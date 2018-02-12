February 12th Interview With Joe DiGenova – Discussion: Schiff Memo…

Posted on February 12, 2018 by

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova conducted a radio interview earlier today with WMAL where he outlines some of the nuance within the Schiff memo and the response from the FBI. Worth listening:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to February 12th Interview With Joe DiGenova – Discussion: Schiff Memo…

  1. fanbeav says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Schiff for brains knew this would happen. They are such liars!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I hope Rosenstein & Wray sent a copy of that letter to Adam Schiff.

    They were talking about his Memo, weren’t they?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Doppler says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    “Law enforcement concerns” over “ongoing investigations” among the reasons why material shouldn’t be released. 24 leak investigations, underway. IG Report coming soon. Well worth listening! Many participants now cooperating.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Where’s the link to the Joe D. interview????

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ziiggii says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    24 leak investigations…?!? Is that not the first time we have heard someone put a number on them?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Whoa. Blockbuster interview.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Deplore Able says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Sundance, I think you need more dominoes in that picture.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Covfefe-USA says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Very reassuring. He has a calm, steady voice. He ends with: “We’re headed right to an amazing period in American history.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. starfcker says:
    February 12, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    24 leak investigations. YES

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Lopeover says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I really like Joe!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Cyber says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Several FBI squealers! Very interesting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. GB Bari says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Joe did at one point clearly say that Bill Priestap *is* cooperating (among several others) in reply to the question from Mary Walter(?). So unless Joe was talking out of his hat, that should leave *no* uncertainty although Sundance did 99.99% confirm that in his post over this past weekend.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 12, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      Yep. And recall….this was because Comey tried to throw Priestap under the bus and set him up as a fall guy during Comey’s congressional testimony when he was caught off guard by the question “who told you to withhold that information from Congress?”.

      Like

      Reply
  13. kayworthy (@kayworthy1) says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Someone should “leak” this to CNN.

    Like

    Reply
  14. wheatietoo says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    DiGenova said…”When the IG report from the DOJ comes out, Mr. Schiff is going to look like the dirtiest person on capitol hill.”

    Hah!
    That’s saying a lot, with so many shitbirds on capitol hill.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. simicharmed says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Bugs the crap outta of me with this wordsmith ploys!
    It’s a DEMOCRAT Memo (not a democratic memo)!
    WE (The United States of America), are a REPUBLIC (not a democracy or democratic republic)!
    People here unlawfully are ILLEGAL ALIENS (not undocumented, not citizens, not immigrants, not valedictorians, not scientists, not…etc.)!
    I could go on and on….pfff!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Hang on. You can still have an Illegal Alien that is a valedictorian. We just don’t want to call them an undocumented valedictorian.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS are well underway. Oh, be still my heart!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    “I can tell you that there are SEVERAL people inside the FBI who are cooperating with the IG (Horowitz). Priestap is cooperating, as well as a number of other people who are who have realized that they were in violation of their oaths of office”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Reno says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    The leaking investigation is the big one item in this interview, in my opinion. It will be the investigation that ensnares the top Obama officials. The release of the Rice email today is a strange coincidence. The timing of the Congressional investigation releases and news releases are done on purpose.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    When DiGenova says “dirty” it sounds really dirty.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Scumbag Schiffhole Schiff your days are numbered.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Burmashave says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    The host closes with, “There’s a lot of noise out there; I’m glad you can help us find the signal…”

    Those are my sentiments exactly stated with regard to Sundance, the CTH and a handful of others who are doing excellent work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    First time I heard Digenova was his interview with Greg Hunter. I was very impressed with him. It’s nice to know things are truly happening even though we don’t necessarily hear or see everything. Great interview.

    Like

    Reply
  24. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Joe would make a perfect Special Counsel.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Brant says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Fascinating. Not a single story on Yahoo main page about Russia, Mueller, Trump/Russia or anything along those lines. Thats the first time in…..well forever.

    Like

    Reply
  26. lizzyp says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I’m really curious to see which MSM outlet will be the first to step back and say ‘holy crap, they really did it!’ and stop covering.

    It should go without saying that CNN will never go that route. And perhaps the Verrit relaunch this summer will just not happen…

    Like

    Reply
  27. Minnie says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Thank you for the link, Sundance.

    And thank you, Mr. diGenova, for the assurance that we are headed into a most amazing moment of history in our beloved America.

    🙏Faith❤️Trust🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  28. Le Borgne says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    24 investigations + internal FBI and DOJ cooperating parties + release of Susan Rice’s “note to self” (paints a very guilty frame of mind) = It’s really, finally happening and, with luck, the indictments will reach the upper levels.

    I know we want ’em all, but I have personal animus toward Rice. She is the owner of a face in serious need of a de-smugging.

    Like

    Reply
  29. keeler says:
    February 12, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Is it possible that the leaked phone conversations were collected via FISA surveillance? Did DiGenova hint at that?

    If so, that would be really devastating: Fake News Inc getting cookies from very red hands and broadcasting the fact to the entire world while denying the cookie jar had been pilfered in the first place…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s