Breaking: Chairman Xi Jinping Special Envoy to Visit DPRK Friday…

Chairman Xi is sending his CPC special envoy, Song Tao, to North Korea.
Song Tao, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, will leave for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday. (Story Here)
This is President/Chairman Xi Jinping, now fully empowered by the communist party in Beijing, sending the party apparatus to talk to Kim Jong-un. Previously these instructions would have come from Beijing’s old guard. However, Chairman Xi now commands all power over the communist government; he doesn’t need their approval any longer.
Remember, Beijing quietly removed the 71-year-old veteran diplomat, Wu Dawei, from the position of negotiator toward the DPRK, and replaced him with 58-year-old Kong Xuanyou back in August.
Kong Xuanyou is a long time Chinese diplomat in charge of Asian affairs and he speaks Korean. He is positioned to lead the Chinese negotiations with the DPRK. Kong is the name we need to look for AFTER emissary Song Tao delivers the communist message to Kim Jong-un of North Korea.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Heheh. I think Rush reads you every day, Sundance.
He would never mention you, because he doesn’t want people to see where he gets some of his best material.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Hey Rush, don’t panic. Your show prep will continue after this reply.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Perfect Post….LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Play nicely folks…Rush Limbaugh is all we had for decades.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And if you are going to copy Sundance please go into deep discussion with your stupid advanced conservative studies with EVERYTHING found here including your old pals the Bushes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Rush will learn something from Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha! That read almost verbatim to what Sundance has been saying. Well, I guess look at it this way, Rush has a huge audience, so now Sundance does too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
it IS a good thing. I always admired Reagan for saying he didn’t care who got the credit, just as long as the right thing got done.
That simple sentence had a big impact on a youngish adult who was beginning to be cynical before Raegan appeared on the scene.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe Rush can explain the forgery used to frame “Ray” (Roy) Moore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He, or someone who works for him, definitely does.
A few months ago CTH made a pretty significant find in the Russiagate mess, big enough for the national media to pick up on… might have been the Farkas fiasco but I can’t be 100% sure. Whatever it was Rush talked about the story for several days but never the named the source and was reluctant to fully support CTH’s interpretation/analysis until other corporate media began to get behind it. And these are the only two instances where it’s been pretty evident Rush has used research from here.
Anyways, this looks like a positive development… another one of those “magic wand” moments. Let’s hope that it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I remember that, but cant remember the topic. I kept saying what SD said to DH, right before Rush said it.
LikeLike
wheatietoo, You got it.
I find myself listening to him to see if I read here on CTH, what he’s saying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol someone needs to call into Rush’s show and try to get on and mention the CTH – and see how Rush reacts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rush has been using stuff from CTH from time to time for months——and I think, well I guess that is OK, because it is getting out to 20 million people—-lots of P45’s voters—-you know–middle America, truckers, blue collar workers, un- computer savvy oldsters etc.
LikeLike
This could get very interesting!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
A true classic!!!…..Thanks ALEX!!
LikeLike
That is spectacular. Love it!
LikeLike
‘Onlt thing that would make that tank pic better is if PT turned it around on the swamp.
LikeLike
That was quick!
Good Travels and a productive meeting, Chairman Xi.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or rather, Mr. Song Tao.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile Tom Idiot Friedman has a column on RCP saying China could sell Trump the Brooklyn Bridge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s great, and thanks, Arabella!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope Grandpa Xi does the right thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder if President Trump will mention this in his announcement from the White House later this week. Maybe we’ll get two special announcements from the White House depending on how quickly things move from here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since the Global Times story is dated 11/15 , I am taking this as my first birthday gift for tomorrow.
Right on timing with ASEAN .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Happy Birthday to you !!
LikeLiked by 4 people
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎁🎈🎈🎂🍨🌮☕️🍺🍷🥃🍸🍹🍾
Happy Birthday LBB 🙂🌺
and many more 🎶
LikeLiked by 1 person
LBB: Happy Birthday…and your President is back on USA soil, just in time!
LikeLike
If we see no further missile launches or nuclear tests…then we will know that little Rocket Man has been reigned in.
Only time will tell.
Much as I would like to see little Kimmy removed, I don’t think Chairman Xi will do that.
He will likely keep him there, under wraps, to let him cause mischief in the future if Xi wants it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump will not let cans get kicked down the road. His solutions are long term.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were talking about EMP missile prep on Lou Dobbs…last night? 11/13
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds promising.
LikeLike
Here’s how I see it.
Xi has sent a Special Envoy, read, he speaks fo me.
Cut the s**t, or your on your own.
I believe China’s position has been stated, “America attacks, we’re with you”
“You, (Kim) attacks first, good luck.”
If this plays out, it will be a diplomatic coup of historical portions.
Of course, the media will still be stuck on stupid, Moore, Moore, Moore, Russia, Russia, Russia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chairman Xi Jinping welcome to economics MAGA style.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Build Kim Un Fat a fire and he will be warm for the night. Set Kim Un Fat on fire and he will be warm for the rest of his life. All warfare is based on deception. Hey, Kim Un Fat, what have that Lion and that Panda been cooking up behind you??!!
– Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the phrase is: I see what you did there.
nice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DHS and FBI issue NK cyberattack alerts
“he Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) released two joint Technical Alerts (TA) on Tuesday detailing techniques used by the North Korean government in cyberattacks on U.S. and global entities.”
https://www.nknews.org/2017/11/u-s-issues-north-korea-cyber-attack-details-alerts/?utm_content=buffer00f1e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
KCNA has confirmed Song’s visit and conveniently the US Special Envoy to DPRK is in Seoul.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I pray some of the loud mouths in Congress have the sense to STFU this week and not throw a monkey wrench into any sensitive negotiations.
The President is in an impossible situation with the key Congressional committees. They cry like babies when they are not briefed, but when they are briefed, they leak like sieves and muck up the works. Oh God how I despise them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cue..McInsane!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe Trump ever views his situation as impossible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither do I.
LikeLike
“Impossible is the starting point” DJT
LikeLike
Those despicable incumbent RINO congress-critters keep winning their primaries because not enough people are willing to vote them out in their primaries (dems are a lost cause).There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Low voter turnout generally favors the incumbent. Where are all the conservatives on primary day? We need a little less talk and a lot more action.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=ie8&p=a+little+less+talk+and+a+lot+more+action+video#id=1&vid=e9bfe7c2908b28de1a81c20770a5c183&action=view
LikeLike
AMAZING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance I think there’s real merit to your analysis that China does nothing unless that thing is potentially beneficial to China. Given the manner in which China has structured their economy using central banking tactics, a favorable trade imbalance, and so on, I think President Trump has likely given China an offer they can’t refuse.
Economically war in North Korea is a no-win situation for the entire region and everyone except North Korea (who has basically almost nothing to lose at this point) realizes it. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump gave Xi a special offer that he is also to deliver to Kim jong-Un.
I heard chatter this morning on the news radio that Trump surmised that he and Kim could “be friends”. As ridiculous as that sounds North Korea’s puny economy could be supercharged if amicable trade deals could be struck – and trade is the stuff of peace.
Back to the idea that China doesn’t act unless it’s good for China – I think Trump is the first man who has ever been able to convince China that to not act in the United State’s interests would be bad for China – and thereby lay out a path toward a resolution of an impossible situation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
chojun, I was typing a similar analysis when my browser crashed. However, you said it better than I. In summary I see PDJT’s diplomatic strategy as “The Art of the Deal” coupled with “The Art of War”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, the collapsing test site mountain and nuclear fall out is a big issue to China (and could potentially derail Xi’s environmental platform and even his reign). Also, APEC and ASEAN member states are pointing fingers at China to deal with the issue (a bit of P45 magic). The sanctions, by all accounts are really squeezing Kim’s regime and their lack of FEC is biting hard, so much so there are reports that their Army and government are squeezing the population for ‘loyalty payments’ and the folks are grumbling. Coupled with a bad harvest, limited food imports and it is the 1990s famine redux.
LikeLike
Didn’t Rush expound on this very point today also? 🙂
LikeLike
This is huge! What a team of negotiators we have! Of course he will just be criticized or ignored by the press and uniparty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can be certain the blackout of Trump’s genius will continue.
I continue to relish the potential for a broadside on these fools nearly as big as Nov 8th 2016. Their criminal negligence will end. Their propaganda will cease.
They are going to be reduced to dust and ashes.
Might take a while, but Trump has their number, made his attitude public, the ratings are tanking, and most are supported by big time money which is either drying up or under seizure..
I hope I am around to see msm redefined. It will be a major legacy of our magnificent 45th President.
The death throes of evil do not elicit any sympathy from me. Kinda fun to watch.
LikeLike
President Trump is a shark, and he smells North Korean blood in the water.
LikeLike
Kong is the name we need to look for AFTER emissary Song Tao delivers the communist message to Kim Jong-un of North Korea.”
Hmmm, Kong, that name sounds really familiar. Is this Kong guy a big hairy dude who climbed up the Empire State building a while back?
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, you are thinking of Mike Obama
LikeLike
POTUS is a g
LikeLike
I hit submit too quickly.
POTUS is a brilliant man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“However, Chairman Xi now commands all power over the communist government; he doesn’t need their approval any longer.”
__________________
Incredibly dangerous as it is.
“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
That certainly applies to Communists in spades.
I’m not saying DJT didn’t do the best he could or what is best for America, I’m sure he did.
I am simply observing that a singular man vested with ‘all power’ over any country, much less a country like China, immediately brings the quote above to mind.
LikeLike
No matter how ‘good’ a man might be (and I have not seen anyone refer to Xi as ‘good’ in any traditional sense of the word), all men are subject to temptations.
Those who are in a position of ‘all power’ are subject to more temptations than most.
And no matter how ‘good’ a particular individual may be, when ‘all power’ is concentrated in one individual, there is no guarantee that the person who comes after him will be ‘good’ at all.
In fact, a ‘good’ man in a position of ‘all power’ is so rare that the opposite in a successor is practically guaranteed.
LikeLike
IMO, although there are no details given and this is being sold as informing Kim about the 19th Party Congress, what is left out of this visit and to whom Mr Song is speaking to is important
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2119990/china-send-special-envoy-north-korea
This visit may achieve several things. Mr Song might lay out clearly China’s position and support (backed by Russia and Pres Moon) for the double freeze (this is not the US position, nor Japan’s). He will also warn Kim that the US and other nations are and will continue to ramp up sanctions and that sending informal envoys to the talks scheduled in December is a prudent move.
I do not expect any ‘dramatic’ announcements. I see it not as an end, but a beginning.
LikeLiked by 2 people