Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- John Dickerson…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation for a conversation with John Dickerson.
Dickerson walks the fine line between maintaining his invitations to the DC cocktail circuit parties, where President Trump must be regarded as a vulgarian to gain admission, and yet he doesn’t want to go full-Tapper-childish and diminish his own credibility.
As such Dickerson sticks mainly to the substantive issues which confront the challenges of foreign policy and geopolitical adversaries: North Korea, Iran and Pakistan. Toward the end of the interview Dickerson questions Pompeo about FISA-702 re-authorization.
Good Interview:
Wow. That interview was 100% more informative than the crap job Wallace did.
The last statement by POMPEO should be taken much more seriously that it will be by the MSM…
“We have many foes who wish to undermine WESTERN DEMOCRACIES, there is this WASHINGTON based focus on RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE, I want to make sure we broaden the conversation, we have an important function as part of the national security team to keep the elections fair and democratic, we are working diligently to do that, so we are going to work against the RUSSIANS or ANY OTHERS who threaten that very outcome…
Agreed. To me, this was a warning shot across the bow, maybe part of the big ugly, and the left will not understand.
I absolutely agree with your assessment! These morons on the left and the MSM think that the domestic terrorist will be able to do what they want since everyone is worried about Russia. The best thing our President did this week that has gone pretty much unannounced is the dismantling of the voting commission and having them pass their findings onto DHS. States were stonewalling the commission. They won’t be able to do so against DHS.
Mike Pompeo has reaffirmed that our men and women that love this country are on top of it. Those that needed to hear it absolutely got an ear full.
Never followed this great guy before. So happy I watched this interview. Now I know who he is and why he has been selected to work among all the other superstars President Trump has working for our country. I was not offended by the interviewer this time either. Not a bad way to spend my afternoon. Thank you for providing this opportunity to see who he is!
Dickerson is so far above the level of interview and discourse that Jake Tapper conducts, it’s like the difference between
high schoolno, middle school mean girls clique and a seminar in graduate school.
I get so tired of the jr. high level snark, questions, attitudes, etc. The so-called reporters are so juvenile and petulant it’s embarrasing to watch them.
Echo’s my feelings as well, I so enjoy watching a real interview, FWIW— Maria Bartiromo is great and WELL informed interrogator.
Dickerson asked questions and listened to answers, even when the answers did not reinforce his bias.
Wallace kept trying to put forth lies and somehow get a negative soundbite in order to reinforce the lies he was pushing.
Apparently Dickerson believed Schumer when he said don’t mess with the IC. (“6 ways to Sunday”)
Apparently Wallace did not. (May Chris Wallace suffer 6 ways to Sunday.)
KBR thanks for the chuckle!
I always find Dickerson’s interviews to be the least offensive…this one was above average, considering what we generally see.
Was there another Sundance entry with more Miller interviews? Or did I make this up?
I’ve only see one, but we had a blast with it on today’s open presidential thread. Maybe that’s what you were thinking of?
Critics of 702 he says? I guess he can’t read or maybe the reading is above his ‘pay grade’. Reference USFISC (United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court) document of 26 April 2017. I guess the FISC is a critic? That’s not comforting at all.
That was just incredible and what all interviews should be, but will never happen from the MSM.
That includes and snarky Chris Wallace.
Pompeo said “No evidence of the Deep State in the CIA.” ?
I would think he can’t come out and say broken arrow, and wouldn’t expect any of them to comment differently than he did. There’s always room for error on my part though, and it wouldn’t be the first time.
Pompeo was even asked is there was “ever” a deep state in the cia. Hope some interviewer specifically askes him about what he thinks about Dulles, Angleton, and Helms.
Pompeo says all the right things and is really smart, quick on his feet – but something about him makes my creep meter in my gut go off.
He’s CIA, he should make your gut creep meter go off.
He’s a spook. Comes with the territory.
Well, since Pompeo wasn’t under oath during the interview, he’d probably rather risk the “sin” of fibbing on a TV interview, than tell the truth – or tip his hand — before he’s ready.
We have to hope his heart is in the right place – no matter what he says.
But even if his heart is in the right place, he has to tread carefully…..
He – and the country – are not out of danger yet.
And if he were to answer in any other way, he’d be ridiculed – so what choice did he have?
Think about it.
Listening to President Trump45, VP Pence, General Kelly, General Mattis and Director Pompeo never leaves any doubt in my mind that America and Americans are being kept safe. Thank you, gentlemen.
And AG Sessions, too 🙂
General Beauregard gonna surprise the heck out of some folks.
Yes he is 😁
Mike Pompeo did an excellent job not only defending our President but he also did a great job of destroying the previous administration. North Korea 🇰🇵 will never get the chance to have a nuclear warhead that can hit the USA 🇺🇸. Whether they are three months or three years away, at some point our President will do what needs to be done. I hope we never have to see it happen but people will be pleasantly surprised when it happens. We will not lose many American lives. I believe we have the technology to completely destroy their electronic grid. We will send in our best to kill all the necessary players.
Maybe, Fox cold arrange a trade Wallace for Dickerson if they want to have any hope of re-establishing themselves.
Dickerson stayed above the fray. He referenced the lies in the news withut making them the issue of the interviewed. He actually made the interview bout CIA Director Pompeo’s area of expertise making this interview news worthy. Doesn’t change that he has a seat at the dinner table in the photo Sundance has published many times, but all Americans can expect is worthy interview questioning protocols.
Don’t think he’ll get an award on the 17th.
Shut down the CIA.
Comes now the news that — surprise! — the U.S. (Clapper, Brennan, Obama) seriously underestimated the speed at which the rogue Communist state of North Korea has ramped up its nuclear program; a nuclear program that, let us not forget, was made possible by the Clinton administration.
Of, course the NY Times starts with Trump who had nothing to do with it…
How U.S. Intelligence Agencies Underestimated North Korea
Well, sure; but with most of their assets trained on Trump Tower, you have to excuse their lack of resources for North Korea.
