NAFTA Watch – USTR Robert Lighthizer Interview With Laura Ingraham…

As U.S. Trade Officials meet with auto executives surrounding ongoing NAFTA sector negotiations, U.S.T.R. Ambassador Robert Lighthizer appears on Fox News to discuss ongoing trade initiatives with Laura Ingraham.
It’s challenging to discuss the basic ‘fatal flaw’ within a modern NAFTA in a short discussion segment; however, Ambassador Lighthizer, Secretary Ross and the newly positioned Peter Navarro have a strong position for withdrawal.
The essential problem with NAFTA is an evolution that took place over time. In its current form NAFTA became an exploited doorway into the coveted U.S. market. Asian economic interests, large multinational corporations, invested in Mexico and Canada as a way to work around any direct trade deals with the U.S.
By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite manufacturing and assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations exploited a loophole. Through a process of building, assembling or manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations can skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements. The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules.
Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.
If you understand the reason why U.S. companies benefited from those moves, you can begin to understand if the U.S. was going to remain inside NAFTA President Trump would have remained engaged in TPP.
As soon as President Trump withdrew from TPP the problem with the Canada and Mexico loophole grew. All corporations from TPP nations would now have an option to exploit the same NAFTA loophole.
Why ship directly to the U.S., or manufacturer inside the U.S., when you could just assemble in Mexico and Canada and use NAFTA to bring your products to the ultimate goal, the massive U.S. market?
From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:
Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes. That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.
Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA. The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico. It is against their interests to remove it. Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree. But he was willing to explore and find out.
Option #2 – Exit NAFTA. And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports. Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.]
This is not direct ‘protectionism’, it is simply smart and fair trade.
Unfortunately, the U.S. CoC, funded by massive multinational corporations, is spending hundreds of millions on lobbying congress to keep the NAFTA loophole open.
The U.S. has to look upstream, deep into the trade agreements made by Mexico and Canada with third-parties, because it is possible for other nations to skirt direct trade with the U.S. and move their products through Canada and Mexico into the U.S.
Additionally, with Canada now joining TPP it has become impossible for the U.S. to remain in NAFTA and simultaneously conduct trade negotiations with TPP nations.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer well understand this structural problem. ONLY Trump, Ross, Mnuchin and Lighthizer are willing to confront this problem. If Trump had lost the election, Clinton would have joined the multinationals and U.S. workers would have suffered greatly.
Lastly, the issue of Canada and Mexico making trade agreements with other nations (especially China), while brokering their NAFTA position with the U.S. as a strategic part of those agreements, is a serious issue that cannot adequately be resolved while the U.S. remains connected to NAFTA.
At the conclusion of Round #6, this was the direct issue at the heart of a very frustrated U.S.T.R. Lighthizer’s strongly worded response to Canada:
[…] In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also. (read full remarks)
So you see, if you just look at the pure economics of the options, and you remember that President Trump is constitutionally antithetical to anyone having influence over U.S. interests other than the American people inside the United States, you can clearly see there is only one-way this entire process ends.
Doesn’t Congress also have to pass legislation for NAFTA to be fully rather than provisionally exited? Just wondering…
Short answer no he does not need their approval.
NAFTA’s Article 2205, which Trump cited in his speech last week in Pittsburgh, is only 34 words and simply says that a party may withdraw from the agreement six months after it provides written notice.
I cited a paragraph from this article:
http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/06/news/economy/trump-nafta/index.html
As you can see Cnn is well aware the President is holding all the cards.
But you can look up NAFTA Article 2205 yourself if you want.
What’s the over-under on the Ninth Circuit trying to block it? haha
odds are 0.
(Article II Clause II of The U.S constitution)
[The President] shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur
As NAFTA is a ratified treaty with its own built in exit clause. The President as the Executive of the Country can enact that clause when ever wished. As Congress already approved it with ratification they have no further say and the Judaical branch has no Authority over Foreign agreements.
Nope. It’s a lion call.
oops… Lion, not lion. Exit recipe:
1. Our Lion roars (aka notification)
2. 6 months later – Canadian and Mexicans say buh-bye to NAFTA.
