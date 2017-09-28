MAGAnomics – Adjusted Final 2nd Quarter GDP Reflects 3.1% Growth…

The latest 2nd quarter (April – June) GDP growth estimates have been revised to show an increase of 3.1% breaking the economic threshold of three percent President Trump established as a growth goal. Economists snarked it would never happen.

However, perhaps even more interesting for CTH readers who have been following MAGAnomic predictions, are the numbers inside the economy and the downstream activity within an economy focused on Main Street instead of Wall Street.

Here’s the presentation from Reuters.  I’ve pulled out some paragraphs that specifically relate to earlier discussions on the New Economic Dimension, and possible behavior.  It’s happening folks. What we earlier thought might happen is now happening.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the second quarter, recording its quickest pace in more than two years, but the momentum probably slowed in the third quarter as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma temporarily curbed activity.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.1 percent annual rate in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate on Thursday. The upward revision from the 3.0 percent rate of growth reported last month reflected a slightly faster pace of inventory investment.

Remember the predictions for spending patterns and the MAGAnomic impact on prices in a new economy?  Trump’s national economic policy disconnects the Fed from being able to influence inflation. Durable goods inventories climb, foreign manufacturers increase productivity, and prices remain low for approximately two years. Simultaneously consumable goods drop in price as Trump trade policy reverses the exfiltration of wealth.

Eventually economic growth, in conjunction with increased demand, starts pushing wages higher.  This interim phase leads to less spending on static durable goods and increased spending on lower priced consumable goods and services. Well…

[…]  Growth in consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, was unrevised at a 3.3 percent rate in the second quarter as an increase in spending on services was offset by a downward revision to durable goods outlays. Consumer spending in the second quarter was the fastest in a year.

Amid robust consumer spending, businesses accumulated a bit more inventory than previously reported to meet the strong demand. Inventory investment added just over one-tenth of a percentage point to GDP growth in the second quarter. It was previously reported to have been neutral.

Remember the predictions for investment flows as Trump fiscal policy benefits Main Street instead of Wall Street?  Well…

[…]  Growth in business spending on equipment was unchanged at a rate of 8.8 percent, the fastest pace in nearly two years.

Investment on nonresidential structures was revised to show it increasing at a 7.0 percent pace, up from the previously reported 6.2 percent rate.

Both export and import growth were revised slightly lower. Trade contributed two-tenths of a percentage point to GDP growth last quarter.

Investment capital decisions modify behavior based on where the investment class thinks the best return is going to be.  We have pointed out that while global investors criticize President Trump, those same people are putting their money on USA Main Street.

The government also sharply revised down growth in corporate profits for the second quarter. Profits after tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments increased at a 0.1 percent rate instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent pace. (link)

  1. Minnie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Like a Boss!!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. ElGato says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    “ … when somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back, well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do?”

    “There’s — there’s no answer to it,” Obama said.

    “He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, how — what — how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer,” he continued.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      September 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      Best the former usurper in chief sit back, shut up and learn.

      He’s being schooled in short order.

      😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      September 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      That has to have been the most galling display of fecklessness I’ve seen in a President of the United States – ever.

      Really it just proves that Obama was mostly just interested in effecting growth via Fed policy and pressing buttons/turning knobs in the Central Banking system and Wall St., rather than creating *real* growth via Main St.

      Trump’s strategy really is trickle down economics if I’ve ever seen it – give money to Main St. and it will trickle down to Wall Street. George H.W. Bush called this “Voodoo Economics” – which is apropos because the D.C. establishment really has no idea how the hell any of this works. For as we are discovering – it turns out the Kenesian Economics is nothing more than ‘trickle down’ economics itself – but the trickle starts with Wall Street and Washington D.C.

      Like

      Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Folks our President is amazing! He is beginning to kill the gap between exports of goods versus imports of goods. As SD has pointed out, this alone could drive our GDP to the moon. Wait to see what these numbers look like when he renegotiated NAFTA, with China 🇨🇳, South Korea 🇰🇷 etc! Our President is singlehandedly driving our Economic Train 🚂!

    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/28/us-trade-deficit-shrinks-august-2017/amp/

    From the article linked above:

    The Census Bureau said Thursday the U.S. trade in goods deficit shrank by $62.9 billion in August, down $0.9 billion from $63.9 billion in July. Exports of goods for August were $128.9 billion, up roughly $0.3 billion from July, while imports were down $0.6 billion in August to $191.8 billion.

