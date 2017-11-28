Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Indicates Upcoming U.S. Naval Blockade of North Korea…

Posted on November 28, 2017 by

During several months of discussions deep in the weeds of President Trump’s geopolitical strategy toward the North Korean nuclear missile crisis, CTH extensively outlined a particular economic approach that would likely surface ONLY AFTER President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley walked methodically through the sequential elements needed.

The most important part of that sequence involved getting China and Russia to accept the cornerstone of a denuclearized DPRK.  They did.  The “Unanimous” U.N. Security Council resolution against the DPRK was passed.

The next phase was to get the international community to agree to the strongest ever massive economic sanctions. They also did.  As this was occurring, Defense Secretary James Mattis positioned U.S. Navy assets forward into the region, and close-quarter drills began in South-East Asia ocean trade routes near merchant vessels.

Evolutionary talks between President Trump and the newly empowered Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping established the framework for President Trump’s zero-sum economic position; both President Trump and Chairman Xi were clear on the possibility.  Following their meeting, China sent an emissary to the DPRK and the U.S. State Dept. labeled North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.

As anticipated, in the State Department response to the latest ICBM test, we now see the elements of a pending U.S. naval blockade.   [Paragraph #2, Sentence #3]

[…]  In addition to implementing all existing UN sanctions, the international community must take additional measures to enhance maritime security, including the right to interdict maritime traffic transporting goods to and from the D.P.R.K.

(State Dept. Link)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, China, Military, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, United Nations, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Indicates Upcoming U.S. Naval Blockade of North Korea…

  1. dobbsfan says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Time to pay the piper Rocketman!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • pcmoreland says:
      November 28, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      Watch the video of Trump’s press conference. His body language changes dramatically when the topic moves to Ryan and McConnell – he crosses his arms tightly. He seems to catch himself and relaxes and then does it again (or vice versa) when he finishes with North Korea.

      Either he’s very disciplined and caught himself, or he did it on purpose to make us think he caught himself. With this guy and his 4-D level negotiating mind I can’t honestly say.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

        No one is more cognizant of body language than our Dealmaker in Chief.

        This was a repeat performance of prior arm-crossing that could not possibly have been missed by his Uniparty Opponents.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • MVW says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:45 pm

        “he crosses his arms tightly.”
        POTUS has been doing that nearly all year. Our Deplorables are embattled, we are in full protective mode. Do not relax, do not trust without sleepless, eagle eyed verification, watch your back, we are in the thick of a total war. Winning in unfriendly territory is where we will be for the next 30 years.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. dobbsfan says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Time to pay the piper Rocketman!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      A naval blockade is an act of war. This is put up or shut up time and NOKO may escalate in the sea with escort ships. Prayers are needed more than ever. This is a time to pray for our men in uniform that they be kept safe.

      POTUS has given all indication that he knew this would happen, but there is no way to know what Lil’Kim will do. One thing Lil’Kim knows is that Trump can be trusted, he just doesn’t know if there is a Hillary after Trump that will do a Gaddafi on him. We have our own worries about post Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • yucki says:
        November 28, 2017 at 8:16 pm

        …he just doesn’t know if there is a Hillary after Trump that will do a Gaddafi on him.
        That’s an important point, MVW.

        Like

        Reply
        • Doug says:
          November 28, 2017 at 8:25 pm

          yes an unfortunately good point from lil kims point of view… i wish the international community could just pay lil kim to go away and allow a new marshall plan type system to be setup there with South Korea taking the lead.

          Like

          Reply
  3. David says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    We also need to impose sanctions on all the countries in the world that are using North Korean slave labor, its currently a major source of money for the NK regime.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Wend says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I wonder if Xi will still have time to meet with Obeyme…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. calbear84 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Mess with the Bull…you get the HORNS!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Just Scott says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    3 weeks until New Moon in Nork.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. chojun says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    This will likely lead to military confrontation. My prediction is based on North Korea having a history of these kinds of – usually deadly -confrontations.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Guess I’m going with Door #2: Xi Jinping completely understands PDJT and how PDJT will not allow this to stand; meaning: someone(s) very close to Rocketman will take matters into their own (Chinese backed) hands and solve the problem.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        November 28, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        You are absolutely right!

        China better realize that our President is going to take it to the next level by curtailing trade imports immensely. Ivanka in India takes on even greater importance. With the Corporate Rate about to come down to 20% and nearly $4 Trillion dollars coming back into the US, we are on the cusp of building our manufacturing base back up again so that we no longer are dependent on the Chinese. China truly is playing with fire and they are close to seeing their world turned upside down!

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
  8. Mz Molly Anna says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Is NK controlled by someone or something other then KimJung UN? There are rumors that NK is a CIA or deep state puppet. I think I went to far down the rabbit hole. Time to come out and learn a lesson. If it seems to good to be true ……..