Thank you, rules of origin.
Biggest loser if US exits NAFTA. China not Mexico, not Canada
That was a great interview. I think this it is the first time I’ve heard Lighthizer speak. He’s very effective.
I agree. Ambassador Lighthizer is a real asset to our president. Have to say I’m getting pretty tired of Laura’s ‘devils advocate’ interview technique: “Some people say Trump is a fool…what do YOU say?”
Ha! I love the China Xinhua News (aka Chinese western “press”) – not a mention of withdrawal from NAFTA… just “slowed negotiations.” Who are they saving face for? Themselves???
What on earth are they going to do with all that drywall??? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem I see with Option #1 is policing it.
We can’t depend on the ‘honor system’…so it would be up to us to verify if Mexico and Canada were playing by the rules they agreed to.
They would resent this.
Then we would be portrayed as the ‘bad guys’ for simply policing the agreement.
It may turn out to be a headache that is more trouble than it’s worth.
Here’s hoping the next big announcement will be “U.S.A. exits NAFTA”. There is no “NORTH AMERICAN UNION” (listen up Cruz & CFR). We can negotiate with Mexico and Canada individually, and loose all the unnecessary b.s. complications. #MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NAFTA was originally supposed to promote trade between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. During the Bush years, the game change dramatically. An awful lot of planning that went into the NAFTA superhighway project, which would have made the Pacific port of Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico a super port, with rail and highway moving Chinese goods straight up to Kansas City. From there, goods could be bomb-bursted throughout the country. Rick Perry had quite a bit to do with it, when he was Governor of Texas, calling it the Trans-Texas corridor. Most people have forgotten all this stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me that Trump can win over thr entire working class for the Republicans. He talks tariffs.
2018 is going to be the year of trade negotiations and tariffs. The Chinese are about to get their clock cleaned when it comes to steel and aluminum. Within the next month or so, our President is going to drop the hammer 🔨 on them. NAFTA and China 🇨🇳 are literally costing us 3% to 4% GDP. You want to start getting into the 5%, 6%, 7% or even 8% GDP range, you have to kill NAFTA and China 🇨🇳!
I wrote the following when the 4th Quarter and Annual GDP was released:
From the thread linked above:
Realistically, a goal of 3% for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their
factory in Michigan. Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US.
Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama.
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US. Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete.
Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described and much more that will occur that I didn’t mention will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual
GDP.
By the time our President walks away in January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up and booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
Here is what our President and his killers are asking for that Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 haven’t conceded to date! I agree with SD that the death 💀 of NAFTA is inevitable. Unless these two countries cave!
1) One of the most controversial issues has to do with how cars are manufactured. In NAFTA, it’s called “rules of origin.” The rule determines the portion of a product that must be manufactured in North America in order to avoid import taxes.
Under current rules, at least 62% of the parts have to come from North America to avoid border taxes. It doesn’t matter if the car parts are made in Mexico, Canada or the United States, as long as they were produced in North America.
The U.S. proposed raising that threshold to 85%. The U.S. also proposed that half of the parts that come from North America must originate from the United States.
2) The U.S. is also advocating for a “sunset clause” that would make the agreement expire every five years unless each country decided to sign on for another five years.
3) Our Knegotiators are looking to change the way disputes are settled under NAFTA, with a series of proposed adjustments to two key chapters of the agreement.
The U.S. introduced its demands for Chapter 11, which regulates the investor-state dispute settlement process, where companies can sue governments when legislation has a negative impact on profits, and chapter 20, the regulations for state-to-state dispute resolutions.
The U.S. is looking for changes that would remove the teeth from both chapters.
For example, the American proposal on chapter 11 would make the current arbitration system voluntary, meaning countries would have to opt-in.
When it comes to the state-to-state dispute resolution process, the panels that make decisions would become advisory.
It’s long past the time to right this ship. With PDJT at the helm we will sail towards a brighter future.
We do need to buy extra hearing protection now because the COC and it’s ilk will be howling incessantly.