    The report will be a net positive for third quarter (3Q) gross domestic product (GDP), which comes on the same day the final reading of second quarter (2Q) GDP came in at a solid 3.1%.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Matt Musson says:
      September 28, 2017 at 2:22 pm

      I think the wording in this article is wrong. The Deficit did not shrink by 62.9 billion. It shrank to 62.9 billion.

      Which is a start.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Gil says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    I am very happy for the country as a whole. Fantastic! Here in CA, I would be happy to see this, but Jerry Brown raised gas and car taxes and they just hit. Gas prices have gone up in the past week or so by about 50 cents a gallon. Average prices I see are $3.15 per gallon. Grocery prices have gone up about 5-10% in the past 2 months. We are getting very squeezed, and like many others, cannot just pick up and leave.
    I am looking forward to the day the Trump train barrels through California.
    MAGA on treepers!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Folks don’t let the MSM say next week when the 3rd quarter GDP is announced that the 3.1% from the 2nd quarter was an anomaly. The two Hurricanes, especially Irma in Florida, devastated home sales. All other indices are showing that the Economic Train is long gone and rolling along beautifully.

    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/27/durable-goods-orders-strong-august/

    From the article linked above:

    The U.S. Census Bureau said new orders for manufactured durable goods increased $3.9 billion or 1.7% to $232.8 billion in August, higher than the 1.5% median forecast. This is the second straight month in which big gains in capital goods fueled what are unmistakably strong reports.

    Civilian aircraft orders bounced back strong surging by 45% in August, which followed a 71% decline and another surge of 129% in the prior two months.

    Excluding transportation, so-called core durable orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new durable orders were up 2.2%. Transportation equipment, which has also been up two of the last three months, largely led and fueled the increase, gaining $3.6 billion or 4.9% to $77.4 billion.

    Shipments of manufactured durable goods in August, which have been up three of the last four months, gained $0.7 billion or 0.3% to $237.2 billion following a 0.1% increase in July. Machinery, which has been up nine of the last ten months, led the gain, rising $0.3 billion or 1.1% to $31.4 billion.

    Non-defense new orders for capital goods in August increased $3.2 billion or 4.7% to $71.0 billion.

    https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx

    From the article linked above:

    The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2017 is 2.1 percent on September 27, down from 2.2 percent on September 19.

    The forecast of third-quarter real residential investment growth declined from -2.6 percent to -5.2 percent following housing market data releases from the National Association of Realtors on September 20

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Lester Smith says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Wha tvery day Americans need to realize is that rhinos and Democrats are hell bent to stop President Trump. Mueller is their weapon of revenge. Every day people need to stop their assault. Demand AG and FBI to stop this witch hunt. The country will fail if we the people idly standby. We know what’s goiñg on.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Robert says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I love me some Trumponomics! May God bless you and keep you and your family safe Mr. President.
    With Love,
    From We the People, America

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. magatrump says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Excellent!!! God bless President Trump!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. bolshevict says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Interesting how for 8 years, Obama would get a rosy set of numbers, only to be adjusted down later, when not so many were looking….

    Now, both 1st and 2nd quarters under Trump, we’ve had estimated GDP, followed by adjustments UP.

    Interesting, but not surprising.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Apfelcobbler says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    All the developed countries have been stuck at 2% growth indefinitely – and in the US, that’s with the “help” of low interest rates from the Fed. So anything north of 2% is gravy. Trump is bringing home that extra bacon!

    It does seem the markets (esp Asian) are getting a little nervous the last 2 weeks, with the exception of, ironically, South Korea (which is growing like gangbusters).

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      September 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      “Trump is bringing home that extra bacon!”
      Mmmmmmm Bacon!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bolshevict says:
      September 28, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      TWO bragging points for Trump, related:

      1. I saw a stat last week….US Federal gov’t SPENDING is only $200B above where we were last year, virtually all of it due to the rate increase the Fed has already initiated. Since almost the entire Federal budget is automatically set to grow by 3-6% per year, Trump is really working the margins for savings…..

