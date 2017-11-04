“FBI Sending Senate Judiciary Committee (Grassley) Memos From Comey Decision on Clinton Emails…”

Against the backdrop of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the House and Senate Intelligence Committees (Nunes), and the Senate Judiciary probe into the FBI (Grassley), there’s a great deal of various investigative information swirling around. It’s very easy to get lost amid all the headlines; perhaps it’s intended that way.
From a high-level overview, and counter to the narrative du jour, it still appears Robert Mueller is more focused on the overall foreign influence into DC policy -and the various corruptions therein- than specifically focused on Hillary Clinton and/or President Trump and the vast “Russian Conspiracy” theories. That perspective is being noticed by a FEW.
The various Senate (Intel and Judiciary) and House (Intel, Oversight) committees skirt through the same general probe direction as Mueller but break away from the Mueller probes as congress narrows toward “internal corruption” within the DOJ and FBI.
Taking out the “Russia Angle” for a moment [which congress should (IMHO) leave to Mueller], House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes and Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley appear headed toward investigative discoveries within the politicized action of the FBI and DOJ; and how those agencies interact with the larger Intelligence Community and the corruptive influences within the deepest part of the swamp.
It is within the FBI/DOJ corruption and politicization aspects that we find ourselves back to the Black Hat and White Hat paradigm.
A Black Hat: is a self-serving entity, person or organization, that is corrupt, deceitful, manipulative, exploitative, and working for their own power and interests. A bad entity.
A White Hat: is an altruistic entity, person or organization, that is foundationally grounded on truth, honesty, and clear definitions of right and moral wrong. A good entity.
Within your life, and within all organizations, you will encounter black hat operatives and white hat operatives. The structures of modern governmental institutions are no different. When black hats rise to the top of the institutional structure, the institution itself tends to become corrupt; or at the very least engaged in corrupt behavior.
In the free market, black hat operations eventually implode; they fall apart, it’s a natural consequence. Unfortunately, in governmental monopoly systems black hat operations can continue until the corruption becomes so overwhelming it eventually brings a white hat to the top.
In governmental systems when black hats rise to positions of power and influence the white hats are still there, just waiting – riding out the storm until another white hat takes the helm. Within this complex intra-system, intra-personal, dynamic, white hats are often conflicted; unable to stop black hat operations, or forced into a position of necessary willful blindness. (more)
Arguably, there is more evidence in this regard than every before.
As more information flows into the media, each day presents confirmation the upper tier(s) of the DOJ (Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates) and FBI (James Comey, Andrew McCabe) were taking action based on politics; and at a status somewhat below those levels of leadership there were/are people pushing and retaining information to document the upper-level corruption. This explains why we are able to discover information (ex: special agent records retention requests) that runs counter to the eventual outcome decided by the top tier decision-makers.
Unfortunately, because of the sheer scale and scope of the corruption, in combination with prior hiring practices to enlist only those of ideological alignment, the number of Black Hat insiders sympathetic to the goals of the upper-tier of Obama appointments remains high, hence:
The White Hats have new similarly-minded leadership but the organization itself is still replete with Black Hat facilitators, enablers and apologists.
WASHINGTON – The FBI has begun turning over to Senate investigators hundreds of pages of memos regarding the bureau’s probe into Hillary Clinton‘s private email server, sources told The Hill.
The sources said the Justice Department notified the Senate Judiciary Committee late Friday and the FBI began transmitting memos soon after to assist Congress in its review of former Director James Comey’s handling of the Clinton email case.
The memos detail how and when the bureau’s leadership declined to pursue criminal charges against Clinton for transmitting classified information on her private email server as secretary of State, an investigation that has remained controversial since the 2016 presidential campaigns.
FBI officials declined to comment. “We don’t have any information for you,” spokeswoman Carol Cratty told The Hill.
The Senate committee has been seeking the memos for some time as it investigates whether Comey chose to absolve Clinton of criminal liability before the election-year probe was complete and before she was even interviewed. Comey ultimately concluded that while Clinton’s handling of classified emails was careless, there was not enough evidence of intent to warrant criminal charges. (read more)
Hooray for Senator Grassley and Rep. Nunes Of House Intel. and the efforts they are putting for th in all of this. Senator Burr of the Senate Intel is a disgrace.
yep.
and we BADLY NEED A CLEAN SWEEP AND REMOVE ALL BLACK HATS.
I wrote this yesterday and this reinforces it today!
The hope now is on the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. I truly believe that Rep. Devin Nunes has had his name and reputation destroyed by the Left, Democrats, MSM and some Rhino Republicans.
The man has been aggressively trying to find out the truth about the Dossier and now Uranium 1. If it wasn’t for him, we would not know what we currently do about who paid Fusion GPS for the Dossier.
Please remember that he also was the one that went right away to our President to discuss the unmasking documents he saw back in February. He also made a public comment that nothing that he saw had anything to do with the Russians. I truly believe those actions changed the tide for our President. Shortly after, our President sent out his famous tweets going directly after Barry about wiretapping Trump Tower.
Rep. Nunes was also part of the transition team for our President. He has recently said that the FBI maybe corrupt based on their actions under Comey when it came to unmasking and the Dossier.
