Rush Limbaugh is Wrong – Alabama is Not McConnell -vs- Bannon, It’s Bigger…

CTH has attempted to stay away from talking about the Alabama ‘clown show‘, all of it, since we made our position clear long before the primary run-off race. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes etc.
My concern with the Alabama mess was a very simple MAGA issue: riding horses to polling stations does not establish a connection to the man or woman who hit the necessary alarm clock at 5:15am to pay the bills. Those are MAGA people. That’s the essence of the Trump coalition.
The MAGA coalition I know has never been predisposed to racism, sexism, nativism, or any other kind of “ism” or “ist”, because we’ve never been not busy. It takes time to give a rats-ass about bathroom police, social justice etc. Time and energy for that, who has it?
The current position of the epic fiasco was/is entirely predictable…. warnings, deaf ears, blah-blah-blah; water under the bridge. That said, the current race to the exits by all of the fly-by-nights (populist wallflowers) is embarrassing to see play out.
Factually, I feel sorry for Mr. and Mrs. Roy Moore… However, I don’t have a smidgen of sympathy for the noob-right financial opportunists: Steve Bannon, Laura Ingraham, Sebastian Gorka et al, or the political Roberts-The-Bruce: Ted Cruz, Mike Lee etc. Heck, I’m still waiting for the ‘Use El Chappo Money to Build The Wall‘ bill… I digress.
So why engage now? Well, today Rush Limbaugh weighs in in using the customary (passive aggressive/mamet principle) approach to frame the argument as: “The Roy Moore Soap Opera is Really About McConnell -vs- Bannon”. No, no it’s not.
I understand the frame of reference, why Limbaugh views it that way, but that’s not an accurate assessment.
The UniParty is against Roy Moore, not just simply Mitch McConnell and the professional political apparatus within the GOP elitist class. Things are not what they were in 2014.
In 2014 such a Limbaugh framework would be accurate (though the GOPe cat had his tongue back then). Indeed, during the 2014 Thad Cochran -vs- Chris McDaniel race the current perspective of Limbaugh would have been accurate. But that was then, this is now 2017.
In 2014 there were billions worth of personal and party indulgences at stake; in 2017 there are trillions of UniParty indulgences at stake.
In 2014 Mitch McConnell was trying to use Thad Cochran to defeat the Tea party. In 2017 the entire apparatus of the DC system is trying to use Alabama to defeat the existential risk that is Donald Trump.
If ‘political strategist’ Steve Bannon, or ‘political thinker’ Rush Limbaugh, were half as smart as they say they are, they’d chip in buy a vowel, get a clue and see that.
This is no longer small enough for individual personalities, this is a much bigger zero-sum outcome battle albeit with useful side-benefits in smacking Bannon’s ego down to size etc. Which, in all honesty, speaking as a person on the same side while watching the idiots on our team giving the enemy ammunition, would not be a bad thing – AT ALL.
Domestic DC battles are to billions what multinational UniParty battles are to trillions. Alabama is bigger than McConnell or Bannon. Alabama is now as much about NAFTA, China, renegotiated trade deals, geopolitical alliances and Saudi Arabia, and the trillions swirling around via multinational corporate interests.
The swamp is engaged, self-aware and the deep-state part is self actuated now. Instructions are no longer needed. Each cell can operate independently to protect itself from any confrontation. Thus the arguments are bigger; every angle is weighed as does it improve position, or does it weaken position… way-points are transparent. Globalists don’t need to give direction in feet or inches, the battle is much bigger, more broad – the decisions are about “generalized direction”.
Example: NAFTA Round #5 (Mexico) begins this week: “lest trade disputes create friction with NAFTA-supporting Republican lawmakers.”
Example: “Republicans” control all senate hearings:
Example: Remember when the Senate voted unanimously to block President Trump from making recess appointments? That rule required “unanimity”, a single Republican senator could block the Senate from handcuffing President Trump. Not a single Republican broke ranks.
The professional political class in DC, the UniParty, is not confronting Steve Bannon though he’d probably like to make money off that outlook. The united political apparatus is confronting something far more consequential than the annoyance that Bannon represents; they are confronting the framework of ‘America First’.
That bigger dynamic is what’s adverse to their interests. Bannon is an annoying gnat.
When you accept that difference you are then prepared to ask yourself the question(s):
♦What would/will the professional apparatus do to protect their interests?
♦How far are they willing to go to oppose anything that appears adverse to those interests?
“Christmas Yearbooks”?
Written in two sets of handwriting?
Using two different inks?
Uh huh.
Go read about a republican operative named Harvey Leroy “Lee” Atwater, and how he trained a young protege’ named Karl Christian Rove in political warfare against other republicans.
Remember, from the Uniparty’s perspective they have nothing to lose in Alabama by getting caught making crap up. They were going to lose the race anyway…. so why not pull out the black arts. It’s simply how they roll.
ps. Friends in Alabama, you must fight like an insurgency.
