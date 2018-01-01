I’ll Bet You A Donut…

…these three women know each other:

♦Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr; ♦Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson; and ♦Evelyn Farkas, Former Obama Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense:

“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill, it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.

“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”

“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill.” … “That’s why you have the leaking”. (link)