If his committee and Senator Chuck Grassley’s committee get what they are looking for, the pressure on the DOJ will become so overwhelming that someone will have to push for another Special Consuel. Our President will demand it as well as 75% of the public.
This really maybe our last hope! Please pray for the White Hats because they are fighting a war against the Devil and his Black Hats!
Senator Chuck Grassley in my mind is an honorable man who is 84 years old and just had an 11th great grandchild brought into this world recently. I think he wants to leave a legacy and wants to cleanup this corruption.
Here is more information that hammers home my points above!
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-11-03/republicans-are-said-to-threaten-fbi-s-mccabe-with-a-subpoena
From the article linked above:
The efforts to force McCabe to testify is being led by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes. The California Republican has questioned the leaks to the media of eavesdropping conducted by U.S. intelligence agencies on Flynn’s calls with the Russian ambassador. The intelligence agencies have long maintained surveillance on Russian diplomats in the U.S.
The FBI declined to comment on the demand for McCabe to testify, spokeswoman Carol Cratty said in an email Friday.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote a June 28 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein questioning whether McCabe handled the Flynn investigation “fairly and objectively.”
Grassley raised several issues, including a gender-discrimination complaint filed against the FBI. He noted Flynn had provided “a letter of support for the complainant in that case, which raises serious questions about why Mr. McCabe also failed to recuse himself from investigations involving Mr. Flynn.”
Nunes and Grassley will break the FBI and their inquiries will be answered!
http://elkodaily.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-after-trump-dossier-revelation-fbi-is-next/article_fc8b7628-8413-5695-9262-67d086788d6e.html
From the article linked above:
In recent months, Nunes has been trying to force the FBI to reveal just what it did in the dossier matter. The intel chairman issued a subpoena to the FBI on August 24, and in the time since, not a single document has been produced to the committee. The FBI, and the Justice Department, have spent most of that time talking about possibly complying with this or that part of the subpoena. But so far — nothing.
The same is true of Grassley’s inquiries.
Republican investigators had two big questions about the dossier. One was who paid for it, and that now seems answered. (It was also recently revealed that the conservative publication Washington Free Beacon financed an earlier anti-Trump oppo project with Fusion GPS.) The other question was: Did the FBI or other agencies use any information from the dossier as a basis for warrant requests before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court? In other words, did, say, the FBI use the dossier’s “salacious and unverified” information to make the case that the bureau should be granted the authority to conduct intercepts?
Nunes, as well as Grassley and Senate Judiciary Committee colleague Lindsey Graham have been pushing for months for the FBI to answer that question. So far, they’ve gotten nothing.
Thank you, fleporblog….Several of the details and individuals you mention were what I was reading on earlier today and you have provided much needed information and background.
I believe that Andrew McCabe very much needs to be fully investigated….very much.
Kent to me he holds all the keys 🔑 to multiple investigations.
Excellent information fle. Thank you.
Looks like the democrats chased out all the white hats long ago. From Clinton to Obama, Brazile, Weinstein, Halperin, Taibbi, Spacey – everyone affiliated in any way with a democrat was a black hat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would you want to work in that environment? Yuck.
I thank SD for stating something I had not considered before…many of us HAVE worked for black hats in business. And I now realize that although they eventually were broken, they took out their employees as well. So yeah, I do know what that feels like.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I did – although it was in the private sector.
“When black hats rise to the top of the institutional structure, the institution itself tends to become corrupt;…In the free market, black hat operations eventually implode; they fall apart, it’s a natural consequence.”
Literally, the black hat ultimately lost old and potential clients. His black hat ways ultimately took everyone down as he fired people throughout the years. God protected me through this entire mess. I hung in to the end, plannig my retirement along the way, and when the team finally imploded, I went to the beach.
Black hats are lethal. Infecteous standards for those with weak backbone. Like SD said, white hats sort of lay low and make a plan.
Interesting. Very interesting.
WHITE HATS in Washington… almost as scarce as rocking horse poop!
Certainly in the JUSTICE/ INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES ??
Can anybody name a White Hat?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I don’t think they are in Washington. That’s the point. They are in field offices.
I am not saying there are none (especially outside Washington as you say)… but of the names I know in the news… leaders in DOJ, FBI etc I don’t see an ally for Trump. Somebody who would take on the swamp-draining with a passion… fight against, or get rid of those who are obstacles.
The depressing fact is that the born to rule bureaucrats in FBI and Intel are confident the Trump legacy will be gone in 8 years then the Uniparty is back and they can resume normal transmission.
Unless the Bannon push to get “Trump Party” candidates into the House and Senate happens, the bureaucrats will win.
Divine Right of Kings not in play in USA. Some may think that but it’s not in our DNA. That’s why President Trump is in power.
Rumpole2: who can a white hat trust? Hard to be a whistleblower or act on your white hat character when all the higher ups are part of the corrupt black hat cabal.
A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do…..
Load your pistol, grab a rifle or shotgun.. and head on down to the OK Corral. 🙂
Is it possible that some of these were indeed the ones who initially ‘saw’ Weiner’s laptop in NY?
LikeLiked by 6 people
BINGO!!!
Not to mention another well known group.
Yes, the white hats are in field offices. They take their Constitutional oath seriously. Because they take a stand for what is right, their career prospects are bleak. They will never hold a key position. Credit for their accomplishments is given to others, and they are saddled with the blame for others’ ineptness. Their prrsinnel folders are full of nonsense letters of reprimand, while serious, even criminal, activities of their superiors are covered up. They accept their fate because they cannot tolerate evil. Their families are deprived of the higher income they should be earning, and they are often assigned the least desirable tasks, shifts, working conditions, etc. Even when (if) the whitehats return, they will never be made whole.
Been there. Seen that, great post thanks.
This is the world’s way. Always has been.
Growing up with “Westerns” on TV and in movies…. I always had a sneaking regard for “Black hats” ….. “baddies” but they meted out justice (usually revenge). They weren’t totally “black”.. and they had the “cojones” to confront those who were truly bad (often posing as good)
I found most “White hats” to be wusses LOL
I think what Trump NEEDS is some “Black Hats”.. but on HIS side….. Gnomesayin? 😎
For example..
My Fave character in Bonanza was ADAM….. The old man, Hoss, and little Joe were pansies (mostly) 🙂
Adam is the perfect example of what you are describing, and exactly whom I thought of while reading thru your description (if for no other reason than he regularly wore black).
Adam exhibited maturity, while Little Joe was immature, and Hoss appeared to be on little on the simple, naive side of life.
Flynn, maybe?
“Flynn, maybe?”
Mike is right up there with Vladmir in being a SPOOKs spook. They are trained to never talk to yourself!
So, maybe. Notice that NO ONE has interviewed him after being let go?
PS. Wictor has a picture of Mike and his wife on his Twitter feed.
He was always my favorite. 😂
President Trump is a White hat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would feel a LOT more comfortable if Jeff Sessions didn’t keep recusing himself. It feels like a cop-out. Why isn’t he doing his part to #MAGA here by pursuing and prosecuting the people who have REALLY harmed our government’s integrity (hint: it ain’t Trump).
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
it’s been posted here at CTH so much I could recite it yet so many
i think refused to read it.
AG Sessions: I should recuse myself from any matters arising from the campaigns for President of the United States . . . from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.
With respect to Hillary, what AG Sessions is essentially saying is that if a matter about Hillary came up in their discussions in the campaign, he would have to recuse himself.
I wouldn’t doubt that, within the Trump campaign, they discussed all kinds of stuff that could possibly lead to a Hillary vulnerability. That would include all the shady stuff she did while Sec of State, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, a probably a whole bunch more. I’d bet that a large amount of Hillary’s shady dealings were discussed . . . maybe even all that we’re aware of.
So, when someone states that AG Sessions has recused himself from anything dealing with Hillary, that is not correct . . . but he has recused himself from almost everything, if not everything, because they discussed all those issues within the campaign.
I was upset with Sessions for a few weeks….but I have become slightly more educated on recusal protocol….his recusal is the correct thing to do…failure to do so could jeopardize legal proceedings….because….they were discussed, therefore part of…the campaign.
McCabe on the other hand decided that protocols concerning conflicts of interest did not apply to him which is why the FBI is withholding information from Congressional inquiries…..likely illegally so.
Jeff is doing the right thing and will be exonerated (imo) of some of the lesser things some presently believe of him.
BakoCarl Exactly.
I doubt “private” conversations apply.. who would know what they discussed privately? I think it’s more what was said on the campaign stump only.
There are those who think Mueller is a white hat after all. Sessions may also be white hatted but to take action directly would bring down the force of opposition against the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, increasing numbers of people are calling for an end to Mueller’s crusade and they aren’t there to support president Trump. Are they catching on? The Democrats (the dumbasses they are) still want Mueller doing what they think he is doing.
That’s just one theory.
The other is Mueller is there to protect himself and to use the status of “open investigation” and the threat of interfering with an investigation or obstruction of justice to keep certain parties at bay. That status of open investigation was used quite a bit by Comey until the end when they ripped the bandaid off to fire him.
Comey is still skulking about… tweeting cryptic messages under a weird pseudonym. And the leaks from the Mueller activities have not stopped. Also, the indictment of Manafort appears to be in reaction to activity investigating Uranium One.
I have no idea personally…
It just occurred to me that the NY Post reported that the warrant for Weiner’s laptop, if true, was issued on Monday. Wasn’t that the day President Trump had a 3-hour lunch meeting with Sessions and Pence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump could use a few white hats to help restore Washington.
If Chair Devin Nunes and Chair Chuck Grassley can get the ball rolling and assist with the corruption and draining the swamp, God bless them!!!!
I am so thankful for those that have retained the evidence and pushed the corruption, I had feared much would be lost or destroyed. I will sleep better tonight just knowing they are trying to do the right thing!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This was posted in the political thread, but I believe it fits here to.
In all the confusion some things perhaps to consider.
Facts:
Long before Trump declared his candidacy I saw two highly respected generals on Fox state that what was needed to save the Republic was a military coup. At the time, I couldn’t believe my ears that they would state such a thing publically.
Trump in the White House is surrounded by high-ranking military.
Generals Mattis and Kelly are Marines
Bob Mueller also served in the Marine Corp (Semper Fi?)
Candidate Trump said during election cycle that as President he would appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s alleged crimes. (This one I’m pretty sure of but could not confirm with quick internet search.)
Trump interviewed Bob Mueller for the FBI Director’s job, a position for which Mueller was technically ineligible. The day after the interview Mueller was appointed Special Counsel.
The Art of the Deal is based on Sun Tzu’s Art of War
Sun Tzu says: When you are weak, endeavor to look strong. When you are strong, endeavor to look weak.
Jeff Sessions recusals make Trump’s position look weak.
Sessions record as a principled fighter makes his recusals seem odd.
Questions:
Could some swamp dwellers have once been good people, now compromised by the Swamp (see CIA’s Operation Brownstone) who would now like to redeem themselves if there were only a path to do so?
Could some swamp dwellers, sensing that Trump’s will be the winning side, be willing (begging?) to flip as a way to save themselves?
If Mueller has flipped, would Jeff Sessions be needed to head an investigation separate from that of the Special Counsel?
I actually said this, somewhere. Our President may have offered a kind of redemption. Art of the deal.
“Whites Hats” were mostly purged under Obama, and Bush too to a lesser degree. Just look at all the Generals Obama got rid of, along with Lt. Colonels twho didn’t make the “up or out” cut and all the officers who got out in disgust.
But to Boojum’s point, wouldn’t you also think that some of those very same “tossed aside”, experienced warriors might to game to turn the tables? Remember the General that Obama fired because of a supposedly incorrect PC remark to a Rolling Stones Magazine reporter who was interviewing him? Knowing what we do know now about RS…it was all probably a set up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bergdahl.
Crystal?
Hence the ‘coup’.
Sundance, I appreciate the clarity you bring to complex issues, but even with that I’m at a loss to understand this. This article would seem to indicate Mueller is not on a witch hunt to ensnare Trump, but rather is just trying to do the right thing to ensure the integrity of future elections. Am I misreading this? Is Mueller a white hat or a black hat? Does he change hats as the political winds blow? Is the Mueller trying to do the right thing as Special Counsel the same Mueller who quashed information on Uranium One?
I’m so confused.
Don’t be confused. Mueller is as black hat as they come and someone has to close the eyes of his mind and keep them shut by force not to see it.
Sometimes it takes a black hat to catch a black hat. Maybe that’s what’s goinjg on with Mueller.
Stay tuned!
What’s the normal percentage of bad guys v good guys in society? I’d bet the overwhelming percentage is good. (although almost 50/50 in this last election, lol) I’d bet the white hats in D.C. are finding their resolve more each day, to do the right thing. They’re the ones front and center, In this Turn of Events, Trump Era. Things happening fast
I hate to be a Debbie Downer but this is my take…. As a whistleblower of the liberal curriculums brought in by thinktanks, and frankly a filthy film showed to my 11 yr. old, years ago, I investigated our school system for over 7 years and was astonished at what all hidden things I found(1990’s).. I took information to over 19 churches, and tried to expose by going to board meetings, and alerting the public… I was namecalled, articles written about me, shunned by many…Only 3 women besides myself ever worked to change it.. We had 50 people at one meeting on a 250,000 $ liberal grant but most would not join nor help….. I had teachers secretly meeting me in parking lots to give me condemning papers(covering their faces), etc.. (only a few), and NOT ONE church became involved though it was a specific curriculum against Christianity! People will stay quiet to not lose face nor social standings. They will stay quiet so as not to lose their jobs, and they may even sacrifice their own children’s morals so as not to rock the boat….. Very, Very few will stand up, and say, “Enough” at any cost! ” When good men do nothing , evil triumphs!”(Burke).. We are seeing unrighteousness at every corner of America.. Two murders(one 3 people found dead) within 5 min. of family members…. young having to quit a job because a knifing at a kwickie near work… 50% STD rates…. I want to be optimistic , and I do believe God will triumph in the end… but….”His people who are called by his name must repent, and confess their sins, and God will heal their land”…….. Just like a parent, we want to bless and not curse…….
Your courage and integrity are inspiring. I’m copying your comment to keep – to give me courage to take a stand.
I had a similar response from churches re: a pro-life Lenten prayer campaign.
Almost all the Pastors would not support the campaign or take a pro-life stand.
The PCA, Catholic and Baptist pastors were more supportive than the big liberal downtown ‘First’ Churches, Methodist, Baptist and Presbyterian did not.
Have been in a similar situation. The suffering is immense. God bless you.
After absolving itself from any wrongdoing, the FBI has sent a collection of selected memos to the designated whitewash committee that will attempt publicly exonerate comey and trash Trump.
………….. attempt TO publicly exonerate……………….
Once upon a time the FBI fought organized crime. Then the FBI became organized crime.
Are you familiar with ‘The Black Hand?’
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Nails it.
Wait, someone was just throwing that in my face as a win for Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is DOJ, not FBI
DOJ, part time job
A bit of an opinion piece. Here goes…
Mueller will begin winding down his investigations once it is proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the dossier – upon which his mandate is premised – is a complete hoax. He will exonerate President Trump, and ride off as the hero who took foreign influence out of our government.
This will open the door for a new special counsel to go after Uranium One, emails and other treachery by Obama and Crooked Hillary. It is here we will find the white hats who waited patiently, and not just in the FBI or federal IC apparatus. We will be surprised by white hats at other levels of government who kept their powder dry. Concurrent with the new special counsel, other high-profile events will destroy icons of the left. Certain players will get immunity deals. But many will be ruined, and some possibly executed.
