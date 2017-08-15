UPDATES** “Sessions Seat” – Alabama Special Election Discussion Thread…

UPDATE: 10:05pm With 68% of precincts reporting it looks like ♦Roy Moore (40.6%) and ♦Luther Strange (32%) will be headed into a runoff.
The Alabama Polls closed at 8:00pm Eastern. The top three republican candidates are Luther Strange, Mo Brooks and Roy Moore. If no candidate can get over 50% there will be a runoff.
[left to right] Mo Brooks (19.7%) – ♦Judge Roy Moore (40.2%) – ♦Luther Strange (32%)
♦Roy Moore and Luther Strange head to a runoff.
Luther Strange is the GOPe preferred candidate heavily supported by Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove using multi-millions and heavy-handed threats. Mr. Mo Brooks was a controversial former Cruz supporter, supported by the House Freedom Caucus, who railed against Trump and then switched to Pro-Trump during this race. Mo Brooks also has the support of most “conservative” punditry and talk hosts. Roy Moore is the third candidate who also holds a great deal of support from Trump voters and has been coming on strong.
With 70% of precincts counted. Roy Moore and Luther Strange head to runoff:
With 53% of the race counted, Roy Moore is leading:
NYT Election Results HERE – Decision Desk Election Results HERE
Alabama Secretary of Elections Results HERE
Hard to think Moore has a chance
I mean in the Senate race…
Moore not only has a chance but he will win the runoff going away! The 19% that voted for Mo Brooks will vote for Moore in September. They despise Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove. Not even our President will change that based on this evening’s results!
I like the way you think! 🙂
Flyover country is pi$$ed off somethin’ fierce.
u don’t have to think too hard at all. looks like he is on his way to win this special election. if he can come in over 40% he won’t have too far to go to win the runoff. Question is will the Turtle be able to buy Black Democrat votes for Strange like he did in Mississippi for Cochran to defeat Mc Daniel.
Splitter Mo will now back Strange. So obvious.
Wrong on this one Howie! Brooks voters will unequivocally go for Moore because they shared one thing in common. The both hate Mitch McConnell and they are Anti-Establishment voters! Moore will win by the following margin in September 59% to 41%.
Pray for a Moore win!
LOL you are a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.
Ya think Mo will back the judge? Ahhhh Dunno.
THANK YOU for your regular live election results. This tree is a regular one stop shopping place for all things political!
Why do you think POTUS Trump endorsed Strange so fully, considering he is backed by McConnell/Rove’n’Co? Curious about the details to this.
Strange is a big energy guy. Big energy supports Trump. Trump supports big energy candidate…easy. Moore is Ted Cruz on steroids. I voted Strange but wanted Pittman… he didn’t stand a chance so I voted Big Energy.
I’m so confused…out here in Oregon.
So Strange agrees with Trump which would explain why Trump endorsed him…so why would so many people want Moore? Ted Cruz on steroids….well I ended up not trusting Ted Cruz because he obviously was lying.
Will Strange be a McConnell lapdog?
“They copied all they could follow but they couldn’t copy my mind, so I left them sweating and stealing a year and a half behind.” -Kipling
Strange voted 95% on all items our President backed. Really no reason not to support Strange. However, don’t construe him supporting Strange to the fact he will endorse Flake or Heller next August. That will never happen and they both know it and can’t do anything to stop the embarrassment of being primared.
Results in Moore vs. Strange for the Rep race. I hope POTUS gets this right in the general. Local hero vs. abnormally tall Swamp Creature. Roy Moore is the better man Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I PRAY JUDGE ROY MOORE GETS THE 50% OR MORE HE NEEDS.
HE IS THE BEST CHOICE PERIOD.
Judging by the number of candidates, they were using the splitter strategy,
About Mitch McConnell’s endorsement. In the early days of the Tea Party, the Washington State favorite was pro-football champion Clint Didier running against democrat Patty Murray for Senate. Didier was endorsed by Ron Paul and Sarah Palin. McConnell chose to endorse Dino Rossi instead, a former state senator who had lost his bid for governor. McConnell sent one of his personal aides to be Rossi’s campaign manager. Rossi was told to avoid all Tea Party events; but to participate as a model in charity fashion shows. Naturally, Patty Murray, the dumbest dumbell in congress won again. It was apparent to everyone that McConnell deliberately threw the election to his democrat colleague Patty Murray.
CNN breaking news- PTrump lost AL primary election. Rats has a chance to win in general election in AL.