      2. The fear you’d have with a heating economy and low rates is that you’d have inflation….but we haven’t seen much if at all. Much of this “Unleash business and avoid inflation” strategy seems to be a result of Carl Icahn’s influence on Trump…

      Three main areas of cost reductions Trump has indicated would help address inflation:

      A. Trump’s plan to unleash energy production, drive down energy prices: create jobs, give Americans more $$ to spend, and lower private sector cost that is in virtually every industry. Underway….
      B. Trump’s plan to save private sector costs by reducing red tape/compliance/reporting/red tape etc….Underway….
      C. Trump’s call for COMPETITIVE US corporate tax rates…Just initiated….

      Trump is not getting the proper credit for having an integrated economic plan or for executing so much of it or for the success it is having.

      I’d like to see Trump issue a few Tweets that say “See, I told you so…” and maybe, after exploding a few Liberal heads, we could get some discussion of Trump economic policy in prime-time. Despite the Left’s attempts to smear him for his economic plans, the numbers and trends are so good it would benefit him with the public.

      Like

      Reply
  12. thesavvyinvester says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    And we still don’t have…

    * Obamacare gone, some say that is a full 1% out of GDP
    * Dodd-Frank parallel Track not kicked in yet, again some say that took 1% out of GDP.
    * Reforms to State and Federal Roads via Ex-Order I heard will be worth .5% in GDP.
    * We are not also talking about the winds in our sales from of Fracking, If we ever fast track the 4000 Drugs ( imagine if one is a game changer ) I don’t have a GDP % for them.
    And..
    * We don’t have the tax simplification / repatriation of Off-Shore Capital and added to the mix, I don’t have a number for that either, especially w/ Corp / small biz down to 20 to 25% and a 5 yr window of 100% expensing of capital equipment.
    * And, what if we are on the verge of an electric car revolution with 1.5 to X 5X batteries being experimented with that could be a paradigm changer. Imagine that compared to the computer revolution in the 90’s w/ PC’s, Windows, and Mac’s becoming home and work throughput platforms.

    With all that said, IMHO Larry Kudlow is not nuts saying we could be @ 6% GDP. What the heck last year ( unless my source is incorrect ) with it’s 12.5% Corp Tax grew @ 7.2% GDP.

    Can you imagine if we grew @ 6 to 7.2% GDP? Think about Treepers!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Blacksmith8 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    WILBURINE!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Brant says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Folks from the other side love to cluck (make sure correct spelling there) about Reagan trickle down not working. It occurred to me that near the same time as that getting robust, NAFTA and other wunnerful trade agreements kicked in. Can someone do a parallel of those two things? Trickle down efforts and trade deals? I would think the start of the offshoring of jobs would negatively impact any gains/attempted gains from trickle down. Was it planned so not to let trickle down work?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. sharpshorts says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Real economics is based on simple Capitalism, mutual benefit for participating players which creates a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts…Relatively unbridled Capitalism self corrects excesses and directs desirable growth to where it is most effective and needed. It has naturally worked this way ever since mankind walked upright.

    No zero-sum rationals to placate special interests are required.

    This great President and his economic team know all this. PDT is releasing the Capitalist Hounds!
    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Zach (@symsense) says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Does anyone remember when Trump was speaking the truth and saying the market was a huge bubble waiting to pop and the BEA and DOL stats on growth and employment are fake? Like less than a year ago?

    I’m unable to wrap my head around why we are required to cheerlead this nonsense propaganda that is often the primary justification used as to why we don’t need reforms and justification to support outrageous accumulations of wealth and power by the same status quo players that fought against Trumps agenda and continue to do so to this very day.

    From before Trump got in office, i said that if he was to win we wanted to see an economic downturn as early as possible because it would be the necessary ingredient to get his agenda pushed through congress. Now we are in a position where Trump is likely to get a very watered down tax reform bill through congress and then before mid terms the money changers are likely to pull the rug out from the so called ‘market’ and have their presstitutes blame Trump. I know must of us will still support Trump because we know the truth but to those that don’t understand how the system really works they will buy into the media’s narrative. At least that is my biggest fear in the lead up to mid terms.

    Like

    Reply
  17. georgiafl says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    IF THE SWAMP SLUGS would get the TAX BILL done and repeal Obamacare (remove its stranglehold on business and individuals – and – return Medicaid back to the States) – the NUMBERS WOULD TAKE OFF!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. MDiceman says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Headline from today’s Baltimore Sun: Baltimore coal terminals seeing rebound in U.S. exports
    http://www.baltimoresun.com/business/bs-md-coal-exports-20170919-story.html
    Not surprising, no credit given to President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Tom22ndState says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Complicated business folks
    Complicated…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

