UPDATES** “Sessions Seat” – Alabama Special Election Discussion Thread…

UPDATE: 10:05pm With 68% of precincts reporting it looks like ♦Roy Moore (40.6%) and ♦Luther Strange (32%) will be headed into a runoff.

The Alabama Polls closed at 8:00pm Eastern. The top three republican candidates are Luther Strange, Mo Brooks and Roy Moore. If no candidate can get over 50% there will be a runoff.

[left to right] Mo Brooks (19.7%) – ♦Judge Roy Moore (40.2%) – ♦Luther Strange (32%)

♦Roy Moore and Luther Strange head to a runoff.

Luther Strange is the GOPe preferred candidate heavily supported by Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove using multi-millions and heavy-handed threats. Mr. Mo Brooks was a controversial former Cruz supporter, supported by the House Freedom Caucus, who railed against Trump and then switched to Pro-Trump during this race. Mo Brooks also has the support of most “conservative” punditry and talk hosts. Roy Moore is the third candidate who also holds a great deal of support from Trump voters and has been coming on strong.

With 70% of precincts counted. Roy Moore and Luther Strange head to runoff:

With 53% of the race counted, Roy Moore is leading:

NYT Election Results HERE – Decision Desk Election Results HERE

Alabama Secretary of Elections Results HERE

Advertisements