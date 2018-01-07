Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- John Dickerson…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on CBS Face the Nation for a conversation with John Dickerson.

Dickerson walks the fine line between maintaining his invitations to the DC cocktail circuit parties, where President Trump must be regarded as a vulgarian to gain admission, and yet he doesn’t want to go full-Tapper-childish and diminish his own credibility.

As such Dickerson sticks mainly to the substantive issues which confront the challenges of foreign policy and geopolitical adversaries: North Korea, Iran and Pakistan. Toward the end of the interview Dickerson questions Pompeo about FISA-702 re-authorization.

Good Interview: