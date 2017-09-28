MAGAnomics – Adjusted Final 2nd Quarter GDP Reflects 3.1% Growth…

The latest 2nd quarter (April – June) GDP growth estimates have been revised to show an increase of 3.1% breaking the economic threshold of three percent President Trump established as a growth goal. Economists snarked it would never happen.
However, perhaps even more interesting for CTH readers who have been following MAGAnomic predictions, are the numbers inside the economy and the downstream activity within an economy focused on Main Street instead of Wall Street.
Here’s the presentation from Reuters. I’ve pulled out some paragraphs that specifically relate to earlier discussions on the New Economic Dimension, and possible behavior. It’s happening folks. What we earlier thought might happen is now happening.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the second quarter, recording its quickest pace in more than two years, but the momentum probably slowed in the third quarter as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma temporarily curbed activity.
Gross domestic product increased at a 3.1 percent annual rate in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate on Thursday. The upward revision from the 3.0 percent rate of growth reported last month reflected a slightly faster pace of inventory investment.
Remember the predictions for spending patterns and the MAGAnomic impact on prices in a new economy? Trump’s national economic policy disconnects the Fed from being able to influence inflation. Durable goods inventories climb, foreign manufacturers increase productivity, and prices remain low for approximately two years. Simultaneously consumable goods drop in price as Trump trade policy reverses the exfiltration of wealth.
Eventually economic growth, in conjunction with increased demand, starts pushing wages higher. This interim phase leads to less spending on static durable goods and increased spending on lower priced consumable goods and services. Well…
[…] Growth in consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, was unrevised at a 3.3 percent rate in the second quarter as an increase in spending on services was offset by a downward revision to durable goods outlays. Consumer spending in the second quarter was the fastest in a year.
Amid robust consumer spending, businesses accumulated a bit more inventory than previously reported to meet the strong demand. Inventory investment added just over one-tenth of a percentage point to GDP growth in the second quarter. It was previously reported to have been neutral.
Remember the predictions for investment flows as Trump fiscal policy benefits Main Street instead of Wall Street? Well…
[…] Growth in business spending on equipment was unchanged at a rate of 8.8 percent, the fastest pace in nearly two years.
Investment on nonresidential structures was revised to show it increasing at a 7.0 percent pace, up from the previously reported 6.2 percent rate.
Both export and import growth were revised slightly lower. Trade contributed two-tenths of a percentage point to GDP growth last quarter.
Investment capital decisions modify behavior based on where the investment class thinks the best return is going to be. We have pointed out that while global investors criticize President Trump, those same people are putting their money on USA Main Street.
The government also sharply revised down growth in corporate profits for the second quarter. Profits after tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments increased at a 0.1 percent rate instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent pace. (link)
Winning!
Notice how all the numbers for President Trump are adjusted upwards after review and the numbers for Obama were always corrected downwards. I wonder why that is?
They are building the narrative that the economy is doing so well that we should absorb another 30 million people.
I do not think that is it at all. I think it is because under President Trump they is actual tangible growth and the numbers reflect that. They do not have to fake the numbers.
I think they are faking them, just the opposite direction. Obama holdovers, or just general dems are estimating on the low side when the numbers get the real attention and press, and then quietly upping them to the real numbers as quiet corrections.
But if we deport the 30 million, we’ll do better faster. Kind of like “under budget and ahead of schedule”.
The only way business was conducted by Citizen Trump.
Naturally, that talent has followed President Trump to the White House 👍
“ … when somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back, well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do?”
“There’s — there’s no answer to it,” Obama said.
“He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, how — what — how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer,” he continued.
Best the former usurper in chief sit back, shut up and learn.
He’s being schooled in short order.
😁
That has to have been the most galling display of fecklessness I’ve seen in a President of the United States – ever.
Really it just proves that Obama was mostly just interested in effecting growth via Fed policy and pressing buttons/turning knobs in the Central Banking system and Wall St., rather than creating *real* growth via Main St.
