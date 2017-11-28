Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Indicates Upcoming U.S. Naval Blockade of North Korea…

During several months of discussions deep in the weeds of President Trump’s geopolitical strategy toward the North Korean nuclear missile crisis, CTH extensively outlined a particular economic approach that would likely surface ONLY AFTER President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley walked methodically through the sequential elements needed.
The most important part of that sequence involved getting China and Russia to accept the cornerstone of a denuclearized DPRK. They did. The “Unanimous” U.N. Security Council resolution against the DPRK was passed.
The next phase was to get the international community to agree to the strongest ever massive economic sanctions. They also did. As this was occurring, Defense Secretary James Mattis positioned U.S. Navy assets forward into the region, and close-quarter drills began in South-East Asia ocean trade routes near merchant vessels.
Evolutionary talks between President Trump and the newly empowered Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping established the framework for President Trump’s zero-sum economic position; both President Trump and Chairman Xi were clear on the possibility. Following their meeting, China sent an emissary to the DPRK and the U.S. State Dept. labeled North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.
As anticipated, in the State Department response to the latest ICBM test, we now see the elements of a pending U.S. naval blockade. [Paragraph #2, Sentence #3]
[…] In addition to implementing all existing UN sanctions, the international community must take additional measures to enhance maritime security, including the right to interdict maritime traffic transporting goods to and from the D.P.R.K.…
Time to pay the piper Rocketman!!!
Watch the video of Trump’s press conference. His body language changes dramatically when the topic moves to Ryan and McConnell – he crosses his arms tightly. He seems to catch himself and relaxes and then does it again (or vice versa) when he finishes with North Korea.
Either he’s very disciplined and caught himself, or he did it on purpose to make us think he caught himself. With this guy and his 4-D level negotiating mind I can’t honestly say.
No one is more cognizant of body language than our Dealmaker in Chief.
This was a repeat performance of prior arm-crossing that could not possibly have been missed by his Uniparty Opponents.
“he crosses his arms tightly.”
POTUS has been doing that nearly all year. Our Deplorables are embattled, we are in full protective mode. Do not relax, do not trust without sleepless, eagle eyed verification, watch your back, we are in the thick of a total war. Winning in unfriendly territory is where we will be for the next 30 years.
Time to pay the piper Rocketman!!!
A naval blockade is an act of war. This is put up or shut up time and NOKO may escalate in the sea with escort ships. Prayers are needed more than ever. This is a time to pray for our men in uniform that they be kept safe.
POTUS has given all indication that he knew this would happen, but there is no way to know what Lil’Kim will do. One thing Lil’Kim knows is that Trump can be trusted, he just doesn’t know if there is a Hillary after Trump that will do a Gaddafi on him. We have our own worries about post Trump.
…he just doesn’t know if there is a Hillary after Trump that will do a Gaddafi on him.
That’s an important point, MVW.
yes an unfortunately good point from lil kims point of view… i wish the international community could just pay lil kim to go away and allow a new marshall plan type system to be setup there with South Korea taking the lead.
We also need to impose sanctions on all the countries in the world that are using North Korean slave labor, its currently a major source of money for the NK regime.
That’s going to be a lot of sanctions:
http://www.military.com/daily-news/2017/07/10/how-north-korea-uses-slave-labor-exports-to-circumvent-sanctions.html
Take a look at Chinese mining interests in Africa to locate the North Korean workers.
Eleven African countries will be probed by the UN over their military ties with North Korea
https://qz.com/1076850/north-koreas-military-ties-to-11-african-countries-are-being-probed-by-the-un/
Whole lotta sanctions goin’ on.
I wonder if Xi will still have time to meet with Obeyme…
and I wonder who provides Obama transportation for these trips
Well, one thing for certain…it’s NOT Obama! I can hardly wait to see the arrival at the Beijing airport.
either NAMBLA or the GAY ALLIANCE RAINBOW FUNDS
I dunno, but one things for sure: no red carpet THIS time…. oh, wait… no red carpet last time. I want video of Barry sliding down the emergency exit ramp 😀
Hopefully not. Surely Xi has better things to do, like watching paint dry.
Obama thinks he can speak Chinese
Only if “um um um um now now now now I I I I I hoky doke” are chinese words.
Obama is meeting with Xi of China and Modi of India, after Obama does a quick jaunt through Paris.
