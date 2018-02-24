BREAKING: Adam Schiff Memo Released – House Intelligence Minority Memo (Full pdf)…

Moments ago, while House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was speaking to the CPAC audience, the democrats on the HPSCI released their declassified minority memo as a rebuttal to mounting evidence of President Obama’s DOJ/FBI FISA abuse outlined within the HPSCI majority memo. [Download Schiff pdf HERE]

Last month Chairman Devin Nunes released jaw-dropping information about how the FISA Court was intentionally mislead by Obama officials inside the DOJ and FBI in order to gain a “Title-1” surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign through their targeting campaign volunteer Carter Page.

The underlying documents used by the DOJ and FBI was a political dossier constructed by Hillary Clinton and Christopher Steele, known commonly as the “Steele Dossier”. The FISA court was never informed of the political nature of the dossier yet it was the central component for the FISA warrant approval. Here’s the minority rebuttal (full pdf):

