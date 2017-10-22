Massive Victory for Shinzo Abe Mandate in Japanese Snap Election…

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a key geopolitical ally to U.S. President Donald Trump and a big part of the larger strategic objective within the Trump Doctrine. Both Abe and Trump are also personal friends. There’s zero doubt that Abe holds a golden ticket within the geopolitical economic re-balancing inherent in the Trump strategy.
The nationalists within Japan awaken today (Monday morning local) to massive smiles amid the results of the snap election. Meanwhile the globalists recoil in horror.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has won a decisive victory within an election focused specifically on establishing a mandate for increased national security and economic alliances. PM Abe reestablishes a super-majority in Japan’s parliament.
Despite liberal western media selling a narrative about his unpopularity, Shinzo Abe strolled to victory on Sunday. The larger concerns in the country, mostly over North Korea’s provocative missile tests and U.S. President Donald Trump’s intention to: •contain the DPRK regime’s nuclear program; •confront China; and •execute the “America first” agenda supporting increased defense for Japan; led to Abe calling for a snap election to reset his mandate and align with the larger geopolitical plan.
The Abe campaign focused heavily on Article 9 of Japan’s post-World War II constitution, which bans the country from using force to settle international disputes and which Abe has long vowed to amend.
It is widely anticipated that with a super-majority Prime Minister Abe will now be able to create a national military defense force with modified objectives. That goal is supported by the Trump administration and it is anticipated Trump will work closely with Abe on strategic defense initiatives.
This plan has been in place for a long time…. The timing of this victory sends even larger tremors through the bamboo forest making Beijing and communist China’s Xi Jinping reevaluate his own position within the region.
Big Panda was already not too happy with the strategic U.S., ASEAN and Japanese economic alliance that was forming. This election result adds a massive dynamic to the leverage now carried into the upcoming visit by President Trump.
Perfect.
Brilliant.
Bigly !!
More winning !!