AND…..
Did you see Hillary in Beijing?
Hillary thinks the American bullying of smaller countries (North Korea) is what causes all the tension in the region.
She’s STILL on her book tour.
Simple President Trump solution for Obama and Hillary meddling in international relations:
The day a Foreign Opponent meets with Obama or Hillary becomes the day that an Economic Trade Sanction is imposed on that opponent’s country.
Guess how long it takes for them to see the pattern.
IMO, there should be a law against former politicians traveling to foreign countries to meet with their leaders with the intent of undoing our current President’s hard work.
LikeLike
I believe there is, but bow to our legal eagles who could cite it.
LikeLike
Mess with the Bull…you get the HORNS!
3 weeks until New Moon in Nork.
Swamp clearance operative ?
This will likely lead to military confrontation. My prediction is based on North Korea having a history of these kinds of – usually deadly -confrontations.
Guess I’m going with Door #2: Xi Jinping completely understands PDJT and how PDJT will not allow this to stand; meaning: someone(s) very close to Rocketman will take matters into their own (Chinese backed) hands and solve the problem.
You are absolutely right!
China better realize that our President is going to take it to the next level by curtailing trade imports immensely. Ivanka in India takes on even greater importance. With the Corporate Rate about to come down to 20% and nearly $4 Trillion dollars coming back into the US, we are on the cusp of building our manufacturing base back up again so that we no longer are dependent on the Chinese. China truly is playing with fire and they are close to seeing their world turned upside down!
Is NK controlled by someone or something other then KimJung UN? There are rumors that NK is a CIA or deep state puppet. I think I went to far down the rabbit hole. Time to come out and learn a lesson. If it seems to good to be true ……..
This is serious. The Hill has an article that says BHO is going to Chine to meet with XI Jingping. That seems very odd! Why is BHO following President Trumps international travels?
No doubt doing his best to undermine everything that President Trump accomplishes and to do as much damage to the U.S. as possible.
I have to wonder, if and when the taupe dope returns, will his flight take him over water?
Is this some sort of way Xi and China try to diminish Trump’s importance? BHO goes to China, Xi announces that he and BHO have convinced Rocketman to obey them and not Trump? BHO claims another Nobel Prize?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Honestly, at this point we need to collect for the Pueblo with interest.
NK does such little trade, I assume this is another step in the process because it will have little effect.
I have come to trust our President implicitly so it makes little difference to me.
Once I see American companies being evacuated from China and Seoul evacuating, then I will worry about a military strike.
Yeah…but China is NK/s main trading partner and they have a long ground border.
Tokenism is bad.
I thank God every day that Hillary is not President
We ALL should do this!
FAST action.
Plan(s) a, b, c … etc. already in place (described in article).
IMO, this conveys the current strength and leadership of our country.
Makes me nervous. I don’t know that Kim wouldn’t try something against one of our ships vs launching a missile.. he could attack a US ship and say it was our fault , etc. I hope to read soon about a Chinese strike force landing in Pyongyang to neutralize Kim. Good thing Obama is in China, eh?
Maybe 0bama will shoplift?
Can’t TRex revoke his passport due to it being founded on a felonious certificate of birth?
I’d like to see Øblowhole put on the no-fly list. Then he’d be effectively persona non grata in the USA…
He can say it was our fault but it will be his consequence. Have no doubt of that. Be of stout heart one can not win unless one plays.
Naval blockade is a great idea – they’ve been practicing hitting other ships for some time now.
Also, not meaning to nitpick, but “Unamious”? Sort of like “Covfefe”?
“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
John F. Kennedy
Then JFK recklessly blew the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. Khrushchev was empowered and risked putting missiles in Cuba. JFK ignored the military’s advice and used back channel negotiations to concede that there would never be an invasion of Cuba and removed NATO missiles from Turkey. All of this done at a time when the USA had a huge nuclear missile, sub and bomber advantage over the Soviets. Trump is made of sterner stuff. He is not reckless and weak, and will not make a lousy deal while holding a superior hand.
JFK was sad to say a bit of a train wreck. He was reportedly dealing with poor health including addiction to painkillers and methamphetamines and what we would now recognize as rampant sexual addiction.
Hard to effectively govern a country in crisis when your personal world is a shambles.
No matter what you tell a libtard about JFK’s failings or lack of accomplishments it’s always the same flat response … “He gave us hope.”