Many, many Americans will realize the extent they have been lied to by the UniParty and the media, and they will be angry and hurt. This will be the time we who know must show what we’re made of. This won’t be an “I told you so” moment. It will be our chance to lead and welcome our fellow Americans back to the real American Dream.
I have a dream (too).
And this will neuter 70% of the government and again balance the People versus the people who serve them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes our dreams are what hold us steady in the storm.
I believe this to be very close to the real truth.
Bush41, Clinton, Bush 43, Obama 30 years of malignant cancer! In the nick of time, President Trump has arrived! Patience…we are blessed! With this team of Patriots, we will drain the swamp and MAGA!
Should we believe the ECONOMIST? Aren’t they anti-Trump and from London (the home of the British spy) and GCHQ ( home of the spying and dirty dossier?) Can anyone enlighten? If no one is held accountable for espionage against their own people, then we are doomed to constant injustice from black hats forever…. Let’s just go back to/or stay with the globalist norms? unsolved sketchy murders, the Awan train, unfettered immigration, Ryan’s sneaking in of Daca and/or amnesty, and no one being held accountable? Thanks to God,as he will be in charge and not mocked; and not these gonadless men……
I just remembered:: The Rothschilds…..
The Economist is searching publicly for a fallback position. They have to. Just take everything they print with the same skepticism you always have and you will be fine
Al.com had an article on Jeff Sessions today. The article says that WH officials said that Trump has not ordered Sessions or the FBI to do anything related to the Democrats & that Trump is trying to deflect from Mueller’s investigation.
“Trump paused Friday to hit Sessions with yet another indignity just before he left the White House for a 12-day Asia trip increasingly colored by his domestic political troubles. Asked if he would fire the attorney general if he doesn’t investigate his Democratic political rivals, Trump said, “I don’t know.” He continued to vent his frustration with the top prosecutor.
Two White House officials quickly cautioned against reading too much into Trump’s comments, reiterating that he has no plans to fire Sessions. And although the White House maintains that Trump’s tweets are “official record,” it says Trump has not ordered Sessions or the FBI to do anything related to Democrats.
The aides said the tweets were a media savvy way to deflect attention from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. This week, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, who also had a role in the campaign, were indicted on 12 counts, and former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying about his dealings with Russians who were offering “dirt” on Clinton.”
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/11/sessions_gets_more_criticism_f.html#incart_river_index
Trump would be in hot water if he orders an investigation into his political opponents
I believe Trump must be using the Mueller investigation to “shake the tree” in DC.
Slow & steady wins the race.
There are several twitterverse pundits that believe this is one giant sting operation, under the MAGA umbrella. I am biased and rooting for them.
Btw an old expression re cats, that they are all gray in the dark. This applies to that hat designation. Lacking credible evidence ( ie being in the dark), all hats are grey.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Makes me think those other sealed indictments might just be a Dem such as Tony Podesta. Yes, good time to roll them out. 🙂
I read something about Mueller having all those big name Dem lawyers on his team & if they are part of the investigation, they can’t be used to defend anyone they investigated.
I don’t know the law on that but maybe someone that does could chime in on that aspect of it.
Whether I like the news or dislike it; if it is based on un-named sources I ignore it.
In the past un-named sources were almost never used, and when they were, the reporter’s reputation was staked on his report being proven true eventually.
Now, these stories are almost never true, and the reporters tend to be anonymous as well, but in any case do not lose any “reputation” from publishing fake news.
Mentally, when I see “un-named sources” I translate “I just made this up”. This substitution has served me well,
And BTW, this certainly isn’t directed at you deqwik2; it is directed at the lazy/sleazy journalists who seem to use un-named sources in more articles than not. In the past, true journalists used un-named sources to get leads, that they would then chase down and verify. Now they nearly always skip that pesky “hard work” part.
Very good point. Ty.
I agree and until I see a name it will just be something to keep in mind.
I can’t help but think of old westerns & other movies too. I remember some movies where you thought someone was a black hat and they turned out to really be a white hat in the end….
I love surprise endings like that.
Many left and right will have a hard time readjusting their thinking when the end of the story plays out.
Just like the big reveal!
I have had a strong feeling regarding Mueller and Sessions about the cleaning out the slimely swamp, so this article has made sense to me, President Trump has not made many mistakes and I believe that Sessions is fulfilling his purpose as was designed by the President, and the same with Mueller. The black hat democrats are sliding down the swampy ledge faster now and throwing one another under the bus to save themseves as are some of the press, they have realized and are seeing the handwriting on the wall and it is telling. Lets keep praying and working towards this end.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe we’re not supposed to completely know what is transpiring behind the scenes. And that could be for the good or bad. We will find out eventually.
A random, but on topic thought Our government has three branches. The legislative branch is supposed to make laws. Why are they doing all the investigating? The separation of powers is really out of whack.
One of the rolls of the Legislative Branch is “Oversight” of (a check on) the Executive branch…
Which begs the question… WHERE was Congress when they should have been STOPPING Crooked Hillary and the Obama Administration?
LikeLiked by 4 people
In bed with them.
