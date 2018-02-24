BREAKING: Adam Schiff Memo Released – House Intelligence Minority Memo (Full pdf)…

Moments ago, while House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was speaking to the CPAC audience, the democrats on the HPSCI released their declassified minority memo as a rebuttal to mounting evidence of President Obama’s DOJ/FBI FISA abuse outlined within the HPSCI majority memo.  [Download Schiff pdf HERE]

Last month Chairman Devin Nunes released jaw-dropping information about how the FISA Court was intentionally mislead by Obama officials inside the DOJ and FBI in order to gain a “Title-1” surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign through their targeting campaign volunteer Carter Page.

The underlying documents used by the DOJ and FBI was a political dossier constructed by Hillary Clinton and Christopher Steele, known commonly as the “Steele Dossier”.   The FISA court was never informed of the political nature of the dossier yet it was the central component for the FISA warrant approval.  Here’s the minority rebuttal (full pdf):

  1. MTK says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    The opening background statement senctence is a complete lie from start to finish.

    Yo, Shiff for brains…you think we stupid.

    The majority vote was not a secret in the middle of the night vote. It was well telegraphed that the vote was going to happen.

    Seeing that you are so far off the ‘ReservationOfTruth’, we will start communicating Smoke Signals.

    puff puff puffff puff
    puff puff puffff
    puffff puff puffff puff
    puffff puff puffff

    puffff puffff puffff
    puff puff puffff puff
    puff puff puffff puff

  2. tony5460 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Remind me who said that minority report would not be released?

  3. James F says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Another heaping helping of Schiff on a shingle,

  4. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    I don’t know why my previous comment was deleted. All I said was that it probably wasn’t in the President’s interest to have the memo redacted because now the media can claim that what has been redacted is damaging to the President (when in reality it’s probably not).

  5. mickeyhamtramck says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    I wonder how this will influence Mr. Mueller’s Special Coup Investigation Team and their interpretation.

  6. psychologistswimmingupstream says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    This is an extremely windy document, as Yeats would say “and angry bellows full of wind.” It is also notable for the lack of any showing of the “compelling evidence” of things besides the Steele dossier they cite repetitively.

    Sundance wrote on something brilliant a while ago – evidence strongly suggesting that the FBI and DOJ helped supply the information used in the Steele Dossier – pointing out how the dossier stated that Trumps lawyer was in Prague, when he was at his son’s athletic game in California, strongly suggesting that they merely used intelligence meta data from the FBI, DOJ, etc without actually checking on whether it made sense or was true. In research, this is a “fishing trip,” running a bunch of analyses and hoping to take advantage of chance and find a significant finding that is in reality an anomaly.

    I am licking my chops for when the IG report comes out and these deceptions are exposed. This memo is going to fold like superman on laundry day.

    • Chewbarkah says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      You likely noticed this statement in the DemSchiff Memo: “Steele’s information about Page was consistent with the FBI’s assessment of Russian intelligence efforts to recruit him and his connections to Russian persons of interest.” That statement is consistent with the FBI giving info to Steele to recycle. The FBI knew about the attempt to recruit Page, and his connections to Russian business people because he worked for them to burn the agent doing the recruiting.

      (It is curious why the FBI laundered this type of stuff through Steele, since they already had the information. Could they have used the dossier in Page application to create some false sense of its credibility in other areas? Too clever by half, if so.)

      • brenrod says:
        February 24, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        “It is curious why the FBI laundered this type of stuff through Steele, since they already had the information. ”

        Perhaps Steele was only there to appenar to give the info to fbi… perhaps the info was concocted by fbi and given to steele but this enables the narrative that it originated from and through Steele to the fbi. This gives the appearance that it was not created wholely in the USA by our fbi, blumenthal, nellie and simpson…. a red herring herring which also gives reason for cia involvement as it then becomes a foreign matter too.

        • Steve Herman says:
          February 24, 2018 at 9:02 pm

          I had read that Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie, who was employed by GPS, was very knowledgeable with all things Russian and had worked in either DOJ or FBI – MY faulty memory. Therefore she knew how to write Steele’s memos into DOJ/FBI language that was easily assimilated into DOJ/FBI legal docs.

          • brenrod says:
            February 24, 2018 at 9:17 pm

            yes, and it appears there would have been no need for steele except to make it appear that the info and dossier originated outside of the states the origins of which could not be traced. If Steele were not a link along the chain but was instead a distraction we can see that everything, including the illegal 702 searches could have been done in the states. Even the brits probably have permanent reps stationed here regularly performing searches on our nsa database under the terror coop agreements to have searches disguised as brit searches…. Trumps allusions to brit intel spying on him.

