped arresting students and then changed the policy of suspension. Broward enhanced their program in 2013:
Broward’s Collaborative Agreement on School Discipline was announced in early November. Instead of suspensions, students can now be referred to the PROMISE program, where they receive counseling for several days and then return to school. A host of non-violent misdemeanors no longer require an arrest, though officers can sometimes override that if they feel it is necessary (“I wanted to make sure deputies always had discretion,” says Scott Israel, Broward County’s sheriff). The school district’s Office of Minority Male Achievement reviews data to ensure that punishments for minor infractions and racial disparities are on the decline. (read more)
So what happens when you stop arresting students for clear criminal conduct and then lessen the school punishment therein?…. You get this:
The Department Of Justice – Civil Rights and School Discipline October 21st 2010
2010 – In recent years, many school districts across the country have begun to adopt strict zero-tolerance discipline policies that impose increasingly harsher punishments for seemingly minor infractions. These disciplinary measures – in-school or out-of-school suspensions, alternative school placements, expulsions, and referrals to police departments and juvenile authorities – disrupt a student’s education and diminish their chances for success.
For too many students, these school-imposed sanctions lead to the criminal justice system, a pathway commonly referred to as the School-to-Prison Pipeline. Regrettably, studies have shown that children of color are disproportionately affected by zero-tolerance policies, a trend that increases already significant disparities. (read more)
2010 – ERIC HOLDER – Never before have our two agencies come together in this way – or brought together such a large and diverse group of partners – to discuss the best ways to ensure that civil rights and educational opportunities are protected for every student, at every level, and in every community…But it is just the beginning of what I know – and I pledge – will be an ongoing conversation about how we can better understand the causes, and most effectively remedy the consequences, of disparities in student discipline. I want to assure all of you that for me, for Secretary Duncan, for the agencies we lead, and for the administration – this work is a top priority.
Resources:
2013 Broward County Schools were warned here.
2013 Broward County Policies Explained HERE
2013 Six School Police Affidavits HERE
2013 Example the way the Police Covered-Up Crime HERE
2013 President Obama’s Executive Orders HERE
We all know that what is reported here is not unique to Broward and Miami-Dade. It is a nationwide problem. I personally know of at least two other large school systems which adopted similar policies at roughly the same time, for precisely the same reason. This madness / political correctness must be stopped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lock the criminal bastards up. I do not GAF. Adios Trayvon, adios.
School Boards and other groups of people that set the policies for school districs need to be held accountable. Parents need to be held accountable for raising a punk a$$ed thug and then send that little bastard to school so they can disrupt and crim out instead of learning.
If a person is a criminal at 13, TFB, lock them up.
LikeLike
Political correctness kills. It’s time this became a meme. It isn’t funny, trifling, annoying. It’s deadly. It killed those 11 people at Ft. Hood in a different but still similar set of PC policies that masked a killer. #PCKills.
LikeLike
So what we have here is just one more of obammys failed social experiments or is it considered one more of his fundamental changes that was promised?
LikeLike
Everyone wins an award and nobody is punished. This makes some great citizens, you know. (eye roll)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, please contact FOX about this. The country needs to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Send it to Tucker Carlson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Lou Dobbs.
LikeLike
https://truepundit.com/video-outspoken-trump-hating-school-shooting-survivor-son-fbi-agent-msm-helps-prop-incompetent-bureau/
LikeLike
That female student, Emma Gonzalez, who appeared with anti-gun secret agent boy Dave Hogg is apparently a leftwing activist in training. Discussed over at FreeRepublic.
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3633228/posts
LikeLike
At first sight on Friday this Hogg kid, with his smooth, anti-administration talk in the midst of mayhem, struck a false note. So, his father used to be an FBI agent. Well, IMO, if this kid is the son of a rank and file FBI guy, they’re giving the supposedly good rank and file a bad name.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The FL school shooter had acted out like a sociopath/psychopath from an early age, harming animals and throwing eggs at care when he was around 6-7 years old.
Whether the cause of his anti-social behavior was biological or parenting problems, or both remains to be seen.