Excellent point. Maybe if they focussed on the legislating part, they could get something done in the jobs they were elected for. I can’t see that their investigations have ever had anything but political motives and outcomes.
I guess being a white hat in DC (if you survive), is not very lucrative. Basically, you have to survive in DC on your government pay. You have to turn black hat to get some of the kickbacks to boost your salary. Perhaps the field offices do have white hats especially out in the cheaper hinterlands.
Having been a field office kind of guy, I’d also point out that in the field office, your field of influence tends to be local by definition. So you don’t attract the big money that corrupts.
Jeff Sessions… he ain’t no Wyatt Earp
So, Mueller is handling keeping future elections honest. The Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into pervasive corruption throughout the Department of Justice and all the three letter departments.
And who is investigating the whole damn government selling our national security to the Russians? Hands down the largest scandal in the history of the country? Katica and Sundance. Backed up by the Pedes at Reddit- The Donald, And supported by a bunch of old farts on home laptop computers.
I like our odds.
We old farts are a force to be reckoned with. There is a reason we’ve lived this long and it ain’t cause we are pu$$ies. 😉
I like our odds too…..
Wow this is blockbuster stuff and parallels with Sundance’s article above. I was discussing this situation just a couple of days ago.
https://tttthreads.com/thread/926770966226595840
The tweets were explaining the investigation of Hillary and company. The tweets were from @drawandstrike aka Stealth Jeff. President Trump has known about U1 since approximately 2015. It makes sense since President Trump met with Mueller one day before he was named SC, supposedly for an interview for head of the FBI. Hope it’s true.
Are you kidding me? We’re back to the black hat and white hat stuff. Sorry, not buying it. They’re all ass-hats until proven otherwise. I guess we’ll be finding out at some point.
Robert Mueller’s aim is to make it harder for foreign powers to meddle in future elections, not to take down Trump. He’s a real Prince of a guy. Why didn’t he do it when he ran the FBI?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my primary argument against the position that Mueller is secretly trying to take down the bad guys.
He was the head of the FBI for goodness sake! And all he did there was to cover things up. He’s in his seventies now. How many people over the age of 30 really change their character? And over 70 – for me, it just isn’t vaguely credible.
But, for full disclosure, I’ve been wrong before,
Some people, after their midlife crisis, start to see their time is indeed limited. Just maybe. How many have confessed on their deathbed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you actually read my post? I said change their basic character after the age of 30. That isn’t the same as a different viewpoint on life, or growing and learning.
BTW, I’m in my 60’s so it wasn’t an ageism thing.
I stand by my post, but you are welcome to your opinion, and I won’t gratuitously insult you for having it.
Mimbler you too know a level of freedom in America that the younger generations has never experienced. somehow, someway we have to ein this fight against evil. Losing is too horrifying to contemplate.
Did I spell “losing” right? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
ein=win. Somedays I just don’t proof read enough
LittleFlower you more than some can remember what it was like to be truly free. Some folks from back then merged into the very thing they were fighting. Some grew as people and now understand the dangers that we all face.
Now I don’t believe in a lot of the stuff that happened way back when but what I do remember and miss is that we all had a freedom in America that does not exist today.
By God,if Donald J. Trump can bring even a small portion of that freedom back I’ll be happy.
“Devin Nunes and Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley appear headed toward investigative discoveries within the politicized action of the FBI and DOJ; and how those agencies interact with the larger Intelligence Community and the corruptive influences within the deepest part of the swamp.”
I like this tack! Some will claim legislative interference in the executive branch The big difference is that congress need no ‘legal authority’ whatsoever. They can impeach any government officer\ employee, including themselves by declaring “unfit for office\duty” with no justification required! The legislative equivalent of terminate with extreme prejudice; neet! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are white hats in Washington DC, but they are at least several layers below the top corrupted tiers. They are still at risk if they speak up too soon or trust the wrong person. They are waiting. They’ve learned patience, but don’t mistake that for cowardice or lack of resolve. Their cold anger is very, very cold. They know better than we do what was at stake last November. What we think we know is above the waterline. What they know is the bigger, blacker truth below the waterline.
Pray for the White Hats.
“A Black Hat: is a self-serving entity, person or organization, that is corrupt, deceitful, manipulative, exploitative, and working for their own power and interests. A bad entity.”
________________
Well, with the exception of the Executive Branch, that describes the entirety of the United States government, and every agency and department therein.
My problem with Mueller’s mandate is that it was intentionally sabotaged by omission – a classic communist move.
Mueller can only investigate FOREIGN meddling in the election. He CANNOT and WILL NOT investigate DOMESTIC meddling in legal electoral processes by (1) Democrats, (2) the UniParty, (3) radical groups, and (MOST IMPORTANTLY) (4) CORRUPTED GOVERNMENT AGENCIES.
This allows the CIA and State Department, which WEAPONIZED the American media against the American People, to SKATE.
It allows the FBI, which INTERFERED in the election by helping the Democrats SELECT, ENGINEER and PROTECT a candidate to defeat Trump, to SKATE.
And most of all, it allows the (in Doctor Evil quotes) “DOJ”, which self-weaponized – first against the American people, and then against Trump in particular – to SKATE.