Sigh. I know.
One of my mother’s friends, who is now deceased, used to get a dreamy look on her face and she’d stare off into the distance and her hand would touch her chest just above her heart and she would say in a slightly quavering voice filled with emotion: “Maybe…..SOMEDAY we’ll get another Kennedy for President….”
This happened on several occasions. It became something of a sarcastic catchphrase with my brother and me.
So focused, incredible
I imagine that while Xi and POTUS met in Beijing and consummated the big trade deals, they had time for a few yuks over who was going to kicks Kim’s ass first. There is now zero benefit to Xi to keep Kim in power….zero. With Xi agreeing to lower tariffs for US goods imported into China, he has signaled that we are both mutually winning and are going to make making money our joint priority, not war.
Trump was made for this job. Trump is the super alpha who knows how to play a long game while distracting the opposition. He has an absolute commitment to a winning outcome.
We are at war.
Well said. He loves his work, his country and his Deplorables❤️🇺🇸
and the U.S. Navy just happened to be in the neighborhood… so…
Just catching a few waves and riding out the storm.
maybe going to ‘start”a storm…
read out of President Trump phone call with Shinzo Abe
Fat boy is writing checks his butt can not cash. The maritime blockade is a good move to position assest’s and prepare for the inevitable. This also signals China, you better get off the stick and make it happen captain!
While we are there we are seriously inhibiting the China move to claim all islands as theirs.
China would prefer we leave. Kim’s provocations will not have that effect. It is time they dispatched Kim.
Tightens the noose on China.
BTW – what in the heck is Hillary doing in Beijing undermining US policy and Obama is going too?
My hope is they will sneak over to see fatboy just in time to disappear forever in our fatboy and friends permanent takeout.
You wrote: …what in the heck is Hillary doing in Beijing undermining US policy and Obama is going too?..
Breaking all sorts of Federal laws is my guess.
This. Guaranteed.
Begging President Xi to stab President Trump in the back and unleash Rocket Man.
Yup. But they underestimate Xi and his friendship with PT–not to mention that they have zero leverage. Fundraising? Pay-to-play is kaput. Already sold our uranium. Maybe Xi will do his new best friend a favor and pull out a few top secret Hag/Ozero emails and blackmail Hag & 0. I can dream…
Well the DPRK couldn’t set off another nuclear test explosion because their underground test site brought down half the mountain on top of itself trapping 100 workers then 100 rescuers were trapped when it collapsed again. Those nuclear explosions destabilized the mountain.
So no wonder they launched a missile instead of setting off another underground BOOM. Getting an ICBM to an appropriate altitude is a big step. But building a thermonuclear warhead small enough to pack a big fission/fusion (H-Bomb) blast is a major challenge as well as a re-entry vehicle that won’t fall apart or tumble out of control then detonate at the precise altitude.
It’s been 73 years since the first A-Bomb and H-Bomb was dropped on Japan. It shatters the mind to think what awful improvements may have been made in those years. The Neutron Bomb is one and who is to say there has not been secret research to increase the yield or something totally new?
We don’t technically require nukes to stop the DPRK, there might be a few tactical scenarios where a very small nuclear weapon would be useful but we have enough firepower to blow them back to the stone age in mere days instead of weeks, months, years. Has the USA ever fully unleashed the full power of its armed forces? Not since WWII it hasn’t. Nobody wants war, especially Trump but dang it, if that numbskull tries anything they are going to get hit like no one has been hit in 70 years. Trump is the first POTUS in a long time that would actually take the gloves off the military and tell them to hit the enemy with overwhelming force and you can forget about rules of engagement. There will be a complete media blackout and there will be no media embeds. The military will be unleashed and allowed to do the job it was born to do, which is smash, destroy, and kill the enemy till they cannot fight any more. It is much more likely that China will deal with the DPRK and they don’t play around either, they are bound to be much harsher than the US military.
There will be a complete media blackout and there will be no media embeds.
Absolutely essential.
Start with a naval blockade, follow with a no fly free zone in and out of this desolate place called North Korea, and end with anything moving in and out this place on roadways will be shot down by fighter jets or drones. We’ll see how long these animals would last without outside interference. I feel bad for the peoples there. but it’s about time that they rise up to live free instead of existing in shackles in whatever they call life at the moment.
