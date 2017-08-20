Another US Naval Destroyer Collides With Merchant Ship in South East Asia – Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway…

The USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel in June of this year killing seven members of her crew. Unfortunately today the USS John S McCain has also collides with a merchant vessel; details unknown. Press release from Pacific Command 7th Fleet Operations:
SOUTH CHINA SEA – The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Aug. 21.
The collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.
Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities. (read more)
UPDATE: Below is a picture of the Alnic MC, a Liberian flagged oil and Chemical tanker:
WTF?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Last time somebcrew was canned
What will happen this time
Sundance may be right about interdiction if not we have a navigational jamming problem of the highest order.
Seamen help us out if you can
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cyber shot across the bow? As in “we own your systems?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
My worst fear. Especially as tomorrow, I think, our annual joint training exercise in the general Sea of Japan area is supposed to start and the NK get all spun up about that every year and threaten to kill us.
Who knows what the Chinese have stolen from us. Or the Pakistanis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I’m thinking also…
LikeLike
I know! That is exactly the same reaction I was thinking as I just read this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The number of navy ships rammed or run aground in the past few years leaves one to think there is something amiss here. These Destroyers have radar that can see a fly from from fifty miles away. That just leaves complete incomptance, piss poor training or sabotage. Take your pick….but it has to be fixed. If the actual failure was from a watch stander nail him, if its an Officer issuer then they need to be examples with long stretch in Leveanworth…..with all the shame of the media.
LikeLike
Once is an accident. Twice is a frikken attack. There’s no way this is an accident. I remember 9-11. The first time I saw a plane hit a building, the night before I fell asleep in front of the history channel and they happened to have a piece on tall buildings and replacing the lights on top which are meant to prevent airplanes from hitting them. So my firs thought, of course, was oh crap! Someone didn’t have the lights on maybe?! And then #2 hit…
It’s time the government admit this is an attack.
LikeLike
Another one? Good grief what is going on with the Navy? Prayers that everyone is safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
here we go again …
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have a ship named after that traitor???? Unbelievable!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Named after the Senator’s father.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oops, grandfather.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought it was a joke at first
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Named after McCain’s father and grandfather, not named after the senator, thankfully.
“Named in honor of Admiral John S. McCain Sr. and Admiral John S. McCain Jr”
http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg56/Pages/WelcomeAboard.aspx
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not good. Hope there aren’t casualties.
What is happening on the bridge and/or CIC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a ship named McCain WTH
on a serious note hope everyone is safe.
LikeLike
Granfather
LikeLike
No coincidence, These are attacks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Knock out these ships and you knock out our missile defense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I gotta say – owning somebody’s systems has to be highly desirable. What if Obama sold us out bigger than we ever thought? T R A P .
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m thinking what you are thinking Wolfmoon
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK – yeah. I even think the ship itself is a message. THAT is very China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget the NSA hack
LikeLike
I am so naive this doesn’t even cross my mind. Scary stuff. His entire administration sold us out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That seems like the most likely cause. He sold us out on just about everything else.
LikeLike
Prayers 🙏
Refrain from hasty judgment until facts come in, I do learn from past experiences.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent post, Minnie
Prayers, prayers and more prayers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
is China showing of their cloaking technology?
LikeLike
…off even
LikeLike
Suspicious cat pic you are needed.
The Fitzgerald incident seemed odd enough on its own, although I am pretty sure I did read that several of its crew were being disciplined because of that incident.
But a second time???? Strains credibility. What is going on?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this cat, he knows something!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should have cat season. Their skins make great garments.
LikeLike
We should have “First Last” season. What a disgusting thing to say or even think! Shame on you!
LikeLike
The crew was at fault in that incident…people relieved of duty…hard to say but do we have a discipline problem?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or I hate to even bring it up, but do we have an infiltration problem?
There was some military program that just got shut down, I believe, recently that was designed to bring into our military people from other countries who had skills and languages we needed and they would be rewarded with citizenship. Problem was it wasn’t vetted properly and we had brought in people who were “problematic” and rather than just for special niche jobs, we were bringing them in to cook, drive trucks, you name it.