    This is serious. The Hill has an article that says BHO is going to Chine to meet with XI Jingping. That seems very odd! Why is BHO following President Trumps international travels?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Gary says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Honestly, at this point we need to collect for the Pueblo with interest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Joe says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    NK does such little trade, I assume this is another step in the process because it will have little effect.

    I have come to trust our President implicitly so it makes little difference to me.

    Once I see American companies being evacuated from China and Seoul evacuating, then I will worry about a military strike.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. POP says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Yeah…but China is NK/s main trading partner and they have a long ground border.
    Tokenism is bad.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Nigella says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    I thank God every day that Hillary is not President

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. Molly says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    FAST action.
    Plan(s) a, b, c … etc. already in place (described in article).
    IMO, this conveys the current strength and leadership of our country.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Uncle Max says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Makes me nervous. I don’t know that Kim wouldn’t try something against one of our ships vs launching a missile.. he could attack a US ship and say it was our fault , etc. I hope to read soon about a Chinese strike force landing in Pyongyang to neutralize Kim. Good thing Obama is in China, eh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. bofh says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Naval blockade is a great idea – they’ve been practicing hitting other ships for some time now.

    Also, not meaning to nitpick, but “Unamious”? Sort of like “Covfefe”?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. tax2much says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”

    John F. Kennedy

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • colmdebhailis says:
      November 28, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Then JFK recklessly blew the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. Khrushchev was empowered and risked putting missiles in Cuba. JFK ignored the military’s advice and used back channel negotiations to concede that there would never be an invasion of Cuba and removed NATO missiles from Turkey. All of this done at a time when the USA had a huge nuclear missile, sub and bomber advantage over the Soviets. Trump is made of sterner stuff. He is not reckless and weak, and will not make a lousy deal while holding a superior hand.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:43 pm

        JFK was sad to say a bit of a train wreck. He was reportedly dealing with poor health including addiction to painkillers and methamphetamines and what we would now recognize as rampant sexual addiction.

        Hard to effectively govern a country in crisis when your personal world is a shambles.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • boogywstew says:
          November 28, 2017 at 8:27 pm

          No matter what you tell a libtard about JFK’s failings or lack of accomplishments it’s always the same flat response … “He gave us hope.”

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            November 28, 2017 at 8:31 pm

            Sigh. I know.

            One of my mother’s friends, who is now deceased, used to get a dreamy look on her face and she’d stare off into the distance and her hand would touch her chest just above her heart and she would say in a slightly quavering voice filled with emotion: “Maybe…..SOMEDAY we’ll get another Kennedy for President….”

            This happened on several occasions. It became something of a sarcastic catchphrase with my brother and me.

            Like

            Reply
  17. Pam says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Paco Loco says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    I imagine that while Xi and POTUS met in Beijing and consummated the big trade deals, they had time for a few yuks over who was going to kicks Kim’s ass first. There is now zero benefit to Xi to keep Kim in power….zero. With Xi agreeing to lower tariffs for US goods imported into China, he has signaled that we are both mutually winning and are going to make making money our joint priority, not war.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Trump was made for this job. Trump is the super alpha who knows how to play a long game while distracting the opposition. He has an absolute commitment to a winning outcome.

    We are at war.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. freq says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    and the U.S. Navy just happened to be in the neighborhood… so…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. fedback says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    read out of President Trump phone call with Shinzo Abe

    Like

    Reply
  22. omyword says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Fat boy is writing checks his butt can not cash. The maritime blockade is a good move to position assest’s and prepare for the inevitable. This also signals China, you better get off the stick and make it happen captain!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      November 28, 2017 at 8:27 pm

      While we are there we are seriously inhibiting the China move to claim all islands as theirs.

      China would prefer we leave. Kim’s provocations will not have that effect. It is time they dispatched Kim.

      Like

      Reply
  23. daughnworks247 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Tightens the noose on China.
    BTW – what in the heck is Hillary doing in Beijing undermining US policy and Obama is going too?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. jbrickley says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Well the DPRK couldn’t set off another nuclear test explosion because their underground test site brought down half the mountain on top of itself trapping 100 workers then 100 rescuers were trapped when it collapsed again. Those nuclear explosions destabilized the mountain.

    So no wonder they launched a missile instead of setting off another underground BOOM. Getting an ICBM to an appropriate altitude is a big step. But building a thermonuclear warhead small enough to pack a big fission/fusion (H-Bomb) blast is a major challenge as well as a re-entry vehicle that won’t fall apart or tumble out of control then detonate at the precise altitude.

    It’s been 73 years since the first A-Bomb and H-Bomb was dropped on Japan. It shatters the mind to think what awful improvements may have been made in those years. The Neutron Bomb is one and who is to say there has not been secret research to increase the yield or something totally new?

