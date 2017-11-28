Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Indicates Upcoming U.S. Naval Blockade of North Korea…

During several months of discussions deep in the weeds of President Trump’s geopolitical strategy toward the North Korean nuclear missile crisis, CTH extensively outlined a particular economic approach that would likely surface ONLY AFTER President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley walked methodically through the sequential elements needed.

The most important part of that sequence involved getting China and Russia to accept the cornerstone of a denuclearized DPRK. They did. The “Unanimous” U.N. Security Council resolution against the DPRK was passed.

The next phase was to get the international community to agree to the strongest ever massive economic sanctions. They also did. As this was occurring, Defense Secretary James Mattis positioned U.S. Navy assets forward into the region, and close-quarter drills began in South-East Asia ocean trade routes near merchant vessels.

Evolutionary talks between President Trump and the newly empowered Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping established the framework for President Trump’s zero-sum economic position; both President Trump and Chairman Xi were clear on the possibility. Following their meeting, China sent an emissary to the DPRK and the U.S. State Dept. labeled North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.

As anticipated, in the State Department response to the latest ICBM test, we now see the elements of a pending U.S. naval blockade. [Paragraph #2, Sentence #3]

[…] In addition to implementing all existing UN sanctions, the international community must take additional measures to enhance maritime security, including the right to interdict maritime traffic transporting goods to and from the D.P.R.K.…

(State Dept. Link)

