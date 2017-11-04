USTR Robert Lighthizer Interviewed By Laura Ingraham…

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was interviewed by Fox News host Laura Ingraham ahead of his important participation in the Asia trip.
Within the interview Ambassador Lighthizer shows his wolverine attitude toward the ongoing trade deals and his role within the larger geopolitical strategy of the Trump Doctrine. There’s solid, affirming and unwavering economic insight within this interview.
Interestingly Lighthizer mentions the national security aspects inherent within the administration’s economic trade strategy. He details how his role, within the larger policy, is to focus intensely on achieving the best ‘America-First‘ trade deal possible. “Killers”.
Secretary Wilbur Ross (commerce), Secretary Steven Mnuchin (treasury), Secretary Rex Tillerson (state) and Secretary James Mattis (defense) then collate the outcome and ultimately President Trump makes the final decision. Working in concert, together they map how to use the leverage within the Lighthizer’s deals to achieve national security objectives.
Trade and National Security has always been the nexus. It is just that the tergiversations by past administrations has thrown the US off that underlying truth. Pres Trump and his wolverines are on the attack
Lighthizer shows deep respect for President Trump, especially when he says at the end, “He knows the stuff, and if you look at his life, for 30 years, you go back, he’ll say exactly the same thing he said 30 years ago, 20 years ago, 15 years ago. It’s remarkable!”
Great job. No more howdy dowdy Trey Gowdy and Paul Ryan BFF’s swamp dwellers. All talk no action..its scripted for political propogangda. Grassley and a few good men in congress are trying to follow through with real investifications, need to support these men. Truth, righteous and justice. Only took 12 disciplines to spread the gospel. Democraps will never get that, don’t need a majortiy just need a few good men with hearts for truth. Pray Nunes gets results., he has hung in there, May God bless the faithful.
Simple, you want trade with America,YOU must buy enough to balance or no trade.
I’m with ya, budsblog. “You don’t need no NASA satellite” to see what our incredible President and his OUTSTANDING team are trying to do. And no where, NO WHERE do I see anything that even hints that MAGA is only for Republicans or conservatives.
EVERYONE will benefit (if they’re citizens and just willing to work) AND even non-citizens and foreign nations will benefit because THE AMERICAN PEOPLE – JUST BY THEIR VERY NATURE – ARE THE MOST GENEROUS PEOPLE IN THE WORLD!! When the American people are secure and prosperous, Churches will be sending out BILLIONS in missions offerings and NGO’s will be sharing like never before.
(Hey, wait! Maybe that’s exactly why the globalists want to destroy the American economy… ya think?)
THANKS for being here, budsblog868! Go ahead on with your MAGA self!