So – until somebody has a MANDATE to investigate DOMESTIC MEDDLING in the 2016 election by rogue and weaponized forces in OUR GOVERNMENT, then justice has not been done.
Is it not possible that the NY FBI – which just got a warrant for reviewing 650,000 emails on Anthony’s laptop on Monday, same day PT had a lunch meeting with Sessions and Pence – may be the conduit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless they tell us flat out who is investigating what, IN PLAIN FRICKING ENGLISH, I believe nothing.
I am like Howie. I have seen the light.
I am no longer bought off by rumors of justice and rumors of rumors of justice.
Nope.
Show me the money or I laugh at the kabuki!
We DO remember that this is EXACTLY what one James Comey did to us. Exactly what he did to us. And we’re falling for it again!!!
This has been the classic dodge to string us along. Fake rumored “real” investigations are every bit as kabuki as congressional kabuki investigations that can be safely ignored by sneering teen idols who laugh at subpoenas.
Nope. Magic Trump super-double-secret-probation prosecutions, super-secret rumored on 4-chan with woo-woo about “rods of God from the god emperor himself” no longer sway me.
SPIT!
“Sun Tzu” and 5D-chess references have been STOLEN from us and WEAPONIZED AGAINST US and TURNED BACK UPON US by the new McMuffins – sweet talkers who come in with one hand shutting off our computers and one arm around our shoulders, praising Trump without question, instead of a fist in our faces.
And OH MY how effective the change has been!
Yes – the establishment has a new trick – praise Trump until he’s buried in swamp.
Nope. I am still a scientist – still a researcher – still a journalist – still a patriot. I will not believe in “mythical Trump”. Yes, he’s legendary, but the way we save this Republic is to not let these monsters turn him into a god Emperor who cannot fail, and us into SAPS who accept their PHONY LIES – because THAT is how they sneak their evil, their duplicity, and their TREACHERY back in.
They have got us all thinking this way. They has ME thinking this way. I was fully bought into the nonsense, expecting magical good DOJ out of nowhere, but now I realize it is poppycock and tomfoolery.
No. Something is very wrong here.
Show me the warrant. HELL – show me the prosecutor!
No secret law. No secret prosecutions. If it doesn’t borrow every bit of reality from Watergate that there was – then it ain’t real. It’s FAKE. FAKE KABUKI to tide us over.
If we’re letting them off, then let’s do it honestly. Not by a bunch of BS kabuki designed to save her Cankleness through whatever horrorshow lulling strategy they have in store.
WE WANT A REPUBLIC, YOU SATANIC GLOBALISTS – NOT YOUR “EMPIRE”. GIVE US BACK OUR RULE OF LAW!
It’s even a little worse than people remember. Mueller is charged with looking at Russian collusion with Donald Trump and his campaign. -Not- Russian collusion in the presidential election. From a CBS summary (I confirmed with actual appointing letter, but it is PDF and I couldn’t copy):
“Mueller is supposed to carry on the investigation that former FBI Director James Comey told Congress about before he was fired by President Donald Trump. That includes any links between Trump campaign associates and Russia, as well as “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation,” according to the letter appointing him.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow.
Yes. I knew it. Kankles Kabuki Theater. String it all along past the statute of limitations, don’t touch Osatan, and OMG – it’s 2018 – time to forget about all this stuff.
Communists? What are those? Stop the McCarthyism! Oh, look – it’s Kamala and Michelle! Wouldn’t they make a SWELL first black woman president pair!
GRRRRRR! These nation-destroying commies are going to GET AWAY WITH IT, with not an OUNCE of remorse.
I found this site by “accident,” in 2015. As a chronological “elder,” but not necessarily a “political one,” Sundance’s advice to read to understand, is very important. (do I always do so, no, much to my chagrin!) It also means doing “lots of it,” while attempting to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Like many jigsaw puzzles being put together simultaneously, on several several different card tables, with the pieces scattered all over each one, it took a lot of time to complete one. Many times, we found a few pieces, we thought belonged to a particular puzzle, actually belonged to one of the others. Many times, “open & shut” situation/cases, are found extremely wanting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NEWSFLASH…
New evidence…. the “noose is tightening” on the Clintons… Hillary will be indicted soon….
NO WAIT….. that was “Whitewater” 1992… 25 years ago…not news at all 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want people to see this for EXACTLY what it is. A “new” form of “fake news” that they ALWAYS give us – the kind that TASTES GREAT and has ZERO REALITIES.
There aren’t enough people who remember Watergate, but THAT is when we had real justice. They NAMED prosecutors. They DEFINED what they could and couldn’t do. The idea of conflict of interest was ADHERED TO.
Time for the Dems to have their Watergate. And they are going to SCREAM like their hair is on fire.
GOOD.
“In the free market, black hat operations eventually implode; they fall apart, it’s a natural consequence.”
________________
Google, Facebook and Twitter are all black hats.
They’re sure taking their time imploding, and doing as much damage as possible along the way.
Click on tweet to tead entire tweet thread…brilliant!! MAGA!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
When you get to .31 click on it and the thread stream continues 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
American Georgia Grace I read that earlier today! He really did a great job breaking it down. I recommend it to anyone on Twitter.
