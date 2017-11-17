Report: King Salman Expected To Hand Power To Crown Prince Next Week…

Given the speed of events in Saudi Arabia this year a stunning report surfaces stating that King Salman is anticipated to hand over ruling authority to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next week.
According to The Daily Mail King Salman will retain the title of guardian of the holy mosques but otherwise hand over all ruling authority to the crown prince.
The King of Saudi Arabia plans to step down and announce his son as his successor next week, a source close to the country’s royal family has exclusively told DailyMail.com.
The move is seen as the final step in 32-year-old Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s power grab, which began earlier this month with the arrests of more than 40 princes and government ministers in a corruption probe.
The source said King Salman will continue only as a ceremonial figurehead, handing over official leadership of the country to his son – often referred to as MBS.
‘Unless something dramatic happens, King Salman will announce the appointment of MBS as King of Saudi Arabia next week,’ said the source.
‘King Salman will play the role of the queen of England. He will only keep the title “Custodian of the Holy Shrines”. (read more)
If you haven’t followed the entirety of how the “Freedom Alliance” was assembled in the very early months shortly after the election of President Donald Trump, it’s hard to understand the scope of what is taking place in the middle-east.
The nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia, are on the cusp of transforming themselves into a modern and engaged era. The goals of the GCC allies, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) are to remove the influence agents who have supported extremism, the Muslim Brotherhood, and stimulated and/or enabled crisis for personal and ideological gains.
Because of the financial reach within the parties involved, the downstream consequences are being felt within the political bodies of most nations including our own. Specifically within Washington DC’s deep-state institutions, career politicians on foreign affairs committees, and within the upper and lower tiers of the aggregate U.S. State Dept. A great realignment is taking place.
It doesn’t take a deep geopolitical thinker to see the basic outlines of what’s happening. In order to confront the issues in the region, all of them, the most direct approach is to cut off the money. Saudi Arabia and their regional partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council did just that; first with Qatar and then later with regional officials.
From U.S. President Trump’s perspective he says: ‘great, go for it – my administration has your back’. After initial diplomatic strategy meetings, to discuss up the basic outlines and the consequences that could/would happen, well, then came the historic summit in Saudi Arabia. Five months later King Salman and the Crown Prince execute the plan.
After a few challenging weeks of rolling out The Big Ugly… Saudi Arabia version, King Salman now supports the crown prince to take over and take charge of the details.
Crown Prince Salman is moving toward opening and broadening Saudi Arabia’s economy to a host of international investors, which also means the U.S. no longer influencing Saudi Arabia on its own internal decisions. President Trump supports national identity, investment competition, and countries charting their own course; allies assembled as partners are more prone toward stability.
Following the Saudi Summit President Trump was clear on supporting Saudi Arabia and any Mid-East state who desired to live in peace. Instead of demanding influence, the only condition established by President Trump was that funding and support for terrorism must stop, and all regional governments join together with “unity of responsible nations”.
And all the press can talk about is Roy Moore. If US citizens really knew what President Trump has achieved , rather than only knowing the lies told by the MSM, the President’s approval rating would be nearly 100%. I
am in awe of what President Trump has been able to do.
Trump still president? Oh? I thought he’d been impeached and Hillary was selected… or was it Putin?
Gee I don’t know, CNN is telling me that the Malysia Air plane was swallowed by a micro black hole and MSNBC is telling me that some judge in Alabama had backdoor sex with 10 year old prostitutes.. and didn’t pay them for it, imagine that!
The Trump Effect is being felt around the world and all Opposition is missing the Party of the Century, and that is all good.
Seems like a good idea. The Crown Prince is making many powerful enemies with his bold actions and reforms.
If he’s King, he will me much more protected
From everything that I have read this seems to be good development for the whole world.
“The source said King Salman will continue only as a ceremonial figurehead, handing over official leadership of the country to his son “
MBS is doing his best to save his country. The more of the $800 billion he is able to take back from these leeching ‘royal’ demons, the better chance for a future the Kingdom’s under-30 majority will have. Left to normal operating procedures of these royal family welfare recipients, all Saudis will be pounding sand within a decade.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think the same.
Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest continuous sand desert – the Rub Al-Khali, or Empty Quarter. The desert covers some 650,000 square kilometers (250,000 sq. mi). Take away Saudi Arabia’s oil and all that’s left are a couple of Islamic shrines and a lot of sand and hot air. Also, all the men wear floor length dresses. That should give the ‘fashion police’ something to chew on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also the MSM has no interest in reporting all of President Trumps tremendous accomplishments that benefit all of us here in the US and abroad.
Hmmmmm… with the Chinese paying a state visit to SA, did PDJT discuss business opportunities for China in exchange for a NK nuclear solution?
I have sometimes thought that the Vatican would be a good model for a future model of Saudi Arabia. The Vatican used to own almost all of what is now modern Italy, which was known as the Papal States. The Vatican eventually gave up its land to form modern Italy, and kept Vatican City.
