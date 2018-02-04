Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Threatens to Leave NAFTA: “We Won’t Be Pushed Around”…

Oh dear, Prime Minister Rainbow Sparkle-Socks is issuing threats now.
“We aren’t going to take any old deal,” Trudeau said Friday at a town hall in Nanaimo, British Columbia. “Canada is willing to walk away from Nafta if the United States proposes a bad deal.
We won’t be pushed around.” (link)
The backdrop is important context here. Prime Minister Twinkles has been watching Trump, Ross, Mnuchin and Lighthizer closely. Two months ago Twinkles attempted to launch economic leverage by entering direct trade discussions with China; but there’s a problem – Twinkles actually believes Beijing is ‘playful panda’. PM Rainbow-brite doesn’t grasp that Playful Panda is a mask. [Wrong place for leverage.]
Trudeau is willing to open his door to Chairman Xi without realizing once inside Beijing will hold open the door for arriving goods, and shuttle out the Canadian manufacturers. Attachment to China is a one-way proposition; and China only indulged Canada from the context of using the Canadian NAFTA door, as a tariff workaround to gain entry to the U.S. market.
If Trump shuts the NAFTA door, the entire dynamic changes for China and Prince Rainbow Sparkles will discover he’s in bed with the dragon. As Wilbur Ross would say: “how’s that trade leverage working out for you?”
Think about it.
Take your time.
Now,…. simultaneous to this really bad panda trade-planning strategy, Canada has committed to the new and improved “Comprehensive and Progressive TPP” (CPTPP) without realizing that Japanese PM Shizo Abe has played the same hand as Chairman Xi Jinping; it was too easy.
The same reason China let Trudeau talk trade is the same reason ASEAN players were willing to make concessions to get Canada in TPP. The Asian manufacturing markets are all looking for doors to the U.S. market; they don’t particularly care about Canadian “Comprehensive and Progressive” politically correct market share.
Canada jumped into deals with China and ASEAN economies as protection from U.S. NAFTA withdrawal. However, the benefits to trade relations with Canada (for China and ASEAN economies) only exists so long as NAFTA is in place.
Without NAFTA China will shift terms to Canada; and the “Comprehensive and Progressive” TPP concessions (CPTPP) will evaporate.
So who needs NAFTA more as a result: Canada or the U.S.?
Wait, huh… wha?…
Yep. Canada went toward China and TPP as leverage in NAFTA negotiations. The problem is that move ultimately made Canada’s position weaker in NAFTA negotiations with Team U.S.A. because Beijing/ASEAN primarily entertain Canada as a NAFTA access route.
(Bloomberg) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some of his most aggressive comments to date on dealing with U.S. demands to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, adding he still thinks he can get the right deal for his country.
“We aren’t going to take any old deal,” Trudeau said Friday at a town hall in Nanaimo, British Columbia. “Canada is willing to walk away from Nafta if the United States proposes a bad deal. We won’t be pushed around.”
His comments come days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to get tough on trade, though he didn’t single out Nafta, in his State of the Union address. The latest round of Nafta talks wrapped up in Montreal on Monday, with all sides saying there had been progress, while acknowledging significant gaps remain on some issues.
Trudeau said the 24-year-old pact has been good for both Canada and the U.S. and a reworked deal could still be reached. “Canceling it would be extremely harmful and disruptive to people in the United States,” Trudeau said.
“We are going to keep negotiating in good faith,” he added. “We are confident we are going to be able to get to the right deal for Canada, not just any deal.” (read more)
Nanaimo…..my home town!
I didn’t go see Mr Selfie….apparently things got a bit heated, protesters had to be removed.
Our PM has no idea what he’s doing….an empty suit……I can’t even name one positive thing he has achieved since being in power.
Or in his life for that matter.
Nice..we have a place in Qualicum Beach.
This site is brilliant isn’t it.
Cheers.
Buh Bye Sissypants.
You get what you vote for – a liberal without a brain. Sorry, redundant.
Again, the US has a population of 325 million. Mexico and Canada combine have a population of 160 million people. So the US has twice the combined population of these two countries.
The US has $19 trillion in GDP. Mexico and Canada combined have a GDP of $2.5 trillion. That’s almost 9 times greater gdp that the two combined.
Both Canada and Mexico exports to US amount to 80% of their total exports. While both of these countries combined amount to 34% of our exports.
These two countries combined should not be in anyway be on equal footing with the US in any negotiations. These two countries have absolutely no leverage and will have to agree to the terms that we are demanding to correct the imbalances or lose the free access to our market.
