Wakey Wakey – The Peasants are Still Revolting…

October 22, 2017

In the summer of 2016 a band of British Misfits delivered Brexit, the largest single event to push back against the growing infection of multinationalism and globalism created by multinational corporations and multinational banks.   Credit where Credit is Due:

.

Then, of course, not to be outdone, after all – WE ARE AMERICANS, the MAGA movement stunned the geopolitical world and elected Donald J Trump as President of the United States.

A month later, December 2016, freedom loving Italians said “Arriverderci Renzi“… the EU nationalist movement was unmistakably rising.  By 2017 the globalists were panicked at the visibility of the peasants and retreated to France and Germany.

Unfortunately for ‘the betters’, frauline Merkel did win, but dropped to an approval level even lower than the false polling constructs of the existential threat declared as President Trump. [Merkel approval a mere 32.9%]  Additionally, righteous vulgarian nationalists in Germany entered parliament, and Merkel laughably promised immigration control to save her 4th-Reich-borscht.

However, it didn’t take long before the rebel alliance HQ in Poland and Hungary noticed familiar faces, reinforcements, on the horizon; and last week Austria joined the movement and elected Sebastian Kurz another euro-skeptic – who promptly announced the kicking-out of globalist financier George Soros…. Oh dear.

Then, just yesterday, anti-establishment and Eurosceptic Andrej Babis, deemed “The Czech Trump”, won the Czech election by a large margin, and the pesky Czech nationalists also entered parliament.  Yet another massive blow to the EU elites.

To make ideological matters even worse for the Marxists, today the liberty virus appears in the land of the rising sun – where another Trump ally, Shinzo Abe, secures a decisive nationalist victory for Japan and carries a super-majority into parliament.

This is almost too much winning.

Almost.

… and to think, all of this fun began right here:

History can be exciting.  However, living inside history as it is created is AWESOME.

13 Responses to Wakey Wakey – The Peasants are Still Revolting…

  1. redtreesquirrel says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Convict the Clintons of treason and espionage, and I’ll be too happy for words.

  2. Oldschool says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Great post Sundance. Thanks

  3. conservalicious says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Yes, it is awesome indeed! These are the most exciting days of my life and I’m no spring chicken!

  4. Jlwary says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Yes!!!! MAGA! And: Make The World Great Again!

  5. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    peope from all nations are SICK OF GLOBALIST AND ASS HOLES LIKE GEORGE SOROS, WHO NEEDS A STAKE DRIVEN THROUGH HIS EVIL HEART ALONG WITH THOSE LIKE HIM.

  6. BobBoxBody says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    “History can be exciting. However, living inside history as it is created is AWESOME.”

    You’re damn straight! Don’t be discouraged. in the overall scheme of things, we’re winning. We’re not just holding the line, we’re pushing the hordes back, and regaining ground that we’d lost or ceded long ago. This battle won’t be won overnight, but it WILL be won as long as we keep fighting the good fight. Bring’em on!

  7. Paco Loco says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I’ll know we’re winning when California elects a Republican governor again.

  8. MrE says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    We are living in the best times! The VERY best! The greatest! No times will ever be as good as these, believe me, folks!

  9. GREENMIRROR says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    And in another globalist VS. Citizen fight the NFL will no longer listen to the offerings of NFL cities that spend the taxes of their citizens to host the Super Bowl.

    Also entertaining are those weekly games in London huge success for TV ratings!

  10. sundance says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:25 pm

  11. kathyca says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    One of my favorite tweets of all time! lmbo

  12. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    OMG! 😂😂😂
    I wasn’t ready for the wakey wakey Farage tweet…… spewed a little 😋

  13. mikebrezzze says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    I’d like to chase a few of those globalist until they run and jump off a steep cliff