You are so right, Sundance. Truly our nation is in deep peril. I don’t regard Bannon as a gnat, though, nor do I regard you as a gnat. Wisdom about the uniparty is the pen that is mightier than the pen of the lying media, no matter where those insights come from. We need to hear from our friends in combat about what dirty tricks to look for. You are terrific. Love your website. It’s the real news.
The bottom line is that Roy Moore, still, has not been charged with any crime. Everything else that’s been said is just political; picking flysh!t out of pepper.
Most year books are given out at the end of year…lots of winter/spring events to cover, etc. unless this was a previous “annual” ( as we called them), I am confused why it would be a Xmas message. Any thoughts?
God bless Judge Roy Moore.
This may be the most brilliant piece written by Sundance in a string of gems . He connects the dots like a maestro!
In other words, this is not about McTurtle vs. Bannon.
It is Swamp vs. Deplorable Nation.
Check.
Pitchfork ready.
Yep. That sums it up perfectly.
Been that way since PT rode down the escalator.
Breaking out the pop corn. PT is going to be putting on a big show.
Stay focused Alabama and above the chaff.
If it’s any consolation Sundance you have taught me well. I actually thought this was what all the hullabaloo was about. You have changed my perspective entirely. Many other Treepers know it too, but your article drives the message home.
“How far are they willing to go?” Nothing is off their dark table. That’s why prosecutions must happen or this will become a runaway train.
And Roy Moore was never the D.A.
Could they really be that sloppy with this? It’s definitely two different inks and the handwriting is different after the “Roy.” Can anyone obtain a copy of the yearbook to see if there are other “Roys” in her class? Has anyone compared the handwriting to Roy Moore’s?
“Could they really be that sloppy with this?”
Remember what a sloppy piece of work 0bama’s ‘birth certificate’ was?
So the answer is, yes.
I know you are correct Sundance, as this is just the Uniparty trying to take everybody in again. Turns me from being a minor supporter of Moore to total supporter.
There is a special place in hell for traitors.
How much did Mitch’s NRSC spend on Strange in the primary/runoff? Looks like Mitch gets to keep some ill-gotten loot in his war chest now that he’s blacklisted Moore. And on cue CONservative mascot Cruz came out to condemn Moore (despite Cruz being a target of such allegations last year and not resigning from the Senate).
Anonymoushorse made the point the other day, that Moore might not go along with the 100- 0 vote that prevented President Trump from making recess appointments during Senate recess. How quick might he fire jeff sessions and replace him with Chris Christie in that type of scenario? There are trillions of dollars at stake
Thank God, the people of ALabama know a shim sham. When an ABC affiliate did a man on the street segment, not 1 person said they believed the accusations made against Moore.
Steve Bannon said they have things on McConnell that have never been released. Kind of like the pendulum in Edgar Allen Poe’s story. Bannon is warning McConnell and I’m sure others will take the hint.
Praying for our country and the honest leasers we have. The rest can go to the devil where they belong.
On the yearbook deal, it’s signes as you stated in 2 different inks and the numbers are written differently. Also, Moore was not DA in 1977.
Tx Sundance. I been saying for a while here the Al race is HUGE to make or break the MAGA agenda.
I too had been staying out of this blood sport show as it is useless. But deemed time to weigh in a while ago as almost all are consumed by the gnats flying around and missing the Huge picture.
This is a key battle to determine how much PDJT can get through Congress and his appointments.
Following he gnats will always get you distracted from what is really important and the real battle.
This is all hands against the MAGA agenda do your thing now. A win here and they get momentum to block much of the MAGA domestic agenda that has to pass throuh Congress. That would leave PDJT isolated and left to deal with internation and trade issues and domestic regulations. But now more appointments and no legislation through Congress.
The GOPe is all in to defeat Moore and they know that this will ruin chances for Republicans to look good in Congress and do well in 2018 elections. They are willing to lose massively in 2018 elections to go against MAGA at this point.
GOPe never wanted to govern with a populist President..
I agree with Sundance that this is a sad situation for Mr. and Mrs. Moore. Had I lived in Alabama, he might not have been my pick for the primary but what has been done to him is beyond despicable. For those who may have missed Diamond & Silk’s Facebook live last night, they spent the majority of the one hour session on this topic. There were a few from Alabama who called in who are just downright disgusted by this whole deal and are not pleased by what the UNIparty is doing to him and have every intention of supporting him regardless of next month’s outcome.
Now they are taking the next step; force Trump to take a position on Moore. I read on another thread that McConnell had called Trump today to talk about Moore.
This of course will draw all attention away from his trip and trade negotiations and put him in a no win situation. I hope he stays out of it. He has already made a statement; he should just refer people to that and say no more.
I personally think the decision is and should remain with the people of Alabama…so far, there is no evidence Moore has done anything. I’m not a Moore supporter, but I think I like him now because the swamp is going nuts trying to block him.
I can’t believe anyone would believe any of this..typical Rove stuff.
And why would Moore sign DA when he was not the DA at the time he allegedly signed? Apparently he was a deputy DA.
I urge all Alabama MAGA voters before you vote (or not vote) to ask yourself this question:
Which candidate is more likely to help President Donald J. Trump ‘Drain The Swamp’,
Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones?