With King Salaman keeping the title of “Custodian of the Holy Shrines”, and Mohammed bin Salman as the King of Saudi Arabia, they are achieving a separation of mosque and state similar to the Vatican. Mecca and Medina can be separate international zones, outside of Saudi Arabia, like Vatican City. If King Salaman can pick his successor custodians, without interference from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it will be a true separation.
Hmm, I think you’ve got something there Vince. Hadn’t thought of it that way. Keep their religious ideal but free the rest of the country that doesn’t buy into them. Out-of-the-box thinking.
“The move is seen as the final step in 32-year-old Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s power grab,”
Notice the snarky “power grab” comment there. The young Prince loves our President and the feeling is mutual. That is good enough for me.
I did notice the snark. Then, I remembered the source. The Daily Mail. Enough said.
Wow I had exact same thoughts, and I am sure many Treepers did the same thing when their eyes fell on those words “power grab” and “Daily Mail”. Sundance Univeristy did an excellent job training/fine tuning our minds to spot manipulations of words in a narrative. We are in a very good place in our Treehouse. Praise The Lord for Sundance and his crew.
Yeh, I noticed that and thought well, it really is not a power grab since his father is the King and seems to be supporting it, so I don’t know who he is supposedly grabbing power from because the King is allowing him to assume this authority,
I pray all the moves our President has made outside our borders, will help in taking down the swamp within our borders.
I wish this young king good luck in his endeavors.
I’ve heard that he wants 70% of the assets of the corrupt that he rounded up. If that is true, letting them go free after paying seems very dangerous to him. Expected executions.
It has also been said that many clerics were also rounded up. These were Wahhabi clerics teaching radical Islam. This will put many of his people against him.
I suppose he will have to take “baby steps” to take his country into the 21st century and, hopefully, to religious freedom. Not sure if religious freedom is his intention though.
Things are moving amazingly fast folks! Besides encouraging and influencing many changes in America and the world, PDJT is the only American leader who would be able to keep up.
A change in leadership in Saudi Arabia has been expected for a while as King Salman has aged. If candidate Trump was not elected the Saudi Arabian change in leadership would have not happened this way. Timing is everything!
After PDJT’s successful visit to the Middle East, King Salman saw the opportunity to change the direction of Saudi Arabia and took it by making his son Crown Prince. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman then wasted no time taking charge and removing over 1000 corrupt princes and other officials consolidating power. Followed by freezing assets estimated at nearly $900 billion dollars. And we know where all those $$$ go.
[Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman then wasted no time taking charge and removing over 1000 corrupt princes and other officials consolidating power. Followed by freezing assets estimated at nearly $900 billion dollars. And we know where all those $$$ go.]
Would love to see him clawback all the Clinton money!
This is a foundational event to draining our own swamp. Loosing their funding and their power and Then bring charges!
A haiku:
Bad news for Barry
Man-child’s legacy erased
President Trump laughs
Meanwhile, in jousting
Felonia von Pantsuit,
Uranium won.
What is happening in Saudi Arabia and other parts of North Africa is truly divine! The fact that all of this has occurred in the first ten months of our President’s presidency is completely shocking. I had said a few months back that the leaders of SA, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Israel etc. saw the election of our Lion as their one and only opportunity to correct their region. For them, everyday is precious.
Israel will absolutely back SA if they decide to confront Hezbollah and Iran. The money that the Saudi ‘s can commit to Israel, Egypt. and Jordan is astronomical. The four of them with the support of the other GCC countries is a force to be reckon with.
Thomas Wictor has shared multiple tweets about the firepower that these countries have. Weapons never seen before. The Rod From God according to him was created by the Israelis with the funding from SA. They are literally killing top Generals of the Syrian, Hezbollah, ISIS armies etc. With these advanced weapons.
Eliminate Iran and peace in the ME is a real possibility. There will be a day in the future where going to the ME is far more safer than Western Europe!
Rock-n-Roll Mr. Trump! This would never happen with a Bush, Clinton, or an Obama, wonderful stuff indeed.
MAGA!
I believe the whole world is changing in a new and great way….I thank President Trump
Such wonderful news!
There is something powerful when an old King hands over the sovereign power to his son Crown Prince Salman.
It feels a deliberate and peaceful transference of power… Unlike the (what ifs) if the king suddenly dies, even though it may have already be stipulated.
It demonstrates a peaceful continuity of their progressive movement, to bring their people into the enlightened era of the 21 century. And hopefully they will influence many of the other ME countries that already desire and are working also, towards the same sort of advancement for their people…
Peace in the Middle East. Hallelujah!
Muslims going back home to their beloved land and families. Hallelujah!
And the Muslim religion actually demonstrating the constant renown of their religion being one of Peace… Hallelujah!
