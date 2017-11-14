Breaking: Chairman Xi Jinping Special Envoy to Visit DPRK Friday…

Chairman Xi is sending his CPC special envoy, Song Tao, to North Korea.

Song Tao, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, will leave for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday.  (Story Here)

This is President/Chairman Xi Jinping, now fully empowered by the communist party in Beijing, sending the party apparatus to talk to Kim Jong-un.  Previously these instructions would have come from Beijing’s old guard.  However, Chairman Xi now commands all power over the communist government; he doesn’t need their approval any longer.

Remember, Beijing quietly removed the 71-year-old veteran diplomat, Wu Dawei, from the position of negotiator toward the DPRK, and replaced him with 58-year-old Kong Xuanyou back in August.

Kong Xuanyou is a long time Chinese diplomat in charge of Asian affairs and he speaks Korean.  He is positioned to lead the Chinese negotiations with the DPRK.  Kong is the name we need to look for AFTER emissary Song Tao delivers the communist message to Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

  1. sundance says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:20 pm

  3. sunnydaze says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    That was quick!

    Good Travels and a productive meeting, Chairman Xi.

  4. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    That’s great, and thanks, Arabella!

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I wonder if President Trump will mention this in his announcement from the White House later this week. Maybe we’ll get two special announcements from the White House depending on how quickly things move from here.

  6. LBB says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Since the Global Times story is dated 11/15 , I am taking this as my first birthday gift for tomorrow.
    Right on timing with ASEAN .

  7. wheatietoo says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    If we see no further missile launches or nuclear tests…then we will know that little Rocket Man has been reigned in.
    Only time will tell.

    Much as I would like to see little Kimmy removed, I don’t think Chairman Xi will do that.
    He will likely keep him there, under wraps, to let him cause mischief in the future if Xi wants it.

  8. EbonyRapror says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Sounds promising.

    • CiscoKid says:
      November 14, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      Here’s how I see it.
      Xi has sent a Special Envoy, read, he speaks fo me.
      Cut the s**t, or your on your own.
      I believe China’s position has been stated, “America attacks, we’re with you”
      “You, (Kim) attacks first, good luck.”
      If this plays out, it will be a diplomatic coup of historical portions.
      Of course, the media will still be stuck on stupid, Moore, Moore, Moore, Russia, Russia, Russia.

  9. kiskiminetas says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Chairman Xi Jinping welcome to economics MAGA style.

  10. blakeney says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Build Kim Un Fat a fire and he will be warm for the night. Set Kim Un Fat on fire and he will be warm for the rest of his life. All warfare is based on deception. Hey, Kim Un Fat, what have that Lion and that Panda been cooking up behind you??!!
    – Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu

  11. A2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    DHS and FBI issue NK cyberattack alerts
    “he Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) released two joint Technical Alerts (TA) on Tuesday detailing techniques used by the North Korean government in cyberattacks on U.S. and global entities.”

    https://www.nknews.org/2017/11/u-s-issues-north-korea-cyber-attack-details-alerts/?utm_content=buffer00f1e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    KCNA has confirmed Song’s visit and conveniently the US Special Envoy to DPRK is in Seoul.

  12. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    I pray some of the loud mouths in Congress have the sense to STFU this week and not throw a monkey wrench into any sensitive negotiations.

    The President is in an impossible situation with the key Congressional committees. They cry like babies when they are not briefed, but when they are briefed, they leak like sieves and muck up the works. Oh God how I despise them.

  14. chojun says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Sundance I think there’s real merit to your analysis that China does nothing unless that thing is potentially beneficial to China. Given the manner in which China has structured their economy using central banking tactics, a favorable trade imbalance, and so on, I think President Trump has likely given China an offer they can’t refuse.

    Economically war in North Korea is a no-win situation for the entire region and everyone except North Korea (who has basically almost nothing to lose at this point) realizes it. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump gave Xi a special offer that he is also to deliver to Kim jong-Un.