    We don’t technically require nukes to stop the DPRK, there might be a few tactical scenarios where a very small nuclear weapon would be useful but we have enough firepower to blow them back to the stone age in mere days instead of weeks, months, years. Has the USA ever fully unleashed the full power of its armed forces? Not since WWII it hasn’t. Nobody wants war, especially Trump but dang it, if that numbskull tries anything they are going to get hit like no one has been hit in 70 years. Trump is the first POTUS in a long time that would actually take the gloves off the military and tell them to hit the enemy with overwhelming force and you can forget about rules of engagement. There will be a complete media blackout and there will be no media embeds. The military will be unleashed and allowed to do the job it was born to do, which is smash, destroy, and kill the enemy till they cannot fight any more. It is much more likely that China will deal with the DPRK and they don’t play around either, they are bound to be much harsher than the US military.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Just Curious says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Start with a naval blockade, follow with a no fly free zone in and out of this desolate place called North Korea, and end with anything moving in and out this place on roadways will be shot down by fighter jets or drones. We’ll see how long these animals would last without outside interference. I feel bad for the peoples there. but it’s about time that they rise up to live free instead of existing in shackles in whatever they call life at the moment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Michael says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    So is, or is not, NK a Chinese puppet?
    If yes what is China’s goal with this launch?
    If not is China going to stand aside?
    Are we going to see a massive TOT remove of NK ability to cause trouble?
    IMO fat boy is Not going to just roll over.

    Like

    Reply
  29. SeekerOfTruth says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Trump should immediately crackdown on Chinese financial institutions which act as intermediaries for Kim’s regime. This will greatly antagonize China’s government.

    The naval blockade is the easy way out but will not do much at all. Looks good on face value but not worth much at this point.

    They now have to play the China economic card and play it hard pretty soon.
    China has done almost nothing yet. Words and then back to normal. China is lying to us and needs to be tested for real.

    The blockade is the easy out stall and will not do it.
    PDJT needs to be ready to play the China economic card very soon or more missile launches will come very soon.

    He needs to play the China card before the coming China New Year celebration when many things all shut down for almost 2 weeks.

    Like

    Reply
  30. RAC says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Don’t like obama and clinton being in the region, most likely their visit at this time is coincidental but would hate for either of them to start interfering in the situation.

    Like

    Reply
  31. SeekerOfTruth says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    A naval blockade by only the US will do little as long as China is still shipping things there by land.

    Russia is doing nothing and China very little. China must be forced into the game but there will be economic consequences on both sides once that starts. But waiting another two months may be too late.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    I have to repeat myself: Stop ALL trade with China tomorrow morning. By the weekend, Rocket Man will be gone. And, I will add doing so will not require USN sailing in harm’s way.

    Like

    Reply
  33. A2 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I don’t have time to respond individually to some comments so just some bits and bobs.
    The US and Japan jointly called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC.

    Japan is developing a plan to evacuate all of their 38k nationals living in SK in event of war.

    A Japanese scientist, and now the government estimate that NK no longer needs to do anymore nuclear testing as they have a warhead, the problem is the delivery system which they say NK will have solved within a one year timeframe. They also suggest that Iran (recent trips there by NK personnel) is helping with that problem of reentry.

    China today slapped new sanctions on NK outside of the UN sanctions regime, by closing down all visits (and flights) to NK by Chinese nationals and at the same time allowing their citizens to visit SK which was banned since last March. They have military exercises ongoing at the border.

    The US has very good imagery of ship to ship transfers of embargoed goods, like coal. They also now have very good knowledge of how this works. The ships turn off their automatic identification system (AIS) transceivers and reroute to Vladivostok then to China or NK. Russia is an active part of the sanctions evasion and has given NK internet access.

    The Lunatic was not in Beijing, but gave a talk and Q&A via satellite at a conference held there where she criticized the President (and Xi), and came very close to sounding like apologetics for NK’s actions. She stated she is no longer running for any elected office.
    http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/clinton-hits-out-at-trump-xi-in-remarks-at-beijing-conference

    Finally, this is for SUNDANCE concerning Chinese lobbying in Washington DC. Look at China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a Hong Kong-based nonprofit. CUSEF is a registered foreign agent bankrolled by a high-ranking Chinese government official (former CE of Hong Kong CH Tung) with close ties to a sprawling Chinese Communist Party apparatus that handles influence operations abroad, known as the “united front.”

    in 2016 it spent just under $668,000 on lobbying, hiring the Podesta Group and other firms to lobby Congress on the topic of “China-U.S. relations.” The foundation has spent $510,000 on lobbying to date in 2017.

    CUSEF also keeps on retainer the consulting and public relations firm BLJ Worldwide LTD, the same firm the Chinese Embassy in the United States uses. According to FARA filings, CUSEF currently pays the firm $29,700 a month to promote the foundation’s work and run a pro-Beijing website called China US Focus.

    Whether through websites, partnerships, or endowments, China has learned to wrap its message in a palatable wrapper of U.S. academics and intellectuals, according to Mattis.

    “Who better to influence Americans than other Americans?” he said.

    http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/11/28/this-beijing-linked-billionaire-is-funding-policy-research-at-washingtons-most-influential-institutions-china-dc/

    ( I am not a fan of FP, but this article is on the money)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s