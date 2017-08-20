Another US Naval Destroyer Collides With Merchant Ship in South East Asia – Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway…

The USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel in June of this year killing seven members of her crew.  Unfortunately today the USS John S McCain has also collides with a merchant vessel; details unknown.  Press release from Pacific Command 7th Fleet Operations:

SOUTH CHINA SEA – The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Aug. 21.

The collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft.  Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities. (read more)

UPDATE: Below is a picture of the Alnic MC, a Liberian flagged oil and Chemical tanker:

Click Here to see Her Details

  1. Larry Bucar says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    WTF?

    • trialbytruth says:
      August 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      Last time somebcrew was canned

      What will happen this time

      Sundance may be right about interdiction if not we have a navigational jamming problem of the highest order.

      Seamen help us out if you can

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Cyber shot across the bow? As in “we own your systems?”

    • Jedi9 says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

      I know! That is exactly the same reaction I was thinking as I just read this!

    • Bob says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      The number of navy ships rammed or run aground in the past few years leaves one to think there is something amiss here. These Destroyers have radar that can see a fly from from fifty miles away. That just leaves complete incomptance, piss poor training or sabotage. Take your pick….but it has to be fixed. If the actual failure was from a watch stander nail him, if its an Officer issuer then they need to be examples with long stretch in Leveanworth…..with all the shame of the media.

    • Daniel says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      Once is an accident. Twice is a frikken attack. There’s no way this is an accident. I remember 9-11. The first time I saw a plane hit a building, the night before I fell asleep in front of the history channel and they happened to have a piece on tall buildings and replacing the lights on top which are meant to prevent airplanes from hitting them. So my firs thought, of course, was oh crap! Someone didn’t have the lights on maybe?! And then #2 hit…

      It’s time the government admit this is an attack.

  2. Somebody says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Another one? Good grief what is going on with the Navy? Prayers that everyone is safe.

  3. raw moon says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    here we go again …

  4. Linda says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    We have a ship named after that traitor???? Unbelievable!

  5. 804hokie says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Not good. Hope there aren’t casualties.

    What is happening on the bridge and/or CIC?

  6. IMO says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    There’s a ship named McCain WTH

    on a serious note hope everyone is safe.

  7. timmyofoz says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    No coincidence, These are attacks.

  8. Minnie says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Prayers 🙏

    Refrain from hasty judgment until facts come in, I do learn from past experiences.

  9. jhc862b0 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    is China showing of their cloaking technology?

  10. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Suspicious cat pic you are needed.

    The Fitzgerald incident seemed odd enough on its own, although I am pretty sure I did read that several of its crew were being disciplined because of that incident.

    But a second time???? Strains credibility. What is going on?

    • littleflower481 says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      The crew was at fault in that incident…people relieved of duty…hard to say but do we have a discipline problem?

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        Or I hate to even bring it up, but do we have an infiltration problem?

        There was some military program that just got shut down, I believe, recently that was designed to bring into our military people from other countries who had skills and languages we needed and they would be rewarded with citizenship. Problem was it wasn’t vetted properly and we had brought in people who were “problematic” and rather than just for special niche jobs, we were bringing them in to cook, drive trucks, you name it.

      • Oldschool says:
        August 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        We don’t know the truth.

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      The disciplinary acts on the sailors on the Fritz were just slaps on the wrists used to cover up the attacks. No one was booted out to the service or even lost of rank.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      I agree. Just a WTF.

      Normally I would say that if the ChiComs had a serious hack into our naval systems, they would not blow knowledge of it on a test, much less two. But maybe under some circumstances that makes sense, as a way to increase perception of unreliability (scared of a takedown of Norks).

      There is also simply the possibility that things (in general – people and tech) got very rusty under Obama, and under new demands, there is simply more breakage of the system.

      I am not wed to the idea that this is any more than coincidence. But still, very bothering.

  11. Midnight Rambler says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    What the heck?

  12. First Last says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    John McCain has always been on a collision course.

    All bulllshiit aside, my respectful condolences to the families of the victims.

  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Probably the result of some insane Obama directive like “The Visually Impaired Helmsman Discrimination Act”

  14. Brian L says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Once is an accident, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.

    Will there be a third?

  15. youme says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    This is the face of our Navy

    Retired United States Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless and eight other naval officers were charged today (March 14) in the scandal involving Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

    The Navy brass received sex parties with prostitutes, along with luxury meals and travel, in exchange for providing critical secret information to the company, which profited from knowing the movements of Navy ships.

    The other defendants include Captain David Newland, chief of staff to the Commander of the Seventh Fleet; Colonel Enrico DeGuzman, assistant chief of staff for operations of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific; Captain James Dolan; Captain Donald Hornbeck; Captain David Lausman; Lt. Commander Stephen Shedd; Commander Mario Herrera; and Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gorsuch.

    All were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Nine, including Loveless, were charged with bribery. The officers were arrested early Tuesday morning in California, Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Virginia. The officers will face federal charges in San Diego.

    Including these defendants, 25 individuals have been charged in the alleged corruption.

    https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2017/mar/14/ticker-fat-leonard-take-down-entire-navy/

  16. Bob Thoms says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    This is something to worry about…………..

  17. psadie says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Call me stupid BUT I think someone is “taking out” our destroyers for a REASON!

  18. Grace Anne says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Prayers for the men and women aboard the ship defending our country. And my the cause of this accident be FULLY revealed.

  19. auscitizenmom says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Hit in the side……again?

  20. Freedom says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    This is too much coincidence. What is happening to our navy?

  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 20, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Obama purged our military forces in the last 8 years. Remember when he was handing out pink slips to Officers, some were even on the battlefield. Training nowadays consists of sensitivity awareness, dressing in heals, etc. The military handbooks have become PC. They have gone after anyone who tried to worship freely. Equally important, he has gutted the military with a serious lack of funding. I have heard and read reports that the equipment we are using is way worse for words, which is why some of the planes are malfunctioning. With all of this that has been done to our military, sadly, accidents are bound to happen. It makes me wonder if senior military personnel were abruptly removed without training those below, who is running the ship so to speak? Trump knows all of this and this is why he so passionately campaigned on fixing the military in many ways.

