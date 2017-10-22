Wakey Wakey – The Peasants are Still Revolting…

In the summer of 2016 a band of British Misfits delivered Brexit, the largest single event to push back against the growing infection of multinationalism and globalism created by multinational corporations and multinational banks. Credit where Credit is Due:

.

Then, of course, not to be outdone, after all – WE ARE AMERICANS, the MAGA movement stunned the geopolitical world and elected Donald J Trump as President of the United States.

A month later, December 2016, freedom loving Italians said “Arriverderci Renzi“… the EU nationalist movement was unmistakably rising. By 2017 the globalists were panicked at the visibility of the peasants and retreated to France and Germany.

Unfortunately for ‘the betters’, frauline Merkel did win, but dropped to an approval level even lower than the false polling constructs of the existential threat declared as President Trump. [Merkel approval a mere 32.9%] Additionally, righteous vulgarian nationalists in Germany entered parliament, and Merkel laughably promised immigration control to save her 4th-Reich-borscht.

However, it didn’t take long before the rebel alliance HQ in Poland and Hungary noticed familiar faces, reinforcements, on the horizon; and last week Austria joined the movement and elected Sebastian Kurz another euro-skeptic – who promptly announced the kicking-out of globalist financier George Soros…. Oh dear.

Then, just yesterday, anti-establishment and Eurosceptic Andrej Babis, deemed “The Czech Trump”, won the Czech election by a large margin, and the pesky Czech nationalists also entered parliament. Yet another massive blow to the EU elites.

To make ideological matters even worse for the Marxists, today the liberty virus appears in the land of the rising sun – where another Trump ally, Shinzo Abe, secures a decisive nationalist victory for Japan and carries a super-majority into parliament.

This is almost too much winning.

Almost.

… and to think, all of this fun began right here:

History can be exciting. However, living inside history as it is created is AWESOME.