The people in Alabama need to rally together to get as many voters out to support Moore. And our wonderful POTUS needs to simply say that this issue is for the people living in Alabama to decide.
^^THIS^^
We need to see a full year book and see if anyone attended that school called Roy, and we also need to know if the accuser voted Trump. Hell, we need to find her life story, and quick!
Believe POTUS knows the depth of evil globalists. Surrounding his cabinet with Generals, relationships abroad getting stronger, pounding fake news, tearing down NAFTA, he knows this will be WAR. How far will globalists take this war?
This website keeps me sane. Praying for our country!
Was already aware of what this is all about.
Honestly, this is more Republicans doing this than Dems, though (although, with the MSM involvement, you can hardly tell.)
Now that we can’t tell the difference between the 2, at least we know that they’re trying to protect power in DC.
Roy Moore will win in a lanslide
Nice to see the GOPe ropers come out of the woodwork into the light of day. All of them.
The absolute panic in the Uniparty is astonishing. Is this election their Battle of the Bulge? $trillions at stake, but is Roy the keystone, the last straw, what is their complete panic about?
As usual, you’re totally right Sundance but all that needs to be said is that Gloria Allred is involved. Case Closed.
Imagine Barron having to navigate high school and college with this insanity? They are lying about everything and do not care! It’s all about the presumption of innocence! If they can shoot down people with unsupported lies, then everyone is a target…
Alabama Political Reporter – I Believe Judge Roy Moore
http://www.alreporter.com/2017/11/11/believe-judge-roy-moore/
I’ve been appalled at just how bad DC is. I posted this short note elsewhere:
“We Don’t Need Democrats as Our Enemy; We Have the Republicans”
“The eagerness with which Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell is seeking to dump Judge Moore in Alabama is stunning, but not surprising. Remember the GOP-E attack on Chris McDaniel in Mississippi – they played the race card in that primary. Now McConnell plays the sexual abuse card. We don’t need Democrats as our enemies, we have the Republicans.”
My husband’s family is in Alabama. They consider this a hit job on Roy Moore. Regardless of his faults – the attempt to take him out by our side has been the last straw – but as Sundance reminds us, it’s trillions of dollars at stake. GOP-E would give up a seat in Congress in order to thwart President Trump and #MAGA.
DC is totally corrupt.
TY Sundance for showing us the truths.
This Judge Moore situation is so screwy…The timing, the connection of the accuser with the Democrats and then there are a few of the other accusations. One accusation supposedly said that it happened in the mid 50s when Moore was barely a teen,
From the beginning this whole situation screamed liar liar pants on Fire… Then when Alred stepped in that totally clinched it for me.
Might I venture to say that the handwriting in the note, especially the signature, appears to be a woman’s handwriting. The serifs in the different colors of ink also don’t match.
Just sayin’.
This also comes at a time when famous leftists are being exposed for being sexual predators.
It’s like someone is working hard to create the narrative…”False accusations against a good man.”
I mean, these accusations against Moore are so obviously false and full of holes.
It’s like they wanted them to be proven false.
It’s like they engineered some ‘false allegations’ so sloppily that they are sitting back, waiting for them to be proven wrong.
Why?
So that the narrative of “false allegations” can be applied to all these Famous Leftists to cast doubt about the accusations against them?
Can’t help but wonder.
It’s all a show. Do you see anyone going to jail in Hollywood? Do you see anyone pressing charges? It’s setting the stage for going after politicians.
Has anyone investigated all these Ladies who are pointing fingers at Roy Moore? What do we know about them and their past and present lives. Someone needs to look into these ladies.
If we are going to fight we better learn how to close ranks and start showing more unity, instead of fighting each other. The goal of the Commie Left is to keep us divided and so far it looks like they are winning in that area.
I can’t get past the “Justice” angle.
Innocent until proven guilty, and the ONUS on accuser to PROVE wrongdoing (beyond reasonable doubt) is a critical foundation of “Justice”.
38 years is too long a gap to make such an accusation.
Anybody (and everybody) could fall foul of such an accusation… made up.
There is one crime alleged (the 14 year old) .. the rest (if true)… dating and kissing teens by a 30 year old guy… is perhaps “creepy” but not unknown. Conflating these incidents with the 14 year old’s claims is a stretch.
Gloria Allred and a coached extra “victim”… discredits the original claim rather than boost its credibility.
As Joe Dan says: Arrest him, or leave him alone.
Regarding the fake note in the HS Yearbook. The two capital Ms are different and the words “say” and “Roy” look very similar. Book likely was originally signed by some guy named Ray.
This senate race is just a taste of what the UniParty has in store for us next year. If their globalist candidates lose in the primaries, the GOPe will work to help get Democrats elected in the general.
Be prepared Wolverines!
This might fly a few years ago. I think however, that the “enraged electorate” could give a damn less at this point. The more **it that is thrown at him, the more that Moore is their guy. I think people have caught on to this scam and aren’t fazed by it any longer. We’ll see how it goes down, but I have a feeling the swamp isn’t going to like the outcome.