I’m very curious to know the circumstances of his birth – was he born of a surrogate mother and an IVF (test tube) baby?
Was the mother a drug addict?
Were the adoptions legalized?
Were the biological parents medical and family histories recorded anywhere?
What were the psychological profiles of the parents?
Were the parents emotionally, mentally and physically healthy?
Was the adoptive father involved, distant or abusive?
Was the mother using the children for emotional gratification?
There is plenty of blame to go around with the school board rules in Broward county, but there are still issues within the adoptive and biological family to address.
LikeLike
Sadly,,,,,,,,,,,, Folks,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Some of US bear this blame.. (Me included)..
Remember..
LikeLike
Damn if there is even a bit of truth in this..
LikeLike
That picture might be of one of the school clubs. School shooting breakout star Emma is the President of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance, whatever that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course the Gay club is going to scream at Trump the loudest. ….
Florida was in for a big 2018 GOP landslide. What a better way to screw up the GOP
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/LiteSeeker18/status/965748896428371973
LikeLike
I don’t know what the solution is to school shootings, but in Far West Texas, these signs are at every school and every entrance:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
A school campus of over 41 acres with dozens of buildings, 3000+ students and staff and there was only one Resource Officer assigned and he was told to make himself scarce so as to not instill fear or anger in the “target group ” of students
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more I read about this the more I am beginning to believe this was brought on by themselves because of the religion of “political correctness” . . . .in the successfully brainwashed students, the local government and school administrators. Anyone with half a brain would know that the regulations that were put into motion would accomplish only one thing . . .chaos. Sundance knew this and he contacted them about the danger of their regulations long before the FBI was contacted, and they did nothing. These people aren’t fit to manage a zoo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True.
LikeLike
Truly “love thy neighbors”.
Truly help.
Matthew 22
How to place that into effective actions, to truly help public safety?
In summary, 2 videos
(feel free to share, watch and rewatch to pick up on the salient, yet very important points)
Game changer:
[ how to really show the love, protect our children, via self-defense ]
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/02/17/florida-school-shooting-sheriff-judd-says-teachers-should-carry-guns-prevent-violence
False Flags? (and serious (mis)business, happens 24/7/365 … it is a choice of life, or death …until it is not your choice due to complicity helping tyranny grow unchecked…..:
Do not take any wooden-nickels (or fall for “false flags”), whatever the current form:
https://www.google.com/chrome/browser/desktop/index.html?brand=NDCM&utm_source=all-pushdown-yt&utm_medium=yt-pushdown&utm_campaign=yt-watch
hmmm….
United we stand,
divided we fall.
Love thy neighbors… unite, in this United States …
Matthew 22
Lent is here.
A great time for honest discernment…similar to Jesus going into the desert to confront adversaries, thirst, hunger, snakes, evils for 40 days… and comes back, strengthened… ready to stand by, truth…
(so, that we could also grow and learn…)
“The Resurrection” movie is coming out March 28
( the natural sequel to the 2004, non-hollywood blockbuster “The Passion )
imho
LikeLike
https://scontent.fbna1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/28059271_578337252501241_2403885556998141259_n.jpg?oh=ab3af2e875fef407fc4d7a9993951ea2&oe=5B081AE9
LikeLike
As one that was a problem child growing up I want to thank my parents the teachers and the vice-principal at my school for really kicking my ass and not apologizing for my behavior as it made me grow up like it should.
It just makes me sick that being accountable for your actions is somehow wrong now.
LikeLike
These Libs and their political correctness (madness) are the real criminals. They’re swiping criminal activity in schools under the rug -along with thousands, millions of aborted babies- in order to “protect” the children. Nothing to see here so keep moving. Fortunately, my wife and I understood early on how bad the education system is, so my wife left her job and decided to do home school. Now our three daughters are college graduates and, most importantly, of a conservative mind. The comment about aborted babies is because Libs “care” about children, unless they’re inside their mother’s womb. I can picture women defending their right to abort a baby and then thanking their own mothers for not aborting them so the can defenden abortion (sarcasm). Hey, parents: the responsibility is yours. A strong family produces healthy children and, eventually, good citizens and human beings.
LikeLike