    I heard chatter this morning on the news radio that Trump surmised that he and Kim could “be friends”. As ridiculous as that sounds North Korea’s puny economy could be supercharged if amicable trade deals could be struck – and trade is the stuff of peace.

    Back to the idea that China doesn’t act unless it’s good for China – I think Trump is the first man who has ever been able to convince China that to not act in the United State’s interests would be bad for China – and thereby lay out a path toward a resolution of an impossible situation.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:09 am

      chojun, I was typing a similar analysis when my browser crashed. However, you said it better than I. In summary I see PDJT’s diplomatic strategy as “The Art of the Deal” coupled with “The Art of War”.

    • A2 says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Well, the collapsing test site mountain and nuclear fall out is a big issue to China (and could potentially derail Xi’s environmental platform and even his reign). Also, APEC and ASEAN member states are pointing fingers at China to deal with the issue (a bit of P45 magic). The sanctions, by all accounts are really squeezing Kim’s regime and their lack of FEC is biting hard, so much so there are reports that their Army and government are squeezing the population for ‘loyalty payments’ and the folks are grumbling. Coupled with a bad harvest, limited food imports and it is the 1990s famine redux.

    • Plain Jane says:
      November 15, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Didn’t Rush expound on this very point today also? 🙂

  15. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    This is huge! What a team of negotiators we have! Of course he will just be criticized or ignored by the press and uniparty.

    • piper567 says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

      We can be certain the blackout of Trump’s genius will continue.
      I continue to relish the potential for a broadside on these fools nearly as big as Nov 8th 2016. Their criminal negligence will end. Their propaganda will cease.
      They are going to be reduced to dust and ashes.
      Might take a while, but Trump has their number, made his attitude public, the ratings are tanking, and most are supported by big time money which is either drying up or under seizure..
      I hope I am around to see msm redefined. It will be a major legacy of our magnificent 45th President.
      The death throes of evil do not elicit any sympathy from me. Kinda fun to watch.

  16. Tejas Rob says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    President Trump is a shark, and he smells North Korean blood in the water.

  17. The Devilbat says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Kong is the name we need to look for AFTER emissary Song Tao delivers the communist message to Kim Jong-un of North Korea.”

    Hmmm, Kong, that name sounds really familiar. Is this Kong guy a big hairy dude who climbed up the Empire State building a while back?

  18. Pam says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:39 am

    POTUS is a g

  19. Pam says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

    I hit submit too quickly.
    POTUS is a brilliant man.

  20. scott467 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

    “However, Chairman Xi now commands all power over the communist government; he doesn’t need their approval any longer.”

    __________________

    Incredibly dangerous as it is.

    Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

    That certainly applies to Communists in spades.

    I’m not saying DJT didn’t do the best he could or what is best for America, I’m sure he did.

    I am simply observing that a singular man vested with ‘all power’ over any country, much less a country like China, immediately brings the quote above to mind.

    • scott467 says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:58 am

      No matter how ‘good’ a man might be (and I have not seen anyone refer to Xi as ‘good’ in any traditional sense of the word), all men are subject to temptations.

      Those who are in a position of ‘all power’ are subject to more temptations than most.

      And no matter how ‘good’ a particular individual may be, when ‘all power’ is concentrated in one individual, there is no guarantee that the person who comes after him will be ‘good’ at all.

      In fact, a ‘good’ man in a position of ‘all power’ is so rare that the opposite in a successor is practically guaranteed.

  21. A2 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:07 am

    IMO, although there are no details given and this is being sold as informing Kim about the 19th Party Congress, what is left out of this visit and to whom Mr Song is speaking to is important

    http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2119990/china-send-special-envoy-north-korea

    This visit may achieve several things. Mr Song might lay out clearly China’s position and support (backed by Russia and Pres Moon) for the double freeze (this is not the US position, nor Japan’s). He will also warn Kim that the US and other nations are and will continue to ramp up sanctions and that sending informal envoys to the talks scheduled in December is a prudent move.

    I do not expect any ‘dramatic’ announcements. I see it not as an end, but a beginning.

