February 12th Interview With Joe DiGenova – Discussion: Schiff Memo…

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova conducted a radio interview earlier today with WMAL where he outlines some of the nuance within the Schiff memo and the response from the FBI. Worth listening:
Schiff for brains knew this would happen. They are such liars!
I hope Rosenstein & Wray sent a copy of that letter to Adam Schiff.
They were talking about his Memo, weren’t they?
“Law enforcement concerns” over “ongoing investigations” among the reasons why material shouldn’t be released. 24 leak investigations, underway. IG Report coming soon. Well worth listening! Many participants now cooperating.
Where’s the link to the Joe D. interview????
TY!
The link is above — it’s an audio only from radio WMAL…
Thanks, all I can see is a big blue box…nothing to click….but Ziggi’s link worked.
Here’s the link for the Joe D. interview about the memo referenced above.
I can’t see a link or anything but white space! Anyone able to help a girl out?
Hard to say: your computer might need to download some sort of program to play the video, or you have a security blocker preventing it from loading.
Or your browser does not “like” it for whatever reason! 🙂
You might try this. Go to this link, it is Sundance on Twitter, and click on the blue link in his Tweet and that should do it.
24 leak investigations…?!? Is that not the first time we have heard someone put a number on them?
I certainly do not recall previously seeing a specific number out to that effort (leak investigations).
Sessions testified to Congress back in Nov that there were 27 leak investigations.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/jeff-sessions-doj-is-conducting-27-investigations-into-classified-leaks/article/2640618
That’s an 800% increase from prior yrs.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/leak-investigations-rise-800-under-jeff-sessions
Whoa. Blockbuster interview.
Sundance, I think you need more dominoes in that picture.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very reassuring. He has a calm, steady voice. He ends with: “We’re headed right to an amazing period in American history.”
He does… i always like listening to this guy… no yelling or embellishing just the facts
24 leak investigations. YES
I really like Joe!
Several FBI squealers! Very interesting.
First one to squeal gets the get out of jail free card. The next couple probably get discounted sentances. Going to get ugly. We just have to see how long the dems and MSM stay defening this bunch.
And I would add that this slow release of info has worked wonders. It has the dems and MSM defending FBI/DOJ so when the IG report comes out it will really show them up.
Like Bettie Page doing a strip tease to Ravel’s “Sheherazad.”
(For the politically correct Never-2-Genders – search in Wiki under “Zhezhurazad.”)
You don’t have to be guilty to squeal.
Rats eat their young…
Joe did at one point clearly say that Bill Priestap *is* cooperating (among several others) in reply to the question from Mary Walter(?). So unless Joe was talking out of his hat, that should leave *no* uncertainty although Sundance did 99.99% confirm that in his post over this past weekend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. And recall….this was because Comey tried to throw Priestap under the bus and set him up as a fall guy during Comey’s congressional testimony when he was caught off guard by the question “who told you to withhold that information from Congress?”.
Someone should “leak” this to CNN.
DiGenova said…”When the IG report from the DOJ comes out, Mr. Schiff is going to look like the dirtiest person on capitol hill.”
Hah!
That’s saying a lot, with so many shitbirds on capitol hill.
Agreed, Schiff will be a speck in the DOJ/FBI sh!th0le
Schiff et al. will be eating a lot of Corvus narcissus pie.
Bugs the crap outta of me with this wordsmith ploys!
It’s a DEMOCRAT Memo (not a democratic memo)!
WE (The United States of America), are a REPUBLIC (not a democracy or democratic republic)!
People here unlawfully are ILLEGAL ALIENS (not undocumented, not citizens, not immigrants, not valedictorians, not scientists, not…etc.)!
I could go on and on….pfff!
Hang on. You can still have an Illegal Alien that is a valedictorian. We just don’t want to call them an undocumented valedictorian.
CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS are well underway. Oh, be still my heart!
“That train has left the station”
“I can tell you that there are SEVERAL people inside the FBI who are cooperating with the IG (Horowitz). Priestap is cooperating, as well as a number of other people who are who have realized that they were in violation of their oaths of office”
The leaking investigation is the big one item in this interview, in my opinion. It will be the investigation that ensnares the top Obama officials. The release of the Rice email today is a strange coincidence. The timing of the Congressional investigation releases and news releases are done on purpose.
oops, wrong thread sorry!
When DiGenova says “dirty” it sounds really dirty.
I thought the exact same thing, Bill. His contempt for schiffhead was very apparent.
Scumbag Schiffhole Schiff your days are numbered.
The host closes with, “There’s a lot of noise out there; I’m glad you can help us find the signal…”
Those are my sentiments exactly stated with regard to Sundance, the CTH and a handful of others who are doing excellent work.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
First time I heard Digenova was his interview with Greg Hunter. I was very impressed with him. It’s nice to know things are truly happening even though we don’t necessarily hear or see everything. Great interview.
Joe would make a perfect Special Counsel.
Fascinating. Not a single story on Yahoo main page about Russia, Mueller, Trump/Russia or anything along those lines. Thats the first time in…..well forever.
I had wanted to post a little cryptic comment about Rice emailing Rice on Jan 20, 2017, But not story about any of that…….
I’m really curious to see which MSM outlet will be the first to step back and say ‘holy crap, they really did it!’ and stop covering.
It should go without saying that CNN will never go that route. And perhaps the Verrit relaunch this summer will just not happen…
Thank you for the link, Sundance.
And thank you, Mr. diGenova, for the assurance that we are headed into a most amazing moment of history in our beloved America.
🙏Faith❤️Trust🇺🇸
24 investigations + internal FBI and DOJ cooperating parties + release of Susan Rice’s “note to self” (paints a very guilty frame of mind) = It’s really, finally happening and, with luck, the indictments will reach the upper levels.
I know we want ’em all, but I have personal animus toward Rice. She is the owner of a face in serious need of a de-smugging.
Is it possible that the leaked phone conversations were collected via FISA surveillance? Did DiGenova hint at that?
If so, that would be really devastating: Fake News Inc getting cookies from very red hands and broadcasting the fact to the entire world while denying the cookie jar had been pilfered in the first place…