The EC-121 shootdown: North Korea’s killing of 31 US sailors that has almost been forgotten
IT’S the forgotten North Korean attack on the United States that almost started a nuclear war.
https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol-59-no-1/pdfs/Revisiting-Pueblo-and-EC121.pdf
http://www.news.com.au/world/asia/the-ec121-shootdown-north-koreas-killing-of-31-us-sailors-that-has-almost-been-forgotten/news-story/f31ac9893795646a044d874fbd62386c
So is, or is not, NK a Chinese puppet?
If yes what is China’s goal with this launch?
If not is China going to stand aside?
Are we going to see a massive TOT remove of NK ability to cause trouble?
IMO fat boy is Not going to just roll over.
Trump should immediately crackdown on Chinese financial institutions which act as intermediaries for Kim’s regime. This will greatly antagonize China’s government.
The naval blockade is the easy way out but will not do much at all. Looks good on face value but not worth much at this point.
They now have to play the China economic card and play it hard pretty soon.
China has done almost nothing yet. Words and then back to normal. China is lying to us and needs to be tested for real.
The blockade is the easy out stall and will not do it.
PDJT needs to be ready to play the China economic card very soon or more missile launches will come very soon.
He needs to play the China card before the coming China New Year celebration when many things all shut down for almost 2 weeks.
Don’t like obama and clinton being in the region, most likely their visit at this time is coincidental but would hate for either of them to start interfering in the situation.
were they wearing boots?
A naval blockade by only the US will do little as long as China is still shipping things there by land.
Russia is doing nothing and China very little. China must be forced into the game but there will be economic consequences on both sides once that starts. But waiting another two months may be too late.
I have to repeat myself: Stop ALL trade with China tomorrow morning. By the weekend, Rocket Man will be gone. And, I will add doing so will not require USN sailing in harm’s way.
I don’t have time to respond individually to some comments so just some bits and bobs.
The US and Japan jointly called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC.
Japan is developing a plan to evacuate all of their 38k nationals living in SK in event of war.
A Japanese scientist, and now the government estimate that NK no longer needs to do anymore nuclear testing as they have a warhead, the problem is the delivery system which they say NK will have solved within a one year timeframe. They also suggest that Iran (recent trips there by NK personnel) is helping with that problem of reentry.
China today slapped new sanctions on NK outside of the UN sanctions regime, by closing down all visits (and flights) to NK by Chinese nationals and at the same time allowing their citizens to visit SK which was banned since last March. They have military exercises ongoing at the border.
The US has very good imagery of ship to ship transfers of embargoed goods, like coal. They also now have very good knowledge of how this works. The ships turn off their automatic identification system (AIS) transceivers and reroute to Vladivostok then to China or NK. Russia is an active part of the sanctions evasion and has given NK internet access.
The Lunatic was not in Beijing, but gave a talk and Q&A via satellite at a conference held there where she criticized the President (and Xi), and came very close to sounding like apologetics for NK’s actions. She stated she is no longer running for any elected office.
http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/clinton-hits-out-at-trump-xi-in-remarks-at-beijing-conference
Finally, this is for SUNDANCE concerning Chinese lobbying in Washington DC. Look at China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a Hong Kong-based nonprofit. CUSEF is a registered foreign agent bankrolled by a high-ranking Chinese government official (former CE of Hong Kong CH Tung) with close ties to a sprawling Chinese Communist Party apparatus that handles influence operations abroad, known as the “united front.”
in 2016 it spent just under $668,000 on lobbying, hiring the Podesta Group and other firms to lobby Congress on the topic of “China-U.S. relations.” The foundation has spent $510,000 on lobbying to date in 2017.
CUSEF also keeps on retainer the consulting and public relations firm BLJ Worldwide LTD, the same firm the Chinese Embassy in the United States uses. According to FARA filings, CUSEF currently pays the firm $29,700 a month to promote the foundation’s work and run a pro-Beijing website called China US Focus.
Whether through websites, partnerships, or endowments, China has learned to wrap its message in a palatable wrapper of U.S. academics and intellectuals, according to Mattis.
“Who better to influence Americans than other Americans?” he said.
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/11/28/this-beijing-linked-billionaire-is-funding-policy-research-at-washingtons-most-influential-institutions-china-dc/
( I am not a fan of FP, but this article is on the money)
