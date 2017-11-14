Breaking: Chairman Xi Jinping Special Envoy to Visit DPRK Friday…

Chairman Xi is sending his CPC special envoy, Song Tao, to North Korea.

Song Tao, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, will leave for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday. (Story Here)

This is President/Chairman Xi Jinping, now fully empowered by the communist party in Beijing, sending the party apparatus to talk to Kim Jong-un. Previously these instructions would have come from Beijing’s old guard. However, Chairman Xi now commands all power over the communist government; he doesn’t need their approval any longer.

Remember, Beijing quietly removed the 71-year-old veteran diplomat, Wu Dawei, from the position of negotiator toward the DPRK, and replaced him with 58-year-old Kong Xuanyou back in August.

Kong Xuanyou is a long time Chinese diplomat in charge of Asian affairs and he speaks Korean. He is positioned to lead the Chinese negotiations with the DPRK. Kong is the name we need to look for AFTER emissary Song Tao delivers the communist message to Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

