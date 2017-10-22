Massive Victory for Shinzo Abe Mandate in Japanese Snap Election…

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a key geopolitical ally to U.S. President Donald Trump and a big part of the larger strategic objective within the Trump Doctrine.  Both Abe and Trump are also personal friends. There’s zero doubt that Abe holds a golden ticket within the geopolitical economic re-balancing inherent in the Trump strategy.

The nationalists within Japan awaken today (Monday morning local) to massive smiles amid the results of the snap election. Meanwhile the globalists recoil in horror.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has won a decisive victory within an election focused specifically on establishing a mandate for increased national security and economic alliances.  PM Abe reestablishes a super-majority in Japan’s parliament.

Despite liberal western media selling a narrative about his unpopularity, Shinzo Abe strolled to victory on Sunday. The larger concerns in the country, mostly over North Korea’s provocative missile tests and U.S. President Donald Trump’s intention to: •contain the DPRK regime’s nuclear program; •confront China; and •execute the “America first” agenda supporting increased defense for Japan; led to Abe calling for a snap election to reset his mandate and align with the larger geopolitical plan.

The Abe campaign focused heavily on Article 9 of Japan’s post-World War II constitution, which bans the country from using force to settle international disputes and which Abe has long vowed to amend.

It is widely anticipated that with a super-majority Prime Minister Abe will now be able to create a national military defense force with modified objectives. That goal is supported by the Trump administration and it is anticipated Trump will work closely with Abe on strategic defense initiatives.

This plan has been in place for a long time…. The timing of this victory sends even larger tremors through the bamboo forest making Beijing and communist China’s Xi Jinping reevaluate his own position within the region.

Big Panda was already not too happy with the strategic U.S., ASEAN and Japanese economic alliance that was forming.  This election result adds a massive dynamic to the leverage now carried into the upcoming visit by President Trump.

Perfect.

Brilliant.

Bigly !!

More winning !!

  1. sundance says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:08 pm

  2. sundance says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:08 pm

  3. Bob Thoms says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Nationalism is busting out all over……………..

  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    maybe GOOD things will turn around for BOTH NATIONS.

  5. Peter G says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The Bush/Clinton/Obama/Soros/Rockefeller Global Cabal will not be pleased.

    • AM says:
      October 22, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      No doubt. But, really, how long can a sovereign country expect to not have her own military. I get fears of Japan rising again after WWII. But it’s more than time that they have their own nation back, whatever happens next, good or bad. It’s too bad Germany isn’t holding together to get themselves to where Japan is.

      • lumoc1 says:
        October 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm

        Considering that other Germanic nations in central Europe, the Czechs and Austrians, are already going in the nationalism direction, I would be surprised if Germany does not eventually adopt the same direction. Nationalism, meaning proud of who you are is not necessarily hating everybody else as the globalists try to convince everybody. ;(

    • eagledriver50 says:
      October 22, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      I am glad you have everyone there…was beginning to wonder. With Nationalism hitting the airwaves and more and more people are coming on-board on what PDJT is trying to do…it is a wonderful thing. I daresay, that BEFORE he was president, PDJT had a meeting of the minds, so to speak, and he spoke the truth. It is the first time since Reagan that a man of greater caliber has been able to unify the world against the globalists. Way to go PM Abe and Hand Salute to YOU…OUR PRESIDENT…and Tango Yankee!!!

    • Alison says:
      October 22, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      “… recoil with horror …”

      Hurt ’em, Sundance 😂😂😂

  6. M33 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    The Japanese are really, really great people.

  7. Bob Thoms says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    If we could only get Australian and the Aussie’s to wake up !

  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    This is awesome news! I was anxious for the results!

    PDJT is going to make the globe great again!

  9. Minnie says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Awesome beyond measure!

    Nationalism, such a beautiful thing.

    Feeling so blessed to be alive to witness this phenomenal history in the making.

    And it all began with one escalator ride.

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️

  10. Chuck says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    “Despite liberal western media selling a narrative about his unpopularity, Shinzo Abe strolled to victory on Sunday.”

    How many times will the media use this failed tactic before they realize it doesn’t work?
    Which brings up a larger question – What will the media do WHEN they realize this stuff doesn’t work?

    • AM says:
      October 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      It was working before. The media did have this kind of power and to certain extent they still do. There will be an unsettling number of Americans going to their grave convinced Trump won the election with Russia’s collusion, even though Russia would have actually preferred a Clinton Presidency.

      I think they’re coming off of some momentum there and keep trying the same tricks because it has worked well in the past. Frankly, I’m a little worried about what happens when the PTB convince themselves that the plebs cannot be controlled with a few media smoke and mirrors.

    • mike says:
      October 22, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      Globalist fake newz and fake polls, outed again.

    • lumoc1 says:
      October 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      “How many times will the media use this failed tactic before they realize it doesn’t work?”
      Sadly, they will continue using it without stopping as long as somebody else pays for it; and when nobody pays for it they will claim discrimination and racism 😦

  11. John Matrix says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    LoL!
    Love the continuing disconnect from the mincing “journalist” in the refrenced Haaretz article..
    Still trying to figure how such a “unpopular” PM regained a super majority in their parliament, making dramatic changes to their constitution, while being so close to the icky bad man Trump…
    Wakie, wakie fellow travelers, the world is changing quickly, try to keep up…

  12. John Matrix says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    ..Oops, retained, not, regained…

  13. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Now here’s a smart leader. Teresa May tried the same thing with disastrous results, and now she can’t get anything done and faces mounting calls to resign. PM Abe read his people correctly and produced a YUGE victory. President Trump’s true international friends are all winners (and May is no winner).

  14. Homesteader says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    So happy for Japan!

  15. SPMI says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    You betchum Red Rider!
    All is well in Asia town!
    Bravo!

  16. Howie says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    The era of the globalist social justice uniparty is over

  17. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Deals. I make deals. Good Deals. Lots of Deals. Deals.

  19. Sedanka says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Sayonara, globalists!

  20. Alison says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I love love love the array of photos with the First Couples and celebrating Abe’s birthday with such genuine smiles between Ptesident Trump’s team & Abe’s. I call him Abe b/c President Trump made us all feel like Abe’s our friend.

  21. kea25252014 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    file this under ‘things you will never see in the MSM’

  22. kea25252014 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    bamboo forest I love it. LOL

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    The Trump Admin. has to be doing a happy dance tonight! It is obvious that Trump and Abe genuinely care for each other. Making the World Great Again one country at a time!

  24. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Tillerson’s Oct 18 India speech introduces a new “Trilateral” relationship to counterbalance China:

    “We ought to welcome those who want to strengthen the rule of law and further prosperity and security in the region.

    In particular, our starting point should continue to be greater engagement and cooperation with Indo-Pacific democracies.

    We are already capturing the benefits of our important trilateral engagement between the U.S., India, and Japan. As we look ahead, there is room to invite others, including Australia, to build on the shared objectives and initiatives.”

  25. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Chinese-North Korea Relationship At End, ‘Another Missile Test Will Mean War’ By The Chinese Against North Korea…

    http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/869329/North-Korea-latest-Chinese-military-expert-Beijing-offensive-Kim-Jong-Un

  26. Oldschool says:
    October 22, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I will always think of this dynamic duo (Trump and Abe) as the wedding crashers.