Trump’s strategy really is trickle down economics if I’ve ever seen it – give money to Main St. and it will trickle down to Wall Street. George H.W. Bush called this “Voodoo Economics” – which is apropos because the D.C. establishment really has no idea how the hell any of this works. For as we are discovering – it turns out the Kenesian Economics is nothing more than ‘trickle down’ economics itself – but the trickle starts with Wall Street and Washington D.C.
Folks our President is amazing! He is beginning to kill the gap between exports of goods versus imports of goods. As SD has pointed out, this alone could drive our GDP to the moon. Wait to see what these numbers look like when he renegotiated NAFTA, with China 🇨🇳, South Korea 🇰🇷 etc! Our President is singlehandedly driving our Economic Train 🚂!
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/28/us-trade-deficit-shrinks-august-2017/amp/
From the article linked above:
The Census Bureau said Thursday the U.S. trade in goods deficit shrank by $62.9 billion in August, down $0.9 billion from $63.9 billion in July. Exports of goods for August were $128.9 billion, up roughly $0.3 billion from July, while imports were down $0.6 billion in August to $191.8 billion.
The report will be a net positive for third quarter (3Q) gross domestic product (GDP), which comes on the same day the final reading of second quarter (2Q) GDP came in at a solid 3.1%.
I think the wording in this article is wrong. The Deficit did not shrink by 62.9 billion. It shrank to 62.9 billion.
Which is a start.
I am very happy for the country as a whole. Fantastic! Here in CA, I would be happy to see this, but Jerry Brown raised gas and car taxes and they just hit. Gas prices have gone up in the past week or so by about 50 cents a gallon. Average prices I see are $3.15 per gallon. Grocery prices have gone up about 5-10% in the past 2 months. We are getting very squeezed, and like many others, cannot just pick up and leave.
I am looking forward to the day the Trump train barrels through California.
MAGA on treepers!
Gil regrettably states like CA and NY where I live will be doing more and more of these dumb games because they are so fixated in taking care of illegals. Regrettably many people can’t just pick up and leave. They know they have a captive audience!
Ive been having to use a lot of medical resources lately and my only saving grace is that I still have a plan without 1000s of out of pocket costs but open enrollment for 2018 starts soon, dont know what changes yet. MAGA is going to flush this economic detritus and help us eventually!😥😊
Didn’t California just pass Single Payer ?
I feel for those of you who feel they can’t pick up and move 😦
Stay tough Gil! Help is on its way!
“Regrettably many people can’t just pick up and leave.”
Hence my treeper screen name.
Good one!!!!
Trump’s tax reform would end the federal itemized deduction for State income tax. That deduction effectively reduces the federal taxes of residents of those States with the highest tax rates at the expense of taxpayers who reside in States with zero or low tax rates. California and NY are two high tax jurisdictions., and Trump is about to remove their federal tax subsidy.
I hear you. The only answer I see is that the CA house of cards will eventually fall apart. Seems will get worse before it gets better.
What better way for Jerry and the Sandanistas in CA to subvert the tax relief being worked on in Washington. Jerry the Dim can’t have any relief reaching the populace lest they think PDJT was responsible for it.
Tell me about it….Brown does not give a crap he knows he is gone in 2018. If we get idiot Newman we are toast. MAGA will work here !! I want the GOP to STOP saying California is a lost cause for Republicans. I want President Trump to come here and campaign… For President Trump, impossible is just the starting place”….
Indeed!!
THIS once was Reagan country…..sicking what libs have done to this beautiful state.
Folks don’t let the MSM say next week when the 3rd quarter GDP is announced that the 3.1% from the 2nd quarter was an anomaly. The two Hurricanes, especially Irma in Florida, devastated home sales. All other indices are showing that the Economic Train is long gone and rolling along beautifully.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/09/27/durable-goods-orders-strong-august/
From the article linked above:
The U.S. Census Bureau said new orders for manufactured durable goods increased $3.9 billion or 1.7% to $232.8 billion in August, higher than the 1.5% median forecast. This is the second straight month in which big gains in capital goods fueled what are unmistakably strong reports.
Civilian aircraft orders bounced back strong surging by 45% in August, which followed a 71% decline and another surge of 129% in the prior two months.
