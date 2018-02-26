Jack Cashill: “Incompetence Wasn’t The Problem in Broward County”…

It doesn’t come as a surprise to find the most appropriate discussion headline behind the Parkland, Florida school shooting did not come from an MSM news article, but rather from a person who understands the origin of the issue.

Writer Jack Cashill publishes an article in American Thinker today appropriately titled: “Incompetence Wasn’t The Problem in Broward County“. Mr. Cashill, a person adept at tracing complex issues to their truthful origin, has it entirely correct.

Nothing about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was based on structural incompetence; the horrific event was an entirely predictable outcome of intentionally followed policy.

In April of 2012 Jesse Jackson began to promote the principle: “we must stop suspending our students”. Three months later, in July of 2012, President Obama signed an executive order establishing the basic outline of what later came to be known in Broward County as “The Promise Program“.

President Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder created the financial carrots. In 2013 Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and a hired Chicago transplant, School Superintendent Robert Runcie, simply formalized and executed the policy.

2011 – Runcie has strong ties to Arne Duncan, the current U.S. Secretary of Education, who gave Runcie his start in the education sector. Duncan, former Chicago schools chief tapped Runcie in 2003 to join his management team as chief information officer. Runcie was charged with bringing order to a technology department marred with delays in installing school computers funded through a federal grant. Duncan was listed as one of Runcie’s references in his application packet to the board.

Some are hopeful that Runcie’s connection to the Obama administration through Duncan will draw some benefits to the district and raise Broward’s profile in the national discourse on school reform. Throughout his interviews, Runcie said he wants Broward to serve as a national model for what’s done right. (read more)

Sheriff Israel and Superintendent Ruchie’s implementation of the Broward Promise Program was easy; just stop arresting students and the statistics would be great. As the statistics improve so too does the financial reward from federal grant monies.

While Sheriff Israel and Superintendent Runcie were garnering praise for the results of their program, Parkland school student Nikolas Cruz was a simultaneous benefactor as his anti-social and violent behaviors were being ignored.

This is a simple cause and effect. There are no mistakes being made here. This is entirely by design; as Mr. Cashill notes, this is not “incompetence“, it’s strategic. The fact that Nikolas Cruz was able to exit high school without a police record, then began amassing weapons, and eventually became a school shooter killing 17 students and staff; is an outcome of strategic policy, not incompetence.

While Nikolas Cruz was being ‘handled’ and not documented. The Sheriff’s police force was conducting diversity training seminars, de-escalation meetings, and sensitivity training exercises. The last active shooter training was somewhere around 2006. As a person within Broward law enforcement stated:

[beginning in 2013] “major change in policy & procedure as well as dismantling of proactive enforcement units in favor of community policing squads whose sole purpose is not enforcement. We paint houses, pick up trash, conduct summer camps for kids & giveaway presents on Christmas.”

For an example of Sheriff Scott Israel’s priorities SEE VIDEO HERE.

However, in the aftermath of the horrific shooting; and as people outside Broward County now begin to understand the dangerous political apparatus behind the policy; DO NOT expect to see any reform or change.

There is no actual mechanism to stop Broward county officials from carrying out their ideological objectives. Social Justice has replaced Law Enforcement. The sheriff is essentially untouchable until his next election – which he will likely again win easily; the School Superintendent is protected by the political apparatus willing to sacrifice a few dozen residents to retain the ideology; the school board and county officials are all part of the political apparatus; the mayors are appointed not elected; the district attorneys are all-in on the program; and the judges come from the ranks of the attorneys…. so, don’t expect changes.

Inside Broward County Florida schools blood can be washed away and carpets can be changed, but the political ideology and civic institutional goals are always protected.

If you think the federal government could step in to reduce the risk of violence, think again. The U.S. federal Department of Justice has an entire suite of lawyers assembled just to protect these localized regions from intervention. An activist Civil Rights Division is replete with social justice defenders, there will be no help from the DOJ.

The rapid response group within the federal government is the secretive Community Relations Service. If you think the FISA abuse scandal revealed political ideology within the DOJ National Security Division, well, the DOJ-NSD pales in comparison to the DOJ-CRS.

It’s the DOJ Community Relations Service who activates and organizes the marches on behalf of the local officials. The CRS is 100% full of social justice advocates who are trained specifically for the mission of protecting progressive community leaders from constituent backlash. As CTH met with and researched the secretive CRS in 2012 and 2013 we affectionately named them the “tamp-down/ramp-up” federal group.

The CRS exists to ‘tamp-down’ any backlash to their ideological goals, and ‘ramp-up’ antagonism against political opposition or narratives adverse to their interests.

Give it a few more days and everyone will move on. This is not my cynicism, this is the reality of my having seen -first hand- the scale of the political machine that creates and defends outcomes like the Parkland School shooting.