Trump wants to more manufacturing to happen in the NAFTA region. He wants the US to get more of the industrial share of that manufacturing than before. He wants the back doors into NAFTA closed and for the NAFTA to actually negotiate as a block and not have Mexico or Canada cut deals with other countries leveraging our market (we lose out on the industrial investments). Sounds reasonable to me and long overdue!
If they can’t agree then we need to get out of NAFTA and negotiate bilateral deals with both Canada and Mexico. Canada seems to think this is a game and a matter of exacting political pressure rather than looking at the numbers as I’ve outline before. Trump doesn’t play games and doesn’t bow to pressure. MAGA!!
This guy is a real POS! If he thinks his words for one second had any effect on our President or his killers, he is in for a rude awakening! 2018 is going to be the year of trade negotiations and tariffs. The Chinese are about to get their clock cleaned when it comes to steel and aluminum. Within the next month or so, our President is going to drop the hammer 🔨 on them. NAFTA and China 🇨🇳 are literally costing us 3% to 4% GDP. You want to start getting into the 5%, 6%, 7% or even 8%, you have to kill NAFTA and China 🇨🇳!
But there seems to be an issue if PT can pull us out without Congressional swamp approval. As NAFTA was ratified by Congress to get in, it is assumed they have to agree to get out. They won’t because it is the swamp.
The best move is if the Canucks withdraw first. Then that should simplify the matter.
Thankfully the MORONS thought HRC was going to win so the President is the ultimate authority! All that is needed is an EO stating our intentions to withdrawal which commences the six month countdown. There is absolutely nothing the Senate or the House can do to stop it
I was reading several blogs on this. The issue of withdrawal is foggy at best. PT can activate the six month notice but a lot of the trade agreement is reinforced through legislation. So new legislation would have to be passed to recind the prior stuff that was passed.
Also, you know some libby group will sue to a lefty judge that will put everything on hold.
Like everything else. Not easy.
Not easy but a lot easier than we realize. He has tremendous power when it comes to NAFTA and issuing tariffs.
I wrote the following when the 4th Quarter and Annual GDP was released:
From the thread linked above:
Realistically, a goal of 3% for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their
factory in Michigan. Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US.
Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama.
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US. Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete.
Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described and much more that will occur that I didn’t mention will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual
GDP.
By the time our President walks away in January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up and booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
Also, it takes time for the manufacturing base to ramp up. They have to build infrastructure etc. 2018 will be a slow increase. 2019 should see the big gains. The Fed however will keep raising rates which may dampen things a bit. Overall, onward and upward. Stocks getting hammered Monday by the way. Profit taking time. No panic.
Thanks Flep for the economic optimism reports.
it is not just the primary manufacturers that need to build out their production….secondary suppliers and the rest of the supply chain feeding their end products also needs to be relocated and built out….typical manufacturing job has an economic multiplier of 8 to 10 times and most of this is in the support and service industries they spawn in the locales they are located
Justin of Canada handling of protesters is a 180 how President Trump handled them. Sparkle toes gets all pissy while President Trump made jokes and laughed at them.
Watched enough to verify that he is a pussy. No offense to the ladies on the board here intended.
All I know is that sweet boy act is just an act. Justin of Canada has a very short fuse when things don’t go his way and the reason why he’s threatening to leave NAFTA. President Trump is a fair trade negotiator so sparkle toes is just acting like a spoiled brat.
How did he get to be a Prime Minister? He is so weak.
God please bless Canada, please bless them with a strong good leader soon, like unto PDJT. Please bless this new leader to “Make Canada Great Again”.
AMEN, and I pray we will get a better leader. Justin’s popularity is going down as people realize he’s over his head. Voters fell for the dynasty trick and good looks but he’s just an empty suit. His father Pierre Elliot was a far better politician, although smarmy, just like Bill Clinton. Women used to line up to kiss his father’s poster – I’m really not kidding. God help us. PLEASE. We need help.
What an embarrassment. Wouldn’t you love to see he and Chelsea in a battle of progenous (nit)wits.
MEMO to the Canandia PM: OUR Pres. Trump WILL play that oldie song for ya by the James Gang….WALK AWAY…you f’in turd, who the hell cares!
Don’t understand what possessed Canadian to show pink socks to a bunch of red meat eating guys. Go ahead and back out of NAFTA. Challenges of that nature don’t work with Trump. Not a smart move on the surface.
“We shan’t discuss with the lions how we may come to an agreement where we might be allowed to live! I’d rather take the option of being devoured!” – the jackals and the apes.
Stupid is as stupid does. 😏