      • WSB says:
        February 24, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        Looks like they created their own narrative. And Steele made it look like the intel had an international spook stamp on it.

  7. zimbalistjunior says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    um, did we know beforehand that Page met FBI in March 2016?!!

  8. kea says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Is this memo fit to potty train my puppy dog on??

  9. JP says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Love this ambiguous lawyer doublespeak (p .7):
    “The Majority’s reference to Bruce Ohr is misleading.” …
    “Ohr informed the FBI of his prior professional relationship with Steele and information that Steele shared with him (including Steele’s concern about Trump being compromised by Russia). He also described his wife’s contract work with Fusion GPS, the firm that hired Steele separately. This occurred weeks after the election and more than a month after the Court approved the initial FlSA application.”
    Last sentence, word “This” – could refer to 1.) Ohr’s November 2016 meeting with FBI and disclosures, or misinterpreted as to date 2.) “his wife’s contract work with Fusion.” Of course reference is the former since Nellie worked for Fusion GPS during Spring and Summer 2016 during the campaign. But misinterpretation and ambiguous interpretation of latter 2.) is incorrect buffering of Nellie Ohr working for GPS after the election.

    Also, “Ohr informed the FBI of his ..” – Makes it sound like Bruce Ohr was proactive and went to FBI like calling a tip line, when other way around and he was interviewed by FBI before being demoted. Technically it is correct true statement, just could be interpreted otherwise since Ohr is informing as opposed to being interviewed.

    Funny how when they accuse other side of being “misleading,” it is really them who are being misleading.

    • Maquis says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Ohr delivering “information” to the FBI is NOT relevant to what information was shared with the FISA Court. No one accused him of failing to communicate effectively with his Co-Conspirators…

      Yet, newsroom excitement at this moment probably is required administration of smelling salts nationwide.

      💀

  10. WhiteBikerTrash says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Just in time for the Sunday Morning Talking Heads to use it as proof that Trump and his entire team colluded with the Russians

  11. Craig from Scotland says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    The Schiff memo is all over the place with regard to accuracy.
    Wholesale omission of Christopher Steele meeting FBI representatives in Rome, Italy the first week of July 2016.

    Interesting that FBI interviewed Carter Page March 2016, I find it incredulous that Page having already been interviewed would then present or be involved with Russians. Page was INVITED to give a talk at a forum in Moscow first week of July 2016 and it was so secret it was posted on Youtube 9th July 2016.

    Furthermore, the Russian security services would have known of Page previous FBI involvement 2013-15 counter-intel case, and that’s not based on the indictment being publicly available but their own officers would have debriefed who they interacted with during the FBI counter-intel op.

    Shaking my head at the ridiculousness of it all.

  12. John Adams says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Politics can be a differential equation. Some properties of solutions of a given differential equation (political agenda) may be determined without finding their exact form (truth). Regardless pi r squared and cake are round.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:19 pm

  14. Maquis says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Holy Cats!! I got through page eight and my eyes will never be the same again. What a load of specious vacuous distortions and lies and sleight of hand trickery. No wonder Schiff for a Soul is their designated liar!

    The lies are so thick, so many disingenuous strawmen and rhetorical tom-fooleries, it’s damn near impossible to parse it. Which really is what this is, parseltongue defense of the indefensible.

    Time for a CTH disection and deconstruction.

  15. lfhbrave says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    I found it significant that the Schiff memo repeatedly tried to make the point that the “FISA was not used to spy on Trump or his Campaign” because that issue supposedly goes to the essence of the scandal.

    A warrant application would state clearly what means/method or manner the “search” (surveillance) is requested by the feds. The statement that the FISA was not used to spy on Trump can therefore be easily dispelled by reviewing the FISA application and the means/methods granted by the Court that FBI used to spy on Page.

  16. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    It would seem that the primary purpose of this document is to emphasize a point that the Steele document was only a minor item in the FISA warrant hearings. Don’t we have some transcripts that were presented here that contradict this?
    Also seems to attempt to praise the FBI for their “stellar” investigative work.
    Would be nice to see some excerpts from the IG Report that actually tells us what the “insurance policy” was (the Carter Page Warrant, yes?) and when the “venerable Mr. McCabe” knew about it.
    Overall, this document seems to be a very well written and well developed document that will be essential in confusing the facts with wishful thinking.