Yep, and yesterday Imperator Rex 3 had similar break downs of the story….Sun Tzu, baby, Sun Tzu!!! MAGA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
He is another one I follow and enjoy reading. Thomas Wictor as well.
Me too.
Eric Crook/Racist Holder: “To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country.”
_______________
Until Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder was the filthiest, dirtiest cop to ever hold the position of AG.
FBI Records Vault dropped the unsealed Anthony Wiener Affidavit – Search Warrant. Pgs 13 – 16 shows *Probable Cause* for the search of AWs laptop. & the US law codes that were broken – 10 yr max jailtime!
It *absolutely* references State Dept FOIA findings of HRCs 30,000+ emails containing “classified” info and goes even further, breaking down the classified into respective classifications and email chains. 22 of the emails were of “extremely grave damage to national security”. (And, James Comey said just couldnt find “intent” that HRC broke the law. But AW did?) Double standards.
AWs current sexual plight is 15 months and $10,000 fine. Financial penalty seems stiff for texting. Monday, AW turns himself in to begin his sentence.
Click on pdf, it opens up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As sundance has stated many, many of times their are trillions on the line due to Mr. Trump’s win as our President. What I didn’t get until now is how his election has flipped the DC landscape, as well as Russia and China’s, upside down. I hadn’t appreciated the depth of his victory. Reading sundance and comments daily, lurker for years, has truly brought this appreciation forward. I thank all for leading me to this new awareness.
This said, interesting tidbit from the article sundance embedded in his post –
“The memos detail how and when the bureau’s leadership declined to pursue criminal charges against Clinton for transmitting classified information on her private email server as secretary of State, an investigation that has remained controversial since the 2016 presidential campaigns.”
It’s the first part of this sentence that is most interesting – “the memos detail how and when the bureau’s leadership declined to pursue criminal charges against Clinton”. I may suggest that this is a ‘tell’ meaning any who are not in the loop must rely on public sourcing to discern what is happening behind confidentiality.
“Criminal charges” is very powerful verbiage, especially given the fact Comey, when dismissing any charges, inserted his very own word “intent” into the statute that governs the management and security of government records to dismiss such ‘criminal charges’. When one reads the rules/laws that governs record retention/practice the word he used “intent” is no where to be found for those who violate.
Grassley is a white hat as is Nunes IMHO.
As well, the D’s are beginning to turn. Donna Brazile is leading the charge. Honestly, there is no one else who can do this and her aim is to shine a big a$$ spotlight on the technocrats, neolibs, commies and third-wayers who obviously usurped and infested the Democratic Party from the top down.
It takes a great deal of patience to standby and watch your Party, a Party that gave you a ‘Head Start’ in life being turned into a blob unrecognizable even to the most ardent supporters. Donna will not abandon her Party, but she’s in the perfect leadership position to say enough of this crap, to force the old guard to get the hell out of the way, to clean out the rather burgeoning closet of lies, lies, lies so as to right this listing ship to a semblence of what once was a Party that stood for the working people.
I for one hope she succeeds and applaud her for her audacity to confront all of those parasites who nestled into the D Party, did these yahoo’s leaders bidding not to mention dirty work, all the while awaiting their ‘pat on the head’ or payday for being good useful idiots by their criminal masters. I say, YOU GO GIRL!!!
This country needs checks and balances even in our national political party’s. Our founders were very wise…
Tell me, where do you think Donna would be had Hillary won? I’m pretty certain you would not have the opportunity to “applaud her for her audacity to confront all those parasites.”
She deserves no praise. She’s got empty pockets she’s trying to fill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
_________________
Isn’t ANY Senate or House committee where facts and relevant information goes to die?
Is there even a capacity for the Senate or House to indict and prosecute anyone?
What is the POINT of Senate or House ‘investigations’ without the capability to DO anything about the findings of their so-called ‘investigations’?
Grassley can go to Sessions & ask for further investigation & that takes Trump out of the equation so PDJT isn’t in hot water for ordering investigation.
Sessions did an interview very recently where he said he was talking to Sen Grassley & the way Sessions said that made me think “he’s up to something”.
I can’t remember which interview it was or I would post it.
Not thread on all the Saudi takedowns? Seems kinda big.
Fear not it will be coming. Sundance makes sure his articles are fact based and prescient. When his research is done, the thread will appear. Brilliant as always😊
Its up….refresh 😎😊😁
I hate it when people with low intelligence inject themselves into political discourse with the believe they know it all and add the FEELING they are right.
Sadly many of these around… The one dimensional screamers for SEEEEEEEEEEEEESSIONS must be fired are leaders in that regard. For them its all black or white. Tiring.
Another German IP…. go figure. 😀 Tell the crew y’all are getting too easy to spot on this website. New new instructions.
This black hat theory is exactly what the Bible speaks of.
“A little yeast works through the whole batch of dough.” Gal 5:9
The character of a leader puts the trickle-down effect in motion. “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked rule, the people mourn.” Pvbs 29:2
The righteous, white hats – US — are rising up and God put white hat, righteous Donald Trump to lead the way.
“The Economist”is a left wing rag.Trust them not.
Judge a man by whom he surrounds himself with.His “team”,are all left wing dishonest lawyer’s.
MUELLER is a left wing punk out to get Trump.
“Interlectually honest” … 100% wrong.
