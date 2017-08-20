Another US Naval Destroyer Collides With Merchant Ship in South East Asia – Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway…

The USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel in June of this year killing seven members of her crew. Unfortunately today the USS John S McCain has also collides with a merchant vessel; details unknown. Press release from Pacific Command 7th Fleet Operations:

SOUTH CHINA SEA – The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Aug. 21.

The collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities. (read more)