Excluding transportation, so-called core durable orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new durable orders were up 2.2%. Transportation equipment, which has also been up two of the last three months, largely led and fueled the increase, gaining $3.6 billion or 4.9% to $77.4 billion.
Shipments of manufactured durable goods in August, which have been up three of the last four months, gained $0.7 billion or 0.3% to $237.2 billion following a 0.1% increase in July. Machinery, which has been up nine of the last ten months, led the gain, rising $0.3 billion or 1.1% to $31.4 billion.
Non-defense new orders for capital goods in August increased $3.2 billion or 4.7% to $71.0 billion.
https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx
From the article linked above:
The GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2017 is 2.1 percent on September 27, down from 2.2 percent on September 19.
The forecast of third-quarter real residential investment growth declined from -2.6 percent to -5.2 percent following housing market data releases from the National Association of Realtors on September 20
Maybe some of those housing jobs prior to Trump taking office were ‘Obama numbers’ (fabrications)
Meant to type ‘housing numbers’.
We know Obama’s jobs and unemployment numbers were often fake.
Exactly!
Wha tvery day Americans need to realize is that rhinos and Democrats are hell bent to stop President Trump. Mueller is their weapon of revenge. Every day people need to stop their assault. Demand AG and FBI to stop this witch hunt. The country will fail if we the people idly standby. We know what’s goiñg on.
I love me some Trumponomics! May God bless you and keep you and your family safe Mr. President.
With Love,
From We the People, America
Beautifully said!!!!!!
Fleporeblog, Given the disheartening analysis yesterday of the GOPe tax reform bill that they are going to try to blow past us, reading these numbers today makes me realize that we are going to be okay no matter what. President Trump has got this.
One thing I don’t understand is why did Ryan go on Hannity and act like he was going to support President Trump’s tax bill, and then at the same time present this other bill with his cronies with that disgusting look on his face.
Sorry to go off topic.
We call him Lyan Ryan for a very good reason. He want to look good by saying the right thing all while planning to stab all of us American’s in the back. He is a shyster, a con man, a globalist, and a swamp creature of the worst kind imaginable just like Lucifer McInsane.
Cindy I listened to the 19 minutes and to be honest to them, they were talking the same exact language. However, we have to see what the final product looks like.
Excellent, Robert 👍
Excellent!!! God bless President Trump!!!
Interesting how for 8 years, Obama would get a rosy set of numbers, only to be adjusted down later, when not so many were looking….
Now, both 1st and 2nd quarters under Trump, we’ve had estimated GDP, followed by adjustments UP.
Interesting, but not surprising.
I am sorry, I wrote the same thing, did not see your comment. Great minds think alike.
You, my friend, are a genius!
All the developed countries have been stuck at 2% growth indefinitely – and in the US, that’s with the “help” of low interest rates from the Fed. So anything north of 2% is gravy. Trump is bringing home that extra bacon!
It does seem the markets (esp Asian) are getting a little nervous the last 2 weeks, with the exception of, ironically, South Korea (which is growing like gangbusters).
“Trump is bringing home that extra bacon!”
Mmmmmmm Bacon!
TWO bragging points for Trump, related:
1. I saw a stat last week….US Federal gov’t SPENDING is only $200B above where we were last year, virtually all of it due to the rate increase the Fed has already initiated. Since almost the entire Federal budget is automatically set to grow by 3-6% per year, Trump is really working the margins for savings…..
2. The fear you’d have with a heating economy and low rates is that you’d have inflation….but we haven’t seen much if at all. Much of this “Unleash business and avoid inflation” strategy seems to be a result of Carl Icahn’s influence on Trump…
Three main areas of cost reductions Trump has indicated would help address inflation:
A. Trump’s plan to unleash energy production, drive down energy prices: create jobs, give Americans more $$ to spend, and lower private sector cost that is in virtually every industry. Underway….
B. Trump’s plan to save private sector costs by reducing red tape/compliance/reporting/red tape etc….Underway….
C. Trump’s call for COMPETITIVE US corporate tax rates…Just initiated….
Trump is not getting the proper credit for having an integrated economic plan or for executing so much of it or for the success it is having.