LikeLike
We don’t know the truth.
LikeLike
The disciplinary acts on the sailors on the Fritz were just slaps on the wrists used to cover up the attacks. No one was booted out to the service or even lost of rank.
LikeLike
We don’t know what is going on…..blaming crew mishaps could be cover for something more serious…like compromised systems.
LikeLike
I admit, I didn’t delve into it that deeply. By the time I saw some of the crew were disciplined I thought, “oh well, must have just been some kind of a screw up” and didn’t think anything more about it.
But now??? Hmm…..
LikeLike
Not true. The Captain, XO and Commander of the Fitzgerald were all held accountable. Relieved of duty, and kicked out of the Navy.
LikeLike
I agree. Just a WTF.
Normally I would say that if the ChiComs had a serious hack into our naval systems, they would not blow knowledge of it on a test, much less two. But maybe under some circumstances that makes sense, as a way to increase perception of unreliability (scared of a takedown of Norks).
There is also simply the possibility that things (in general – people and tech) got very rusty under Obama, and under new demands, there is simply more breakage of the system.
I am not wed to the idea that this is any more than coincidence. But still, very bothering.
LikeLike
What the heck?
LikeLike
John McCain has always been on a collision course.
All bulllshiit aside, my respectful condolences to the families of the victims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably the result of some insane Obama directive like “The Visually Impaired Helmsman Discrimination Act”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was kind of thinking something like that; either that or traitors on the ship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the Navy is diverse now. 🙄 And, think Chelsea Manning, Traitor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once is an accident, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.
Will there be a third?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are no coincidences
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agrre Oldschool
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the face of our Navy
Retired United States Navy Rear Admiral Bruce Loveless and eight other naval officers were charged today (March 14) in the scandal involving Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
The Navy brass received sex parties with prostitutes, along with luxury meals and travel, in exchange for providing critical secret information to the company, which profited from knowing the movements of Navy ships.
The other defendants include Captain David Newland, chief of staff to the Commander of the Seventh Fleet; Colonel Enrico DeGuzman, assistant chief of staff for operations of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific; Captain James Dolan; Captain Donald Hornbeck; Captain David Lausman; Lt. Commander Stephen Shedd; Commander Mario Herrera; and Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gorsuch.
All were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Nine, including Loveless, were charged with bribery. The officers were arrested early Tuesday morning in California, Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Virginia. The officers will face federal charges in San Diego.
Including these defendants, 25 individuals have been charged in the alleged corruption.
https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2017/mar/14/ticker-fat-leonard-take-down-entire-navy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had no idea.
A USN Officer Corps falling apart?
Those are very senior commissions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is an awful lot of senior naval officers. I’m actually shocked to read that.
LikeLike
This is something to worry about…………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call me stupid BUT I think someone is “taking out” our destroyers for a REASON!
LikeLike
Prayers for the men and women aboard the ship defending our country. And my the cause of this accident be FULLY revealed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hit in the side……again?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is too much coincidence. What is happening to our navy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALNIC MC
Oil/Chemical Tanker Oil/Chemical Tanker
https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2017/mar/14/ticker-fat-leonard-take-down-entire-navy/
LikeLike
Length of football field 109.7 meters (w/end zone)
Length of Alnic MC 183 meters
LikeLike
Obama purged our military forces in the last 8 years. Remember when he was handing out pink slips to Officers, some were even on the battlefield. Training nowadays consists of sensitivity awareness, dressing in heals, etc. The military handbooks have become PC. They have gone after anyone who tried to worship freely. Equally important, he has gutted the military with a serious lack of funding. I have heard and read reports that the equipment we are using is way worse for words, which is why some of the planes are malfunctioning. With all of this that has been done to our military, sadly, accidents are bound to happen. It makes me wonder if senior military personnel were abruptly removed without training those below, who is running the ship so to speak? Trump knows all of this and this is why he so passionately campaigned on fixing the military in many ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person