I’d like to see Trump issue a few Tweets that say “See, I told you so…” and maybe, after exploding a few Liberal heads, we could get some discussion of Trump economic policy in prime-time. Despite the Left’s attempts to smear him for his economic plans, the numbers and trends are so good it would benefit him with the public.
And we still don’t have…
* Obamacare gone, some say that is a full 1% out of GDP
* Dodd-Frank parallel Track not kicked in yet, again some say that took 1% out of GDP.
* Reforms to State and Federal Roads via Ex-Order I heard will be worth .5% in GDP.
* We are not also talking about the winds in our sales from of Fracking, If we ever fast track the 4000 Drugs ( imagine if one is a game changer ) I don’t have a GDP % for them.
And..
* We don’t have the tax simplification / repatriation of Off-Shore Capital and added to the mix, I don’t have a number for that either, especially w/ Corp / small biz down to 20 to 25% and a 5 yr window of 100% expensing of capital equipment.
* And, what if we are on the verge of an electric car revolution with 1.5 to X 5X batteries being experimented with that could be a paradigm changer. Imagine that compared to the computer revolution in the 90’s w/ PC’s, Windows, and Mac’s becoming home and work throughput platforms.
With all that said, IMHO Larry Kudlow is not nuts saying we could be @ 6% GDP. What the heck last year ( unless my source is incorrect ) with it’s 12.5% Corp Tax grew @ 7.2% GDP.
Can you imagine if we grew @ 6 to 7.2% GDP? Think about Treepers!
Oops Ireland grew at 7.2% last year sorry!
WILBURINE!!!
Folks from the other side love to cluck (make sure correct spelling there) about Reagan trickle down not working. It occurred to me that near the same time as that getting robust, NAFTA and other wunnerful trade agreements kicked in. Can someone do a parallel of those two things? Trickle down efforts and trade deals? I would think the start of the offshoring of jobs would negatively impact any gains/attempted gains from trickle down. Was it planned so not to let trickle down work?
Real economics is based on simple Capitalism, mutual benefit for participating players which creates a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts…Relatively unbridled Capitalism self corrects excesses and directs desirable growth to where it is most effective and needed. It has naturally worked this way ever since mankind walked upright.
No zero-sum rationals to placate special interests are required.
This great President and his economic team know all this. PDT is releasing the Capitalist Hounds!
MAGA
Does anyone remember when Trump was speaking the truth and saying the market was a huge bubble waiting to pop and the BEA and DOL stats on growth and employment are fake? Like less than a year ago?
I’m unable to wrap my head around why we are required to cheerlead this nonsense propaganda that is often the primary justification used as to why we don’t need reforms and justification to support outrageous accumulations of wealth and power by the same status quo players that fought against Trumps agenda and continue to do so to this very day.
From before Trump got in office, i said that if he was to win we wanted to see an economic downturn as early as possible because it would be the necessary ingredient to get his agenda pushed through congress. Now we are in a position where Trump is likely to get a very watered down tax reform bill through congress and then before mid terms the money changers are likely to pull the rug out from the so called ‘market’ and have their presstitutes blame Trump. I know must of us will still support Trump because we know the truth but to those that don’t understand how the system really works they will buy into the media’s narrative. At least that is my biggest fear in the lead up to mid terms.
IF THE SWAMP SLUGS would get the TAX BILL done and repeal Obamacare (remove its stranglehold on business and individuals – and – return Medicaid back to the States) – the NUMBERS WOULD TAKE OFF!!!!!!
Seat belts for everyone!!
Hug all the babies and grab the old ladies, too!
😂
You just reminded me of
Neil Diamond – Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show
Indeed, that tune has been playing in my head for days!
Thanks for posting the video, watching now 🙂
georgiafl, right now the entire focus has to be on Tax Reform. These sloths in congress and the senate cannot walk and chew gum at the same time much less accomplish multiple legislative tasks at once. Any further attempts at dealing with ZeroCare will have to wait until sometime in 2018.
Headline from today’s Baltimore Sun: Baltimore coal terminals seeing rebound in U.S. exports
http://www.baltimoresun.com/business/bs-md-coal-exports-20170919-story.html
Not surprising, no credit given to President Trump.
Complicated business folks
Complicated…
